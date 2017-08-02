Vantage Drilling Company's (VTG) CEO Ihab Toma on Q2 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Vantage Drilling Company (NYSEMKT:VTG)

Q2 2017 Earnings Conference Call

August 2, 2017 10:00 AM ET

Executives

Douglas Stewart - General Counsel

Ihab Toma - CEO

Tom Cimino - CFO

Analysts

Joshua Katzeff - Deutsche Bank

Operator

Good morning ladies and gentlemen and welcome to the Vantage Drilling International Reports Second Quarter Results for 2017 Conference Call. Today's conference is being recorded.

At this time, I'd like to turn the conference over to Douglas Stewart, General Counsel. Please go ahead sir.

Douglas Stewart

Thank you. Good morning everyone and welcome to the Vantage Drilling International 2017 second quarter conference call. With me today is Ihab Toma, our CEO; Tom Cimino, our CFO; Bill Thomson, our VP of Marketing & Business Development. This morning we released, sorry, last evening we released our early announcement for the quarter ended June 30, 2017. The earnings release is available on our website at vantagedrilling.com. We intend to file our quarterly report on Form 10- Q later today. Please note that as a result of our Chapter 11 restructuring on February 10, 2016, we adopted fresh start accounting and certain financial information on or after such date may not be comparable with the information prior to this.

Please also note that any comments we make today about our expectations of future events and projections are forward-looking statements pursuant to the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act. Forward-looking statements in today's call are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control and could cause actual results to differ materially from the projections made in today's conference call. We refer you to our earnings release and SEC filings available on our website. Vantage does not undertake the updating of any such statement or risk factor that could cause actual results to differ materially from our expectations. At the end of our prepared remarks, there will be a question-and-answer session.

Now let me turn over the call to our CEO, Ihab Toma.

Ihab Toma

Thanks, Douglas. Let me start by saying that we continue to make excellent progress towards achieving our corporate goals which are, goal number one, maintain our stellar safety and operational performance, goal number two, put all our rigs back to work to maintain their continuous operational track record, goal number three, reduce cost and preserve cash to successfully navigate this unprecedented industry downturn. First, on safety and operating performance, which continued to be our top priority. As a company, we continue to maintain our laser sharp focus, offshore and onshore on our vision of perfect day every day. As a reminder, we define a perfect day as no incident, no downtime and a fully satisfied client.

Both our recordable and lost time incident rates continue to outperform the industry and are at historical lows for the company. On that I'm proud to announce that our [indiscernible] drill jackup reached an impressive eight-year mark without a lost time incident. The rig has had no LTI since leaving the shipyard as a new build. This is a testament to the professionalism and commitment of the Sapphire team and the organization as a whole. As regards to operating performance, we again had a strong quarter with our operating rigs achieving 98% uptime and the revenue efficiency of 99%. We're also very proud to announce that the Tungsten Explorer was awarded Total's Tungsten Explorer. This award recognizes the rig as being the best deepwater rig throughout Total's global feet. And is awarded not only for the exceptional safety performance of the rig, but also the overall rig efficiency and operating performance against the client's well plant. We would like to thank Total for this recognition and the Tungsten team for earning it through their hard work, experience and clients focus.

This safety and operating performance continued helping us through the quarter with our ambitious goal of putting all our rigs back to work in this very competitive market. So this takes me to our second goal which is putting all rigs back to work. I'm pleased to announce that we closed the acquisition of Hercules 260 jackup in early April, renamed it the Vantage 260 and the rig was efficiently transitioned to Vantage and is now operating as part of our fleet. As part of this transaction, we acquired a multi-year drilling contract with ENI Congo. Also in connection with this transaction, we have now completed the reactivation of the Sapphire Driller jackup for it to step into this contract with ENI Congo. The rig started operation on June 1 alongside the Vantage 260. This reactivation was done both in line with our client's timing expectations as well as within our planned budgeted cost.

