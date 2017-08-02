Pfizer: Why The Stock May Get Interesting Again

This article tries to present a balanced view of PFE and explores why the stock may begin to provide some alpha in the years ahead.

Some of the negatives of PFE are discussed, but there are a growing number of positives.

Background

Pfizer (PFE) delivered an in-line Q2, with consensus Street forward estimates for this year and next changing little. Rather than get into the details of a boring, "OK" quarter, I'd rather review some of PFE's prior and recent issues and then list some of the reasons that PFE might be a better investment going forward, perhaps soon, than it has been since 2000. My sense is that PFE is trading in a desultory fashion, just like a utility. But it's not a utility, which is a local monopoly. PFE could ultimately sink, or swim faster. Investors want "tech," and in drugs, they want biotech.

Since one rule of investing is not to short a quiet market, PFE begins to get more interesting to me as a stock that does not seem to be getting a lot of attention from traders. Could it be getting a little washed out as a chronic underperformer?

Before exploring some reasons to think of upside in PFE, some negative comments, beginning with a brief overview:

PFE as an underperformer

As some of you know, I have from time to time called several of the Big Pharma players dinosaurs, only partly joking about it. Most of these companies peaked in the 1998-2000 period and never came back to their peaks. Instead, innovators such as Gilead (GILD), Celgene (CELG), and Biogen (BIIB) created new products and new product categories right from under the noses of what had become highly bureaucratic, slow-moving creatures. One of my consultants, when I was in the pharma industry, told me a decade ago that her Big Pharma former employer took, literally, four years to make an important decision.

It probably took this degree of dysfunction for tiny companies with no resources of either money, cash flow, prior patents, or much personnel to gather so much profit while Big Pharma sat by, bemoaning the lack of blockbusters.

A couple of examples from PFE's recent past may exemplify this. In its product portfolio, it has an innovative JAK inhibitor, Xeljanz and Xeljanz XR, the once-a-day version. Sales were $336 MM in Q2, up 55% yoy. US and ex-US sales both grew over 50%, indicating good balance and good prospects for this to become a much larger seller.

Xeljanz received FDA approval in Q4 of 2012 for rheumatoid arthritis. Yet, PFE is only now awaiting FDA's decision to approve Xeljanz for possible approval for the major autoimmune indications psoriatic arthritis and ulcerative colitis. That is even though Xeljanz was, from the start, an innovative oral high-potency anti-inflammatory with significant sales potential. A smaller pharma company would, I speculate, have been motivated to learn that the molecule looked safe and effective for RA while at the same time moving the drug through Phase 2 trials for the other indications. Thus, if and when Phase 3 looked good, the molecule could go right into Phase 3 for other indications. It looks to me as if PFE took a slow boat on these other indications, and I'm not sure why. Maybe there's a good reason for the delay, but it seems odd.

I have also commented that something appears to have gone wrong for PFE to only find out the serious problems with its cholesterol-reducing PCSK9 inhibitor when it was far into Phase 3 trials, including not just one but two cardiovascular outcomes trials. One expects drug problems such as painful injections and tolerance to the drug effect within one year to have been known by Phase 2. This was a disappointing indication of management/scientific issues at PFE in my view.

In any case, things are what they are. PFE is profitable and a leader in a growing field. It can do better.

What's the cure for what ails PFE?

Again, note that the ailment is stagnation and not keeping up with the CELG's of the world, not disaster.

One of the suggested remedies for PFE and its going-nowhere status is more M&A activity. Veteran pharma journalist John Carroll banged that drum Tuesday in:

Despite blockbuster boasts for R&D work, pressure increases on Pfizer to do a megadeal Some new products like Ibrance are gaining ground in the marketplace, helping Pfizer weather the storm of generic competition. But sales declined in Q2 as Prevnar revenue weakened and competition loomed for Viagra and Lyrica. And that will have analysts looking to see what CEO Ian Read will do next to right the course at the pharma giant; whether that’s big deals, new cost-cutting efforts, a company breakup, or a mix of all of the above. ... “Pfizer has taken a break on M&A for now and no-one expects them to make another move for AstraZeneca (AZN). But M&A is like a game of chess and nobody will go after AstraZeneca until Pfizer picks its next target,” one banker told Reuters. That next target is foremost on analysts’ minds.

