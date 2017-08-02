Bitcoin Just Gave Proof It's A Bubble

It will all turn into pumpkins, but the path there is filled with surprises.

The magic event both proves we're in the presence of a bubble, and actually reduces the premium another bubble trades at.

In the best of days, the behavior of things like Bitcoin or Ethereum, ethereal as they are, would already make it very likely that we were in the presence of clear bubbles.

Then, when we see something like the Bitcoin Investment Trust (OTCQX:GBTC), whose holdings consist only of Bitcoin, trade at a premium of more than 100% to NAV, such gives us further proof. A bubble valuation on top of a bubble asset.

If there was still any doubt that we were in the presence of an extreme bubble, though, events taking place today just put it to bed.

You see, today Bitcoin got forked. That is Bitcoin was divided into two different branches:

The original Bitcoin, usually known by the ticker BTC and,

Bitcoin Cash, now known by the ticker BCH.

This happened because there was disagreement on how to evolve Bitcoin so that it could handle more transactions. Ultimately, a couple of large miners went with Bitcoin cash, while most of the community rested with original Bitcoin.

Now, here’s the thing. Yesterday, whoever held Bitcoin before the fork, held the same number of Bitcoin plus Bitcoin Cash right after the fork. It was, so to say, the ex-fork date. Today, whoever buys Bitcoin no longer has the right to receive the same amount of Bitcoin Cash. Up until now, this was just like thousands upon thousands of regular corporate events, be them the payment of dividends or the splitting of shares.

Today, though, something happened. BCH started trading as an “independent entity”. Initially, its value started at around 0.16 BTC, but as in all things bubble, it quickly rose up to 0.38 BTC. Right now it trades at ~0.32 BTC. All fine and dandy, BCH has value, so the market says. But remember, yesterday’s BTC was the same as BTC+BCH, and today it’s just BTC. Whatever value BCH now has, BTC should have lost it, as it no longer gives right to the equivalent BCH amount.

Yet, within the wild volatility BTC has, no such instant loss of value took place. So today BTC still trades around $2,700, where it spent most of the last 15 days:

BTC chart, 30 days

But does it really trade at $2,700 for everyone? Let’s see an example. Someone holding 1 BTC into the fork would now hold 1 BTC + 1 BCH, or, at market quotes, the same as 1.32 BTC. Alas, this was the miracle of instant 32% wealth creation out of a “corporate event”! This is nothing less, nothing more, than the magic that full bubbles often operate during stock splits.

GBTC Implications

For those dabbling in the stock market, GBTC is perhaps the easiest way to trade Bitcoin. GBTC holds only Bitcoin. On July 31, 2017, it held precisely 0.09258535 Bitcoin per share. Before the fork, and at $2,700, this would have implied a value of $250 per share. Since GBTC traded around $425, it traded at a 70% premium, like the true bubble it already was.

However, remember, GBTC held Bitcoin before (and into) the ex-fork date. As a result, GBTC also received an equal amount of BCH. In other words, after the fork GBTC held 0.09258535 Bitcoin and 0.09258535 BCH. Since BCH is trading ~0.32 BTC, this means GBTC held, after the fork, the equivalent to 0.118509 BTC. Valued at the same miraculous $2,700, GBTC thus had an implied value per share of ~$320, up $70 from the day before on an unchanged Bitcoin price. Behold the miracle of loaves and fishes, only in a more modern and virtualized fashion.

As a consequence of these events, at $425, GBTC no longer trades at a 70% premium. Instead, the premium was cut in less than half to 33%.

Conclusion

We just had another extreme example of bubble behavior in cryptocurrencies. Bitcoin split into Bitcoin and Bitcoin Cash, and didn’t even bat an eye.

As a result of this extreme bubble, GBTC actually saw its irrational premium narrow. Ultimately this should all turn to pumpkins, but in the meantime the bubble magic never ceases to amaze.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a short position in GBTC over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.