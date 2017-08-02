Optimistic Takeaways From Exact Sciences Annual Meeting





Exact Sciences (EXAS) is one of the companies I follow most on my "Very Short List" of stocks to lead in the next decade. It also has been my largest holding for about five years now. This year, for the third time this decade, I attended Exact's annual shareholder's meeting in Madison, Wisconsin - about 90 minutes from my home. I came away with a few new insights and an even more fortified optimism about this company. It is a clear "buy the dips" growth stock in my "25 years of experience" opinion.

Beer and Coffee

The night before the annual meeting, I made sure to get to Madison early enough to have a couple beers at The Edgewater hotel bar before folks headed off to bed. You never know who you will run into. I did have a chance to meet a new member of management. As would be expected, we exchanged pleasantries and I congratulated him on the new position. He seemed extremely enthused. He went to bed early.

I did get a chance to talk to several investors of Exact that night and the next morning. Three held over 10,000 shares, with one owning 40,000. I also talked to a money manager who's firm owned a six-figure position. All were long-term investors who not only understand the huge market potential for Cologuard, but they also believe something else I do - that there is another huge potential upside catalyst in the company's development pipeline that is not priced in yet. While I have a price target exclusively based on Cologuard right now, the new potential products could double or triple that estimate eventually.

The morning of the meeting, COO Maneesh Arora walked up and stood at the table beside mine on the deck overlooking Lake Mendota, before the meeting started and people filtered down. We were the only ones out that early, so I chatted him up. I told him who I was, he seemed to know, although I'm not sure if he knew before he came out, we had only talked once before a couple years ago. I gave him a preview of what I was going to say in the annual meeting: I described that Exact's execution had meant some of my middle class clients could pay off their homes so they could retire worry free. If the company keeps executing, I will have another batch soon who will sleep a lot easier.

For those who are interested, Arora is an impressive guy. I've met people from about 25 management teams the past decade as I have driven around the country, going to annual meetings and on corporate visits - it's how I write-off my sightseeing and minimalist version of the Jim Rogers approach to getting to know the world from the ground up. The only comparison I really have in my head for Arora is Elon Musk (who I met for about two minutes once). I know Elon is a media maven and "force of nature," but I get at least that same "damn smart" feel from Arora. For those in Wisconsin who are influenced by Vince Lombardi's quest for excellence, here is Arora's quote in his profile on the Exact website: "My motivation comes from working with an incredible team that is focused on excellence."

I couldn't get Mr. Arora off script, which is par for the course with the whole Exact team, but one thing caught me. I told him I hoped the company didn't get bought anytime soon and that they were able to make Exact into a powerhouse biotech right here in Madison, Wisconsin. He said, "that's the goal." I wouldn't normally repeat anything I heard from management without permission, on the rare occasions I talk to one of them, but I want to take a second to discuss that comment.

There is a lot of speculation that Exact Sciences is looking for a deal to sell the company. I heard a local talk radio guy say it a couple years ago. I have never gotten that impression from the management of the company though. I am not saying that a "blow you away" offer couldn't come up, but I just don't think that is management's first thought. I truly believe that they want to make Exact Sciences a powerhouse biotech company. If that is really the case, then we are in the early innings of a long, high scoring, game - as CEO Kevin Conroy alluded to in a recent conference call.

Managing Expectations

Inside the meeting, CEO Kevin Conroy gave a presentation that was very powerful. As always, he covered that colon cancer is the second leading cause of death for cancers in the United States.

This is despite the fact that when caught early, colon cancer is highly curable:

I will provide more of the presentation below. But one of the themes I thought was important throughout was that Conroy doesn't oversell. He has a very "matter of fact" approach that I think serves the company well long term, but certainly opens up the door for less informed critics, i.e. short sellers like Citron Research's Andrew Left.

Among the things I covered in my last article on Exact's earnings was that Conroy does seem to try to manage the expectations of the analysts. It's easier to step over a one foot bar.

Throughout the presentation, there are nuggets that suggest the upside, to Cologuard and the pipeline, is still very underappreciated by the analysts, ex-me. So, even though the analysts are raising their estimates, most are still behind the curve.

Conroy has to manage two competing goals when it comes to expectations. First, he needs Wall Street to understand and respect the company. But he also needs the expectations not to get so high, that even meeting those expectations might not be good enough. It's a fine line with fickle shareholders and hyperactive traders.

An example is, as I mentioned in the above linked article, I think the Q3 test estimates are low. By how much? Hard to say. My preliminary number is 166k Cologuard tests done in Q3, up from 135k in Q2. I am chronically on the aggressive edge. I can do that because I don't have to hide in the analyst crowd for fear of being wrong and getting fired. Getting to my number is an achievement. Exact has done it twice in a row now.

