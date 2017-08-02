Chevron: Still The Worst Stock In The Dow

Chevron has made operational improvements, but still needs the price of oil to be at least $50/barrel to be free cash flow neutral (oil is currently priced at $47.81/barrel).

Chevron's enterprise value isn't that far off all-time highs, but it's still at a time when revenue, profits, and free cash flow are significantly below where they were years ago.

Chevron had a better 2nd quarter, but is still having issues with free cash flow production and still can't afford its dividend.

Chevron (CVX) has a nice 3.96% annual dividend yield, which is one of the main reasons many investors hold this stock. However, it's been one of my least favorite stocks for a long time (along with Verizon (VZ)) because of the dividend payment. The issue is that Chevron hasn't been able to afford its dividend payment for years. When I say 'afford', I mean if free cash flow production is more or less than the dividend payment.

Since Chevron's free cash flow production has been weak, cash reserves have been depleted and debt increased. Chevron did outline a plan earlier this year to produce enough free cash flow to support the dividend payment, so I was quite interested to see how their 2nd quarter turned out. I also see other issues with Chevron's stock, which includes its lofty valuation, which I'll discuss below.

Guess What, Chevron Still Can't Afford Its Dividend

Year-to-date, Chevron has produced $8.9 billion in cash flow from operations and spent $8.9 billion on capital/exploratory expenditures. This means that free cash flow was approximately $0 vs. dividend payments of approximately $4 billion (i.e. this means there was a $4 billion free cash flow shortfall). Chevron did note that they did produce $10.1 billion in operating cash flow once working capital effects were excluded, but this would have still created a free cash flow shortfall.

Chevron's latest earnings release didn't provide a full cash flow statement to GAAP, so I don't yet know the extent of its YTD fixed asset sales.

Chevron's free cash flow shortage continues to be a result of cheap oil prices. Even though capital expenditures have been severely cut, cheap oil prices have kept operating cash flows way down. To get to a neutral position on the dividend, Chevron needs to produce approximately $8 billion in free cash over the remaining two quarters. This is something that they haven't done in a 6-month stretch since 2011 when oil prices were more than $100/barrel.

This tells me that 2017 will likely be another year where Chevron uses cash reserves and debt to support the dividend. It will be the 5th year in a row where this has occurred. As you can see below, Chevron went from a $10 billion net cash position to a negative net ($38) billion cash position in the last 5.5 years.

Chevron's Enterprise Value Doesn't Make Sense

Lately, I've had a bit of a hard time understanding Chevron's valuation. I've included a few charts below that help show what I mean and if they don't send shivers up your spine, I'm not sure what will. First, Chevron's enterprise value isn't that far off all-time highs, but it's still at a time when revenue, profits, and free cash flow are well below where they were a few years ago. At best, Chevron is years away from producing numbers they did 5 years ago.

Perhaps what's more concerning is that Chevron is valued higher today with oil at $47.81/barrel than it was back in 2012, when oil reached almost $130/barrel. The price of Chevron and oil were once also highly correlated with one another. But beginning in 2013, this correlation began to weaken. Now Chevron's stock price trades at an extreme multiple relative to the cost of oil.

Two-Stage Discounted Cash Flow Analysis

I built this two-stage discounted cash flow model based on information provided from Chevron's supplemental investor material, which stated that they expect to produce enough free cash flow to cover their dividend payment so long as the average price of oil per barrel is $50, Brent. Chevron points out that they have a cash flow sensitivity of about $350 million per dollar change in oil prices.

So if the average price of oil is $50/barrel in 2017, they are cash flow neutral. This means they will produce just enough cash to pay the dividend, pay for capital projects, and not increase debt. If oil jumps to $60/barrel, the surplus is $3.5 billion. If oil falls to $40/barrel, they have a shortfall of ($3.5) billion. In terms of free cash flow, a price of $50/barrel would approximately equate to $8 billion in free cash flow.

Given that information, I projected Chevron's free cash flow based on projected oil prices for 2017 (year 1) and 2018 (year 2), which are based on estimates from the U.S. Energy Information Administration. After that, I assume the price of oil continues to increase to $60, $65, and $70. Based on this analysis, Chevron's stock is properly valued, but I consider this a very optimistic approach.

Over the next 5 years, the price of oil could remain flat, which would mean considerable downside for the stock. Since there are other variables to consider than just the price of oil, also pay attention to the free cash flow figures. This analysis also shows that Chevron must reach free cash flow levels that they reached back in 2011, which is pretty unlikely (revenue was approximately double back then compared to now).

Risk free rate - I used the yield on a 30-year treasury bond.

Equity risk premium - this figure is calculated every month by Aswath Damodaran, a Stern Business School Professor.

Beta - I used the beta listed on Google Finance.

Required rate of return - calculated by multiplying the equity risk premium by beta and then adding the risk free rate.

This model is presented in two stages. During the first 5 years (1st stage), Chevron is assumed to be growing at differing rates. Then Chevron is assumed to grow at an average rate of 3% in perpetuity (2nd stage).

Conclusion

Chevron's biggest fears are coming true, the price of oil is now below $50/barrel. This makes it nearly impossible for them to produce enough free cash flow, which hampers capital projects and will likely lead to an increase in debt. There are many issues I'm concerned about for Chevron, but the main ones are the following:

Chevron's success is dependent on the price of oil, which is very hard to predict. The U.S. Energy Information Administration has already revised their projections downward for next year, which does not bode well for Chevron. Chevron should have cut its dividend years ago. There is no excuse for long-term financing of dividend payments, which I consider a huge red flag. Chevron now carries a far larger amount of debt thanks to this practice. Chevron's valuation doesn't make sense to me and is at a higher level today with oil at $47.8/barrel compared to when oil was nearly $130/barrel.

Given these factors, there's a tremendous amount of risk in the stock and I won't be buying anytime soon and I still see it as the worst stock on the Dow.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.