USMV: A Low Volatility ETF For Value Investors

Investment Thesis

There is a saying that the more risks you are willing to take, the more returns you will get. This may be true in a short-term investment strategy especially when the market is rallying. However, it is not always the case in a long-term investment. Stocks with low volatility can perform better than stocks with higher volatility. The iShares Edge MSCI Minimum Volatility USA ETF (USMV) is one such example.

Although the ETF's performance may lag others in a market rally, its share price is more resilient than others in a bear-market. Since its inception in 2011, the ETF has performed better than S&P 500 index. It appears that in the long-run, the ETF will likely to have a high chance of performing better than the market. The ETF appears to be a good choice for value investors.

ETF Fundamentals

USMV Closely tracks MSCI's U.S. low volatility index. The focus for the index is on low volatility large-capped stocks. The funds under management is over $13.55 billion. With an average trading volume of 1.3 million shares in the past 10 days, it offers liquidity for investors. The management expense ration [MER] of 0.15% is also low.

Industry Sector

Healthcare sector makes up 19.61% of the ETF's portfolio with leading companies such as Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) and Pfizer (NYSE:PFE). Consumer related sectors such as consumer cyclical and consumer defensive make up of 6.47% and 13.75% of the portfolio weight respectively. Notable companies are McDonalds (NYSE:MCD), PepsiCo (NYSE:PEP), etc.

Top Holdings

USMV has a portfolio of 192 stocks as of July 31, 2017. One of the characteristics of the holdings is that not one stock in the portfolio has a portfolio weight over 2%. In fact, its top-holding, Becton Dickinson (BDX), only consists of 1.58% of the market weight of the portfolio.

The table below shows the top 15-holdings of the ETF. As can be seen, these companies are large-capped stocks that trades in the United States. A lot of them do have businesses overseas and many even have more business revenues outside of the U.S. The ETF is more geographically diversified than the name "Minimum Volatility USA ETF" suggest.

Ticker Name Weight (%) Beta (36-month) BDX BECTON DICKINSON 1.58 0.98 MCD MCDONALDS CORP 1.53 0.8 ADP AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING INC 1.53 0.8 JNJ JOHNSON & JOHNSON 1.53 0.68 T AT&T INC 1.49 0.44 PEP PEPSICO INC 1.48 0.7 SYK STRYKER CORP 1.47 0.59 V VISA INC CLASS A 1.44 1.08 UNH UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC 1.36 0.59 ISRG INTUITIVE SURGICAL INC 1.31 0.8 PG PROCTER & GAMBLE 1.28 0.56 VZ VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS INC 1.28 0.58 PFE PFIZER INC 1.28 1.07 WM WASTE MANAGEMENT INC 1.27 0.65 ED CONSOLIDATED EDISON INC 1.26 -0.01

As readers can see, the right-most column in the table above shows the beta value of the stocks calculated in the past 36 months. Beta is a measure of the volatility of the stock as respect to the market (n this case, S&P 500 index is used). As can be seen, except Visa and Pfizer, the rest in the top 15 holdings have a beta value below 1.0.

Past Performance

Although the ETF is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500 over the past 3 years, its performance exceeds S&P 500. Its average annual 3-year return is 11.82% vs S&P 500's 9.61%. Since the ETF's inception, its average annual return of 14.58% also outpaced S&P 500's 10.60%. A $10,000 investment in October 2011 would have returned more than $22,000 in July 2017. Clearly, low volatility large-capped stocks have an edge in the long-run.

Investor Takeaway

For value-oriented investors whose goal of investing is long-term, this ETF is a nice choice. The ETF's low volatility makes it a defensive choice amidst a market downturn. Over, the long-run the ETF has the potential to outperform the market. The ETF has certainly proof it in the past, and is likely going to prove that it will outperform the market in the long run.

