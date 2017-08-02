InterXion Holding's (INXN) CEO David Ruberg on Q2 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Start Time: 08:30

Jim Huseby

Yes, thank you, Collin. Hello, everybody and welcome to InterXion's second quarter 2017 conference call. I’m joined by David Ruberg, InterXion's Vice Chairman and CEO; Josh Joshi, the company’s CFO; and Giuliano Di Vitantonio, InterXion's Chief Marketing and Strategy Officer.

To accompany our prepared remarks, we have prepared a slide deck, which is available on the Investor Relations page of our Web site at investors.interxion.com. We encourage you to download these slides to use during this call if you’ve not already done so.

Before we get started, I’d like to remind everyone that some of the statements we will be making today are forward-looking in nature and involves risks and uncertainties. Actual results may vary significantly from those statements and maybe affected by the risks we identified in today's press release, and on those identified in our filings with the SEC. We assume no obligation and do not intend to update or comment on forward-looking statements made on this call.

In addition, we will provide non-IFRS measures on today's conference call. We provided a reconciliation of those measures to the most directly comparable IFRS measure in today's press release, which is posted on our Investor Relations page at investors.interxion.com.

We’d also like to remind you that we post information about InterXion on our Web site at www.interxion.com and on social media sites such as LinkedIn and Twitter. We encourage you to check these sites for the most current available information. Following our prepared remarks, we’ll be taking questions.

And now, I’m pleased to hand the call over to InterXion's CEO, David Ruberg. David?

David Ruberg

Thank you, Jim, and welcome to InterXion's second quarter 2017 earnings call. Please turn to Slide 4. During the second quarter of 2017, InterXion again posted strong financial and operational results as the momentum of our business continued to grow with demand led by global cloud platforms, expansions in Europe.

Total revenues increased 16% year-over-year and 6% sequentially. Recurring revenue grew 14% year-over-year and 5% sequentially. Adjusted EBITDA also saw strong growth increasing 15% year-over-year and 6% sequentially, while adjusted EBITDA margin was 45.0%.

During the second quarter, we opened a total of 2,900 square meters of additional capacity across four markets; Marseille, Paris, Vienna and Copenhagen and we continued to make steady progress on our other construction projects.

Stockholm 5 and Zurich 3 Phase 3, expansion will be opening in the third quarter while Frankfurt 11 and Frankfurt 12 are both on schedule to open later this year. Finally, construction is well underway at London 3 and is expected to open next year.

We continue to add capacity to respond to customer demand. Earlier this week, we announced expansion projects in three cities. Demand for data center capacity on our Frankfurt campus continues to exceed our available supply.

The capacity that we’ll be adding at Frankfurt 11 and Frankfurt 12 is already over 50% presold and so we have commenced Frankfurt 13, another 4,800 square meter facility that is expected to begin its phased openings late next year.

We also announced our second data center in Marseille, a market that we have entered just three years ago and has transformed into an important connectivity hub. We continue to expand strong demand here and these additional 4,300 square meters will begin to address that need as Marseille begins to remodel from primary a connectivity hub to a more diversified hub that is attracting cloud and content players.

Finally, we announced a further expansion of Vienna 2. Vienna’s geographic location and the high level of connectivity in our data center has made this a key gateway market to Eastern and Southern Europe. We have nearly doubled our equipped space in Vienna since 2014 and continue to experience strong customer demand.

We announced that we are building another 2,300 square meters that will be split across two phases and it is already 50% already presold. I’ll have more to say about these three markets later in my remarks.

Please turn to Slide 5. As usual, Josh will provide much more detail on our financials but I would like to provide some context for our results. The growth that we have been experiencing over the past several quarters is a result of our relentless focus on our customers and building communities of interest.

Over the past several years, we’ve deepened our relationships with cloud and connectivity providers in order to make InterXion the preferred location in Europe to enable the cloud.

Our strong results today reconfirm that our strategy is working. Total revenue growth, recurring revenue growth and adjusted EBITDA growth, all in the mid-teens percent year-over-year.

Please turn to Slide 6. We are pleased with our acquisition of InterXion Science Park and the integration is proceeding according to plan. We have developed a significant sales pipeline and expect to include its operating metrics by year-end.