Currently, both rigs are operating with ENI Congo and both are expected to continue to operate during the third quarter. I would like to again thank the Vantage team that is behind this creative transaction. Continuing with our endeavor to put all our rigs back to work, we also successfully reactivated the Topaz Driller jackup which commenced operation with Ophir in Thailand in May. The rig was reactivated and deployed also in line with our client's timing expectations as well as within our planned budgeted costs. To Topaz is currently completing its final well with Ophir and will be mobilizing to start a six-month contract with PETRONAS Carigali Ketapang in Indonesia. This will commence in the third quarter and keep the rig busy till the end of February 2018.

Again the award of those two contracts to the Topaz Driller with these repeat customers was a direct result of our operational track record and strong client relationship. Further proof that Vantage is the company our clients want to work with. Finally, I'm proud to announce that in July we received the binding letter of a word of three-year contract with ONGC for the Platinum Explorer. The Platinum is currently being reactivated and will mobilize to India in the fourth quarter of 2017. This contract adds approximately 118 million of backlog, which brings our backlog level to over $340 million. Putting the Platinum Explorer back to work for an extended period of time in this challenging and uncertain market is another excellent achievement by the Vantage marketing team.

Now with regards to our third goal of cutting costs and preserving cash, we continue to maintain a strong balance sheet as we efficiently and prudently mobilize and reactivate our feet. We were able to reactivate the Sapphire and the Topaz for combined cash expenditures of less than $8 million inclusive of OpEx, contract operation, inventory replenishment and catch up on maintenance and inspections. I'm proud to announce these achievements especially while the offshore drilling industry continues to experience many challenges in this unprecedented downturn.

Thank you very much and now I will turn the call over to Tom to discuss the numbers.

Tom Cimino

Thanks Ihab. It's been over a year since we completed our corporate restructuring. [indiscernible] we continue to manage our liquidity, monitoring our costs and executing our strategy in these challenging times. In line with these efforts we are able to exit the second quarter with approximately $201 million of cash on hand compared to 227 million at the end of last quarter. Net cash uses in the quarter included approximately $13 million in acquisition and related costs for the purchase of the Vantage 260 jackup. Other cash uses during the quarter included $6.7 million to service our financing cost. Nonrecurring professional fees related primarily to litigation as well rig activation costs associated with the Topaz Driller and Sapphire Driller as previously mentioned by Ihab.

For the second quarter of 2007 [ph], we achieved revenues of approximately $53.3 million as compared to $48.5 million for the comparable quarter 2016. This increase was due to higher utilization of the jackups which more than offset a decrease in day rates. We had six working rigs including the recently acquired Vantage 260 at the end of the second quarter compared to three rigs in the comparable quarter 2016. Revenues for the current quarter also compared favorably to the $42 million reported in the first quarter of this year. This net sequential increase was due to the successful deployment of the Topaz Driller and Sapphire Driller in the second quarter as well as in corporation of Vantage 260 in April.

Operating cost in the second quarter of 2017 were approximately $40.2 million as compared to $35 million for the comparable quarter of 2016. This increase is directly related to an increase in the jackup revenues associated with the Emerald Driller, Sapphire Driller and the Vantage 260, which did not operate in the comparable second quarter of 2016. This increase was offset by Topaz Driller which commenced operations in May 2017, but operated for the full quarter in 2016. Included in the second quarter 2017 operating cost are approximately $2.3 million related to contract acquisition and mobilization amortization cost.

Additionally, we recorded reactivation cost of $4.3 million in the second quarter and a total of $7.8 million year-to-date for the Sapphire and Topaz drillers as both rigs were reactivated timely and in line with our budget. On a quarter to quarter basis, comparing second quarter 2017 to second quarter 2016, we also continued to see operating efficiencies with the Tungsten Explorer and Aquamarine Driller as well as stacking efficiencies with the Titanium Explorer. This is in line with our third corporate goal, focusing on reducing our operating costs and increasing our efficiencies to better align our cost structure with industry conditions. Please note that as we reactivate the Platinum Explorer for deployment to India, we anticipate an increase in operating expenses in the coming quarter. General & administration expenses for the second quarter 2017 were approximately $11.5 million as compared to 8.7 million for the comparable quarter 2016.

