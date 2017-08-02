Delphi Automotive Plc (DLPH) Q2 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Delphi Automotive Plc (NYSE:DLPH)

Q2 2017 Earnings Call

August 02, 2017 9:00 am ET

Executives

Elena D. Rosman - Delphi Automotive Plc

Kevin P. Clark - Delphi Automotive Plc

Joseph R. Massaro - Delphi Automotive Plc

Analysts

Rod Lache - Deutsche Bank Securities, Inc.

Joseph Spak - RBC Capital Markets LLC

David Leiker - Robert W. Baird & Co., Inc.

Itay Michaeli - Citigroup Global Markets, Inc.

Brian A. Johnson - Barclays Capital, Inc.

Chris McNally - Evercore ISI

Adam Michael Jonas - Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC

Ryan Brinkman - JPMorgan Securities LLC

David H. Lim - Wells Fargo Securities LLC

David Tamberrino - Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC

My name is Kayla and I will be your conference facilitator. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to Delphi Q2 2017 earnings conference call. All lines have been placed on mute to prevent any background noise. After the speakers' remarks there will be a question and answer session.

I would now like to turn the call over to Elena Rosman, Delphi's Vice President of Investor Relations.

Elena D. Rosman - Delphi Automotive Plc

Elena D. Rosman - Delphi Automotive Plc

Thank you, Good morning, Kayla, and thank you to everyone for joining Delphi's second quarter 2017 earnings conference call. To follow along with today's presentation, our slides can be found at dephi.com under the investor's section of the website. Consistent with prior calls, today's review of our actual and forecasted financials exclude restructuring and other special items and will address the continuing operations of Delphi. The reconciliation between GAAP and non-GAAP measures is included at the back of today's presentation and the Press Release. Please see slide two for disclosure on forward-looking statements, which reflect Delphi's current view of future financial performance, which may be materially different from our actual performance for reasons cited in our form 10-K.

Joining us today will be Kevin Clark, Delphi's President and CEO, and Joe Massaro, CFO and Senior Vice President. As seen on slide three, Kevin will provide a strategic update on the business and then Joe will cover the financial results and our outlook for 2017 in more detail. With that, I'd like to hand the call over to Kevin Clark.

Kevin P. Clark - Delphi Automotive Plc

Thanks, Elena. Good morning, everyone. Thanks for joining us. I'm going to begin by providing some highlights from the second quarter and then spend some time discussing our portfolio of advanced technologies. Joe will then take you through our detailed financial results for the quarter and outlook for the third quarter and full year, as well as provide an update on the status of the spinoff of our Powertrain segment into a new independent company.

So, let's begin with the highlights on slide five. Our second quarter financial results reflect continued momentum of the positive trends we've experienced over the last few quarters, including mid single digit revenue growth translating into strong growth over market, solid margin expansion, while continuing to invest in strategic growth initiatives, demonstrating the benefits of our industry-leading cost structure and strong new business wins, driven by our portfolio of key technologies. Based on our year-to-date operating results, we're raising our guidance for the full year. Joe will walk you through the details in a few minutes. Additionally, we're pleased with the progress we've made on the spin transaction, which we expect to take place by the end of the first quarter of 2018.

Turning now to slide six. The transformation of the automotive industry continues to dominate the news, with increased focus on safety, connectivity, electrification, and automation, all of which are at the heart of our strategy. Customers are increasingly looking to Delphi to solve their toughest challenges. And as you can see from the headlines on this slide, our technologies are front and center. Volvo's recent announcement to include electrification on all of their vehicles beginning in 2019 is another great example of the industry's accelerating shift to electrification.

The unveiling of the new Audi A8 last month, the first semi-automated vehicle, is moving into production with Level 3 functionality through Audi's Traffic Jam Pilot feature. Delphi's zFAS multi-domain controller for the Audi A8 is the most powerful centralized computing platform in production today, enabling A8 drivers to give up vehicle control at speeds of up to 60 kilometers per hour. ADAS, infotainment and autonomous driving features are requiring more software, more signal distribution, and more compute power, and Delphi's uniquely positioned as the only provider of both the brain and the nervous system of the vehicle with the software and systems integration capabilities which are critical to seamlessly delivering these advanced automotive grade solutions.

As highlighted on slide seven, our portfolio of advanced technologies is in fact driving revenue growth today. Beginning with RemainCo on the left, active safety remains on pace for over 50% growth in 2017 and is expected to continue at that pace into 2018, driven by the combination of increased penetration with existing customers, conquest wins with new customers, and further penetration in less mature markets. Infotainment and user experience is expected to grow 15% to 20% in both 2017 and 2018, benefiting from the market shift to medium and high end infotainment systems, which is our sweet spot, as well as an acceleration in the adoption of advanced cockpit controllers to enable improved graphics performance, greater computational power, and support for multiple displays.

An industry-leading portfolio of high margin engineered components positions us to grow faster than both the market and our competitors, and high voltage electrification is on pace to grow 45% in 2017 and actually accelerate in 2018, reflecting the growth in high voltage electrical architecture that is necessary to support the increased demand for Powertrain electrification.

Turning to the right side of the slide and the Powertrain business, our power electronics product line has revenues totaling $150 million today and is currently growing at a compound rate of 25% and will meaningfully accelerate in 2018, driven by the roughly $4 billion of new business bookings. GDI and variable valvetrain have each grown to roughly $350 million in revenues and continue to track at a solid mid-teens growth rate and heavy duty and medium duty diesel revenues are currently increasing at a rate of over 20% driven by improving conditions in the commercial vehicle market, and the work that our Powertrain team has done to further penetrate strong global customers. So in summary, our portfolio of advanced technologies, which represents over 35% of our current revenues, are growing mid teens, which should continue to 2018 and beyond.

As you can see on slide eight, we've broken out new business bookings for both RemainCo and the Powertrain business and further highlighted some of our key growth technologies. For RemainCo, the active safety, infotainment, and user experience and high voltage electronics bookings are accelerating, increasing at just under a 30% growth rate since 2011, totaling $25 billion of lifetime revenues, and representing more than 25% of total bookings. Active safety bookings have increased at a compound rate of 50% since 2011 and the $2 billion of year-to-date bookings have already surpassed 2016 total active safety bookings of $1.4 billion.

Infotainment and user experience bookings have increased over 40% in the last year and have increased at a mid-teens compound rate since 2011, reflecting the benefits of new technologies, and share gains with both new and existing customers. And high voltage electrification bookings in our Electrical Architecture business have grown at a 60% compound rate since 2011 and now total almost $4 billion.

RemainCo also continues to benefit from strong bookings in this base business, which includes wire harnesses, connectors, cable management, and electronic controls growing at a compound rate of 5% since 2011 and now totaling $78 billion.