Our reported organic operating metrics showed strong progress in the second quarter. A highlight of these operating metrics is the record amount of revenue generating space installed in the quarter. We installed 5,200 square meters in the second quarter lifting utilization to 81%.

Over the past 12 months, we’ve installed 12,800 square meters, the most than any 12-month period in the company’s history and a 16% year-over-year increase, demonstrating the strength of demand at our ability to capture.

With respect to other key business metrics; bookings in the quarter continued at a strong level continuing the pace that we’re seeing since Q2 of 2016 and the bookings were diversified both in size and location.

Our sales pipeline remains strong, pricing remains steady and revenue churn was again low and consistent with our historical annual range of between 0.5 and 0.75 per month on average.

Please turn to Slide 7. In the second quarter, we completed expansions on schedule in Marseille and Vienna and opened capacity in Copenhagen and Paris ahead of schedule. As I said before, our other projects remain on schedule.

Including the opening of Dublin 3 late last year, we have had capacity expansions in 8 of our 11 countries, including all big four markets. Our expansion momentum remains strong with another 15,000 square meters or 13% of existing capacity scheduled to open before the end of next year.

Please turn to Slide 8. In the second quarter of 2017, our communities of interest continued their expansion across all industry segments, as we are seeing a very healthy balance between large deals and small deals. We added 58 new logos to our customer base and in line with the previous quarter, 10% of our bookings came from new customers.

The cloud platforms continued to infrastructure rollout across Europe with a significant positive impact on our top line, as the capacity they booked in previous quarters got deployed. With more bookings turning into installations, the market leaders are improving their ability to forecast future demand which in turn enables us to work with them to gain better visibility of future capacity needs.

The demand from cloud platform providers is not confined to just the market leaders, as Europe becomes a more developed and attractive market. In Q2, we saw a $0.10 cloud which is the computing arm of $0.10, a leading cloud and content provider from Asia that has chosen InterXion Frankfurt as the location to enter the European market.

Cloud remains the main driver of growth but we had a very balanced distribution across all segments. Continuing the trend seen in Q1, the second quarter of 2017 saw very strong demand from connectivity providers. We are seeing a resurgence of this segment with several drivers related to geography and traffic patterns contributing favorably.

Marseille is driving steady growth in the segment with 120 POPs deployed in our facilities to manage and distribute the traffic created for the submarine cables landing inside our data center or in close proximity to it.

Another key factor is the development of cloud and content platform nodes that are generating traffic and attracting the carriers and ISPs that have an opportunity to capture that traffic.

Additionally, the early stages of the rollout of 5G wireless is prompting mobile operators to start deploying the infrastructure required to capture this opportunity. For all these reasons, bookings in the connectivity segment grew significantly in the first half of this year compared to the same period last year.

Digital media has been a major driver of growth for several quarters now. It’s the global content platform to deploy infrastructure across Europe to reach eyeballs. The increasing consumption have been with video applications is driving a rapid rise in the volume of traffic, which translates into more POPs, bigger POPs and in more locations.

It’s not uncommon for B2C content platforms to be present in several of our locations and in some cases in all of them. An example of this trend in Q2 is Yahoo!’s decision to expand their footprint with InterXion by adding POPs in our Marseille and Vienna campuses in addition to their existing POPs with us in Amsterdam, Frankfurt and Madrid.

Marseille and Vienna were chosen as strategic locations to connect Yahoo!’s services across Southern and Eastern Europe, Turkey and the emerging markets in the Middle East and Northern Africa, and an indication of the value of the deployed markets to content providers.

As we saw in previous quarters, our bookings are showing strength in financial services and enterprise, especially consumer retail, as these companies are starting to stabilize their cloud migration strategy and the role that collocation can play becomes clearer to them.

We are diligently working with our indirect channels to educate European enterprises about our strong value proposition from multi-cloud access within our campuses. Our growing bookings in the last few quarters and the solid pipeline that we have build indicate that the message is resonating.

To recap, in Q2 we delivered another quarter of solid execution of our go-to-market strategy as market demand continues to unfold in line with our strategy and our expectations for adoption.

And with that, I would now like to turn the call over to Josh.

