Paychex: Missed Opportunity Or New Opportunity

The tough part of investing and portfolio management is knowing when to hold them and when to let them go. Below is a discussion on a missed opportunity in Paychex (PAYX) and the rationale for not being upset at missing it.

Paychex shares were suggested as an attractive dividend yielding shares on July 7 on Seeking Alpha with the shares at $56.97 and it was one of the two dividend stocks suggested at Stout Opportunities to look at on July 6 with the shares at $57.07. With the new $0.50 per quarterly dividend, the shares would now yield roughly 3.5%. The shares are currently trading at $56.48 and went ex-dividend for $0.50 on July 28. The missed opportunity was on July 27 when the share spiked to over $61 - see chart:

PAYX Price data by YCharts

No news was seen when the share price surged, and the call option premiums did not appear to offer much in the way of time premium. In hindsight, this could be viewed as a missed opportunity for those inclined towards a more active trading style. Later, it was discovered there was a report about an activist potentially building a position in a competitor ADP (NASDAQ:ADP).

Missed Opportunity

There was a missed opportunity to sell a $60 strike call option when the share surged above $61.00 on July 27. As a general rule when there is a share price surge it is seen as an opportunity to sell a call option for the time premium, but in this case the spread and volatility made the time premium appear unattractive. This was a judgment call that turned out to be wrong.

The risk of selling a covered call with little time premium is the potential of having the shares called away early. For traders, this could be a welcome development. However, for dividend income investors this could be a risk, as the income stream could then be lost and necessitate finding a suitable replacement.

Paychex was suggested as an income generating stock, and a recommendation to sell the shares would require finding another stock to replace the income. Given the minimal time premium seen, it was not viewed as attractive. In hindsight, knowing that the shares would decline back under $57, we see it was an opportunity missed.

The Missed Opportunity Presents a New Opportunity

The price swing in the shares now presents an opportunity to sell a put option to add to a position or generate additional income.

The September 55.00 strike put is bid at $0.70 that would return 1.27% on the strike price or 10.41% annualized. Should the shares be assigned then,the effective purchase price would be $54.30 or 3.94% lower. This is viewed as an attractive opportunity.

Disclosure:

Return calculations exclude transaction costs, as each trader may experience different costs; however, transaction costs will reduced the realized return. Positions mentioned are of the time of publication and may change without notice for a variety of reasons. Ideas presented are for educational purposes and should not be viewed as investment recommendations or be considered investment advice.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PAYX.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Short call and put options.