American Financial Group; A Special Company With Special Dividends

Earnings, revenues and dividends are all going up at the same time.

AFG posted a record year in 2016 and is well in line to beat that record in 2017.

Investment Thesis

20 years ago, American Financial Group Inc (AFG) made the decision to let go of their “regular” commercial and auto insurance business to concentrate on specialized products and annuities. The company is currently showing a decade of revenue growth record. AFG just finished in 2016 their best year ever, and it is well in line to beat it in 2017. AFG is also quite generous with their shareholders. The company has successfully increased its dividend payouts for 11 consecutive years on top of adding special dividend payments here and there since 2014. Let’s take a deeper look into this new dividend achiever.

Understanding the Business

American Financial Group Inc is a property and casualty insurance company. AFG offers specialized products for businesses along with fixed and fixed-indexed annuities. According to AFG's latest quarterly update, the company is well balanced between annuity sales and P&C insurance products:

2017 Q1 results

Revenues

You can tell corporate America goes well when you look at AFG revenue growth. In 2016, the company finished a record year (that will most probably be beaten by 2017). 20 years ago, AFG made the decision to let go of their commercial and auto lines of product to take the route of “specialized insurances.”

In the insurance world, one of the most important keys for success is the insurer’s ability to underwrite insurance contracts. If a company develops an expertise in a specific field, it gives it a competitive advantage for the future.

Earnings

Management is well aware that its latest earnings paint a very positive outlook on its performance with an EPS jump to $7.92/share. For this reason, they also provide the core business EPS, taking out various elements that might not be recurrent in the future:

2017 Q1 results

You can still see a clear progression from 2012 to 2016 of the core business earnings. I like this graph as it shows a consistent trend telling us the business is doing well.

Dividend Growth Perspective

AFG has successfully increased its dividend payment for 11 consecutive years making it part of the dividend achievers list. The Dividend Achievers Index refers to all public companies that have successfully increased their dividend payments for at least ten consecutive years. At the time of writing this article, there were 265 companies that achieved this milestone. You can get the complete list of Dividend Achievers with comprehensive metrics here.

I know, you will tell me that a dividend yield of 1.23% is not worth it. In fact, it may not even deserve the word “dividend.” However, if you consider the special dividend issued, the picture gets interesting.

In 2016, AFG paid a total of $2.185 in dividend per share ($0.28 for 2 quarters, $0.3125 for 2 others + $1.00 in special dividend). The stock price started around $68 and finished at around $88. Assuming a stock price of $75, this represents a 2.91% dividend yield. Also keep in mind that AFG stock prices surged by 172.59% over the past 5 years (as of August 1, 2017). This certainly doesn’t help a dividend yield to remain attractive, but it boosts your portfolio value.

Looking at the future, AFG has both payout and cash payout ratios well under control at 26.82% and 30.13% respectively. AFG certainly meets my 7 dividend growth investing principles and will continue to increase its dividends for several years to come.

Potential Downsides

One aspect that could go both ways is the financial industry regulations. The current administration is reviewing many aspects related to advisors. This could also change how insurers do their business. However, management doesn’t seem to be too concerned so far:

2016 annual report

AFG is also highly dependent on the U.S. economy. We can see in the revenue and earnings graph how the business got affected by the 2008 credit crisis. As the market has been doing remarkably well over the past five years, it could hide the potential downfall of a crash.

Valuation

At this stage of my analysis, I like what I am seeing. I think AFG made a good decision in diving into specialized insurance and management is now well set in these niches. Let’s now see if the company is well valued or if there is a buying opportunity. I will start by looking at the past 10 years of PE history to see how the market values AFG.

This graph doesn’t help me much to determine if AFG is fairly valued or not. There are too many different multiples used over the past decade. At a PE close to 13, AFG doesn’t seem expensive, but it’s not enough for me to trigger a buy.

As a second step to determine AFG's intrinsic value, I will use the dividend discount model. I will assume a special dividend payment of $1 on top of the $0.3125. I know the special dividend was $1.50 in 2017, but I would rather stay conservative. After all, the special dividend could be taken off at any time as well.

Input Descriptions for 15-Cell Matrix INPUTS Enter Recent Annual Dividend Payment: $2.25 Enter Expected Dividend Growth Rate Years 1-10: 10.00% Enter Expected Terminal Dividend Growth Rate: 7.00% Enter Discount Rate: 10.00% Discount Rate (Horizontal) Margin of Safety 9.00% 10.00% 11.00% 20% Premium $186.66 $123.30 $91.67 10% Premium $171.11 $113.03 $84.03 Intrinsic Value $155.55 $102.75 $76.39 10% Discount $140.00 $92.48 $68.76 20% Discount $124.44 $82.20 $61.12

According to the DDM analysis, AFG shares are fairly valued. However, if I consider a special dividend of $1.50, the fair value goes up to $125.58, which would make AFG a great opportunity. I think the truth lies somewhere between the fair value and a huge bargain considering a stronger dividend payment.

Final Thought

If you are looking to add a strong dividend grower to your portfolio, I think AFG could be a very good candidate. The company is well established in its niches and provides a good dividend for shareholders.