Josh Joshi

Great. Thank you, David, and welcome to everybody on the phone and online. As in prior quarters, I’d like to start discussing the good quarterly results and then providing some additional color on our two geographic reporting segments. I’ll follow that with some commentary on capital expenditures, cash flow, the balance sheet and as usual finish with a few comments on returns.

So please turn to Slide 10. InterXion has built on its first quarter performance with another set of strong financial results for the second quarter driven by our focus on communities of interest, solid execution and disciplined expansion.

Total revenue in the second quarter was €120.8 million, up 16% compared to the second quarter of 2016 and up 6% sequentially. On an organic constant currency basis, total revenue was up 16% year-over-year and 5% sequentially.

Recurring revenue in the second quarter increased to €113.4 million, a 14% year-over-year increase and a 5% sequential increase. This was a strong performance in the quarter reflecting the strength of the business and driven by the increased revenue generating square meters added in the quarter.

Cross-connect revenues were approximately 5% of total revenue in the quarter. We’ve achieved solid successful execution in our legacy cross-connect conversion project. As we look forward to the second half, we expect recurring cross-connect revenues of between 5% and 6% of total revenue in each of the next two quarters.

Non-recurring revenue was €7.4 million in the quarter, a 58% increase year-over-year. As I’ve mentioned on a number of previous calls, non-recurring revenue can be lumpy and somewhat difficult to predict.

This quarter, we benefited from an incremental €2 million to €3 million of non-recurring revenue with lower than usual gross profit margins, relating to a wide range of customer projects.

Non-recurring revenue represented 6% of total revenue in the second quarter compared to 5% in both the prior quarter and the prior year. Recurring ARPU was €403, excluding Science Park, and in line with expectations with a small reduction from €405 in the first quarter.

Turning to costs. Cost of sales was €47.9 million in the second quarter, up 21% from the second quarter last year and 9% from the prior quarter. These cost increases were notably driven by the higher level of non-recurring revenue but also consistent with the expansion of our data center capacity and continued investment in operation resources together with the inclusion of course of InterXion Science Park for a full quarter.

Gross profit was €72.9 million, an increase of 13% year-over-year sequentially. Gross profit margins were 60.3%, down 160 basis points year-on-year and 100 basis points sequentially.

The gross margins were impacted by the change in revenue mix with a higher level of non-recurring revenue by normal expansion drag and by our continued investments in improving our scalability and customer-facing operations which I just talked about and also in prior calls.

Sales and marketing costs were €8.3 million in the second quarter, an increase of 14% year-over-year and 4% sequentially. Sales and marketing costs were 7% of revenue which is consistent with both the first quarter and the prior quarter and is at the low end of our expected range of between 7% to 8% of total revenue.

Other general and administration costs were €10.3 million, up 6% year-over-year and down 3% sequentially. Other G&A costs represent 8.5% of revenue compared to 9.3% in the first quarter and 9.4% in the prior year, and in line with expectations.

Adjusted EBITDA was €54.3 million, an increase of 15% year-over-year and 6% higher sequentially. Adjusted EBITDA margin was 45% in the second quarter, a 50 basis point reduction on the prior year and a 10 basis point reduction sequentially, reflecting the flow through impact of the elevated non-recurring revenue in the second quarter.

Depreciation, amortization and impairment expense was €27.2 million, an increase of 24% year-over-year and 13% sequentially both consistent with the increase in the average depreciable asset base driven by our investments in data center expansion. The sequential increase was also driven by the inclusion of InterXion Science Park for a full quarter.

The second quarter net finance expense was €10.9 million, 7% higher than last year’s second quarter and 6% higher sequentially. The increases were primarily due to the increase in the amounts drawn under our two revolving credit facilities.

The second quarter income tax charge was €3.7 million, which represents an effective tax rate of 26.5%. The LTM cash tax rate was approximately 18% consistent with the prior quarter and with our expectations, and about where we expect our cash tax rate for the full year in 2017 to be. As we’ve commented on prior calls, we continue to expect the cash tax rate to trend up over the next two to three years.

