Anheuser-Busch: This Bud's For You

Is BUD a good investment partner?

Anheuser-Busch InBev (BUD) sells beer. People drink beer, even if in the US people are drinking less of it than they used to do, so with a growing population there is a growing potential market. Looking at the Q2 earnings result presentation, I see several slides that address my 4 key characteristics: growing market, growing profits, handling debt well and growing dividends.

This first slide is management presenting some of the good news in Q2 performance. First management point out how they are growing by double digits in several important markets. I see volume growth in newer markets like South Africa, coupled with the premiumization efforts in more developed markets to grow revenues by improving the price mix. I also like seeing strong revenue growth in Mexico and China. China has a huge population, and growing income for the population makes it a big opportunity. Mexico, although not as large as China, has a growing population with growing income as well, making it a big, but slightly different, opportunity too. With global brands bringing in a growing revenue stream, that will go a long way to increasing profits, which will allow for the dividend to increase as well. The above slide contains data showing some of what BUD is doing to meet my two of my requirements: growing markets and revenues, and growing profits.

From the slide above, my main takeaway is that global volumes are increasing. In particular, beer volumes are increasing. For a company whose main product is beer, growing beer volumes is critical to growing revenues. It’s even more important when in the US beer consumption is on the decline. Management has also clearly identified that Brazil, with its economic and political problems, is an issue going forward. I also like that revenue is growing faster than volumes, and that earnings (EBITDA) are growing faster than revenue. Cutting costs is always a good thing and not only allows the company to make a bigger profit, but also allows it more freedom in pricing to help gain or maintain market share.

A large part of why I invest my money with a company is that I see management as trustworthy and capable of running the business. I try not to micro-manage as well. So what I want to see from management is that they can identify issues, show me what they have done so far to manage the issue, and show me a plan for the future to address the issue. The slide above shows me that BUD’s management sees volume declines in North America as an issue. And they show me what has been done so far to address the problem, cutting costs and changing prices, so that revenues remained flat even while volumes declined.

The slide above shows me what management’s plan to address this issue (of declining volumes in North America) going forward. First, they are pushing various premium brands both as an adjustment for changing tastes of the consumer and as a way to sell products with higher price and better margin. Second, management has identified two brands that they think can benefit from better targeted advertising and have prepared such campaigns. So far, for the Budweiser brand initial indications are pointing towards success.

The slide is another example of what I want from management. They have identified a problem, Brazil. There isn’t much they can do about the poor economy, so they focus on factors they can change. While pushing premium brands isn’t unique to Brazil, it can’t hurt to call more attention to them. More significantly they made the packing and branding more distinctive for one of BUD’s top selling brands. The idea being that while the Brahma beer is popular, better branding will do a better job of bringing it to the attention of new customers, and that this additional attention will produce new consumers of the beer.

The slide above shows reconciliation between the EPS reported a year ago and the most current quarter. I see that EBIT (earnings before interest and taxes) increased by $0.68 a share. The net costs of buying SAB Miller were 11 cents. But the big hit was the mark-down of the hedges taken for the share-based payment programs. That is both a non-cash expense and not one that will regularly be re-occurring. I don’t see anything here that indicates that BUD has a continuing problem with being profitable.

A3 is a very good investment grade credit rating from Moody’s. The rating was down-graded from A2 because of the deal to acquire SAB Miller. Given the amount of debt and that SAB Miller had an A3 credit rating; I don’t see a red flag raised on debt management. I will however want to see debt levels decrease over the next few years.

Looking at the David Fish’s CCC List (which contains a data on companies that have raised their dividend each year for 5 or more years), I see that BUD has 7 years of annual increases in the dividend payments. Like many companies based in Europe, it pays only twice a year, and the two payments are often not the same size. I like that less than equally sized quarterly payments, but it is just an exercise in cash flow management.

What’s a good price?

To figure out a good price, I do a DDM calculation using my Excel-based DDM calculator (pictured below, you can see the web-based calculator I based it on here and read a discussion on how the formulas were developed here).

BUD declares its dividends in euros, so that makes for some interesting challenges. Another challenge when figuring out the dividend rate is that BUD, being a European company, doesn’t pay the same dividend amount with each payment. Its first payment is a preliminary one, and then the second payment is calculated to bring the total paid to the desired level. So its hard to figure out if and when an increase happened by looking at anything other than the whole year payment. I will use the annual dividend reported by David Fish in his CCC List of $4.01.

For a dividend growth rate, I think the 9.8% value for the 5 year DGR is most prudent. However, the last dividend increase was out of line with that, so even though EPS projections are in the double digits for the next 5 years, I will assume that the dividend paid 12 months from now will only be bumped up 7 cents (about the same size as the last dividend increase), and that only after that first smaller increase will dividends go up by 9.8%. Coupled with expected growth going forward, the small increase in year 1 should allow BUD to get the payout ratio under control. I will use the manual field to put in the smaller year 1 dividend.

Using those parameters, I calculate that the NPV of predicted future dividend payments is $152.18. Since I originally wrote the article, I have decided that two things add to the risk of owning BUD, so I will adjust my buy price to give me a better margin for safety. First, since BUD doesn’t determine its dividends in dollars, but in euros, when that payment is converted to dollars there is a risk that a change in the exchange rate will result in lower dollar payments to me, so I want a 5% discount to help cover that additional risk. Also, since BUD doesn’t pay a fixed dividend each half year, but adjusts them for performance each period, I might not know the dividend was cut for 6 months. So I want an additional discount of 5% to help cover me for that possibility. Those discounts brings my buy price to anything below $137.

As a sort of sanity check on the number produced by DDM, I like to compare the 4 year average yield to the current yield. I see that the 4 year average is 2.56% while the current yield is 3.63%.

Conclusion

People have been drinking beer for more than 5,000 years and they won’t be stopping any time soon. BUD has a good set of products with worldwide penetration. I see management identifying problems as they arise and addressing them. The dividend continues to grow. While paying dividends only twice a year and in varying amounts, the total dividend paid each calendar year has been increasing. Right now, BUD is trading at a very good value and represents a good opportunity for dividend growth investors.

Business relationship disclosure: The SA Marketplace service Engineered Income Investing pays me to research and write about DG companies I like and have not written about before.

Disclaimer: This article is intended to provide information to interested parties. As I have no knowledge of individual investor circumstances, goals, and/or portfolio concentration or diversification, readers are expected to complete their own due diligence before purchasing any stocks mentioned or recommended. The price I call fair valued is not a prediction of future price but only the price at which I consider the stock to be of value for its dividends.