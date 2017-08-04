Kids Are Making More Money In This Market Than You

Subscribers to "Retirement: One Dividend At A Time" got an early look at this material and receive free instant text message trade alerts and email alerts. This often produces lower entry price points and higher yield and income at deep value.

Investors under the age of 30 have no trading memory of the financial crisis which ended just eight years ago. When I use the term "kids" to refer to them, I use it loosely of course. It’s a relative term, but coming from an old geezer like me, an accurate one. After all, my own children fall into that millennial category.

Today’s kids invest like the Captains of the Universe during the dot.com boom. They buy stock in companies they interact with in their daily lives, from social media giant Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), to cut the cord Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX), from shop till you drop Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) to instantaneous encyclopedia search company Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) (Google’s parent company).

These kids I’m speaking of hadn't yet graduated from college or graduate school when the financial crisis hit. Most of them had no involvement in the equities markets till just recently. They feel invincible; they have no fears and see no risks. None of this is unusual for this age group, most folks passing through that stage experienced life in a similar way.

This is all they can see:

All the key ingredients for a bull market continue to be in place:

The trend is your friend. The bull market has rolled on for quite a few years and will continue until it stops. That’s why the trend is your friend. It is self-reinforcing until something comes along to change the narrative. The economy continues to expand, reflected in Friday's GDP report, which showed gross domestic product up 2.6% for the most recent quarter. Earnings growth is solid with the second quarter giving a good accounting for itself. As compared to bonds, stocks are still the more attractive value in light of the 10-year Treasury yielding an ultra-low 2.3% currently.

While the bull continues to stampede and makes new records, seemingly daily, I always have my eyes and ears peeled for the approach of the next bear.

When the economy begins to contract, earnings come in weaker and interest rates rise significantly above the 1.9% dividend rate of the S&P 500, these early warning signals will be telling us a change is in the wind. However, this is not the case at this point in time.

Kids with little experience of anything but a bull market need to realize that the current bull is now over eight-years-old. Most of the easy capital gains have been made. For now, we’ll have to settle for a more caterpillar-like creep higher. Suffice it to say, we’ll be focused on those key long-term trends noted above and we’ll continue to be patient waiting for the profits to unfold. The kids can count their continuing capital gains while we oldsters count on growing dividend streams.

The rest of us, however, have memory and experience with the 2007-2009 financial crisis and market meltdown, the Internet bubble crash in 2000, the October 1987 one- day flash crash when the market plunged 27% in one day alone, and 1974 crash before that. These shared experiences make us wary of record highs and create the essential need to mitigate risk in our portfolios.

We buy value stocks, which are up only 4% as a group this year against the S&P's gain of 10.60% year to date. Compare that to year to date gains of the high flying growth and momentum stocks that the kids buy, the FANG stocks:

Definition of 'FANG Stocks'

”FANG is the acronym for four high performing technology stocks in the market as of 2017 – Facebook, Amazon, Netflix and Google (now Alphabet, Inc.).

The term was coined by CNBC's Mad Money host Jim Cramer.”

Source: Investopedia





Facebook

Netflix

Alphabet (Google parent)

Here’s another way to visualize the different outcomes, comparing the S&P 500 index capital gain, year to date, to the FANG:

FANG Capital Appreciation Year to Date





Source: the author

An equally weighted portfolio of the gang of four FANG stocks have given the kids an average capital gain of 34.61% compared to the much more sedate 10.60% return of the S&P 500 index.

Facebook and Netflix favored their young investors with returns significantly above 40% each. All you indexers out there, take that! All you risk-averse, conservative, older investors, take note.

Captains of the Universe

Remember the captains of the universe? During the financial crisis, the heads of the eight major banks were referred to as the captains of the universe.

Maxine Waters Questions Bailed Out CEOs

During the go-go days of the Internet bubble, hedge fund traders younger than 30 were earning $10 million to $50 million per year mostly on their chutzpah alone. They bought names like CMGI, and others like it. They traded in and out of them for quick profits, or held others for longer periods and made millions as long as eyeball counts continued to rise on websites that were puffed up by their dot.com names and no earnings to show for them. Many of those newly minted Internet companies never made a profit but were bought on the hopes and dreams that someday those eyeballs could be monetized into a profitable business.

Then it all came crashing down.