Adjusted net income in the quarter was €10.1 million compared to €9 million in the same quarter last year and €10.7 million in the first quarter. The sequential reduction reflects the increase in EBITDA being offset by higher depreciation, net finance and income tax charges.

Adjusted earnings per share was €0.14 on a diluted share count of 71.7 million shares compared to €0.13 in the second quarter last year and €0.15 in the first quarter.

Now, let’s take a closer look by reporting segment. Please turn to Slide 11. The momentum in our largest geographic reporting segment continued with revenue in the big four of €78.9 million, up 19% year-over-year, 7% sequentially and accounting for 65% of the company’s quarterly total.

Our acquisition of InterXion Science Park contributed approximately €1.9 million of revenue in the quarter. Backing this out and looking at underlying performance on an organic constant currently basis, big four revenue grew 18% year-over-year and 6% sequentially.

Similarly, we saw strong recurring revenue growth in our big four markets on a constant currency basis of 18% year-over-year and 6% sequentially. France, both Paris and Marseille, together with Germany continued to be the strongest contributors to big four results.

Big four adjusted EBITDA was €43.1 million, up 16% year-over-year and 7% sequentially. Big four adjusted EBITDA margins were 54.7%, down around 110 basis points compared to last year’s second quarter and consistent with last quarter.

Revenue in the rest of Europe was €42 million, up 11% year-over-year and 3% sequentially. On a constant currency basis, recurring revenue growth was 12% year-over-year and 4% sequentially. Adjusted EBITDA at €24 million was up 11% year-over-year and up 2% sequentially with margins at 57.3%, flat compared to last year and down 100 basis points sequentially.

We continued to see strength in Austria, Spain and Sweden and in particular with our ongoing expansions in Vienna and growth is driven by our established and expanding communities of interest at the very attractive gateway location.

Moving to Slide 12, let’s discuss our capital expenditures. CapEx including intangibles totaled €56.4 million during the second quarter. Our deployment of capital remains entirely consistent with our highly disciplined approach with capital expenditure allocated based on customer demand.

This is reflected by the fact that the vast €46 million or 82% of our capital expenditure in the quarter was discretionary investments in expansion and upgrades to meet customer requirements.

Approximately 72% of this capital expenditure was in the big four markets reflecting both the location of our expansion projects and the relative sizes of these markets. However, we continue to invest across our footprint with expansion projects also underway in three of our seven rest of Europe markets.

Please turn to Slide 13. InterXion ended the quarter with €49.2 million in cash and cash equivalents, down from €72.5 million at the end of the first quarter. Cash generation from operations in the quarter totaled $40.6 million. We invested €56.4 million in capital expenditure and paid €4.9 million in cash interest and taxes.

Following the end of the quarter, we’ve made some changes to our two revolving credit facilities. The effect of these changes is to increase the total amount available under the revolving credit facilities by €25 million to €200 million and to extend the maturities to December 31, 2019. At the quarter end, we’ve drawn a total of €45 million against the available €200 million.

Balance sheet ratios continued to be strong. Gross leverage was 3.7x LTM adjusted EBITDA and net leverage at 3.5x pro forma adjusted for LTM InterXion Science Park and 3.6 and 3.3, respectively, on our LQA basis.

Cash ROGIC, or cash return on gross invested capital, was consistent with the first quarter at 11%. Our blended cost of debt at the end of the second quarter was also constant at 5.5%.

With our existing cash balance, growing cash generation of our data center assets and access to €155 million from our two revolving credit facilities, we continue to have the financial flexibility and funding to execute our expansion program and to secure long-term sustainable returns.

Please turn to Slide 14. This is a slide that will be familiar to most of you and represents our 34 fully built-out data centers as of January 1, 2016. This stabilized group remains at 34 data centers with 84,100 square meters of equipped space and at 82% utilization.

We’ve invested in excess of €1 billion in these fully built-out data centers since inception including maintenance CapEx. And over the last 12 months, this group delivered €367 million of revenue at a 67% gross profit margin generating 236 million in annual discretionary cash flow to the business.

Although these assets are highly utilized, they continue to deliver top line growth with LTM constant currency recurring revenue increasing 6% year-over-year. This revenue growth was driven by price indexation, increases in energy consumption and power reservation and continued increases in utilization and cross-connects.

