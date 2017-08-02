Why I Took A Position In Chesapeake Before Earnings

Chesapeake Energy (NYSE: CHK) reports earnings for the quarter before the market opens tomorrow. This morning I re-bought a 50% position in Chesapeake around 4.68. This is a technical trade for my book that I will look at as a trade and possible longer term hold depending on what I see in the earnings release.

In my opinion downside is limited but a 10% drop is possible so pick your spots carefully. On the other hand any significant beat and investors could see a nice gap up like BP (NYSE:BP) just experienced on their earnings release.

There is a 22% short interest according to short squeeze.com with 7.3 days to cover. Investors can view that info here.

A quick look at the charts.

Those interested in this company who believe oil will slowly and steadily move higher should consider this as a good entry point as the stock is trading near the yearly low of $4.38.

It is possible a lousy number tomorrow could send the stock back to that level where I would surely add to the position.

Chesapeake continues to restructure paying off debt

CEO Doug Lawler is continuing to work on the balance sheet redeeming multiple notes this quarter.

One thing investors will want to see is lack of dilution. In my view it is imperative they begin to reduce the share count. The price of crude and nat gas must hold this level and slowly rise in order for Chesapeake to be more than a trade.

Lawler will need to show investors that the company can be profitable with oil in the low $50s and that has not happened to date.

Personally I am playing this for a gap up on earnings and a possible short squeeze. I'm looking for a quick 10% to 20% profit on this trade in the next several trading sessions.

Here is a daily chart covering this year.

Chesapeake has been in a downtrend for several months as the oil recovery that was predicted fizzled. The green line is my current position in the stock.

In my opinion the bottom is likely in and any significant sell off from here should be bought for a counter trend rally of 10% to 20% at a minimum. If oil continues to rally then I expect to see the stock trading at the $6 level in short order.

Conclusion

I believe that the recent selloff in Chesapeake energy has created a buying opportunity. The stock is close to a yearly low while the price of oil is rising.

Any selloff on the earnings release will likely be very short lived. A gap up could cause a short squeeze rally as investors short the stock will be forced to cover at a higher level.

As always do your own research and make your own decisions. In my view one must always have an exit strategy before placing a trade on any stock.

Disclosure: stocks contain significant risk and investors should understand that they could lose all or a large portion of their investment in any stock. This article is only my opinion and investors should do their own research before making any buying decision.