For our Powertrain business, key growth technologies including GDI, variable valvetrain, and power electronics have grown at over a 20% growth rate since 2011, totaling almost $13 billion and representing 30% of total bookings. GDI bookings now total $5.5 billion and have grown at a compound rate of 50% since 2011. Bookings for power electronics have increased off an initial low base and now total almost $4 billion. New business bookings in our Powertrain business have also benefited from $14 billion of cumulative awards from commercial vehicle customers, partially offsetting the slowdown in light duty diesel bookings. Delphi had another great quarter of bookings in the second quarter of this year, bringing our year-to-date total to $14 billion and putting us on a path to finish the year above 2016's record of $26 billion.

Slide nine features just a few of the vehicle electrification and active safety bookings during the quarter. Growth in vehicle electrification results in increased content opportunities for both RemainCo and the Powertrain business. This is exemplified by a significant high voltage conquest award with FAW-VW in China for our Electrical Architecture business and a second major power electronics win with Volvo Geely in our Powertrain business for our new combined inverter DCDC converter with lifetime revenues of over $1 billion, bringing the year-to-date total on this project – of this product line, rather, and with this customer to almost $2 billion. In addition, we received an active safety award from a large global customer with lifetime revenues well in excess of $1 billion. Each of these bookings highlights the success we've had bringing new advanced technologies to the market.

Now slide ten further underscores that increased Powertrain electrification provides increased content opportunities when compared to low voltage content for Electrical Architecture or the base internal combustion engine content for Powertrain. By 2025, we believe that over 30% of all vehicles produced will include some form of electrification, with roughly half of those utilizing 48-volt technology. And as we've discussed, both the Powertrain business and RemainCo are well positioned to benefit from the trend in electrification, providing strong growth opportunities in the years ahead.

Today, we have roughly $400 million of electrification revenues, which have grown at a compound rate of over 50% per year, but again, off of a fairly low initial base. Approximately $300 million of these revenues are high voltage electrical distribution and connection systems offered through our Electrical Architecture segment, with a balance from the Powertrain electronics products that are a part of our Powertrain segment. We've booked over $7 billion in vehicle electrification programs over the last six years, which we expect will translate into revenue growth in the range of 40% per year over the next few years.

Now turning to slide 11. Our new business awards with Volvo Geely serve as further validation of our vehicle electrification strategy for the China market, the largest electrification market in the world. China's forecasted to lead the global trend in Powertrain electrification, representing over 50% of unit production in 2025, reflecting a 40 fold increase over today's levels. We remain optimistic about the China market as a result of the underlying macro trends which include increased government focus on emissions regulations, which are increasing demand for China's new energy vehicles, increased consumer demand for active safety and infotainment in user experience technologies, and accelerated penetration of higher contented SUVs and luxury vehicles.

As a result of the underlying macro trends in our related business strategy, we've had double digit revenue growth year-to-date roughly eight points above market in China led by roughly 80% growth in GDI, over 60% growth in active safety revenues, and over 20% growth in connectors and cable management revenues. Our record $5 billion of year-to-date bookings in the region reflect a more balanced blend of local Chinese customers, representing two thirds of the bookings in the region. And as a result, our key growth technologies in China are forecasted to grow over 50% per year for the foreseeable future.

Another example of the work we're doing in this region includes our recent automated ride and drive event (13:16) Shanghai auto show. The event was very well received, as customers and other key stakeholders came away excited about the social and environmental benefits of advanced driver assistance systems.

Moving to slide 12. We're focused on the safe green and connected operations of the vehicle. As we move towards a more connected and automated mobility environment, validating our technology and standing up new mobility solutions, it is going to be critical to providing solutions to our customers and unlocking value for our shareholders. As a result, we're selectively expanding our automated driving pilot programs, which are terrific opportunities to commercialize our autonomous technologies, including automated mobility on demand and data analytic solutions.

Now we've previously discussed our automated mobility on demand taxi service in Singapore's one-north business park. During the quarter, we also announced our Transdev partnership in France, where we'll have several vehicles in operation in 2018. Now as a reminder, Transdev is a leading mobility service provider, operating over 43,000 vehicles in multiple municipalities globally. Our partnership with Transdev will combine their universal routing engine and remote control command software with Delphi's centralized sensing localization and planning automated driving platform, which we're developing in partnership with Mobileye and Intel. We believe this partnership will help accelerate the development of a robust automated vehicle solution and provides a clear path to commercialization.

We're also pleased to announce that we have reached agreement on a smart city pilot with the city of Boston. Leveraging our activities in Singapore and France, we're collaborating with Transdev in Boston to develop a commercially viable service with similar Level 5 operations, fleet management, and mobility cloud services. We're also partnering with AT&T in Boston to provide vehicle to infrastructure solutions that demonstrate the value of vehicle analytics for efficient city operations and equitable access to mobility. As part of the combined efforts with Transdev and AT&T, we'll be establishing a local software development presence in Boston, which will provide us with further access to top engineering talent in critical fields, such as data analytics, machine learning, and artificial intelligence. These pilots collectively underscore the broader momentum in our autonomous driving and smart city collaborations. We look forward to further highlighting our strategy and technology road maps during our Investor Day on September 27 in Boston.

Joe will take you through the details of that event later, and I look forward to seeing many of you there. With that, I'll hand the call over to Joe to take us through the second quarter results and our updated outlook for 2017. Great, Joe.

Joseph R. Massaro - Delphi Automotive Plc

Thanks, Kevin. Good morning, everyone. Slide 14 provides a summary of our second quarter financial performance. Organic revenue growth of 5% was led by strong growth in E&S and Powertrain, despite a declining market this quarter. Our EBITDA margins expanded 20 basis points on a pro forma basis to 17.7%, and operating margins also expanded 20 basis points to 13.6%. Earnings per share grew 13%, primarily due to year-over-year operating income growth and the lower tax rate. We generated operating cash flow of approximately $600 million, an increase of 8% from prior year levels. And we returned $173 million of cash to shareholders, including $95 million of share repurchases.

Turning to slide 15, let's look at revenue in the quarter in greater detail. Beginning with the walk on the left, on a pro forma basis excluding Mechatronics, price downs of 1.9% and FX and commodity headwinds of $47 million came in better than expected. Adjusted sales growth of 5%, well above the 1.5% decline in global vehicle production for the quarter, was driven by Europe and Asia, including strong active safety growth and new infotainment launches in E&S, accelerating gas and commercial vehicle volumes in North America and China in our Powertrain business.

South America was up over 15% in the quarter, albeit off a relatively low base. And North America revenue was flat, reflecting a 3% market decline. Growth in Electrical Architecture was negatively impacted by tough year-over-year comparisons, including the impact of lower FCA volumes from the previously discussed program cancellations, as well as production ramp downs and certain new model transitions.