I interpreted PFE's comments in the Q&A part of the conference call a little differently and am thinking that PFE just might finally have its priorities right: drug companies succeed in richly-valued markets by internal drug development, partnerships, etc., and not with M&A activity. If I'm right, PFE realizes that:

M&A has not helped lately



While it never complains, never explains, PFE knows that it is embarrassing to spend $5.2 B on a young pharma company, Anacor, largely for its lead product Eucrisa, and have that product generate revenues of only $9 million in Q2, even though FDA approval was received last December. PFE suggested that inventory stocking patterns were hiding real improvement, but whatever the story, this was a $5.2 B purchase, paid for basically with debt, so the ongoing cost is greater when considering interest payments.

Going back to the other two large deals that PFE has done most recently, it spent $14 B to "win" a bidding war for Medivation. The lead drug, Xtandi for prostate cancer, promptly saw sales suffer for what PFE said was related to excessive discounts and other reasons. Well, again: whatever they say, all PFE got was one drug and a small pipeline. There are hopes, and it's early days, but so far, it's difficult for me to think that this was a deal with acceptable ROIC and possibly one with negative returns for shareholders. Going back farther, there is the Hospira deal, which in large part was done to get PFE deeply into the biosimilar business. But...

PFE gets blind-sided in biosims

The operational issues continue. PFE introduced Inflectra, a biosim to Remicade, a mega-product from J&J (JNJ), but as a PFE exec said in the Q&A:

Inflectra penetration in the U.S. has been slower than we expected due to some challenging marketplace dynamics.

This followed more detailed comments made on the topic in the prepared remarks of PFE's CEO, Ian Read.

It is embarrassing (again) for an industry leader not to know "marketplace dynamics" before spending so much money to, in large part, obtain more biosimilar candidates. It turns out that many, or most, of the non-governmental payors had exclusive contracts with JNJ. Why did PFE not know these issues in advance?

Finally, before getting to the more positive points in the article, one structural weakness needs to be brought out:

Most of PFE's products are declining in sales

The company can be praised for extensive disclosure in its 38-page Q2 earnings press release. Having already seen the sales and EPS, when I look at this standard presentation from PFE, I go straight to the back slides, where product sales and trends are presented. Thus, on p. 31, we see all the major products of PFE presented with Q2 sales and US vs. ex-US revenues, with yoy trends.

As IBM (IBM) does, PFE periodically adjusts its reporting categories. These days, it calls its on-patent drugs "innovative health" products and its generic drugs "essential health" products - and also important to study are the sales and cost breakdowns for each segment, shown on p. 23.

Strangely, sometimes a drug, these days Lyrica and Viagra, are listed in both categories.

In any case, even in the innovative category, 12 drugs or line items have yoy declines in worldwide sales. In the essential category, a few have small yoy gains, but almost all are declining.

In addition, two major drugs go generic over the next 16 months (this is last of the negative sections):

Viagra and Lyrica pose headwinds

It appears that sales of an authorized generic of Viagra will be made by Teva (TEVA) in December of this year, with royalties to PFE. With US sales already declining but still annualizing in the US at $1 B in Q2, that's a modest headwind ahead for 2018 comps.

Much bigger is the December 2018 patent expiry of Lyrica, an anti-epileptic and pain drug. US sales rose 8% in Q2 to $835 MM, or $3.3 B annualized. Assuming growth through next year, by Q4 2018, this franchise could be doing perhaps $3.6 B in annualized sales, which would then drop precipitously.

PFE is looking to a once-daily, CR version of Lyrica for some help, but it does not appear that analysts expect much of it, nor did PFE promote it as a big defender of the franchise.

With most of PFE's marketed products declining, losing most US Viagra sales in return for a royalty, and then probably losing the great majority of Lyrica sales, creates significant headwinds into 2019.

Thus, the commentary in the Carroll article quoted above.

What can a free cash flow-rich company that has not had productive R&D, on balance, since the 1990s, do in this situation?

Here are some of the positives that could allow improved results and a higher stock price.

First up:

Patent expirations wane by 2019

In his prepared remarks, as part of the wrap-up, Mr. Read mentioned this important point:

We see a very attractive next wave of noteworthy pipeline products potentially starting in the next two years, and we expect there will not be a significant impact from expected LOEs [losses of exclusivity, i.e. generic entries] during the period 2020 through 2025.

This is potentially very interesting for the stock price, because my observation is that major drug stocks tend to suffer their harm when the Street begins to promote the patent cliffs. After the hit actually occurs, it's been discounted.

So, the next year or more might end up allowing an attractive entry point or two as the loss of Lyrica looms, assuming that the Street does not get excited about Lyrica CR. And, of course, that entry point could end up being right now.

