Edgewater Technology's (EDGW) CEO Jeffrey Rutherford on Q2 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Edgewater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDGW)

Q2 2017 Earnings Conference Call

August 02, 2017 10:00 AM ET

Executives

Paul McNeice - Vice President of Finance

Jeffrey Rutherford - Chairman, Interim President and Interim CEO

Timothy Oakes - CFO

Analysts

Lee Jagoda - CJS Securities

Paul McNeice

Thank you, Crystal. Good morning, everyone and welcome to Edgewater Technology's second quarter 2017 financial results call. I'm here today with Jeffrey Rutherford, Edgewater's Chairman, Interim President and Interim CEO and Timothy Oakes, Edgewater's Chief Financial Officer.

Before we begin, I would like to remind everyone that today's call may contain forward-looking statements as described under the Securities Act. Investors are cautioned that such statements could involve risk and uncertainty that could cause actual results to differ from current expectations with respect to such statements.

These types of statements and the underlying factors related to these statements are listed and reported in filed information with the Securities and Exchange Commission as well as in the company's press release that was distributed earlier this morning. The statements made during today's call are made only as of the date of today's call and the company undertakes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances.

With that, I will now turn the call over to Jeff.

Jeffrey Rutherford

Thanks, Paul. Before Tim reviews the second quarter operating results, I want to take few minutes to talk about our strategic business units. Over the past four months, I've spent a majority of my time working with the leadership of the three business units to update their operating miles and discuss their strategies to maximize shareholder value. Let's discuss each of the individual business units.

I'm going to start with the accounting segment we call ERP, which is the business unit that goes to market as Edgewater Fullscope. Fullscope is a Microsoft Dynamics partner bringing ERP, CRM and business intelligence solutions to manufacturing clients. They're led by their President, Russell Smith; Senior Vice Presidents John Scandar and Paul Colella, and the rest of their excellent management team.

Russell, John and Paul are the founders of various portions of Fullscope. Fullscope's value creation model is simple; to capitalized on Microsoft's move to cloud-based services which is - has shown its strength in Microsoft's recent earnings release.

Working with the Fullscope leadership, we are investing in incremental selling and marketing resources to capture incremental market share of Microsoft Dynamics' growth. Tim will provide more detail on the very good results for Fullscope for the second quarter. The Fullscope team has excellent value-creating strategy and a very good model.

The second strategic business unit is what we called EPM for the accounting segment that goes to the market as Edgewater Ranzal. Ranzal is a premier EPM consulting solutions and business analytics provider, primarily utilizing Oracle software solutions. The Ranzal business unit is led by its President Robin Ranzal-Knowles, the founder of Ranzal, strongly supported by our excellent team including Senior Vice Presidents Chris Churchill, Mike Killeen and Veda Gagliardi, and Vice Presidents Mike Kember, Chad MacKendrick and Brian Grimes.

The Ranzal strategy has been complemented [ph] by the well-documented changes in the Oracle ecosystem, mainly Oracle's shift from a on-premise to cloud software offering. For a very good summary of Oracle change in strategy I encourage you to listen to Oracle's presentation from the Jefferies Technology Conference on May 3rd. Oracle's roll out of the EPM portion of its new cloud stack has - was done in stages and trailed the ERP roll out, as such the EPM adoption has trailed the ERP adoption impacting Ranzal's near term revenues.

But as discussed by Oracle, the adoption curve of Oracle's cloud solutions is exhilarating and Ranzal is well positioned to accelerate revenues and value accordingly. Working with the Ranzal team, we invested incrementally in sales and marketing resources to better position the business unit to capture market share as the Oracle EPM adoption accelerates.

The result advance [ph] to negatively impact short-term operations while positioning Ranzal to capture incremental market share and increase the intrinsic value of the business unit. The Ranzal team has best-in-class expertise and deep industrial relationship - relationships Ranzal is a premier standalone - is the premier standalone Oracle EPM and analytics solutions provider.

Oracle EPM and its related analytics are key for businesses to achieve their goals when implementing Oracle ERP solutions. As the adoption of the full stack of Oracle's cloud solution accelerates, the Ranzal team is well-positioned to maximize the intrinsic value of the strategic model.

The third and final business unit is the segment called classic consulting for accounting purposes, which goes to market as Edgewater or Edgewater Consulting. Consulting helps companies get the most from their IT assets, implement cloud strategies, and create new digital business strategies.

Their business unit has been impacted the most by the executive management changes here at Edgewater, as the business unit was historically managed in a non-traditional structure. In fact we'll be operating as several separate independent units. We've reorganized the group to a more effective structure led by the leadership team of Stacey Cheese, Cliff Rushing, Ken Parks and Bruce Lundie.

The management realignment coupled with the historical act of selling and marketing resources has affected near term revenue performance. Working with the leadership team we have invested incremental marketing and selling resources to assist the group in getting back to appropriate levels of revenue and growth. This unit is made up of very talented long-term employees. I have full confidence in the leadership team, and with the proper structure in marketing and selling resources, this model will generate appropriate incremental intrinsic value.

In summary our three business units are in excellent growth oriented markets, have world-class partnerships with Oracle and Microsoft that comprises of very talented leadership teams and consultants. The leadership teams of each of these business units have clear strategies to maximize shareholder value.

With that I'll turn the call over to Tim, to review the second quarter operating results.

Timothy Oakes

Thank you, Jeff. Overall the second quarter of 2017 essentially played out as expected. Excluding non-routine charge of approximately $1.1 million associated with the termination of an investment banking services agreement and $1.1 million in income tax expense associated with an increase in the valuation allowance provided against our deferred tax attributes, our second quarter core business operating performance was in line with if not slightly better than analyst estimates.

Total revenue for the second quarter of 2017 was $30.3 million, compared to $34 million in the second quarter of 2016, while service revenue during the second quarter of 2017 totaled $24.4 million compared to $28.6 million in the year-ago quarter. The year-over-year decline in second quarter 2017 service revenue is in large part attributable for the decline in our Oracle-based service offerings and to a lesser extent our classic consulting offerings, both of which Jeff covered in his opening comments.

Our Oracle service offerings continue to reflect the disruption we are seeing, as customers evaluate their cloud-adoption strategies. Oracle, both internally and externally, continues to focus on and accelerate the release of cloud-based applications, while customers are being more selective as to when, where, and how they move into the cloud as compared to continuing on with - or continuing with on-premise-based applications.

Conversely, our Microsoft Dynamics service offerings had a solid second quarter, posting meaningful service revenue growth, up 11% over the second quarter of 2016, and closed several Dynamics AX software deals

Software revenue was $4.4 million during the second quarter of 2017, up from $3.6 million during the year-ago quarter. As mentioned, the year-over-year increase in software revenue is primarily attributable to a comparative increase in Dynamics' AX-related software sales.

Historically as the majority of our software revenue was associated with the resale of Microsoft Dynamics AX software and CRM-related licenses, our second quarter software revenue is typically our strongest software revenue quarter as it coincides with Microsoft's year end [ph].

Additionally, we would like to remind investors of the volatile nature of our software revenue. The timing of which and the associated accounting recognition methodology applied is subject to the purchasing habits of our customers.

With respect to our other standard quarterly revenue metrics, we note that our annualized service revenue per billable consultant was $382,000 in the second quarter of 2017 compared to $350,000 in the second quarter of 2016. Changes in this reporting metric are for the most part driven by fluctuations in our total service revenue mix as well as the consistency of our standard billing rates during each of the comparable quarterly periods.

We entered into first time engagements with 32 new customers during the second quarter of 2017 compared to 40 new customer engagements in the second quarter of 2016. Service revenue generated by our top 10 customers during the second quarter of 2017 represented 30% of total service revenue compared to 23% in the second quarter of 2016. No individual customer represented more than 5% of our total service revenue during the second quarter of either 2017 or 2016.

Breaking down quarterly service revenue by individual offerings; during the second quarter of 2017, our Oracle EPM service revenue represented 49% of total service revenue, our Microsoft Dynamics service revenue represented 39%, and classic consulting represented 12%. Comparatively in the year-ago quarter, our Oracle EPM service revenue represented 54% of total service revenue, and Microsoft Dynamics represented 31% of total service revenue, and classic consulting represented 15%.

At the end of the second quarter of 2017, we maintained 362 total billable resources, which included 25 contractors. This compares to billable headcount of 422 including 41 contractors at the end of the second quarter of 2016. As we have detailed in our prior quarters, the comparative reduction in billable consultant headcount, including our usage and reliance on contractors, is attributable to our proactive management of billable resources in accordance with our forward-looking service revenue expectations. The management of our billable consultant headcount has come in the form of selective staff trimming and normal attrition.

Moving on to gross margin; total gross margin in the second quarter 2017 was 38%, which is consistent with total gross margin for the second quarter of 2016. Gross margin related to service revenue was 38% in the second quarter of 2017 compared to 40% in the second quarter of 2016.

The relative consistency in total gross margin during the second quarter of 2017 is primarily attributable to the comparative quarterly decrease in billable consultant headcount, including contractors which decreased by 60 resources, and the incremental margin contribution from the increase in software revenue in the second quarter of 2017.

The modest decline in service revenue gross margin is primarily attributable to the comparative quarterly change in billable consultant utilization. Our billable consultant utilization rate for the second quarter of 2017 was 74% compared to 76% in the second quarter of 2016.

Moving on to SG&A expense; SG&A expense during the second quarter of 2017 excluding the $1.1 million in expense associated with the termination of the investment banking services agreement, totaled $9 million as compared to SG&A expense of $9.8 million in the year-ago quarter. SG&A expense in the second quarter of 2017 reflects decreases in performance-based bonus accruals, occupancy and utility related expenses and in professional services fees. These decreases were offset by current quarter investments in sales and marketing related expenses including salaries and wages and commissions.

As previously highlighted, non-recurring operating expenses recorded by the company during the second quarter of 2017 totaled $1.1 million and it was recorded in connection with the termination of an investment banking services agreement tied to the strategic alternatives process the company performed during 2016.

We are reporting $786,000 in depreciation and amortization expense during the second quarter 2017 compared to $1 million in a year ago quarter. The decrease in the competitive quarterly periods is primarily attributable to a reduction in the amortization expense recorded against the identified intangible assets associated with the 2015 acquisitions of Zero2Ten, Branchbird, and M2 Dynamics.

Moving on to income taxes; the company is reporting income tax expense of $1.5 million during the second quarter of 2017, which is essentially driven by a $1.1 million noncash differed tax charge associated with an increase in valuation allowance provided against the carrying value of our differed tax attributes, and other income tax expense and/or benefits derived from current period federal, state and foreign income tax provisions, provision to return adjustments on filed foreign income tax returns during the second quarter of 2017, and from tax benefits associated with the company's current year adoption of ASU 2016-09 related to tax accounting treatment of stock compensation.

Comparatively the company recorded income tax expense of $1.1 million in the second quarter of 2016. As it relates to the second quarter 2017 increase in our differed tax valuation allowance, we periodically assess the need for valuation allowance against the carrying value of our differed tax assets of which our federal and state net operating loss carry-forwards represent a significant portion of our gross value.

Our forward-looking forecasted projections are an important part of our overall assessment methodology. While we have positive forward-looking profitability trends incorporated into our forecasted future operating performance, the historical volatility in our annual operating performance combined with the short and remaining life of a significant portion of our federal net operating loss carry-forwards, a significant portion of which expire in 2020, are indicators of negative evidence which present risk and uncertainty around our ability to fully realize the future economic benefit to be derived from our differed tax assets.

Based on our consideration of all-supporting evidence, we increased our existing $8.2 million valuation allowance by $1.1 million to a total of $9.3 million as of June 30, 2017, resulting in net differed tax assets of $22.4 million. The net carrying value of our differed tax attributes reflects management's estimate as to the future economic benefit to be realized from our differed tax attributes.

Net loss during the second quarter of 2017 was $860,000 or $0.06 per diluted share compared to net income of $1.3 million or $0.11 per diluted share during the second quarter of 2016. The change in periodic net income is attributable to the decline in comparative quarterly service revenue and the associated decline in gross profit margin with $1.1 million in expense associated with determination of an investment banking services agreement and the $1.1 million in income tax expense associated with the current quarter increase in the valuation allowance provided against our differed tax attributes.

With respect to our non-GAAP financial measures, adjusted EBITDA totaled $2.7 million and 8.9% of total revenue in the second quarter of 2017, compared to adjusted EBITDA of $3.4 million and 10.1% of total revenue in a year ago quarter. Additional information regarding our use of non-GAAP measures including a reconciliation to the most comparable GAAP measure can be found in the press release we issued earlier this morning, which is also available on the Investor Relations section of our website.

On June 30, 2017, cash and cash equivalents totaled $13.1 million as compared to $19.7 million on December 31, 2016. Cash flow used in operations during the second quarter of 2017 was $1.4 million compared to cash flow provided by operations of $4.2 million during the second quarter of 2016. The year-over-year change in operating cash flows reflect the current quarter payments made an connection with acquisition-related earn out agreements, executive officers' severance payments, and the termination of the investment banking services agreement.

Accounts receivable balances including unbilled AR totaled $25.8 million at the end of the second quarter of 2017 compared to $25.7 million as of December 31, 2016. Our DSO metric related to billed AR was approximately 56 days as compared to 60 days at the end of the second quarter of 2016.

A final closing comment regarding the stock repurchase program, which expires in September of 2017, we do not have any repurchase activity under the program during the second quarter of 2017. And as of June 30, 2017, there remains approximately $8.7 million of purchased authorization under the program.

With that I'll now return the call back to Jeff.

Jeffrey Rutherford

Okay. Thanks, Tim. Before we open the call to the - for Q&A, I'd like to thank the employees of Edgewater for their commitment to client service and creation for all stakeholders. I've been impressed with the level of talent and commitment at all levels of the organization.

Okay operator, let's open the call for questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Thank you. The question-and-answer session will begin now. [Operator Instructions] And our first question will come from Lee Jagoda from CJS Securities. Your line is open.