Turning to operating income growth. Slide 16 walks the year-over-year change in the quarter. Operating income was $587 million, and operating margins were 13.6%, up 20 basis points adjusting for the sale of Mechatronics. Strong volume flow-through and positive net performance was partially offset by FX and commodity headwinds. Overall, another quarter of strong year-over-year performance having lapped certain operational challenges we had last year.

Turning to the segments on slide 17, let's start with Electrical Architecture on the left. Sales were flat in the quarter, as mid single digit growth in our connector and cable management product line and 44% growth in high voltage electrification was offset by the previously mentioned program cancellations and OEM production cuts. Electrical Architecture margins declined 50 basis points as a result of flat sales, combined with launch costs in the quarter associated with planned second half launches.

Moving to Electronics and Safety, adjusted revenue grew 19% in the quarter, driven by new infotainment launches and higher penetration of active safety products. As Kevin referenced, our strong win rates and bookings in active safety continues to give us confidence in the outlook for 50% plus active safety growth this year and next. E&S margins were 11.2%, down 10 basis points versus the prior year, as strong volume flow-through was offset by increased investments in automated driving, which accounted for approximately 100 basis points of margin in the quarter. We remain on track with our original automated driving spending plan for the year of $50 million to $60 million and expect the cost to ramp in the second half of 2017.

Powertrain delivered 7% organic growth with strong double digit gains in power electronics, gas direct injection, and commercial vehicles. Powertrain margins expanded 200 basis points due to strong volume flow-through and benefits from prior period restructuring actions. Our full year Powertrain outlook continues to contemplate a mid single digit decline in light duty diesel revenues, which is being more than offset by strong double digit growth in GDI, commercial vehicles, and power electronics, giving us confidence in our outlook for mid single digit organic growth overall. In summary, all of our businesses delivered above market growth and performed at or better than expectations, despite a more challenging macro environment.

Slide 18 walks our EPS year-over-year, which grew 13% versus Q2 2016, driven by organic sales growth, a lower year-over-year tax rate, lower interest expense from last year's debt refinancing, and a lower share count. As a result, EPS was $0.06 higher versus the midpoint of our guidance range.

Slide 19 provides an update on key macros, reflected in our updated full year outlook. Relative to our prior guidance, we're seeing faster growth in active safety, infotainment, and GDI, as recent launches with new customers have been strong and we expect this activity to continue through 2017 and into next year. FX and commodities are also driving high reported revenues, particularly the strengthening euro, which we initially planned at $1.05. Our second half estimate now assumes the euro at $1.08 reflecting levels similar to what we saw in the first half.

Moving to the right side, we remain mindful of certain cautionary indicators which we believe could put pressure on production in the second half. We have reflected these in our latest outlook for the year, which now includes a 2% decline in North America production from 2016 levels, versus our initial estimate of flat. As a result, our view of global vehicle production is that it will now be down slightly for the year, representing a decrease of approximately 1% from our prior expectations. As we have consistently demonstrated, we are relentlessly focused on improving our cost structure and can quickly flex in response to varying market conditions. For example, we've proactively targeted $20 million in annual cost savings to help mitigate the impact of lower volumes in North America and will begin taking actions in the second half of 2017.

Turning to slide 20. We've provided our guidance for the third quarter and updated outlook for the year. The third quarter outlook reflects $4.05 billion of revenue at the midpoint, up approximately 3% organic or 3.5 points above market, driven by double digit growth in E&S and mid single digit growth in Powertrain, offsetting weaker North American production, which is primarily impacting Electrical Architecture. Margins are expected to be up approximately 30 basis points, reflecting continued volume growth in operating performance, partially offset by the previously mentioned ramp in automated driving investments in E&S.

Earnings are expected to be the in the range of $1.52 to $1.58 per share, up 8% at the midpoint. Revenues for the year are now expected in the range of $16.85 billion to $17.05 billion, $250 million higher at the midpoint. Adjusted operating income is now expected to be $2.27 billion at the midpoint, with margins up approximately 20 to 30 basis points year-over-year. Earnings per share are now expected in the range of $6.55 to $6.75, a $0.10 increase at the midpoint, driven by higher operating income and the benefit of a slightly lower tax rate. Cash flow guidance now reflects the July payment to settle the unsecured creditors' litigation of $310 million and is expected to be $1.85 billion net of that payment. In summary, we are confident in our raised outlook for the year, reflecting strong sales growth and operational performance, versus the original guidance we said earlier this year.

Turning to slide 21, for a brief update on the status of the Powertrain spin transaction. As we discussed last quarter, the outcome of the separation will be two independent and well positioned companies. Since the announcement in early May, we have filed our draft form 10 and completed our initial assessments of capital structure planning. We are pleased with the progress made to date and the team remains on track to complete the spinoff by March 2018, as planned. In the meantime, both teams are executing well and are excited to share their visions for the future at the upcoming investor conference on September 27 in Boston. There, we will provide a more in depth review of both RemainCo and SpinCo as well as informative discussions around our technology road maps and long-term planning frameworks. And as always, we will be featuring some of our latest innovations. I'd like to hand the call back to Kevin for his closing remarks.

Kevin P. Clark - Delphi Automotive Plc

Thanks, Joe. Let me summarize on slide 22 before opening the call to Q&A. We delivered another solid quarter, driven by continued strong demand for our industry leading technologies and solid operating execution. This positive momentum gives us confidence in our increased guidance for the full year, which reflects the strength of our first half financial results. We continue to work tirelessly on increasing the efficiency and the flexibility of our cost structure and have been focused on positioning our business for the future as we work towards completing the spinoff of the Powertrain business.

We're encouraged by the overwhelmingly positive feedback from customers, from partners, and from our employees that we've received since announcing the spinoff transaction, which reinforces the industrial logic and the significant growth opportunities on the horizon for both companies. Each company will benefit from strong foundations of industry-leading advanced technologies, favorably aligned to evolving industry trends, each with increased flexibility to pursue strategies that will better position them to solve their customers' biggest challenges, resulting in accelerated revenue and earnings growth and increased shareholder value. We look forward to sharing more with you on that front at our upcoming Investor Day on September 27.

So with that, I'm sure there's some question. Let's open up the line, operator, to Q&A, please.

Elena D. Rosman - Delphi Automotive Plc

Kayla, we'll now take our first question.

Question-and-Answer Session

Our first question comes from the line of Rob (sic) [Rod] (27:00) Lache from Deutsche Bank.

Rod Lache - Deutsche Bank Securities, Inc.

Rod Lache - Deutsche Bank Securities, Inc.

Good morning, everybody.

Kevin P. Clark - Delphi Automotive Plc

Morning, (27:06).

Rod Lache - Deutsche Bank Securities, Inc.