From 1999 to 2000, the Nasdaq composite which was home to the high-flyers of its day, more than doubled from 2250 to a high of around 5000. This irrational exuberance, a named coined by then Fed Chairman Alan Greenspan, drove investor enthusiasm without much regard to fundamentals. Because many of the companies of that era had no earnings, there were no P/E ratios, just hopes and prayers. Those few companies that had earnings were trading for sky high multiples, much like the 187 to 235 p/e ratios of some of the FANG stocks today. This compares to the current S&P 500 p/e of about 17.5.

It was only recently that the Nasdaq composite index recaptured its old 2000 high to make new highs in the current bull market.

The Kids Are Going To Need These Sky-High Capital Gains For Retirement

While retirement is right around the corner for countless baby boomers, both cohorts find their retirement savings wanting and in need of rescue.

For baby boomers, if they haven’t already entered retirement, most soon will. Unfortunately, a great many of them are financially unprepared.

Baby boomers, or those born between 1946 and 1964, expect they’ll need $658,000 in their defined contribution plans by the time they retire, but the average in those employer-sponsored plans is $263,000. Older boomers, who are 65 to 74, have an average of $300,000. Their asset allocation for all of their investments is also conservative, according to QS Investors, an investment management firm Legg Mason acquired in 2014, with 30% in cash, 24% in equities, 22% in fixed income, 4% in non-traditional assets, 8% in investment real estate, 2% in gold and other precious metals and 8% in other investments.”

Source: Legg Mason survey

James Norman, president of QS investors said,

They have less than half the assets they hope to have in retirement. “That’s a pretty big miss.”

Across the country, folks of all age groups have drastically under-saved and under-funded their retirement plans. Only a third of Americans who have access to a 401(K) plan contribute to it, and previous research suggests the typical middle-aged American couple only has $5,000 saved for the future. Think of that for a moment. The typical middle-aged couple doesn’t have enough saved to put a new roof on their home if it gets blown away in the next hurricane this coming season.

Though most millennials cannot even imagine what retirement looks like for them, they are urged to make a habit of saving. They are constantly reminded to give up one or a few lattes a week at Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) to save $5.00 to $25.00 a week just to develop the habit of saving for retirement.

Reasons Preferred For Not Saving For Retirement

Leaving the workforce due to illness or injury. Leaving work to care for an ailing relative. Not working the required amount of months to earn unemployment benefits. Failing to work the required 40 quarters to earn Social Security benefits. Paying for their children’s college tuition instead of saving for retirement.

You can read an exhaustive survey of older American’s regrets about not saving enough, here, courtesy of Bankrate.com.

For many, receiving the gold watch and chain after a 40-year career at the same company is no longer what it used to be. It’s not all saying “hasta la vista, baby” to the old 9 to 5 routine. It’s not all sunshine and roses.

Thirty years ago, retirees counted on Social Security to replace most of their income and the pensions that came with long careers filled in the rest. Large employers covered most health insurance costs. Most employees didn’t even have to give a second’s thought to their health care coverage. Today, with the legislature and the executive branch tied up with repeal and replace, no one can say with any certainty if they’ll have healthcare coverage tomorrow. Those with existing conditions are again facing a precarious future, rolling back the clock to the uncovered and out-on-a-limb days before the Affordable Care Act came into existence eight years ago.

Decades To Live, Oh My!

Thirty years ago, retirees were lucky to live a decade after their retirement. Many never lived long enough to even claim or collect their Social Security benefit. Today, with life expectancy continuing to expand, workers are being advised to plan on living for several decades past their retirement. So, with the passage of time, the challenges of planning and saving for retirement have only intensified.

Though Americans know they’re not saving enough, some may think they’re even less prepared than they actually are.

Key findings of The National Retirement Risk Index found:

The retirement landscape is shifting dramatically, making the outlook for retiring Baby Boomers and Generation Xers far less sanguine than for current retirees.

52 percent of households are “at risk” of not having enough to maintain their living standards in retirement.

Explicitly including healthcare in the Index further drives up the share of households “at risk.”

Saving more and working longer may substantially improve the outlook.”

Source: Center for Retirement Research at Boston College

Have A Plan To Save And Invest For Retirement

Having a plan to save and invest for retirement is crucial to meeting the challenges we all face today.