The current quarter includes significant non-recurring cost associated with our ongoing Petrobras arbitration and FCPA investigation regarding the Titanium Explorer. These costs totaled approximately $4.9 million for the quarter. The current quarter also includes accrued performance based incentives not in the comparable quarter 2016. General and administrative expenses were in line with the reported $11.5 million in the first quarter of this year, which also included approximately $4.8 million of non-recurring arbitration and FCPA related cost. Depreciation in the second quarter was approximately $18.6 million which is consistent with the 18.4 million in the prior quarter.

Financing expense for the second quarter was approximately $19 million including non-cash finance charges of approximately 40.2 million. The net result was a loss of $36.6 million for the quarter or $7.32 per share. While the company continue to progress, overall contractual utilization for the fleet in the second quarter was approximately 80% for the jackups and 33% for the drill ship as the Aquamarine Driller, Emerald driller, Vantage 260 and Tungsten Explorer were operating throughout the quarter and the Topaz and Sapphire drillers commenced work during the quarter. As of the end of the quarter we had approximately $341 million of backlog. Please note we will be filing our Form 10-Q later today with more detailed information.

With that I'll turn it back over to Ihab.

Ihab Toma

Thank you, Tom. We're still not at a point to call the precise market recovery. However, we continue to see signs of stabilization in the level of demand for drillships and we hope to see that inflection point when new demand exceeds the number of rigs coming of contract sometime in 2018. We will still have a significant oversupply of drillships beyond that inflection point, but we expect to see some day rate improvements then as rig reactivation costs start to be a factor in the day rate equation. Especially as offshore drillers start to run out of legacy high margin contracts that are enabling them today to offer the low to no margin ones. On the jackup front, we continue to believe that we have reached the trough late last year and are likely to continue to see higher utilization levels going forward. As we continue to confront this challenging market, our focus remains on our goal of delivering stellar safety and operational performance on constructing all our rigs and on continuing to reduce costs and improve efficiency to preserve our cash.

As for the other matters outstanding, we continue to progress the Petrobras arbitration and our FCPA investigation related to constructing of the Titanium Explorer. We do not have material updates to make at this time. Due to the nature of these items we are not going to make additional comments on those two matters in our prepared remarks or during the Q&A session. Again, we are confident that our customer focus, the quality and experience of our people, our excellent safety and operational track record, our modern fleet supported by our strong balance sheet position will help us continue to outperform, win contracts and position us well for the market's recovery.

With that I would like to turn it over for Q&A.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions] Our first question will come from [indiscernible].

Unidentified Analyst

Hi, Tom. Congrats on the recent contract wins, definitely very nice to see you guys kind of get closer to booking up all of your rigs. You called out the $8 million combined reactivation cost for the Sapphire and the Topaz. I'm curious how you might think that compares to other kind of reactivation cost of similar rigs in the industry. Is there a lot that you guys are doing that you might think others aren't doing to keep that cost lower? During the stacking period, it seems like those rigs have been stacked for considerable or meaningful amount of time?

Ihab Toma

Very good question, Haizam [ph]. I mean in previous lives, I've seen rigs getting reactivated with order of magnitude higher than those numbers. I think this is a testament to how well we have taken care of those rigs during the time they were stacked. We never cold stacked them. We kept very good experienced crew on board, taking care of equipment, doing some catchup on maintenance, testing the equipment all the time if something found broken, it gets fixed. It does not just get chopped to later times. So I think those impressive numbers here are because we have really mastered the art of taking care of our rigs when they are preserved during one stacking time.

Unidentified Analyst

And I assume you also, in the middle of reactivating the pattern, and are you willing to kind of say at all what you think that cost will come out to be?

Ihab Toma

I mean we really cannot comment on that, but we are looking forward to being able to show you some very good results also based on how well we have taken care of that rig during the time it was warm stacked.

Unidentified Analyst

And I guess on the jack up market, I mean it's definitely started to grind higher as you said since the end of last year and I'm curious though on pricing, it seems like pricing has kind of been drifting kind of lower it seems and I'm curious when you think, have we reached kind of a more stabilized level in day rates? And if not, what do you think the market needs to see for, pricing has started to improve, is it just kind of attrition or is it kind of a meaningful, a more meaningful kind of uptick in demand and kind of what are the factors that you're looking for rates to start to move there?