The company is suggesting about 150k Cologuard tests will be done in Q3 due to a shortened quarter from holiday weekends. Investors will note that there is a 35-day delay on revenue recognition, so Memorial Day actually impacts Q3 a bit. July 4th created a four day weekend this year as well.

What will the street whisper leading up to the next earnings? My guess is the analysts whisper number comes in about 155k-160k tests completed in Q3. So, here's the problem, what if the company does 154k tests? Do traders punish the stock for missing the whisper or reward for beating the company's estimate? I don't know.

Here's what I do know, folks who are trading this stock are missing the boat. For almost a decade now, Exact has been one of the easiest buy the dips stocks I've ever owned. Yes, there was a one-off with the ambiguous USPSTF statement, but two years later, folks who doubled and tripled down in the single digit share prices, like I did, came roaring back. If you bought LEAPs when Exact was in single digits early last year, you made hundreds of percent in about a year. That's how to trade.

People need to think of Exact stock like Illumina (ILMN), Vertex (VRTX) or Incyte (INCY). Those companies have the types of revenues I anticipate for Exact in a few years. Take a look at their stock charts when revenues were just ramping up. All of those stocks are up 400%-600% in under a decade. Who really can out-trade that? Not many. The better approach is to know the company and when there's a down trend, let it break a bit, then add more shares, or LEAPs if you understand options and have the emotional tolerance.

Let's get to know Exact Sciences more.

ACA Colon Cancer Screening Goals

One of the key takeaways from the meeting was that Cologuard is essentially single handily increasing colon cancer screening compliance. This is monumental. Screening rates had stagnated for years. People simply are not taking more colonoscopies for whatever reasons, invasiveness, time off from work, complication risks... One of Left's arguments, when he made his weird short announcement, was that people should do more colonoscopies rather than using Cologuard. Even if that were true, and evidence suggests it's not, they're simply not doing more colonoscopies. Exact's Cologuard is filling that hole in screening.

The ACA has a goal of increasing colon cancer screening to 80% of the population. This would be similar to breast and cervical cancer screening rates. Colon cancer screening won't reach 80% by next year, but it might by 2019 or 2020.

If Cologuard captures most of the new screens on the way to about 80% total compliance, then Exact will pick up about 20% of the screening market just from getting people compliant. Screening people who have never been screened before is about half of Cologuard's penetration. I believe we'll see more penetration into FIT and colonoscopy, but even if not, that's a strong trend.

40% Market Share is Likely

Here's what is super interesting about Exact essentially being the hammer on increasing colon cancer screening compliance - it wasn't expected by many people. Maybe the management team at Exact suspected, but I had put a lot of my estimates on simply taking market share from the inferior FIT screening test which requires a significant "ick" experience.

In prior years, Conroy had discussed Cologuard getting to 30% market share for colon cancer screening. He's up to 40% now. I think he's right. I followed up on that when I asked questions.

With the imminent demise of FIT, as doctors move to the more effective and now paid for by most insurance Cologuard test, the additional dominance in growing the number of people getting screened should in fact get Cologuard to around 40% market share.

Here's how to figure out how many Cologuard tests could be getting ordered in the United States: 40% of 80 million people for the next couple decades is 32m people using Cologuard. They test every three years. That equates to over 10m tests per year. My estimate has been at 8m being reached by 2022. I think I'm probably light.

What does that equate to in revenue? It's pretty impressive. Think about why I compared Exact to the companies I did above. Eight million tests per year at an average of $500 per test is a cool $4 billion in annual revenue. More than Illumina, Vertex or Incyte.

Expanding the Screening Market

I asked four questions when I got to the microphone. They were related to what I've discussed above. The final question that I had to sneak in as Conroy tried to wrap up the meeting, had to do with Aetna (AET). Something I didn't see coming was that Aetna recently lowered the testing age to 45 for African-Americans from 50-years-old. This was a recent positive surprise that got very little attention.

I asked if Conroy thought other insurance companies would follow suit and if that implied a lowering of the guideline test age, given colon cancer is on the rise in the 40-something group?

His response was non-committal, but did acknowledge the trend and the validity of the idea. It seems to me that other insurance companies will cover African-Americans at 45 soon. It's rare that one company is alone on something like that.

As for the potential to see colon cancer screening testing age guidelines get lowered in general, Conroy pointed out that colon cancer is indeed being seen in younger and younger people. Getting guidelines shifted however, is a slow process, so I wouldn't expect much there imminently, but I would eventually.

