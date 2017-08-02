Southcross Energy Partners: Potential Triple Play To Get Out Of A Jam

Opportunity exists because SXE is an MLP that pays no distribution and suffered severe negative sentiment from its holding company's (Southcross Holdings) recent bankruptcy. The recent backward looking Moody's downgrade also helps with the setup.

SXE to benefit from "Triple Play" to get out of this jam: 1) increased LNG exports out of Corpus Christi 2) increased gas exported to Mexico, 3) increased demand for petrochemicals in the region.

With improvement in Eagleford play and massive amount of Drilled But Uncompleted Wells (DUCs), SXE is expected to generate 15% FCF yield.

Despite sponsor going through bankruptcy, sponsors have essentially done whatever it takes to backstop SXE, including repeating equity injections.

Overview and History

Southcross Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:SXE) is a gas gathering, processing, treating and NGL fractionating MLP that IPO'ed in 2012 at $20 per unit. Consistent with many MLPs that were created five years ago, it was generally thought there was a capital cost arbitrage to be had by creating these tax efficient MLPs that pay a high distribution yield. To fund growth, "sponsors" (entities holding MLP'able assets) would "drop down" assets (i.e. sell) into these MLPs at favourable multiples while the MLP could continue to raise its distribution and attract an even higher valuation and so forth and so on. In fact, SXE was particularly aggressive by setting a very high quarterly minimum distribution of $0.40 per unit a quarter ($1.60 per unit annually) and using large amounts of debt - debt ballooning from over $250 million to over $600 million before its sponsors filed for bankruptcy.

By now, we all know how the story ends - the downturn in energy prices in late 2014 put a lot of pressure on SXE as gas processing and treatment volumes remained light and much of its capacity was unused - as evident in the notable drop off in rig counts in the Eagleford. So much so, that much of the debt load at the Southcross Holdings (Holdings) level became untenable and in 2016, Holdings filed for bankruptcy but specifically excluded and saved SXE from being wiped out (more on this later).

After shutting down some facilities (SXE's Gregory processing plant and fractionator and the Conroe processing plant), SXE currently operates 2 processing plants with ~ 500 MMcf/d of capacity, along with an access the Holdings' fractionator that can process ~ 60,000 bbls/d.

Source: SXE website

Quick stats on SXE: $533 million in net debt, market cap $240 million, 78 units outstanding. 73% of units held by Holdings.

Holdings Bankruptcy Actually Offers SXE Downside Protection

When there were talks about a Southcross bankruptcy in early 2016, there was a lot of confusion and misinformation. In fact, the market thought it was a foregone conclusion that SXE itself for headed for bankruptcy as it traded to < $0.50 per unit and various sell-side research brokerages dropped coverage.

The actual bankruptcy restructuring was quite different and specifically excluded SXE. In fact, the restructuring plan clearly spelled out the importance of supporting SXE. I interpret this to mean there is an implied SXE backstop which makes SXE a much less risky investment than it seems given its debt load and weak coverage ratios.

For those who don't want to go through the plan in detail, here are the highlights:

Funded debt obligations reduced from $616 million to $133 million. Convertible B units wiped out.

$170 million injection from sponsors EIG and Tailwater

Equity sponsors (EIG and Tailwater) own 2/3 of Holdings, Term Loan Lender gets 1/3

Since this is a writeup on SXE, the most relevant aspects of the plan from SXE's perspective are:

Statement that says: "The Debtors' most valuable assets are their approximately 60% limited partner ownership interest in non-Debtor Southcross Energy Partners, L.P." (post bankruptcy, Holdings now own 73% of SXE)

The plan specifically honors SXE's receivables from Holdings: "EIG and Tailwater have agreed to the Debtors' payment of intercompany amounts owed to MLP"

Another statement in the plan reiterating: "it is in the Debtors'.... interests to take all reasonable steps to maintain the MLP Entities' value as a going concern"

Eagleford Fundamentals Have Been A Challenge

The main headwind facing SXE over the past few years is a significant drop in energy prices leading drilling activity (hence production) in the Eagleford region to decline. This led to SXE processing a lot less gas than its capacity and also realize minimal revenues from NGL fractionation as the tumble in oil prices indirectly dragged down NGL prices (especially ethane given negative frack spreads (i.e. not profitable to do so)).

Source: EIA

The impact is relatively apparent in both SXE's latest 1Q17 and 1Q16 gas processing volumes and NGL production, still well below its capacity for both:

Source: SXE 10-Q

The silver lining is that the Eagleford has a very large number of DUCs, especially when compared to other plays - suggesting increases in commodity prices and natural gas and NGL demand would make it easier for supply to flow through SXE's systems:

Source: EIA

Potential "Triple Play" for SXE Fundamentals to Improve

Broadly speaking, there are three trends in SXE's operating area, given its proximity to Corpus Christi, that could significantly improve fundamentals in the near to medium term:

Expected LNG Terminal Exports - Cheniere (NYSEMKT:LNG) is scheduled to bring LNG export capacity (train 1 and 2) out of Corpus Christi starting in 2019. There are 3 more trains planned for the Corpus Christi site as well.

Source: Cheniere Investor Presentation

This likely translates to Cheniere securing additional pipeline/midstream capacity in the area - directly to the benefit of SXE. Further, it is very interesting to note EIG is the financial backer for Cheniere's Corpus Christi project, who also happens to be 1/3 equity owner of Holdings (which in turn own 73% of SXE). It wouldn't be a stretch for EIG to facilitate Cheniere securing SXE's gas midstream capabilities.

Source: Cheniere Investor Presentation

2. Expected Demand from Petrochemical Facilities - Generally speaking, SXE's previous results were hurt by both low NGL prices and volumes, as frack spreads were very weak. Looking forward, with a stabilization of energy prices, petrochemical companies are committing to increasing US capacity to take advantage of an abundance supply for low cost natural gas. Specifically, LyondellBasell (NYSE:LYB) is increasing Ethylene capacity at Corpus Christi.

Source: LyondellBasell Investor Presentation

EIA's description of NGL says: "The chemical composition of these hydrocarbons is similar, yet their applications vary widely. Ethane occupies the largest share of NGL field production. It is used almost exclusively to produce ethylene, which is then turned into plastics."

3. US Natural Gas Exports to Mexico: Natural gas exports to Mexico primarily for power generation is another significant trend that should serve as a tailwind for SXE's processed volumes in the near-term.

Source: EIA

As per the EIA: "By the end of 2018, two additional pipelines - KM Mier-Monterrey and Neuces-Brownsville - totaling 3.3 Bcf/d, are projected to begin exporting natural gas to Mexico’s Northeast and Central regions, mainly from the Eagle Ford play in southern Texas"

Valuation

I estimate SXE can generate ~$80 million EBITDA under current circumstances. Taking out $36 million in interest costs and $10 million in maintenance capital expenditures, I get $34 million in FCF or $0.44 per unit - a 15% FCF yield. With the three tailwinds I identified, I think SXE can do $110 million EBITDA two years out, resulting in FCF of $0.80 per unit or 29% FCF yield. Therefore, without being too precise, I think the upside here is 2-3x the current unit price.

I believe this significant upside exists because of SXE leverage (which is likely backstopped by sponsors) and the fact that SXE cannot pay a distribution until it pays down its debt to meaningfully less than 5x coverage - in other words, one has to wait to get the upside I laid out. Unless, of course, the new CEO arranges for a transaction that helps monetize SXE.

This article is part of Seeking Alpha PRO. PRO members receive exclusive access to Seeking Alpha's best ideas and professional tools to fully leverage the platform.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SXE.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.