Ihab Toma

If you remember, a couple of years ago, we were all talking about bifurcation of the jack up market and we were all talking about the high spec jack up, day rates being significantly higher than the lower spec ones and so on. Of course when things start to get sort up as they got over the last couple of years, you start to have the high spec jack ups competing down and you would start to have customers opening up the specs, so that everybody can bid and get those prices down and so on.

Customers now are starting to, but at least a lot of the customers we work with, are starting to want those better rigs, the higher specification rigs and they are starting - we're starting to see some specifications in the bids, in the tenders that are limiting the number of rigs that can actually compete to a level that is manageable. And as those - that management level starts to get contracted as we're seeing now and a lot of them are getting multi-year contracts, we should see, it's not improvement in day rates, definitely firming up on stabilization of day rates and hopefully improvement in day rates sometime in the near future.

And in particular there, sorry, Haizam, in particular, I'm talking about those higher spec, more modern jack ups [indiscernible].

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. And I wanted to ask on the Titanium. I think that's the one that maybe presents some of those challenges to kind of getting all your rigs on contract. Kind of with the FCPA issues kind of at the top, are you still kind of marketing that rig or keeping an eye out for opportunities for that rig. And if so, I'm curious because we've started to see more drillers also reduce small dollar upgrades to make the rig, the rigs more enhanced and is that something that you've looked at or do you feel like there are opportunities for that type of investment in the Titanium.

Ihab Toma

I mean, we're definitely marketing the rig in multiple opportunities. Again with the success we have had placing all other rigs, except for the Titanium, it's making us a bit more patient on the Titanium and making sure we get the right opportunity for it. That right opportunity might require an upgrade and at that point, we will look at making that upgrade. Everybody talks about things like MPD and so on. We will definitely consider doing that, but we are unlikely to do it on spec just in case somebody needs it. We will likely only do it if we feel it's required for a contract that Titanium has a very good chance of winning.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. And then the last one for me is the Tungsten, that's contracted, it looks like till the end of '18, but you have options that curtail until end of 2020, are those price options and if so can you kind of describe maybe the pricing that they have versus what you can expect today or what you expect to be the market, call it, nine months from now?

Tom Cimino

Well, the only parts of your question I can answer is to say these are unpriced options. I cannot really comment on how the negotiation or total is going to reduce.

Operator

[Operator Instructions] We'll go next to Harold Owen [ph] of SEB.

Unidentified Analyst

Got a question on the running OpEx on the Tungsten. Obviously there, deflation and the cost cuts have materialized for you guys and the industry. What do you see the potential sort of run rate OpEx level from here?

Tom Cimino

Yeah. I mean again, Howard, we don't really disclose individual OpEx numbers like this, but as you can imagine and you can see from the overall numbers, we have done a very good job bringing those levels to very healthy levels given the current industry environment, but really we have never disclosed those numbers and we will not be able to give a more precise answer here.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. So not either direction, I mean getting the Q2 number for Tungsten is pretty, seems to be pretty straightforward from your numbers. But I mean do you see more potential, is it flattening out or?

Ihab Toma

Yeah. The result was more potential and I mean Tom mentioned that we have seen some efficiencies during the quarter and we continue to look for operational efficiency and achieve them. There are definitely some more efficiencies to be - have there for sure.

Operator

Our next question comes from Joshua Katzeff with Deutsche Bank.

Joshua Katzeff

Just following up on the previous Tungsten question, at what point you think you're going to start engaging with Total on any sort of options to extend work.

Ihab Toma

I mean, of course, it's already happening, Josh, right. Just for, maybe we can disclose the fact that Total has one year to strike the options. So the first option that is - should be struck for the first extension in October 2019, sorry October 2018, they should strike it in October 2017. So as you can imagine, that is happening as we speak.

Joshua Katzeff

And then on the new contract with ONGC, can you at least confirm that you assume that is going to be EBITDA positive?