Another topic that was brought up by two veterans in the group is that the VA is still not covering Cologuard. Conroy said that is something they have been working on for years. It's a clear frustration the VA doesn't cover yet, given that Medicare pays for the test. Eventually the VA will pay for Medicare and that will bring the total covered population from 86% to about 90%.

Of note, by next year the balance of insurance companies will be covering Cologuard. There has been some chatter by shorts that a repeal of the Affordable Care Act (Obama Care) would get rid of the mandates for preventive healthcare. Conroy made a point of saying that none of the proposals to rework healthcare got rid of the preventive mandates. It wouldn't make any sense to do that if lowering the cost of healthcare is a goal. I have talked to five Congress people in the past year, from both parties, and none indicated to me that repealing the preventive healthcare mandates in the law were even on the table.

Nuts and Bolts

Revenue per test and cost per test are both important factors in determining the ultimate profitability for the company in the future. There are fundamental misunderstandings, some I think are deliberate, by a few of those who post about the company.

Conroy discussed how the revenue per test is increasing over time. This comes from more consistent payments through contracted parties. The claim short sellers make is that there must be some payers out there not contracted at the Medicare rate of $512 or higher. That is not true. What has happened is that there have been disputes, delays and partial payments prior to companies contracting a price.

Over the past year, as contracts have come in, including United Healthcare (UNH) and Aetna (AET) in the past few months, the average revenue per test has improved. That trend will continue in the next year now that most insurance companies are contracted at or above the Medicare rate as Conroy has indicated.

As mentioned in my last article, the CMS price determination under a CDLT criteria for the next three years is due in November. The company and I both expect that to be about $500 per test based on the guidelines provided and pricing data submitted. That would apply from 2018-2020. CMS pricing combined with contracted insurance companies will lead to the average revenue per test continuing to improve to approach $500 per test by sometime late next year is my approximation.

The cost per test meanwhile is declining. This has to do with economies of scale. General and administrative expenses will continue to shrink as a percentage of test revenue. Ultimately, the amount spent on advertising will decrease as well, further reducing marketing expenses. R&D could be variable as the pipeline develops, but I believe it will remain relatively flat, more on that below.

For Q3, the company is expecting cost per test to tick up a bit on additional infrastructure and personnel expenses to support the rapid Cologuard product adoption.

Conroy spent a bit of time on the pipeline, as did a couple people who asked questions, including myself. This section can be an article to itself and I will eventually do that, however, here are some bullet points:

Exact has data on nearly 600,000 patients so far from over 81,000 doctors. This is invaluable for future analysis of patient needs and use with other tests.

Exact has a technology platform that allows it to be a leader in analytical DNA testing.

Exact's relationship with Mayo has yielded significant new product opportunities in lung and pancreatic cancer.

Cancer deaths cases and deaths are projected to increase dramatically over the next 20 years according to the World Health Organization.

The liquid biopsy market, which Exact is focusing on, could grow from $200 million today to $13 billion by 2030.

Exact currently has tests in their pipeline that are showing high efficacy in preliminary analysis. There is a long road to getting some of these tests to market, but the process has begun. The test for lung cancer is likely to start clinical studies in 2018.

A few years ago, I had a discussion with a large shareholder and wondered out loud if the company might do a "pipeline deal" to get help developing new products. I thought that hiring Jeff Elliott, a former analyst at Robert W. Baird, as CFO might be a hint in that direction. Given the relationship with Mayo and Elliott's knowledge of the competition, if it becomes necessary, I think Exact has multiple avenues for developing the pipeline. We'll have to keep watching.

Buy the Dips in Exact Sciences

As Exact Sciences expands, including building a new lab in or near Madison with some public incentives, those who look for pure value will be disappointed. Investors who are able to do forward looking analysis however, using today's trends, will be excited by Exact Sciences.

The expanding market share and improving colon cancer screening compliance overall have Exact on a path to being a multi-billion dollar per year revenue company. Compared to other biotech companies (IBB) that implies a long ramp up is still in front of it for Exact shares.

The stock price has consolidated a bit in the past few days. I previously identified two support levels in the middle and lower $30s per share. The middle $30s is here and should be bought for those without the allocation they want. Some dry powder should also be held back to buy more if a further correction comes. I would be inclined to buy LEAPs if Exact shares reached the lower $30s again.

I maintain my $60-100 per share 2-4 year price target. I plan to revise my estimate in November, once the CMS rate is made public. If that rate is indeed about $500, I anticipate raising my price target.