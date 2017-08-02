Third-Quarter Results Underpin Future Growth At Comstock Mining

Comstock Mining's share price should respond positively if the company completes the sale of its valuable non-mining property or if the company announced the finalization of a joint venture to facilitate mining development.

The conference call which followed the release of the results highlighted two near-term catalysts which could significantly increase the company's share price within the next several months.

Comstock Mining demonstrated a substantial decline in operational costs and a comfortable amount of cash on the balance sheet. This reduces the risk of dilution in the near future.

The state of Nevada has made significant progress developing the infrastructure near Comstock Mining's non-mining properties, increasing the likelihood that these properties can be sold.

Comstock Mining (LODE) just released promising third quarter results for the fiscal quarter ended June 30, 2017. These results and the accompanying information provided in the conference call should give investors plenty of reasons to consider initiating a long position in Comstock Mining. Declining operational costs and Nevadan infrastructural progress underscore the attractiveness of Comstock Mining. The presence of two potential near-term catalysts for the share price should convince investors to make a prompt decision on whether to take a position in Comstock Mining.

Introduction

On July 20th, 2017 I published an article title 'Comstock Mining: Poised to Pop' in which I set out the basic premises behind taking a long position in Comstock Mining. In short, I argued that Comstock Mining is a promising candidate for long term investment based on its promising metallurgical results, its location in an attractive mining jurisdiction, and its valuable non-mining properties.

This article will take a different direction. I will explain why the recent Nevadan developmental progress near Comstock Mining's non-mining properties and the company's low operational costs place the company in an even better position moving forward. I will also discuss the announcement of a sale of Comstock Mining's non-mining property or the finalization of a joint venture as two promising near-term catalysts.

Third Quarter Results

The third quarter results were released in the early morning of August 1st. As shown in the chart below, the share price spiked significantly around 11AM around the time that the conference call began. It seems that investors were optimistic that details about a joint venture would emerge during the conference call. When these details did not emerge, the share price steadily deflated. Luckily for investors who are not yet Comstock Mining shareholders, the share price fell back to the .19 level around the end of the day, providing a new buying opportunity.

Financial Position

The net loss reported was $5.7 million which represents a loss of $.03 per share for the six months ended June 30, 2017. This is a step in the right direction for the company in terms of cash burn rate. A net loss of $6.9 million which represents a loss of $0.4 per share was reported in the same period last year.

As of June 30, 2017 Comstock Mining had $1.0 million in cash and cash equivalents. At the same time, long-term debt sits at $11.4 million. It goes without saying that prospective investors and current shareholders would prefer that Comstock Mining had a smaller debt-load. I will address this issue later in this article by demonstrating that one of the near-term catalysts may substantially address Comstock Mining's debt.

Another issue which investors should consider is the company's rate of dilution. The increase in outstanding shares since January, 2015 has been rapid.

Although the dilution since 2015 is too rapid for my liking, it is important to remember that this sort of dilution is par for the course for a junior mining company seeking to embark on major development of mineral resources. It is also encouraging that the dilution seems to have plateaued somewhat in 2016 and 2017.

Operational Costs

General and administrative expenses were $1.6 million for the six months ended June 30, 2017. This represents a record low for the company and a 21% decline when compared to the same period last year. Real estate operating costs were also substantially lower than last year, with a 79% reduction reported. The decrease in costs in various areas of operations should give shareholders cautious optimism that the company can keep reducing the rate at which it burns through its cash.

Nevadan Developmental Progress Near Comstock Industrial Site

Comstock Mining's industrial site, picture below, has benefited significantly from recent Nevadan infrastructural developments. Comstock Mining plans to sell this site to generate income in order to support mining development and the general operation of the company. The recent Nevadan developments support Comstock Mining's planned sale of this land.

Source: Comstock Mining

These developments, described in the quarterly report, included:

- Nevada Announced over $125 Million in Infrastructure Investments, including USA Parkway’s S79 million Grand Opening Celebration on August 28, 2017, benefiting our Certified Industrial Site; - Completion of the $8 plus million roundabout for connecting USA Parkway with Highway 50, in immediate proximity of the Company’s property.

Additionally, in the last six months, Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA), Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL), and Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) announced investments in the same area of Nevada. These investments highlight the demand for industrial land in the area in which Comstock Mining's property is located.

Near-Term Catalysts

There are two significant near-term catalysts which I will discuss in turn:

The sale of non-mining land The announcement of the finalization one or more joint ventures

The Sale of Non-Mining Land

The sale of the non-mining land is the first potential major near-term catalyst. As discussed earlier in this article,

The Company plans to sell non-mining related lands, buildings and water rights, for expected net cash proceeds of more than $14 million during the next twelve months resulting in net profit of more than $8 million. These proceeds will be free of income taxes and they will first be used to eliminate debt obligations...and to fund certain exploration activities in Dayton, all while strengthening the financial position of the Company.

During the conference call, Comstock Mining management stated that the company is seeing noteworthy interest in its industrial property. The company's balance sheet and its share price should be significantly bolstered if the sale of the land is finalized soon.

Announcement of One of More Joint Ventures

The second major near-term catalyst for Comstock Mining is the possible announcement of one or more joint ventures to support the company's mining development. Comstock Mining reported that,

The Company has also progressed discussions in two other joint venture opportunities, including agreement in principle on one of them. These ventures are designed to enhance our mining interests, improve feasibility and accelerate mine planning activities toward full economic feasibility. We will update on these activities, as completed, during the third quarter and the remainder of 2017.

I am particularly optimistic that the agreement in principle will be finalized and released to the public shortly. During the conference call, the CEO of Comstock Mining stated that a confidentiality agreement prevented the disclosure of any information about the potential joint venture. The CEO did, however make it clear in the conference call that the announcement of one or more joint venture finalizations could be within the next two months. In this regard, the CEO stated,

let me say that we're also working on two other ventures. They're smaller in nature, but not necessarily less exciting. In both cases, it would expand our mining potential. It would certainly reduce our cost and improve ultimately our land position. We expect that we should have some announcement coming with those by early September.

Investors wishing to establish a long position in Comstock Mining will likely wish to take advantage of the share price growth brought on by the announcement of one or more joint ventures.

Conclusion

Comstock Mining's third quarter results should instill significant optimism among the company's shareholders. The positive update on operational costs and the infrastructural developments are indications which shareholders have been waiting for. With several near-term catalysts on the horizon, the future of Comstock Mining appears bright.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in LODE over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.