Tom Cimino

I confirm that we're planning to make it so. Yes. I mean, on that, of course, people might be surprised about that answer or not expect, but those levels, we should be looking at making positive cash flow. To answer that, you really need to go back to the OpEx levels in 2006 and 2007 and see where you were, where really have of what they became in 2013 and 2014 and the reasons for those inflations to have happened have gone away. So really when you go to a blank sheet of paper and restart a rig in - from scratch and in the low cost environment with very high talented individuals like India, you should go back to 2006 to really try to estimate what a level of OpEx should be or could be.

Joshua Katzeff

On the 260 working alongside Sapphire, can you maybe describe is the 260 also on a long-term contract now or is it just kind of well by well, how does that kind of work?

Ihab Toma

Exactly, it's well by well. So I mean basically, it happens that ENI Congo wanted the Sapphire to start on a different platform, on a new platform. So the situation transpired that both rigs were working on two different platforms and the new platform is that that's going to take the long term work for the Sapphire, but the older platform continues to have requirements, whether it is an asset job or a new well or whatever. So it's really more day by day kind of extension to the Vantage 260 and at the moment, what we can see is pretty much working until the end of the quarter, Q3.

Joshua Katzeff

And then how do you think about that rig long term. Do you see that as part of your core fleet or should we expect, if work ends up here that might go up for sale?

Ihab Toma

You know what, we did say that it is not part of our core fleet and we have, even in the, in our filings, we are talking about it as held for sale after it extends with ENI Congo, but we can always - we reserve the right to change our mind if we find good opportunities for it.

Joshua Katzeff

And then one last one before or two actually. I guess for new jack up contracts, for these short term contracts that are out there, where do you kind of see day rates in, I guess in particularly in Asia, does that start at the kind of 50,000 level or just probably not necessarily contract specific.

Ihab Toma

Yeah. Again, we have not disclosed those numbers and - but just, I mean that's the order of magnitude you're on the Boardwalk there.

Joshua Katzeff

And one last question and have to ask it. Can you provide any broad update on timing? I know if CPA might be more difficult, but these process timing for the arbitration or anything around that.

Ihab Toma

Good try, Josh. I'll let Douglas answer that.

Douglas Stewart

[indiscernible]

Operator

[Operator Instructions] And it appears we have no other questions at this time. I'd like to turn it back to our presenters for any additional or closing remarks.

Ihab Toma

Thank you, everybody. Thank you for your attention thank you for attending our call, while it's competing with some of the big guys out there. So hopefully, talk to you next time and we'll try to make it next time, not at the same time with the top guys. Thank you everybody.

Operator

That does conclude today's conference. Thank you for your participation. You may now disconnect.

Copyright policy: All transcripts on this site are the copyright of Seeking Alpha. However, we view them as an important resource for bloggers and journalists, and are excited to contribute to the democratization of financial information on the Internet. (Until now investors have had to pay thousands of dollars in subscription fees for transcripts.) So our reproduction policy is as follows: You may quote up to 400 words of any transcript on the condition that you attribute the transcript to Seeking Alpha and either link to the original transcript or to www.SeekingAlpha.com. All other use is prohibited.

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HERE IS A TEXTUAL REPRESENTATION OF THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S CONFERENCE CALL, CONFERENCE PRESENTATION OR OTHER AUDIO PRESENTATION, AND WHILE EFFORTS ARE MADE TO PROVIDE AN ACCURATE TRANSCRIPTION, THERE MAY BE MATERIAL ERRORS, OMISSIONS, OR INACCURACIES IN THE REPORTING OF THE SUBSTANCE OF THE AUDIO PRESENTATIONS. IN NO WAY DOES SEEKING ALPHA ASSUME ANY RESPONSIBILITY FOR ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS MADE BASED UPON THE INFORMATION PROVIDED ON THIS WEB SITE OR IN ANY TRANSCRIPT. USERS ARE ADVISED TO REVIEW THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S AUDIO PRESENTATION ITSELF AND THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S SEC FILINGS BEFORE MAKING ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS.