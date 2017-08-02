Papa Johns: What Is Going On Here?

We had a reader request for comment on Papa Johns (PZZA) following its just reported quarterly earnings. Starting to say this more often that we’d like but Quad 7 Capital covers a range of stocks and sectors, but once again we must reiterate that in general we are very selective about the restaurant business given how volatile it can be. That said, we try to honor requests for coverage as time allows, and as such we are initiating coverage on Papa Johns. You may have read in our prior limited coverage on restaurants that there are four key things to look for. First growing top line sales. That is a given. Second, is controlled expenses to ensure any rise in sales generates net income growth. Third, we look for store management, that is, closing of underperforming stores and opening of new ones. Finally, and most importantly, comparable sales are absolutely key. As stated many times elsewhere, if this indicator is negative, you just do not buy the stock.

I like the company and am rooting for it, and personally enjoy their pie once in a while. I frequent my local shop probably on a quarterly basis, and frankly like the fact that they partner with some of my favorite sports teams to offer half off deals when certain benchmarks are reached by the team. Team wins, I save money…everyone is happy. Now that is a personal anecdote, but I am sure many can relate and this is something that I am absolutely sure helps drive volumes and pilfers business from the competition. As an investment, the stock is spiking right now and currently trades at a bit of a premium valuation. Today’s pop in the stock is significant, but before this report share prices were bumping along 52-week lows.

In the just reported second quarter, a trend of stable growth continued. Is it enough to justify the premium valuation? If the name pulls back enough, I am a potential buyer. But not yet. The stock has suffered as growth has mostly stalled, although there are some growing sales and earnings. In this quarter, Papa Johns delivered a top line miss and a bottom line beat. Earnings beats are great, but we can't keep seeing sales come in light. Let's first address these revenues.

Sales were up just 2.8% for the second quarter versus the prior year period, which was mainly a results of higher revenues from increased volumes. Higher volumes are welcomed news, but what about same store sales? Well, a same store sales increased but store count will be reduced thanks to the closing of the company’s business in India. Revenues came in at $434.7 million and missed consensus estimates by $7.1 million. That is a bit weaker than expected. But how about same store sales which are the critical indicator?

Well we mentioned they were up, but the degree to which they were up is the real key. The comps are respectable, but nothing to get too excited about. In the North America region same store sales grew 1.4% during the quarter versus the year-ago period. Here is a attractive piece of information This is now the 27th quarter in a row of positive sales momentum in North America. International same store sales grew 3.9% during the quarter, which stronger than I expected to see given domestic growth. What is more, this is the 29th quarter in a row of positive international same store sales growth. As a whole, store count grew by 6 since last quarter to 5,088. It is worth noting that closure of the business in India is not expected to weigh on earnings.

While sales were up slightly year-over-year, I was at least pleased to see that the costs to generate these revenues did not spike dramatically. In fact, expense management is a key strategy for the company. That said, turning to income, we see that net income increased 4.4% versus last year to $23.5 million. On a per share basis income was $0.65 as opposed to $0.61 in the prior year quarter, rising 6.6%. What is more, this was beat against consensus estimates buy $0.01. Papa Johns Founder, chairman, and CEO John Schnatter stated:

“The Company delivered solid results in the second quarter, including the 27th consecutive quarter of positive North America comparable sales and the 29th consecutive quarter of positive International comparable sales. Our industry-leading quality and digital platforms, such as our launch of Facebook instant ordering, will continue to drive the consistent growth of the Papa John’s brand globally. The increase in our share repurchase authorization aligns with the continued confidence we have in our business.”

So why then is the name rising so sharply? It is because of the very last part of the CEO’s commentary. The company is buying back stock, and wants tin increase shareholder value in doing so. With this report the company has a plan repurchase another $500 million in shares per the increase to the repurchase authorization. However, the company cut guidance for new store growth on the back of the closures in India. Earnings are not growing at a fast enough pace to justify a buy at these levels, and as such, we recommend a hold at this time.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.