I just had a couple questions. One is if you could just clarify the outlook for the second half in the Electrical Architecture business. Is that headwind still going to continue through the end of the year from some of the canceled contracts? And also on the Electronics and Safety business, obviously phenomenal growth but there are some costs that you're incurring in R&D and presumably other places. If you can just give us a sense of what the underlying conversion is or what some of those headwinds are.

Kevin P. Clark - Delphi Automotive Plc

Go ahead, Joe.

Joseph R. Massaro - Delphi Automotive Plc

Yeah, Rod, so yeah. I think when we talk about Electrical Architecture, there's a couple things. We obviously had been discussing some pass car cancellations in last year as we set guidance that primarily impacted that business. We're continuing to see softness in pass car in North America, some in the first half. We expect a little more in the second half. And then we're going through two fairly significant truck/SUV launches at the moment that will really come in in 2018, so we've sort of got the cost and on one of them, the wind-down of the older model to deal with this year and the expected ramp coming next year.

So with respect to revenue, would expect that business to, primarily because it's North America and the items I just discussed, have similar to slightly down revenue for the balance of the year. We will see margin expansion for the year though in that business. They've done a nice job with performance so we're still expecting that business to be up about 30 basis points of margin on a year-over-year basis. So, this quarter a little flat just given the timing of some of the production cuts versus some of the launch cost, but on a full year basis, still expect margins to expand 30 basis points.

Kevin P. Clark - Delphi Automotive Plc

And do you want to talk about investment in automated driving in E&S?

Joseph R. Massaro - Delphi Automotive Plc

Sure. So we're still on track for the $50 million to $60 million for the year. We see that ramping in the back half of the year. So about 60% of it will be spent in the back half. That's what you see coming out in the E&S margin. And in Q2 that was worth, as I mentioned, about 100 basis points of margin expansion in the E&S basis.

Rod Lache - Deutsche Bank Securities, Inc.

Great, thank you. And just lastly, on the Powertrain business, any initial thoughts on expected capital structure for the SpinCo and do you think you can sustain that kind of mid single digit growth rate even with maybe some stronger headwinds from diesel going forward?

Joseph R. Massaro - Delphi Automotive Plc

Yeah, let's hit the growth rate first. Mid single digit growth is where we see this business, so between 4% and 6% over the next couple of years. Again, strong trajectory on the gas technology businesses and the power electronics, helped by commercial vehicles certainly this year. Also, light duty diesel still down about 3%, so from what we're seeing, very consistent with our guide on that, and would not expect that to change.

Kevin P. Clark - Delphi Automotive Plc

Yeah, Rod, if I can chime in on the growth piece, to Joe's point. We've talked about light duty diesel and obviously that's a headwind. So we have just under $1 billion of light duty diesel business. About $600 million of that is specific to light duty diesel in Europe. We see that declining. Joe talked about the light duty diesel growth rate, but declining at low to mid single digits over the next couple years in Europe, which basically equates to a call it a $300 million headwind as it relates to light duty diesel.

We think there's a portion of that light-duty diesel business that continues to grow outside of Europe or within Europe and globally on light commercial vehicles. And then as we've said, we've seen strong growth in heavy duty diesel, medium duty diesel and certainly Powertrain electrification that's more than offset the headwind related to light duty diesel.

With respect to Powertrain and capital structure, and Joe should chime in on this. Listen. Our capital allocation strategy as a company we think is best in class. We think it's served us well and we would expect the Powertrain business to continue with a very similar strategy on a go-forward base.

Joseph R. Massaro - Delphi Automotive Plc

Yeah, Rod, and over the course of the quarter, we have firmed up discussions with rating agencies and such. And so consistent I think with our initial thoughts, this would be a high-quality sub investment grade sort of call it BB type company, across the board from the agencies, very much aligned with expectations and we'd expect RemainCo post spin to hold this ratings.

Rod Lache - Deutsche Bank Securities, Inc.

Okay. So consistent leverage on both sides or is there ...

Joseph R. Massaro - Delphi Automotive Plc

Yeah. Yep, no, it's going to be – sorry, I didn't mean to cut you off. It's going to be a left pocket, right pocket. So I would think both of them, think both businesses right around two times leverage and just basically shifting the burden, the debt burden to Powertrain commensurate with the EBITDA move over.

Rod Lache - Deutsche Bank Securities, Inc.

Got it. Thank you.

Joseph R. Massaro - Delphi Automotive Plc

Yep.

Our next question comes from the line of Joseph Spak from RBC Capital Markets.

Joseph Spak - RBC Capital Markets LLC

Joseph Spak - RBC Capital Markets LLC

Good morning, everyone. Thanks for taking the questions.

Joseph R. Massaro - Delphi Automotive Plc

Morning, Joe.

Joseph Spak - RBC Capital Markets LLC

I guess just thanks for all the additional color on the segment puts and takes for the back half, but just to summarize the lower top end of the organic growth guidance, it sounds like that is really just related to sort of the lower overall industry volume. Is that a fair assumption?

Joseph R. Massaro - Delphi Automotive Plc

Yes.

Joseph Spak - RBC Capital Markets LLC

So like really the rest of the stuff was mostly expected?

Joseph R. Massaro - Delphi Automotive Plc

Yeah. No, I think that's the right assumption, Joe, and it's mostly North America.

Joseph Spak - RBC Capital Markets LLC

Okay.

Joseph R. Massaro - Delphi Automotive Plc

And it's two things. We've got a big truck/SUV transition we're working through and I think we've mentioned before in the past, that's going to be lumpy quarter to quarter, but we're on the old platform and we're on the new platform. So we may bounce a little bit from a quarter to quarter perspective, but we'll come out in a very good place on the new platform. We've got another large truck launch that's going to hit in 2018 in that Electrical Architecture business, so we were working through that. I think what we're now seeing is just slowdown in North American pass car. I think a couple of the OEs have talked about it last week. We went from Q2 what I'd call normal levels of summer shutdowns and we're starting to see increased and have been notified of increased shutdowns. And again, I think this is all public in terms of what they're talking about. That's basically what we're reflecting in that revenue guide.

Joseph Spak - RBC Capital Markets LLC

Okay, perfect. And then on the – I thought the disclosure on the bookings growth certainly by RemainCo and SpinCo was pretty interesting. I mean, it seems like what you're classifying as growth in – growth in key technologies is actually, looks like a bigger part of, on a percent basis anyway, in Powertrain versus RemainCo. As we think about those two companies going forward, is there going to be greater catch up in RemainCo? And is part that just because you're counting that since 2011 and some of the more electrification and active safety efforts are more recent?

Kevin P. Clark - Delphi Automotive Plc

Yeah, Joe, listen, I think it underscores, quite frankly, the strength of that Powertrain business. And it gets back to the question that Rod asked with respect to capital structure, right? That, at the end of the day, what's important for us is that we position this business to pursue the opportunities that are in front of it, to appropriately serve its customers and to invest. And there's some terrific opportunities on the side of GDI and variable valvetrain and power electronics and others that are really going to drive growth there.