PFE may be changing for the better

PFE already provides top-notch insights into a product-by-product and segment-by-segment look at its operations. Management deserves a compliment for that degree of granularity.

Now, PFE has joined a number of its peers in opening the veil more into its pipeline, with a "Pfizer Pipeline" document as of August 1. Before, what we saw was limited disclosure. This is better, while still not providing detail on each product, PFE is in competition with everyone else, so this is likely what we will get. I would invite anyone interested in looking deeply into PFE to review this multi-page listing of PFE's pipeline.

If it could only operate more effectively and more efficiently, I could say that I like the pipeline. Remember, PFE spent $1.78 B on the pipeline in Q2, or 14% of revenues. Certainly, there is some real potential here, and in pharma, it's never too late to come up with a better molecule and a great clinical development plan married to a great sales and marketing strategy. PFE used to do this sort of thing all the time, blindfolded if you will, so we know it can do it again.

One reason that I like this greater disclosure is that it signals (I think) that PFE is now more willing to subject itself to greater scrutiny of its R&D spending. Clearly, PFE has lost big bucks over the past 15+ years on its R&D, thus accounting for its poor performance in the stock market relative to the S&P 500 (SPY).

Maybe some of the old innovative spirit and results will be demonstrated again.

The stock is getting cheap to the market

I'm old-fashioned. I like value. If PFE is just going to lumber along, as I have been pointing out it was doing, then I'm not willing to overlook large "restructuring" and other charges. This point of view has kept me on the right side of PFE trading for years (mostly I just watch it and don't trade it). Now, the same logic gets my attention. Diluted GAAP EPS in Q2 were $0.51 - the same as Q1. Annualize them and you get $2.04. Compared to about a $33 stock price, the P/E would annualize at 16.2X. The reciprocal of that, the so-called earnings yield, is 6.2%. That is not especially attractive if the market were cheaper, but now, we have a strong company with growth potential beginning just a couple of years from now at a big discount to the market multiple, which, using GAAP, is around 22.5X my estimate of GAAP EPS for the S&P 500 (I use S&P's own data and estimates for this estimate).

Putting it another way, the loss of Viagra/Lyrica revenues, and other headwinds, may not be fully offset by growth in Ibrance, Xarelto, and some other drugs, but the P/E can easily expand if growth in the 2020-5 time frame is foreseen. Rising EPS, perhaps, could meet a rising P/E: this could get interesting.

PFE may try to grow sales in its old, essential health segment

This is partly a China story, as one might suspect. PFE floated this possible upcoming success story as something it plans to at least give "the old college try" to. Whether it really can turn these old drugs around on a global basis is not something I would bet on, but I like the idea if PFE is serious about it (always a question). The reason I like the concept is that it could pay off nicely with little cash cost to PFE, just a lot of elbow grease.

PFE has become almost purely a pharma company

Having divested its veterinary products company into Zoetis (ZTS), and with PFE's consumer healthcare division doing $846 MM in sales in Q1, there is not much other than pharma. That's in contrast to the less focused conglomerate that PFE was 10-15 years ago.

This focus on pharma should make it less difficult for management and the board to get to work on more productive, less error-prone R&D, build on successes such as Ibrance and Xeljanz and, in general, act more like a growth pharma company.

PFE retains its status as a go-to marketer

This is a big long-term advantage. Even BMS (BMY) had to turn to PFE to turn its Eliquis anticoagulant into the blockbuster it has become. At $2.4 B annualized Q2 sales, up 50% yoy and outperforming JNJ's competing Xarelto, which was in the lead a few years ago, PFE has demonstrated that its know-how in several therapeutic categories and global reach make it a marketing partner of choice. This is worth some P/E points to me.

Concluding comments - PFE as a possible growth vehicle once again

As you can see, PFE is a "show me" stock in my eyes. It is, however, one with the potential to be managed better and that pays nearly 4% to shareholders to wait. With GAAP EPS finally trending toward the 16X range and the stock back to a price it first reached early in 1998 - nearly 20 years ago - my own plan for PFE is to continue to watch it but to consider either buying it or selling a put when the time appears right - no specific time frame is in mind. With my "lower for longer" interest rate scenario playing out more or less as suggested, today and the months and years ahead might be good times for bond substitutes such as PFE to finally outperform bonds themselves, which have benefited from declining rates to provide capital gains as well as income.

With many strengths and correctable weaknesses, and a secure, attractive dividend payout, PFE may turn into a decent and even strong total return vehicle into the 2020s. Right now, as this article documents, the PFE story does have warts.

Thanks for reading and sharing any comments you wish to contribute.

