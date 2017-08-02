DryShips: Another Quick $33 Million?

Even though the company has strengthened its balance sheet through massive share dilution, the outcome of lawsuits regarding violations of federal securities laws could potentially affect the company’s operations.

I would expect a significant cash burn by the company if it canceled the $2B mixed shelf offering, although cancellation of the offering is highly unlikely.

DRYS is expected to announce its Q2 2017 earnings forthwith, and I expect that the company will post a loss for the upcoming quarter.

Investment Thesis

A class action lawsuit has been filed against DryShips (DRYS) and certain of its officers for violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Numerous law firms are reminding DRYS investors to report their losses before the deadline of September 12, 2017. This significant rise in share prices (without any news) on the intraday triggers an alarm once again. I expect the remaining $41.4 million worth of shares will be dumped on the market more quickly than expected (before September 12, 2017). This will make stocks highly volatile, and although DRYS may be attractive to day traders, I would still be very careful.

Jet Speed Dilution

On August 1, 2017, the stock rose about 75% (from $1.03 to $1.79) - a very significant rise in terms of the intraday price movement. There is no news to support this price increase - lawsuits against the company are the only current guideposts providing any direction at all. There is the possibility that a combination of no share dilution and speculations on the particular day may have pushed share prices up. The other possible reason may be that private foreign issuers (officers, directors and substantial shareholders) can participate in swing trade, buying and selling shares in less than six months. One thing is sure however - that a share price collapse resulting from share dilution is unavoidable.

High Speed dilution - Between July 14 to July 28 (within 14 days), the company raised $33.3 million.

Source: Tradingview

Yesterday, the stock rose as much as 75%. I believe this is going to be the same pattern of a quick $33 million collection. It is very obvious that a quick rise and a drop in share prices are the result of massive share dilution. A sudden rise in share prices seems suspicious.

Source: Tradingview

Conclusion

I wouldn't recommend day trading because research tells us that the success rate in day trading is only about 4.5%, which means that the remaining 95.5% day traders fail. With the massive dilution not over yet, it is extremely risky to day trading DRYS.

To read my previous articles, please click here.

Note: On March 28, 2017, George Economou's other company Ocean RIG UDW Inc. (ORIG) filed for Chapter 15 bankruptcy protection in the U.S. court.

Author's note: Get my articles as soon as they are published by clicking the big orange "Follow" button at the top of this page

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.