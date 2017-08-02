VGSTX: Is Vanguard STAR Still A Star?

While STAR is a solid fund, Vanguard has better options such as Wellington and Balanced Index in this category.

For all of Vanguard’s success with ultra-low cost index funds, it’s easy for folks to forget that it has a handful of pretty successful funds outside this realm as well. The $20 billion Vanguard STAR Fund (VGSTX) is a good example of what investors can find in one of the company’s actively managed offerings.



To be clear, STAR is a fund composed of other actively managed Vanguard funds, so to understand STAR is to understand how it’s built. In total, it owns 11 other Vanguard funds with an eye towards maintaining a traditional balanced fund mix of roughly 60% stocks and 40% bonds. Here’s what the fund currently looks like.



That’s a total of three 5-star, five 4-star and three 3-star funds - a good, if not great, portfolio overall. The fixed income side of the fund is particularly formidable. The Vanguard GNMA Fund (VFIIX) is one of the company’s strongest performers loading up on a wide variety of agency and commercial mortgage-backed securities. The Vanguard Long-Term Investment Grade Fund (VWESX) and the Vanguard Short-Term Investment Grade Fund (VFSTX) are similarly highly rated but focus almost exclusively on corporate bonds. That leaves the fund a little light in traditional government bills and notes, about 4% of the fund’s total assets, but the 100% investment grade nature of the fund along with the allotment to MBS securities gives little reason for concern.



The equity side of the fund is a little more of a mixed bag. The Vanguard PrimeCap Fund (VPMAX) is a great fund, but it’s the only 5-star component and accounts for only a small part of the overall portfolio. The largest two equity positions - the Vanguard Windsor II Fund (VWNFX) and Vanguard International Value Fund (VTRIX) - are closer to average funds. Most of the remaining equity funds are 4-star rated rounding out an overall solid, if not spectacular lineup. The breakdown of 40% domestic equities, 20% international equities and 40% fixed income is entirely appropriate for longer term investors seeking a good portfolio mix. I just wish that some of the actively managed funds were replaced with some of Vanguard’s stronger offerings such as the Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VHDYX).



Investors familiar with Vanguard’s roster may be wondering why someone would choose STAR when other highly rated balanced funds such as the Vanguard Wellington Fund (VWELX) and Vanguard Balanced Index Fund (VBINX) arguably deliver a similar product but do a better job. It’s a fair question. Comparing just about any risk/return metric, it’s difficult to make a case that STAR is better than Wellington. The gap between STAR and Balanced Index may not be quite as big but it’s similarly challenging to rate STAR higher.



STAR doesn’t score well comparatively here as it’s taken more risk in producing a lower return. Alpha and the Treynor ratio both show risk-adjusted returns that trail their two balanced fund counterparts.



This is another extension of the graphic above. It’s worth noting that compared to the moderate target risk benchmark, STAR produced 12% more return while taking 9% more risk, so on a risk-adjusted basis the fund is above average within its category. Wellington and Balanced Index just happen to do better.



The upside/downside capture numbers help confirm that STAR is riskier than the average of its group. The fund does well in bull markets but tends to lag in down ones, a distinction that Wellington and Balanced Index don’t share. Both of those funds provide much better downside protection while still delivering on the upside.



When might STAR be the choice over Wellington and Balanced Index? When all three are options, probably not many. The most obvious situation is that Wellington is closed to new investors (unless you open an account directly through Vanguard). If you want to use a non-Vanguard brokerage account, Wellington won’t be available. Another scenario would depend on options available within a workplace retirement plan. STAR is still a fairly popular option in 401(K) plans and is a perfectly good choice for retirement savers if the other two funds aren’t available.



Conclusion



Make no mistake that Vanguard STAR is still a good fund. It’s still a 4-star Morningstar rated fund and has a three decade track record of delivering solid returns. It’s just that Vanguard has better funds within the balanced category.



There are some differences in the portfolio composition of the three funds. Balanced Index has virtually no exposure to foreign equities and Wellington is closer to a 70-30 mix instead of 60-40, but that feels like nitpicking. Wellington and Balanced Index are well-deserving of their 5-star ratings. STAR is still undoubtedly a solid fund. It just doesn’t shine quite as brightly next to its competition.