Lee Jagoda

Hi, good morning. So Jeff first question is as I look to your Q3 guidance and then I look at your commentary regarding Oracle and the channel firming and things - I guess incrementally looking better than it did let's say three months ago, it doesn't necessarily jive with just flat sequentially and down year-over-year. So if you could give us some more color on what's going on behind the scenes there, particularly in light of the fact that we're spending more on sales and marketing?

Jeffrey Rutherford

Sure. What we're going to see is a continuation of what you saw in the second quarter for Fullscope from Microsoft, and we expect them to have a very good second half and continuing into '18. It's a little different on Ranzal and on Oracle. We're really working towards the time when adoption of the Oracle EPM stack accelerates.

Now they're doing a great job of filling that gap during this time period with existing customers and on-premise applications. There is a lot that goes on in - on EPM, where it starts in one place and grows overtime as it grows into more robust and important analytics. So there is continuous work to be done on all EPM clients over time.

What hasn't happened is the new clientele coming in with the EPM cloud stack. That's starting to happen. We're seeing movement on that. We're being a little guarded relative to guidance but it's going to happen. And what you're going to see over time when that happens is the same acceleration you've seen in Microsoft ERP, CRM you're going to see in the Oracle EPM. So it's the timing of that, we're going to be a little guarded relative to guidance on that adoption.

Lee Jagoda

Okay.

Jeffrey Rutherford

But I will say that - I want to say this. So after spending considerable amount of time with these two teams, these are very - Ranzal and Fullscope, these are very talented, deep teams that are critical for clientele to implement these systems. I am very impressed with both. They are both going to do very well. These are very, very good assets.

Lee Jagoda

Okay. And then the next question is, you mentioned that you are working with each of the business leaders to maximize shareholder value. Can you give us a sense for what that exactly means, and what's going on behind the scenes to I guess improve these businesses to eventually do something with them I guess?

Jeffrey Rutherford

Well, the first thing we did and - it was to break apart their models and rebuild them back on. And to get to more robust modeling methodologies, longer term - to determine the intrinsic value because if you look what we have here, we have three value creating business units of different size and capabilities but three value creating business units. They are pretty clean.

What you see in the segment information, it's pretty clean from a strategic perspective specially for ERP and EPM for Ranzal and Fullscope. Consulting is a little - gets some costs from the headquarters, some occupancy costs and so forth that's a burden in their segments. So their segment, on a strategic basis, is a little better than what the segment reporting would be.

But those three are the value creators in the organization. Working with the leadership teams of each, we challenged them relative to what investments do they need to capture the growth - market share growth that they should be capturing and that's what we worked on. And the Board is very supportive of that and you see the incremental investments in all three, especially in sales and marketing.

So we build out longer term models based on growth. We did not manage them for the next quarter. We did not - you've got to be very careful when you're looking at strategic versus functional cost within an organization. You really don't want to cut strategic costs. You're cutting muscle when you cut strategic costs. We invested in the strategic costs to assure that we're going to get growth we - that we should be getting out of these values. You've already seen it on Fullscope and the value - the intrinsic value, that's how they're going to maximize their value. Now we don't have any acquisitions tucked into any of those models. Those are all organic models.

The fourth segment that you see is - the corporate segment is the functional cost segment. And that's the one that we have the - compliance, that's compliance and efficiency, right, customer service. The compliance is a leading part of that and then we have to run that as efficiently as possible. Those things in concert will create the value, but each of the business units has their own intrinsic value. And we now have a very good visibility to what the individual intrinsic values are for those business units.

Lee Jagoda

And stepping back, forgetting the short term movement in the cloud and Oracle and - I guess, the acceleration of Fullscope; when you look at both of those businesses, how do you view the 3 to 5-year organic growth rate of each?

Jeffrey Rutherford

Well, I don't think it's never given - we've ever given guidance on it, but you can see from a Microsoft perspective that if we maintain our market share, it's going to be low-teen growth, which is stated by Microsoft at Microsoft's forward-looking projections. And we probably have higher expectations for that.

When you get to the Oracle, I really encourage everyone, and I know people here are tired of me saying this, but that Jeffries presentation Oracle gave lays it all up in what their expectations are for market share capture and who they're going after. It's a very good presentation. When those things happen, the Ranzal growth could be at that level or higher.

Lee Jagoda

Okay. That's all I have.

Thank you. And I'm showing no further questions at this time. I will now turn the conference call back to Jeff Rutherford for closing comments.

Jeffrey Rutherford

Okay. Again, I'd like to thank our shareholders. Just to assure you that we are working hard as I said earlier to maximize value to all of our shareholders, and to the employees who work hard every day and every day that I am exposed to our employees I'm more impressed with their talents and commitments. And with that we'll be done. Thank you.