Kids who are excelling with their ambitious and brave investments in stocks like the FANG should consider whether they can succeed with price-focused, capital gain seeking investing over four decades of their work careers. If they believe they can, they should take another look at the chart above illustrating the dive the Nasdaq Composite index took in the dot.com crash. Contemplate the risk of sequential returns. Think about how you’d handle your retirement expenses if you retired right at the beginning of the swan dive and watched the assets you worked so hard for vanish before your eyes.

Understand the risk that comes with possibly having to sell large amounts of your shares at 50% to 80% marked down prices just to pay the rent or feed your family. If you’re comfortable with long odds like that, good luck to you.

Standard Procedure

In the past, it was considered standard form for near retirees to reduce their equity exposure, the closer they came to retirement. This was the tried and true method to reduce the risks that come with sequential return risk. Most advisers counseled their clients to move most of their funds to fixed income products, like bank CDs or bonds.

Because rates on these fixed income products are at historic lows today, and have been for many years, this is no longer a viable plan for most near retirees. These products simply do not generate enough interest income to pay the bills in retirement.

Enter, Dividend Growth Investing

Today, it has become more widely accepted that if an older investor wishes to have any chance to meet the financial challenges of retirement, he should have some, if not most of his portfolio, allocated to equities. This allocation will give him exposure to the markets that can generate both capital appreciation and enough dividend income to pay retirement expenses.

Today’s successful kid-investors will, at some point, need to start thinking of how to transition their price-focused equity-only, high-risk portfolios to a dividend income generating plan that carries a much lower risk profile and a higher probability of providing the income he and his family will need in retirement.

Still, it is important that every reader should understand their own risk tolerance and what amount of exposure to risk they are comfortable with. Only the reader can decide that for himself.

For today’s kids with some vision of their future and in need of ideas to transition from price-focus to income focus, herewith is a live portfolio presented as food for thought.

The Fill-The-Gap Portfolio At A Glance

Two and a half years ago, I began writing a series of articles on December 24, 2014, to demonstrate the real-life construction and management of a portfolio dedicated to growing income to close a yawning gap that so many millions of seniors and near-retirees face today between their Social Security benefit and retirement expenses.

The beginning article was entitled "This Is Not Your Father's Retirement Plan." This project began with $411,600 in capital that was deployed in such a way that each of the portfolio constituents yielded approximately equal amounts of yearly income.

The FTG Portfolio Constituents

Constructed beginning on 12/24/14, this portfolio now consists of 21 companies, including AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T), Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO), Consolidated Edison Inc. (NYSE:ED), Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ), CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL), Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN), Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC), British American Tobacco (NYSE:BTI), Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR), EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR), Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O), Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI), Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI), W.P. Carey, Inc. (NYSE:WPC), Government Properties Income Trust (NYSE:GOV), The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO), The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR), Southern Company (NYSE:SO), Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT), DineEquity (NYSE:DIN), and Iron Mountain, Inc. (NYSE:IRM).

Because we bought all of these equities at cheaper prices since the inception of the portfolio, the yield on cost that we have achieved is 7.69% since launch on December 24, 2014. Current portfolio income now totals $31,634 which is $1600.00 more annual income than just last month. This represents a 5.33% annual income increase for the portfolio.

Taken all together, this is how the FTG Portfolio generates its annual income.

FTG Annual Dividend Income

FTG Close 8/1/17

Conclusion

Today’s kids invest like the Captains of the Universe during the dot.com boom. They buy companies they interact with in their daily lives, from social media giant Facebook, to cut the cord Netflix; from shop till you drop Amazon.com to instantaneous encyclopedia search company Alphabet (Google’s parent company).

In this respect, they’ve invested like legendary investor Peter Lynch who counseled investors to invest in what they know. So far, this has worked out quite well for today’s risk-taking kids. Though this has helped them outperform their boomer counterparts (their parents) for several years of the current bull market, all good things must come to an end, I think.

At some point in time, kids will need to figure out a way to monetize those capital gains with a less-risky strategy, one that gives them better odds of being able to pay the bills when they’re as old as their boomer folks. Dividend growth investing can work for those willing to contemplate the end game and can live with a little less excitement in their lives.

With lessened excitement comes the satisfaction that comes with being able to afford a comfortable retirement without wondering where your next meal is coming from.

