ROTY Edition 1 Volume 16: Updates And A New Runup Candidate

The portfolio now has ten positions, and so in future editions we will be searching for weak links to cut loose.

Our most underwater position, Shotspotter, received some welcome analyst coverage and I look forward to the firm´s first quarterly report as a publicly traded company.

We currently have nine positions, of which seven have been added to significantly.

Welcome to the 16th entry in our Runner of the Year (ROTY) series!

For first-time readers, the basic premise is that I cover quality, under-the-radar stocks whose share prices could double or more in the next year.

Our model account utilizes a full position size of $10,000 and can hold up to 10 positions. Trades typically occur in quarter increments ($2,500) and cost averages are calculated as the day's closing price when an article is released for readers.

The model account is primarily for referential purposes, so a reader who is following the strategy can easily scale his or her desired position size and trade without confusion.

Of our nine current ideas, quarter positions were established in each of them initially, and seven positions have been added to significantly as conviction on thesis and timing continues to increase (as observed in the table below). As you can see, fractional shares have not been utilized, and the chart is solely for reader reference and easily scalable.

Keep in mind that we are quite nimble in our selections, and readers are encouraged to pay close attention as positions could be added to or sold in any ROTY post based on new developments.

Model Account Positions Commentary:

Shotspotter (SSTI) saw some favorable analyst coverage on July 27th when Imperial Capital's Jeff Kessler slapped the stock with a $16 price target, citing his estimate of 3 year revenue growth at over 35%. While the stock is significantly in the red for the moment, the true test will be their first publicly reported earnings report coming in the near term. In hindsight I stated that readers should either remain on the sidelines or hold just a small pilot position until we had more clarity- perhaps I was too aggressive on this one by working up to a half position prior to earnings.

As for Motif Bio (MTFB) an excellent write-up was published on August 1st and I highly recommend checking it out.

AnapytsBio's (ANAB) CSO Matthew Moyle suddenly resigned- never something we want to see and a potential red flag. At the same time, there could be one of many possible reasons and so far the thesis still appears unchanged.

Takeover chatter continues with Global Blood Therapeutics (GBT), and amendments to its shareholder rights plan could hint that they are still receiving interest.

Today's Idea: Aquinox Pharmaceuticals (AQXP)



AQXP data by YCharts

I previously brought this stock to readers' attention in April.

Key points to the bull thesis include:

IC/BPS is a condition for which there is no known cure and no new oral treatment has been approved by the FDA in the past 20 years.

Lead candidate AQX-1125 has blockbuster potential, targeting a patient population of between 5 million and 12 million

The treatment reduces symptoms and has potentially disease-modifying effects, in addition to a convenient once-daily oral presentation.

Economics are attractive, as management believes they could go it alone in the United States and possibly partner for the rest of the world.

In March Baker Brothers Investments’ representatives Dr. Kelvin Neu and Dr. Richard Levy joined the Company’s Board of Directors. The famed healthcare institutional investors holds almost 11 million shares.

Top line data from the LEADERSHIP 301 trial is anticipated in 2018 and an enrollment update is expected in August. There could be a significant runup to the former and the latter has the potential to push shares higher as well.

Management has guided for the last reported cash position of $141.6 million to last into 2019.

The main risk to thesis is disappointing data- as the company is almost entirely focused on its lead candidate, any hiccups here would result in highly significant downside. A setback in the trial, including enrollment or other factors, is always possible as well. Additionally, even with promising results FDA approval is never a given. Dilution in the medium term is always possible if management decides they want to beef up the balance sheet sooner.

Actions to Take:

The ROTY model account will be initiating a quarter-sized pilot position in Aquinox Pharmaceuticals. We will be awaiting the enrollment update before potentially adding to the position in expectation of a significant runup into the 2018 data readout.

**All positions in the ROTY model account are established at the closing price on the day this article is published for the sake of transparency.