As it relates to RemainCo, similarly, RemainCo is a larger base number in absolute terms. So you got to be a bit careful of the percentages. But when you look at the growth opportunities in active safety, 50% plus; when you look at infotainment growth in the area of 15% to 20%; when you look at high voltage electrification on the Electrical Architecture side at extremely strong and then Engineered Components growth, you have very, very solid growth businesses within each business' portfolio.

Joseph Spak - RBC Capital Markets LLC

Okay. And then, Joe, one quick housekeeping. I think in the quarter there was, to get back to the adjusted number, the $17 million reserve for unsecured creditors. And I think that was a positive in the first quarter and then reversal this quarter. So was that just sort of timing or with something coming a little bit sooner?

Joseph R. Massaro - Delphi Automotive Plc

I think it's the other way around, Joe. We had originally accrued a higher number, just based on our estimates. And then the settlement of $310 million was a little bit better than that. So you see the $17 million coming back in the second quarter.

Joseph Spak - RBC Capital Markets LLC

Yeah, no, that's what I meant. Sorry if I said it backwards. Yep, thanks.

Joseph R. Massaro - Delphi Automotive Plc

Yep.

Our next question comes from the line of David Leiker from Baird.

David Leiker - Robert W. Baird & Co., Inc.

Hi. Good morning, everyone.

Kevin P. Clark - Delphi Automotive Plc

Morning, David.

David Leiker - Robert W. Baird & Co., Inc.

Kevin, if you could – Audi A8, we've been talking about that for a while and the zFAS controller on that and Delphi's involvement with it. I don't know that there's been a discussion of everything that you're doing on that vehicle, and in particular, everything that the zFAS controller is responsible for. Could you flesh that out a little bit?

Kevin P. Clark - Delphi Automotive Plc

Yeah, I can walk through that. So listen, we've had a long-term relationship with Audi, as you know. We've been working on the zFAS controller with them over the last couple years. As you know, it just launched and will continue to launch over the next year or so. And when you look at it, there's both what we call a zFAS light as well as a zFAS high-end configuration. So the light basically reflecting Level 2, the higher end reflecting Level 3. Content on it includes drivers state sensor module. It includes camera envisioning technology. It includes a controller itself. It includes radar technology, ultrasonic sensing, as well as some of our connections in Electrical Architecture systems. So, it's a very robust, very robust product.

David Leiker - Robert W. Baird & Co., Inc.

Okay, great. Thank you. And then on a different note, as you're going across the two businesses, I know there's a lot of talk in the industry of disrupters coming into the space, particularly from a Tier 1 perspective. Can you talk if you're seeing any changes in that competitive landscape, if there's anybody new coming in there or anybody dropping off?

Kevin P. Clark - Delphi Automotive Plc

And you're talking about specifically as it relates to multi-domain controllers?

David Leiker - Robert W. Baird & Co., Inc.

Well, no, really across the business. There's an argument out there that the tech companies are going to come and take over all the work for the Tier 1s and (39:04) technologies with the Tier 1s.

Kevin P. Clark - Delphi Automotive Plc

Listen, yeah, and I'm familiar with that argument. And listen, a number of those players who are allegedly coming in and taking over the industry or coming into the industry are, quite frankly, partners that we do business with. I think one of the recognitions from both the technology players outside of the industry as well as the industry itself is the complexity of performance, complexity of quality, the complexity related to how you need to architect a vehicle to do all the things that the industry and consumers are asking a vehicle to have, whether it be autonomous driving or active safety or infotainment, or more clusters in a car. All that requires more signal distribution, higher compute powers. And those are areas where typically those players don't have those capabilities. Players like us do. I would say, to be candid with you, that is a space where actually, based on our dialogue with customers, we're seeing less or fewer competitors. And that if you're not a player who has a meaningful position in areas like active safety today, which we think the incremental benefit of being in the Electrical Architecture business puts us in a very, very unique position, that it's really an area that's overly complex and too difficult to get into, because you're really talking about the underlying architecture of the vehicle. And that's something that, David, that we'll quite frankly talk – you'll hear us talk more and more about, including at the Investor Day in September.

David Leiker - Robert W. Baird & Co., Inc.

Okay, great. Thank you very much.

Our next question comes from the line of Itay Michaeli from Citi.

Itay Michaeli - Citigroup Global Markets, Inc.

Great, thank you. Good morning. Just going back to the second half organic growth, Joe. Could you maybe share what Delphi's North America revenue and how that's split between cars and light truck segments? And then kind of how you see your North America production second half relative to Delphi's North America revenue second half?

Joseph R. Massaro - Delphi Automotive Plc

Yeah, so, Itay, we're in North America, HolCo is about 65% SUV/truck versus pass car. So, we work very hard to position that, the business in that way over the last few years. And that continues to hold and hold well. Bookings, quite honestly is probably actually a little stronger than that, if you look out over a couple of the truck programs we're launching. So, that looks good. I think as we think about the North American market for the year, we're thinking, as I mentioned, it's down two points for the year. Delphi revenue growth, I would call it 2.5 points above market. So, half a point to a little bit better than that.

Itay Michaeli - Citigroup Global Markets, Inc.

Great, that's helpful. Then, as a follow-up, maybe for Kevin on slide 12. When we think about Delphi's role in the future of automated mobility on demand, how should we think about the different opportunities you have, both the vehicle, of course, and Level 4, but also if we think about potential services revenue, fleet management, and kind of how should we divide that up in terms of the long-term opportunity for Delphi?

Kevin P. Clark - Delphi Automotive Plc

Well, listen. As we've talked about before, the data opportunity in this industry is huge. And, as an industry, we've just scratched the surface. We think mobility on demand and specifically the business opportunities we have with fleet management firms or what I'd call the mobility on demand providers, put us in a position where there's both opportunity within the vehicle from a data standpoint, but there's also real opportunity outside the vehicle. And those are what we are evaluating now. Those are the reasons why we're doing these smart sitting pilots with a select group of partners. And you'll hear us talk more about our plans as we firm them up.

Itay Michaeli - Citigroup Global Markets, Inc.

Great, that's all I had. Thank you.

Our next question comes from the line of Brian Johnson from Barclays.

Brian A. Johnson - Barclays Capital, Inc.

Ah, yes, two questions. One on the accounting and the other more strategic. Not accounting, on the quarter. Powertrain incremental was very strong, 30%. A couple questions. You mentioned restructuring saves, what quarter do we start lacking those? And second, around Powertrain, to what extent was there good commercial diesel volume? And did that help the incrementals?

Kevin P. Clark - Delphi Automotive Plc

Oh, yeah. You want to go ahead?

