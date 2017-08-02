KDDI To Acquire SORACOM For IoT Communications

KDDI management is making the right moves with the deal, assuming they didn't overpay, as the IoT opportunity is large and growing rapidly.

SORACOM has developed an Internet of Things management platform on top of Amazon's AWS system to enable easier deployment and management of IoT applications.

Mobile connectivity firm KDDI has agreed to acquire IoT infrastructure startup SORACOM for an undisclosed sum.

Quick Take

Telecommunications firm KDDI (OTCPK:KDDIY) has announced a deal to acquire Internet of Things [IoT] infrastructure company SORACOM for an undisclosed amount.

SORACOM has created an IoT platform that is optimized to better enable data communications in over 120 countries worldwide.

KDDI management is correct to acquire the additional IoT infrastructure and a growing ecosystem of developer partners, so I view the deal as a bold and promising move by KDDI.

Target Company

Tokyo, Japan-based SORACOM was founded in 2014 to provide a low-cost onramp for companies wishing to develop Internet of Things applications and monitor them from a centralized web console or API.

Management is headed by co-founder and CEO Ken Tamagawa, who was previously Sr. Manager Solution Architecture, Training and Professional Services for Amazon’s (AMZN) AWS group.

Below is a brief overview video about SORACOM’s approach:

(Source: SORACOM IoT)

SORACOM runs its service on the Amazon AWS cloud infrastructure; AWS is priced on a usage basis, so it’s not surprising that SORACOM’s pricing approach is similar, and effective.

Initially launching in Japan, the company has since branched out to roll out its service in the US and Europe, and now claims a customer base of over 7,000.

Management has raised $33.8 million in private investment since inception, from investors such as Infinity Venture Partners, Pavilion Capital, World Innovation Lab and SPARX Group.

Acquisition Terms and Rationale

Neither company disclosed the acquisition price or terms and Tokyo-based KDDI did not indicate any effects on its financial condition or operations as a result of the deal.

KDDI has provided mobile communication services, including remote monitoring, for more than 15 years, so the acquisition represents the addition of an adjacent capability to its existing service offerings.

SORACOM also brings an ‘established…IoT ecosystem of over 350 register partners in the Soracom Partner Space.’

Creating a vibrant ecosystem is increasingly important as a way to attract developers and their new applications to a particular platform.

Companies such as SORACOM can then monetize their platform as more and users find value in it, creating a virtuous cycle that draws in more developers and more end-users over time.

As KDDI stated in the deal announcement,

The two companies will collaborate between KDDI's IoT business base and Soracom's communication platform, and will strongly promote expansion of the joint IoT platform worldwide. In addition, both companies will apply the IoT/M2M knowledge and customer base that they have developed to date as they create a market-leading new joint IoT business.

At this time, KDDI does not intend to fold SORACOM into its existing business structure; rather it intends for SORACOM to continue to provide its services without change or interruption to its existing and future customers.

The IoT space is very promising, and KDDI’s management is smart to acquire ecosystem and infrastructure capabilities.

Although we don’t know the price KDDI intends to pay for SORACOM, assuming it isn’t too exorbitant, the deal holds out significant promise for KDDI, especially with SORACOM’s Partner Space ecosystem.

I write about M&A deals, public company investments in technology startups, insider activity, and IPOs. Click the Follow button next to my name at the top or bottom of this article if you want to receive future articles automatically.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.