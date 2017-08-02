Why Wells Fargo And JPMorgan Chase Are For Seasoned Bulls And Skittish Bears

As the Dow nears the 22,000 mark, and the market hums with healthy earnings and increased consumer confidence, I thought it would be appropriate to look at how the two most commonly held banking and financial service stocks demand and health are looking. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) and JPMorgan Chase (NYSE: JPM) are two cornerstone, high dividend yielding, stocks. I can’t sell you if you already own them, or if you’re defiant on not holding them. There are plenty articles that will show the upside of the downside of these two giants. This article is more focusing on the health and vitals of these powerhouses that most people either directly or indirectly, in S&P 500 ETFs, hold.

To start we are going to look at these firms in a five year time frame, basically from the recovery of the recession to today.

Before we begin, I want to note that it appears Wells Fargo is caught up in another scandal. Allegedly, they overcharged 800,000 customers for unwanted auto insurance. While this article is more about the demand and economic indicators related to JPMorgan and Wells Fargo, and the banking industry as a whole, it is still an important caveat I want readers to be aware of; though I’m sure most of you know by now.

One of my favorite measures when looking at a stock is calculating the standard deviation of the share price change. Over the last five years, Wells Fargo has seen a standard deviation of day over day adjusted close share price of 1.182%; JPMorgan saw a standard deviation of 1.303%, over the same timeframe and circumstance. The reason I love this simplistic tool, standard deviation, is because it is volatility. There is no truer sense of volatility than standard deviation; volatility is the closest we can come to quantifying risk, in a reasonable manner. By looking at the distribution of changes in price, there is a clear picture of stability in these companies’ stocks. More impressively, while JPMorgan and Wells Fargo posted similar volatility, JPMorgan’s average daily gain was 0.094%; Wells Fargo’s was 0.055%, or about 40% less than JPMorgan.

One of the best indicators for banking health, and economic health in general, is Outstanding Commercial Papers. Commercial papers are non-secured debt that is always under a year in maturity but typically have maturities between six and nine months. Banks and large financial institutions are the primary purchasers of these assets. Looking at quarterly breakdowns of commercial papers, we can see that outstanding commercial papers are down 9.15% in the second quarter of this year, when compared to the second quarter of 2016. This information comes to us from the Federal Reserve Economic Database (FRED)

Commercial papers usually peak right before a recession; in fact one of the biggest contributors to recessions and depressions, from a mechanical standpoint, is a crunch in commercial papers. Seeing commercials hovering at a 16 year low is a great sign not just for the two companies we’re discussing, but for the economy as a whole. More appropriate to this article is the economic implications of low outstanding commercial paper for JPMorgan and Wells Fargo; the primary implication is capacity. The lower amount of outstanding commercial papers, the more potential commercial papers that can be consumed. This is in essence, demand. Demand that is advantageous to Wells Fargo and JPMorgan.

A more direct indicator for the health and demand of the two juggernauts is a beautifully curated data series from the Bureau of Economic Analysis (BEA), but through FRED, titled “Private Nonresidential Fixed Investment.” The seven decade old data series follows every non-mortgage fixed assets held in the United States. As we know, banks and holding companies, like JPMorgan and Wells Fargo, are the largest holders in the economy of fixed investments. When fixed investments grow $41.1 billion in the second quarter of 2017 alone, that is a strong indicator of health and demand for these firms. On top of that, the increase, which is up 4.9% over the last year, is evidence of strong liquidity. When fixed investments rise, it is a short stretch to deduce that there is demand for fixed assets and therefore the ability to convert currently held fixed assets to more liquid positions. All of this is a great sign for the health of JPMorgan and Wells Fargo.

Some of my readers are undoubtedly curious about the residential component of private fixed investments; FRED maintains a dataset on it. I didn’t make it a talking point because there are so many factors that go into what is essential a macro mortgage indicator that it wouldn’t be fair to judge Wells Fargo and JPMorgan’s industrial environment on such a series. There are too many local factors and demographic issues that can seep into the marginality of that data group that I feel it would distort more than clarify.

The final vital is going to make my background as an economist embarrassingly obvious; it is Gross Private Domestic Investment. This comes from the BEA. It is one of the four components of the GDP calculation, and is the less sexy cousin of consumption. Private investment is the single most important economic indicator, because the best economic growth models, like Solow-growth, tell us economies are driven by investment, not consumption. Currently, private investment is at an all-time high, sitting at $3,161,800,000,000 (I could have written that short-hand, but how often do you get to use the trillion place when you write about stocks). Investments have grown 4.6% over the last year. The primary receivers of these funds are banks and holding companies, which Wells Fargo and JPMorgan both are large players in this realm; further stressing the new demand that is propagating in this sector.

Looking at the physical for Wells Fargo and JPMorgan, it is clear their market and industry are strong and healthy. They pay great dividends, have stable price movements, and operate in a demand heavy industry. In the long run, these a valuable and desirable attributes. Though, investors might want to hold off on Wells Fargo until the latest scandal is sorted out.