Joseph R. Massaro - Delphi Automotive Plc

Brian, I think on the restructuring, we've talked – that's really for 2017, we would expect the business to be up well over 100 basis points for the year. That's really where the restructuring benefits come into. Next year, we'd expect it to return more to our normal expected margin expansion of call it 20 to 40 basis points. So this is really where you see the year of the step change.

Commercial vehicle revenues were up about 20% in the quarter. Very strong North America helping that. And I actually thinks it's strong North America, but it's also representative of the types of customers we have. We're on very strong global players' global platforms from a CV perspective in that Powertrain business.

Brian A. Johnson - Barclays Capital, Inc.

Okay. Second question is more strategic and sort of a RemainCo opportunity set. Not to focus on Tesla, but I think apart from the marketing and the brand, sort of the whole data architecture, Electrical Architecture, OTA updates, data harvesting, and sending it back to the cloud seems to be ahead of most of the legacy industry. And of course they're out there talking about rather aggressive goals for reducing the complexity of wiring in the cars while increasing the function. Can you give us a sense of a few things in that area? Kind of, one, over time, what's the content opportunity in Delphi when, on the one hand, there's more data, more centralized controllers. On the other hand, is it realistic to think there'll be fewer kilometers of wires?

And then just second, given the big need to re-architect the data and Electrical Architecture of their vehicles, where are the legacy industry on this? And is it becoming more of a priority for them?

Kevin P. Clark - Delphi Automotive Plc

Yeah, Brian, I think that's a great question. Listen, Tesla, as you know, is an important customer of Delphi. And we're their primary wire harness provider, I would say. So, they're certainly a customer that we're familiar with from a strategy standpoint. I think as it relates to their current dialogue about wire in the car, I mean, the reality is, from a manufacturing standpoint, simplification in automation and a cost standpoint, they're trying to reduce the amount of wire in the car. On the flipside, the number of flux circuits and other cable that's necessary to optimize that, quite frankly, adds content, at least near term. I think as it relates to the dialogue about architecture within the industry, I think it's a dialogue that you're starting to see – we're starting to have more discussions with principally, as you can imagine, with the European and principally with the European German luxury OEs. And I believe it's really the realization of everything going into the car requires an architecture that is somewhat different. That you optimize signal distribution, that you have more compute power and software is a bigger component of the overall value proposition or what's necessary to drive the technology and drive the capabilities. And that's something we're, quite frankly, beginning with Audi a couple years ago in the zFAS controller. That's something that we're front and center with, with a number of OEs today. And it's, quite frankly, something that we're trying to drive.

Brian A. Johnson - Barclays Capital, Inc.

And in terms of timing, when those would show up in bookings and eventually in program launches?

Kevin P. Clark - Delphi Automotive Plc

Well, listen, I think zFAS the first. We'll have more that'll be coming out in 2019 and beyond. I think, in terms of real meaningful change to the architecture of the car, that's out five-plus years, right? That's as you'll see more adoption of Level III and then ultimately Level 4 and Level 5 autonomous driving. And you'll see more displays, more content go into the infotainment system and into the cockpit.

Brian A. Johnson - Barclays Capital, Inc.

Okay, thanks.

Our next question comes from the line of Chris McNally from Evercore ISI.

Chris McNally - Evercore ISI

Chris McNally - Evercore ISI

Hey, everyone. Thanks so much.

Joseph R. Massaro - Delphi Automotive Plc

Morning, Chris.

Chris McNally - Evercore ISI

My question's around the acceleration of organic and outgrowth from this sort of current 5% level to something better in 2018/2020, as your key growth drivers become larger portions of the portfolio. And I think you've been pretty explicit with the seven secular drivers from some of the Analyst Days and I really just wanted to drill down into Electrical Architecture, specifically. And kind of my question is, can we get back to this 4% to 5% type organic growth, which it seems to be the drag on the overall top-line. We talked about the truck changeover, but in a 0% production environment, and I guess we're still in the early stages of the EV ramp, is that possible? Or do we have to wait for sort of electrification to be further along to hit sort of that mid single digit for that division?

Joseph R. Massaro - Delphi Automotive Plc

No, Chris, we won't wait that long. I mean, even in 2018, you'll see a bump up in growth, just as we get through the truck/SUV transition and pass car settles out. So, this business, we'll have the growth over market. I think it comes from, in part, from its scale, its platform concentration on higher contented vehicles, Audi Q7's, GM truck SUVs. We'll be launching another big North American truck platform next year. So, that growth will come back in 2018. As I said this for us is the confluence of the truck transition, which we knew about and was factored in, on top of the pass car decline in North America.

Kevin P. Clark - Delphi Automotive Plc

Just to be real clear on it. The revenue growth in that business back half is really affected by two discrete items and it's North America specific and it's passenger car specific, and it's truck turnover as they move to a new platform. So, it's very discrete and it's for a very short period time. As you look at 2018, you'll have a business that returns to growing. As we've said historically, roughly two points over market. So, the E/EA revenue growth for the back half of this year is very discrete.

As it relates to overall accelerated growth over market, listen, I think at Investor Day, and not to steal the thunder, I think you're going to hear us continue to say we've got strong bookings, we're in strong positions. But I think our guidance on a go-forward basis is we're going to continue to commit to roughly five points of growth over market because we don't, in fact, control some of the decisions that OEs make as it relates to production schedules. And we always want be to in a position where, quite frankly, we're not explaining why organic growth isn't as strong, and in a position explaining why it was better than what we originally forecasted.

Chris McNally - Evercore ISI

Kevin, no, that's really clear. I really appreciate it. I mean, should we at least think about, though, if the EA is growing like you said, maybe in a normal environment, which starts next year after the changeovers two points above market. We do get a nice material step up though, as we hit the end of the decade when full EV and plug ins start to take off because of the acceleration and the content per vehicle pickup that you talked about.

Kevin P. Clark - Delphi Automotive Plc

Yeah, I think if you look at our bookings and growth in bookings on key technologies, you look at revenue growth rate on key technologies both within what will be RemainCo as well as Powertrain, again, I think it's fair to surmise and look at it and say that the profile of both businesses are higher growth. However, having said that, again, we don't control vehicle production schedules by OEs and we want to limit the situation or the risk of ever having to explain to you folks why growth wasn't what we communicated.

Joseph R. Massaro - Delphi Automotive Plc

Yeah, Chris, it's Joe I think ...

Chris McNally - Evercore ISI

Thanks so much, guys.

Joseph R. Massaro - Delphi Automotive Plc

Yep.

Our next question comes from the line of Adam Jonas from Morgan Stanley.

Kevin P. Clark - Delphi Automotive Plc

Hey, Adam.

