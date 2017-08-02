Cognex Is A Terrific Company But Already Fully Valued

But you'll have to pay for all this excellence; the shares are anything but cheap.

The company is financially very sound as well, producing lots of free cash flow and having $700M+ in net cash on the balance.

Management has a keen eye for opportunities, whether these are new segments, applications or acquiring new capabilities.

A well managed company growing solidly with a history of exceeding expectations, often by quite some margin.

Cognex (CGNX), a very solid and growing company, produces machine vision solutions for automotive, consumer electronics, logistics and industrial automation. Perhaps the shortest introduction came from management during the Q2CC:

It's replacing eyes and brains on the manufacturing floor or in the distribution system, and there are a lot of those and lots of opportunities for Cognex to help with more productivity and more precision as people are trying to get packages to consumers quickly and without error.

The company keeps on expanding its market as its products are getting cheaper and easier to use. For instance, a lot of precision is warranted in the production of OLED panels, opening up another sizable market.

Now, machine vision is likely to be increasingly tied to machine learning, and the company acquired a company, ViDi, that specializes in machine learning for industrial processes.

It's a good additional capability that offers solutions where Cognex's existing ones (like 3D sensing) struggle. From the Q2CC:

But other ones, like scratches and surface flaws, cannot be detected by 3D because the – there is no third dimension of those kinds of flaws or nothing that can be really measured by anything today. So, what we've decided to do is look at those opportunities that our customers have already asked us to solve, and we went out, found the technology and we're incorporating not only the technology but those technologists into our company so that we can add more tools into our existing very large toolset.

While there are a lot of small entrepreneurial companies offering AI vision solutions management isn't scared as they already have one that is working at the factory floor, rather than under the much more controlled circumstances of the lab.

On top of that, pre-trained AI solutions, where customers define what is a good outcome and what are bad ones, are probably more important for the factory floor than self-learning solutions are. The latter are often straightforward situations, like whether a label has been placed correctly on a product.

Prior to ViDi's acquisition the company already offered this kind of AI solutions. As a result, they don't see their business as being under threat from self-learning systems, which are only useful when one cannot easily define what a defect is (as with a scratch).

Bin picking of parts, where 3D sensing is a crucial part of the solution, will be another growth area for the company and with the acquisition of EnShape they are well positioned to advance here as well. They are already working with multiple customers on this terrain.

Other future growth markets are life sciences (building machine vision in equipment - stuff like equipment that measures human blood and other bodily fluids as they go through analyses).

The company has a lot of design wins already but not is yet generating a lot of revenue as it takes up to three years for those design wins to convert into sales. Here is management providing some colour (Q2CC):

We've been specified so far this year into nine new models of equipment, some of which we would expect to be delivering $1 million a year or more of revenue starting early next decade and going on for a period of 7 to 11 years.

In airport luggage handling their solution is superior to bar code lasers, so this should be another growth opportunity:

So now, as vision comes in, not only can it read barcodes much more effectively, which means luggage is moving more quickly baggage through airports, it doesn't have to be taken off line and processed, but potentially, there are other benefits also that it can bring, inspecting baggage for other things such as problems that can get stuck in conveyor – can slow down the conveyors or jam up conveyors, and actually, even some security aspects we're certainly seeing interest in... So, we've had a major win at a recent airport in Europe and we're bidding on potential multimillion-dollar deals also, but those are things that have quite a long sales cycle.

Logistics is of course already a big segment for the company where they have a market share between 15%-20%. The company expects growth to be very fast, averaging 50$ a year for the foreseeable future, growing three times as fast as the market.

Automotive is their second biggest segment (after factory automation) although growth is less spectacular but a stable, growing in the high single or low double digits.

The addressable market keeps on expanding at high single digits:

Growth has been good:

Three year average growth is showing a pretty solid trend:

You also see quite a bit of operational leverage, as earnings outgrow revenues quite a bit. And indeed:

What we like about the company is that it has a firm long-term perspective and keeps investing in the future, 15% of its revenue goes into R&D. It also has a very healthy balance sheet and solid cash flow generation - which is also used for share buybacks - as well as a dividend.

The company has $765M in cash and investments (which increased by $20M for the quarter) and no debt. The company has a dividend yield of 0.36% at the present share price ($105).

Q2 Results

These were better than expected with revenues (+17.4%) beating by $3.1M and EPS ($0.56) by 2 cents. Gross margin (non-GAAP) was 78% in the quarter and operating margin (non-GAAP) came in at 34%.

The earnings beat was considerably less compared to previous quarters (EPS beat expectations by 16.3% in Q2 2016; 32.6% in Q3 2016; 48.3% in Q4 2016 and a whopping 82.1% in Q1 2017).

Q3 outlook

Revenues will get a huge one-off boost by the consumer electronics industry, rising to an unprecedented $250M-$260M. In past periods the boost from this industry used to be more evenly spread between Q2 and Q3. Gross margin will be in the mid to high-70% range.

At the same time operating expenses will increase by some 10% sequentially (they were $76M in Q2, rising 22% from Q2 2016) due to investments in the future.

Valuation

Here is where we have problems.

While these are backwards looking GAAP figures, they are nevertheless rather onerous, to put it mildly. A price to sales ratio of 16 for a company that grows revenues at 20% (17% in Q2, although 26% for the first six months) a year is very steep indeed.

The other valuation ratios are slightly less exuberant because the company does generate healthy margins and has a sound balance sheet, but they are hardly cheap.

On average, analysts expect EPS to come in at $2.09 this year rising to $2.38 in 2018. The shares are already trading at 44 times that 2018 EPS.

Conclusion

Terrific company, but quite frankly a high valuation as well - one that would have to come down quite a bit before we would be buyers. A significant part of this premium valuation is warranted though.

The company is well managed. They have an eye for opportunities in terms of new markets, applications, and capabilities, they are faced with markets that are growing solidly, and they are taking important market share on legacy products.

It's also very well run financially, with lots of cash produced and a very sound balance sheet. But at $105 we think it is simply fully valued, perhaps even a bit overvalued, to be honest.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.