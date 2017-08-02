Ahead Of Earnings: What Is The Real Story Behind Model 3 Reservations?

We make a case that Tesla customer deposit trends paint a unflattering picture of the Company's new product backlog that is inconsistent with the hype.

Is this net? Gross? Or, something else? If it is net, what does it tell about Tesla's prospects?

Tesla (TSLA) earnings are on the tap for Thursday. We all are now accustomed to the routine where the Company under performs in the quarter, misses sales and margin forecasts, burns through a ton more of cash, and the management talks about yet another new product or tells a new tall tale about the bright future ahead that will make money in 2023.

Sell side analysts duly reduce their quarterly and yearly forecasts while simultaneously increasing 2023 forecasts and reiterating, or worse, increasing their price targets. When it comes to Tesla, the inefficiencies of the capital markets are on full display around earnings time. Where else can analysts be spectacularly wrong about each quarter and year perennially, cannot see Company’s Model S and Model X sales stalling one quarter out, but have conviction when it comes to Tesla’s market dominance in 2023 or 2025?

While we are skeptical that most of these so-called analysts can even ask an intelligent question, we do hope that a few alert ones will take Tesla up on its reservation data.

The reservation data is fascinating because, on Friday, during Model 3 launch, CEO Elon Musk disclosed that the number of Model 3 reservations have now crossed 500,000.

While increase in reservation count is certainly possible given the hype about the car and is a bullish indicator for investors, there appears to be several things amiss about this revised reservation claim.

Firstly, it appears that Tesla is being cagey about these numbers. According to the linked Barron’s article:

“We followed up with the company later and found Tesla would not commit to the figure the CEO gave other than to confirm that Musk did in fact provide it to the media,” KeyBanc analyst Brad Erickson wrote to clients on Sunday.

Clarity on this matter is important because we do not know if the quoted 500K+ number is gross reservations or net reservations. Green Car Reports a similar concern.

Gross versus net is an important differentiator because lately there have been several stories floating around the web about customers facing delays in getting refunds from reservation cancellations. These stories seem to be indicating that part of the reason for the delay is that Tesla is seeing many cancellations.

At the minimum, there appears to be chaos at Tesla on how to process these refunds. Frankly, it is far more likely that Tesla is doing aggressive cash flow management and taking its own sweet time to process the refunds. Why not delay paying back that zero percent loan?

We also wonder if any of the delays have to do with end of quarter shenanigans.

To understand the implications, let us start by looking at how the deposit amount has changed over time. From ZeroHedge:

Note that, at the end of Q1 2017, Tesla disclosed that its customer deposits were at $616M. This amount consists of several streams including: Mode 3 deposits, Model S deposits, Model X deposits, Powerwall deposits, Solar Roof deposits, Value of cars that have been traded-in by Tesla car purchasers, etc.

Given that each Model 3 reservation is approximately $1,000, Model 3 reservations alone should exceed $500M. If so, does the 500K+ reservation disclosure mean that deposits from all other sources were only about $100M at the end of Q1? $100M appears to be an unusually low amount of deposits for all the other streams. While a decline could be consistent with the weakening demand for Model S and Model X, $100M appears to be abnormally low. Why such an extremely low number?

Firstly, we point out that the above chart is a bit difficult to analyze because it is an amalgam of several different streams. Furthermore, Tesla has resorted to interesting sales gimmicks such as promoting the discontinuation of the free Supercharger perk, promoting the end of 60 kWh models, promoting the end of 75 kWh modes, promoting price changes, etc. These sales maneuvers, whose exact impact is impossible to calculate accurately, likely caused spikes in deposits since Q4 2016.

Tesla has also been aggressively buying back vehicles on a trade-in basis to promote new car sales. We would not be surprised in Tesla had several tens of millions of dollars’ worth of traded-in cars during the past several quarters. However, despite the spikes caused by sales promotions, and trade-ins, Tesla deposits have continued to go down.

Looking back in time, as can be seen from the above image, Tesla was averaging close to $300M in deposits in the quarters prior to Model 3 unveiling. A very high percentage of these deposits were likely from Model X reservations. Given Tesla has blown through Model S and X reservations, it is likely that Tesla has no longer has a tangible reservation queue.

Even if we were to zero out the past Model S and X reservation queues, there should be some amount of run rate reservations. Given that Tesla has long international lead times, and given that 4,650 cars were in transit at the end of Q1, these factors alone should account for a sizeable part of the $100M. In addition, the Company’s traded-in fleet should be at least a few tens of millions of dollars.

Isn’t that odd for a Company that is supposed to be making products largely on a made-for-order basis?

We submit that either Tesla is witnessing extremely low interest in Model S, Model X, and other Tesla products, or, there is something amiss with Model 3 reservation disclosure.

Reservations May Be A Poor Indicator Of Ultimate Model 3 Demand

Let’s assume the net reservation number truly is 500K+.

Ignoring the implication on lack of demand for Model S, Model X, and other products, we are skeptical of the quality of the reservation queue and the likely yield Tesla may get from the queue.

A good chunk of the potential Model 3 purchasers likely put deposits for a $35K car ($25K after rebate) expecting it to be available in H2 2017 or may be H1 2018. However, such a beast does not exist. As Tesla struggles with Model 3 ramp and pricing, many reservation holders will start realizing that their dream car is more likely a mirage.

The situation is far worse in international markets where the Model 3 may not be available until 2019. If Model 3 reservations are split roughly on the same lines as Model S and Model X demand, roughly a third of the 500K+ Model 3 reservations are likely to be international. A number of these international reservation holders will likely wise up to the late availability, cancel their reservations, and move on to other cars that are likely to be available in 2019.

As a side note, a chunk of the orders for Model 3 were speculative with reservation holders hoping to buy the car early and flip it for a higher price due to the high anticipated demand. We suspect that this strategy may no longer be tenable. The higher end Model 3 cars, which will be available initially, are priced too close to Model S to generate any meaningful upside. The lower end cars, which will become available later, are likely to be much less valuable due to delay in availability. Consequently, we expect that many of the speculative reservation holders will cancel their reservations.

All things considered, we expect that there are going to be many cancellations and low yield on these reservations for the above reasons.

Cancellations May Have Already Begun

Judging from the comments section on fan sites, it appears that Model 3 reservation cancellations may have begun in earnest. Some entrepreneurial reservation holders also seem to be resorting to selling their reservations on sites such as eBay and Craigslist.

Closing Thoughts

All things considered, despite the hype about various products, it appears that Tesla has no meaningful backlog on any of its products except the Model 3. Investors can look for the customer deposit line item in Q2 earnings data and determine how the story may have evolved from Q1.

It will be interesting to see if any analyst on Tesla’s earning call will ask Mr. Musk for more clarity on reservations and check if Tesla is seeing abnormally high cancellations of reservations since the Model 3 launch.

As Tesla ramps Model 3, this whole house of cards increasingly appears set to crumble.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Author’s investment philosophy is long only and author does not short. Shorting is a sophisticated investment strategy that requires superior investment skills and must be avoided by all but experienced investors with the appropriate skill and wherewithal.