Adam Michael Jonas - Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC

Hi, everybody. Thanks, Kevin and Joe. First question, just following up on Tesla. In addition to the wiring harness where you mentioned you're the primary supplier there, can you confirm – well, first, what else do you do for the Model 3, for example, that you might have disclosed or care to disclose now?

Kevin P. Clark - Delphi Automotive Plc

Yeah, it's principally Electrical Architecture.

Adam Michael Jonas - Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC

Okay. Can you confirm that Elon's comment of taking the wiring length, and I know that's not the only way to judge the value of the system, but let's say the kilometers down by roughly 50% from Model S to Model 3?

Kevin P. Clark - Delphi Automotive Plc

Yeah, I think they're working to reduce the amount of length. I can confirm that. I'm not going to give specifics as to exactly how much.

Adam Michael Jonas - Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC

All right. But you also supplied the Model S wiring, as well, correct?

Kevin P. Clark - Delphi Automotive Plc

No, we don't.

Adam Michael Jonas - Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC

Okay. I'm just curious, if in an environment where we cut wiring length, are you able to fully offset the value of the Electrical Architecture through the connectors? Or is it kind of more back to even or (54:05)?

Kevin P. Clark - Delphi Automotive Plc

Yeah, listen, yeah. I think at the end of the day, from an architecture standpoint, we don't just provide wire, right?

Adam Michael Jonas - Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC

Yep.

Kevin P. Clark - Delphi Automotive Plc

So, I think at the end of the day, when you talk about what's going into a vehicle from a complexity standpoint. When you talk about everything that they're putting in from a technology standpoint, the reality is that requires more complex architecture, which is a mix of not only length of wire, but type of wire, whether it's carbon fiber or copper, as well as number of connection points.

Adam Michael Jonas - Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC

Okay.

Kevin P. Clark - Delphi Automotive Plc

So, as you look at content growth for Delphi on those vehicles over a period of time, with that specific OE, content growth is actually increased from a broad architecture standpoint.

Adam Michael Jonas - Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC

Thanks, Kevin. And just a couple follow-ups. Foxconn, do you have a relationship with that company right now on the automotive side?

Kevin P. Clark - Delphi Automotive Plc

No, no.

Adam Michael Jonas - Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC

Is there an interest or are there – I don't know if you can confirm discussions or a feeler or anything else? Could we have a relationship?

Kevin P. Clark - Delphi Automotive Plc

Could we have? I guess, in theory, we could have a relationship. I don't have anything to confirm. We don't have a relationship today. But I don't know what your question is alluding to.

Adam Michael Jonas - Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC

Well, just that Foxconn wants to make cars, according to their chairman, that's all. That they want to (55:26) vehicles. Okay, fine. Then just the last one quick. There's 145,000 employees at RemainCo. What would that number be on a kind of if you were to include the non-consolidated, principally Chinese operations? I didn't know if there was a broader number. I believe that's 145 just the consolidated employees, but what would that be ...

Joseph R. Massaro - Delphi Automotive Plc

Yeah, no, that's total, Adam. It's Joe. This is for a lot of years. I mean, we're at this point either own or majority control all the operations in China and have fully consolidated them. So that's the all-in number.

Adam Michael Jonas - Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC

Thanks, Joe. Thanks everybody.

Joseph R. Massaro - Delphi Automotive Plc

Yep.

Kevin P. Clark - Delphi Automotive Plc

Thank you.

Our next question comes from the line of Ryan Brinkman from JPMorgan.

Ryan Brinkman - JPMorgan Securities LLC

Hey, thanks for squeezing me in.

Kevin P. Clark - Delphi Automotive Plc

Hey, Ryan.

Ryan Brinkman - JPMorgan Securities LLC

What spins into the Powertrain business comprise exactly what was in that division prior to the announcement of the spin, or are some product groups that sat in one division or another going to transfer between them, prior to the spin? I ask just, in part, because I wasn't aware, as the takeaway from slide ten seems to imply, that the spin may actually have at least more incremental, you clarified, leverage electrification from the E/EA business.

Kevin P. Clark - Delphi Automotive Plc

Yeah.

Ryan Brinkman - JPMorgan Securities LLC

Maybe that was always the case and I just underappreciated it.

Kevin P. Clark - Delphi Automotive Plc

Yeah. No. So no, Ryan it's fine. So not to – and we maybe caused confusion with people. Quite frankly, the power electronics business, which is Powertrain-specific electrification, so outside of Electrical Architecture, high voltage wiring connectors had historically sat within our E&S business. About a year ago, a little over a year ago, we moved that into our Powertrain business because there was more dialogue with Powertrain experts within our customer base about power electronics. And given that that was where the customer interface moved to, we thought it would best sit within that Powertrain business and that Powertrain segment. So, within Powertrain, you have the traditional Powertrain product line, from a gas fuel injection, diesel fuel injection, and Powertrain products; you have power electronics as well as the aftermarket business, which is principally Powertrain product related.

Ryan Brinkman - JPMorgan Securities LLC

Got it. That's helpful. And power electronics, to be clear, that has relevance not just for electrification of internal combustion engines but for pure electric vehicles, too?

Joseph R. Massaro - Delphi Automotive Plc

Yeah. Correct.

Kevin P. Clark - Delphi Automotive Plc

Yeah.

Joseph R. Massaro - Delphi Automotive Plc

It's the full product line. So your inverters, converters, battery packs, those types of products.

Ryan Brinkman - JPMorgan Securities LLC

Great. And then just finally, in light of all of this leverage we've been talking about to electrification, internal combustion engines of the spin, and also to pure electric vehicles, and then also combined with obviously the diesel headwinds, et cetera, on the light duty side, what are the latest thought in terms of the SpinCo's kind of normalized organic growth relative to light vehicle production?

Joseph R. Massaro - Delphi Automotive Plc

Yeah, I mentioned it earlier. We're high confidence in that mid single digit range. That accounts for light duty diesel deterioration, being offset by growth in the heavy duty diesel business, as well as the power electronics and the gas technologies. I think the way to think about it, if you focus on that roughly $950 million of revenue, light duty diesel revenue in Powertrain, about $550 million of that is pass car. So, it's a relatively small number when you start to frame it. The rest light duty diesel's actually commercial vehicle, not under the same types of pressures; sort of what I call political and social pressures as light duty diesel pass car. So, that $550 million we see coming down in, say, at halves over the forecast period. So we can ring fence that revenue leakage. It's a pretty straightforward calculation.

Ryan Brinkman - JPMorgan Securities LLC

Okay. Very helpful. Thank you.

Joseph R. Massaro - Delphi Automotive Plc

Yep.

Our next question comes from the line of David Lim from Wells Fargo Securities.

David H. Lim - Wells Fargo Securities LLC

Great. Thank you so much. Just, quickly, you talk about the SUV transition for you guys. Is the new vehicle that you guys are on or the replacement vehicle, is that of higher content?

