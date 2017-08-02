Discord Between The Two PMIs Of China Shows The Emergence Of The New Economy

In the past week, if you have been following the news on China or simply an avid reader of news, you would have noticed that the headlines switched from being negative to positive in days. Indeed, you might be left scratching your head as the headlines changed from "China July factory growth cools slightly as export orders ease" to "China factory activity accelerates in July on strong export orders" one or two days later, depending on your news sources. What was happening?

For those who are more familiar with the purchasing managers' indices (PMIs) of China, you might be quick to point out that the discrepancy is due to one PMI being the official one conducted by the government and the other one being conducted by Caixin/Markit. In this case, the official PMI released on Monday was 51.4 in July, a tad lower than the previous month reading at 51.7 though still firmly in the expansion mode (above the 50-point mark that separates growth from contraction). Nevertheless, the disappointment among economists and market watchers was clear as the consensus forecast was 51.6 and the actual reading was a miss. Given that the official PMI conducted by the National Bureau of Statistics is heavy on State-owned Enterprises (SOEs), it should come as no surprise that the construction sector sub-index showed a strong reading of 62.5 for July, over the 61.4 for June, with the strong investments in infrastructure projects that tend to benefit the SOEs more. The Chinese government planned to invest in aggregate RMB15 trillion (US$2.17 trillion) on various transportation and infrastructure projects including the construction of high speed rail and roads as part of the 13th Five-Year Plan running from 2016 to 2020.

On the other hand, the Caixin China general manufacturing PMI rose to 51.1 in July from 50.4 in June. This private gauge of factory activity in China is conducted by local media company Caixin Media Co. and global research firm IHS Markit (INFO). The reading is positive on several counts. First, it is obviously higher than the previous month. Second, the result is higher than the consensus forecast of 21 analysts surveyed by Reuters at 50.4. Third, it is an expansion for the second consecutive month and the pace of improvement was the strongest in four months. Looking deeper, we also see obvious discordance in the sub-indices. While export orders fell to 50.9 from 52.0 in the official PMI reading, the Caixin PMI showed export orders expanding strongly to 53.5 in July from just 50.9 a month ago.

Now, back to the question. What has happened? The easy and traditional explanation has been that the official PMI surveys the larger firms which inevitably include SOEs that tend to benefit more from government stimulus while the private gauge covers the smaller businesses. However, further scrutiny into the survey results points to the issue of old and new economy companies. The official survey focuses on enterprises which are in the deemed traditional fields such as crude oil processing and non-metal minerals production that have been in contraction modes in the past months. On the other hand, the Caixin survey focuses on businesses including the computer, telecommunications, and the digital economy, which have been on a brighter note relatively. Hence, if you are looking for actionable insights from these PMIs, take note of the difference in the coverage between the two China manufacturing PMIs.

A final personal observation regarding the news on the falling employment indicators in both surveys portending a weaker second half of 2017, I believe that the analysts or journalists are not taking into consideration the adoption of automation and process optimization that are going on in China. The fast rising wage growth has spurred companies to accelerate their productivity drives by improving operations and seeking help from robots. As such, employment needs would continue to fall. Of course, continued decline in employment would lead to concerns over reduced spending but that should be further down the road.

