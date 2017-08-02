Scotiabank: Solid Dividend Stock With Long-Term Potential

While, at the same time, minimizing losses from a possible downturn in the Canadian housing market.

Bank of Nova Scotia [TSE: BNS] (NYSE:BNS) is the third largest bank in Canada by revenue (26 billion in 2016). It's current dividend yield of 3.9% is comparable to, and slightly higher than, most of its direct competitors in Canada. Its fast-growing international business lines, focusing mostly on Latin-America, ensure the bank is well-positioned to grow in markets with more long-term potential than Canada, and minimize the bank's downside from a possible Canadian housing bubble. The bank's valuation and dividend yield are comparable to the other major financial institutions in Canada, which make it an attractive investment choice due to the bank's strategic edge in its international business lines.

Due to the above, I consider Scotiabank to be an attractive investment opportunity for a long-term investor.

Dividends and Earnings

Scotiabank's dividends has increased by 5.6% yearly as of the second quarter of 2017, which is quite conservative as it's earnings per share increased by 11% for the same period. As of late July, the stock carries a dividend yield of 3.9%. Scotiabank has continuously paid a dividend since it's establishment in 1833, and seems poised to do so in the future. The bank's performance in these key metrics is comparable to, and slightly better than, it's peers, with the exception of CIBC, which trades at a discount partly due to it's relatively high exposure to the Canadian mortgage market (read: CIBC’s exposure to real estate correction is highest among Canada’s banks).

Most of the bank's increasing income derives from their international business lines, mainly those in Latin America, see below.

The board's policy of setting a dividend payout ratio of between 40-50% ensures the bank will continuously pay a dividend, as long as it generates profits.

The bank's dividend yield has still significant room to grow: in the short-term, due to the solid increase in earning per share during the last year, and in the long-term, due to the bank's operations in fast-growing foreign markets.

(Source: Google Finance)

International Business

Scotiabank has subsidiaries in twenty-three different countries, mainly in Latin America. The bank currently focuses on the Pacific Alliance countries (Chile, Colombia, Mexico and Peru) due to their relative macroeconomic stability and growth rates. These operations are highly profitable, with the bank's international business lines accounting for almost half of the their earnings.

(Source: Scotiabank's 2016 Annual Report)

Although Canadian Banking is still the bank's most profitable business line, it is quickly being overshadowed by International Banking, with the former only growing 1% YoY since 2015, with the latter having a much more impressive growth rate of 13%. This business line is expected to continue delivering impressive growth, due to the Pacific Alliance's predicted higher growth rate (3% versus 1.7% for the G7).

During the last few years Scotiabank has acquired different banks and business lines from different financial institutions, having acquired companies in Chile, Peru, Costa Rica and Panama as early as 2015. The bank is poised to continue growing this business line through acquisitions, with the CEO recently stating that they are open to more “over the course of the next year".

The company's exposure to these fast growing, and relatively stable markets grant it an avenue for significant income growth in the medium term, an attractive prospect for investors.

Risk Measures and Regulatory Capital

In general terms, Scotiabank's capital structure and risk management are adequate, with the bank complying with all applicable regulations.

The company's relevant capital ratios are about 25% (or three percentage points) higher than the regulatory minimum ratios established by Basel III, a significant capital cushion in the case of a deterioration of financial conditions.

(Source: Scotiabank's 2016 Annual Report)

Besides the above, the bank's loan credit quality tends to be estimated quite conservatively, which, as capital ratios are estimated using risk-weighted assets, ensures the bank's balance sheet is in an even stronger position than is apparent at first. More specifically, their credit's default rates have been consistently lower than estimated.

(Source: Scotiabank's 2016 Annual Report)

More qualitatively, the bank's exposure to the Canadian mortgage market, which many fear could be overvalued, is lessened due to the bank's large and highly diversified international business lines. Put simply, Scotiabank is in a better position than most Canadian banks to weather an economic downturn in the country.

Besides the above bank-specific factors, Canada's financial regulatory environment is among the best in the world (the best for the last decade according to the WFE), which minimize any potential losses due to an economic downturn for the bank.

Conclusion

Scotiabank is well capitalized bank, with a strong balance sheet and an attractive dividend. It's highly diversified international business lines help insulate the bank from the negative consequences of a possible downturn in Canada's economy, while giving the bank long-term income growth potential. Due to the above, I consider the stock a solid investment opportunity for a long-term investor looking for a solid dividend combined with significant upside.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.