Kevin P. Clark - Delphi Automotive Plc

It's a little bit more. Roughly the same, a little bit more.

David H. Lim - Wells Fargo Securities LLC

Gotcha.

Kevin P. Clark - Delphi Automotive Plc

We expect it to grow over its life, too. They typically do. They'll add more content as the vehicle matures.

David H. Lim - Wells Fargo Securities LLC

Gotcha. And then on the power electronics, I think in Q1, you guys mentioned $600 million of wins. Is there a number you guys could offer for Q2? I know you guys gave a lot of numbers, but I just want to be sure what your power electronics wins were in Q2.

Kevin P. Clark - Delphi Automotive Plc

Yeah, Q2 was strong as well. It was over $1 billion in power electronics bookings.

David H. Lim - Wells Fargo Securities LLC

Gotcha. And then a little bit on the longer term on electrification. I mean, a lot of headlines regarding solid state battery technology and the applications even on the CV side. If there was truly a breakthrough over the next several years, any kind of thoughts on how that would impact your Powertrain business? Or do you see that not happening as rapidly as maybe one would think?

Kevin P. Clark - Delphi Automotive Plc

Listen, are you talking about Powertrain electrification? Is the question related ...

David H. Lim - Wells Fargo Securities LLC

Yeah, so what we're hearing is Toyota's breakthrough on solid state batteries where they extend the range and reduce the weight. Now, if there was truly a breakthrough there, would we see a faster than normal feed shift to electrification, whether that be light vehicle and commercial vehicles? And then the consequential impact on SpinCo, if you would.

Kevin P. Clark - Delphi Automotive Plc

Yeah, listen, on electrification is good incrementally for both businesses. So let me start with that. So both businesses benefit whether it's full EV or it's mild hybrid or it's plug in hybrid. It is a positive trend for both. The content per vehicle opportunity is well in excess of what our average CPV is today on a vehicle, whether it has an internal combustion engine or related to low voltage Electrical Architecture, which is in a standard car. To the extent vehicle electrification ramps up, it's a net benefit for both businesses. The ability for it to accelerate, there's an opportunity there, but I think you need to think about infrastructure and other things that, quite frankly, will limit the amount of, or the ability to accelerate things to some certain level.

As it relates to commercial vehicle, our view on electrification and commercial vehicle from an industry standpoint is there's an opportunity there for light commercial vehicle, maybe for last mile on heavy duty commercial vehicle, Class 8 commercial vehicle, but just given the dynamics in that industry and that market, it's going to be a diesel, heavy-duty diesel business for quite a long time.

David H. Lim - Wells Fargo Securities LLC

Gotcha. Great, thank you.

Kevin P. Clark - Delphi Automotive Plc

Thank you.

And our final question comes from the line of David Tamberrino from Goldman Sachs.

David Tamberrino - Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC

Great, thank you.

Kevin P. Clark - Delphi Automotive Plc

Hey, David.

David Tamberrino - Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC

Hi, how are you doing?

Kevin P. Clark - Delphi Automotive Plc

Good.

David Tamberrino - Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC

I think I caught that you mentioned your ADAS bookings being strong year to date at about $2 billion. Is that what I heard?

Kevin P. Clark - Delphi Automotive Plc

Yeah.

Joseph R. Massaro - Delphi Automotive Plc

Yep.

David Tamberrino - Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC

So, that's pretty nice growth and acceleration over the past couple years for about a billion. I think you mentioned last year of $1.8 billion in total.

Joseph R. Massaro - Delphi Automotive Plc

Yeah.

Kevin P. Clark - Delphi Automotive Plc

Yep.

David Tamberrino - Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC

Are you seeing acceleration in the market for RFPs?

Kevin P. Clark - Delphi Automotive Plc

Yep.

David Tamberrino - Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC

Is your win rate higher or lower within that market? And then what level of ADAS are we seeing being quoted or requested the most from the OEM standpoint?

Kevin P. Clark - Delphi Automotive Plc

Yeah, so, level of activity, multiple questions. Level of activity, absolutely. And our win rate on that level of activity, I think we're close to 100% on the programs that we're bidding on. So, level of activity has certainly gone up. What's driving that is really democratization of active safety and further penetration in the more mature markets. And then more rapid adoption in emerging markets like China. So we foresee – we talked about active safety growing over 50% this year and continue at a 50% clip next year, so very, very strong growth.

What level? It tends to be anywhere between Level 1 and what I'd call Level 2 plus. There are some programs like zFAS that have Level 3 capabilities, but those tend to be rarer and tend to be with the luxury German OEs today.

David Tamberrino - Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC

Understood. And within your response, you mentioned other programs you're bidding on. Could you widen that out a little bit? How much larger is the market relative to what you're bidding on today? And what's bifurcating what you are going after and what you aren't going after?

Kevin P. Clark - Delphi Automotive Plc

Yeah, I'm not sure I can give you an exact, exact number. It's obviously a big market. It's growing roughly mid teens. Every OE is focused on it. And if you can imagine, at a 50% growth rate in revenues and roughly the same from a bookings standpoint, we're getting all the business that we can pursue at this point in time, when you look at allocation of resources.

David Tamberrino - Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC

Understood. And just the last one for me. Infotainment wins, you've had a lot over the past couple years that are starting to come in 15% to 20%. Is this all display audio product? Is it some embedded navigation? And what are you seeing at least from a bidding activity from the OEMs going forward?

Kevin P. Clark - Delphi Automotive Plc

Yeah, it's a mix. I'd say we're seeing more activity, or that area that we're more focused on, quite frankly, are areas where we have integrated cockpit controllers. So, where we start with the architecture. So, yeah. Joe was saying they tend to be mid to high end. It's about compute power, it's about graphics capability, and it's about scalability. So, we're really focusing our efforts on strategic relationships at the medium to high end sort of infotainment levels where content's going to grow and you're going to see more displays in the car.

David Tamberrino - Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC

Got it. And has there been any fundamental change in your win rates, what you're seeing there, following the acquisition by one of the larger competitors last year by Samsung?

Kevin P. Clark - Delphi Automotive Plc

Listen, we have a solid win rate. Bookings levels have been extremely strong this year. Opportunities are a little bit more back half loaded than what they've been in previous years. But we have some significant opportunities that we think we're in a great position to (01:06:15).

Joseph R. Massaro - Delphi Automotive Plc

That $1.2 billion win in Q4 that we announced with a German luxury OE, that was a conquest win on a very high end system. So, we think our product offering and our ability to take sort of the centralized competing knowhow we have into that infotainment space is helping to drive that.

David Tamberrino - Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC

Understood. Appreciate the time today. Thank you, gentlemen.

Kevin P. Clark - Delphi Automotive Plc

Thanks.

That concludes the Delphi Q2 2017 earnings conference call. Thank you for joining.