In the broader sense, these attractive returns reflect InterXion’s focus on creating sustainable long-term value. This requires an attention to detail and a focus on two key activities, generating customer value and solid operational execution.

First, customer value is about thinking long term about how we create value for our customers, which we believe is through developing attractive connected communities of interest. And by the way, our experience is that this also stimulates tremendous demand and visibility for further investment at attractive returns.

Second, solid operational execution is about building and running our data center infrastructure as cost effectively as possible for the high levels of service our customers expect. Now this includes a wide range of activities executed on a day-to-day basis from say investing in innovative data center design to increased longevity and reduce maintenance expenditure to at the same time investing in developing scalable operations to secure long-term operating leverage.

By working diligently and creating sustainable improvements to both the numerator and the denominator of the return equation that’s effectively set out on this slide and together with prudent capital allocation, we’re able to maintain and grow the annual cash return on investment and create long-term sustainable value for our stakeholders.

And with that, I’d now like to return the call to David.

David Ruberg

Thank you, Josh. Please turn to Slide 16. The quarter results that we announce today and the expansions that we announced earlier this week reflect the growing demand for our carrier and cloud-neutral data centers where customers can participate in the value creation of their communities of interest.

Communities of interest began to form in data centers when carriers and Internet exchanges use carrier-neutral data centers to exchange traffic. Two decades later, the industry is growing on the back of the rapidly expansion of global platforms that deploy network and compute capacity to reach end users across the world. Both enterprises and consumers form a much far reaching community.

The secular trend that’s fueling the growth of the industry is the global expansion of B2B cloud platforms and B2C content platforms underpinned by strong connectivity requirements. B2B cloud platforms are gaining momentum in the market as enterprises continue to move portions of their internal IT to the cloud.

The market leading cloud platforms are deploying compute capacity and larger chunks than they did a few years ago when they started their rollout, which is reflecting the rapid growth of this market segment.

Increased consumption of cloud services has also driven demand for cloud access nodes both public and private. These network nodes are smaller or more geographically distributed than compute nodes as they need to sit closer to GDP.

B2C content platforms have been accelerating the global rollout of their capacity as the volumes of data is exploding, especially thanks to video-intensive social media platforms. The deployments are relatively smaller compared to cloud platforms, but they are more pervasive and drive higher traffic density, since video is the driving force for bandwidth consumption.

A common denominator between these two secular trends is the emergence of global platforms seeking data center partners that can help them deploy capacity on a predictable timeline in carrier-neutral data centers from where they can effectively serve the end users.

This is particularly true in Europe where eyeballs in GDP are less concentrated geographically than in the United States and where data regulations place constraints on where consumer data can be stored.

Different applications have different latency requirements but they all require a high degree of connectivity. This is the main reason for global platforms to typically choose highly connected locations with a broad variety of carriers and ISPs. Carriers play a critical role in moving traffic through the backbone across different geographies while the ISPs are the means to reach the eyeballs.

A recent expansion announcement in Frankfurt, Marseille and Vienna highlight how a strong connectivity proposition forces the expansions of communities of interest. For example, in Frankfurt we have a market where our demand exceeds our supply driven primarily by cloud providers but increasingly augmented by content providers and enterprises.

The strong track record of cloud deployments and interaction for both compute and network nodes is expanding beyond the market leaders to include other cloud providers as they choose their location to serve the German market and in some cases the whole of Europe. Our market leading connectivity with over 600 networks accessible from our campus in Frankfurt is the powerful magnet underpinning the ongoing popularity of our offer in this city.

Marseille is the most recent addition to our city portfolio and is quickly becoming one of the most sought after locations. Our initial goal was to create a strong connectivity hub in a location where several submarine cables have landed and that goal has been primarily achieved. We’ve added 64 connectivity providers POPs since we took over the facility more than doubling the number which now stands at 120.

On the back of this very strong connectivity proposition, we are now starting to see both cloud providers and content providers look at and choose Marseille. The cloud platforms use it to serve for [indiscernible] combination with Paris as well as a backup to other European locations. The content providers see it as a natural location to serve North Africa as well as the gateway to exchange traffic for the Middle East and Asia.

Vienna is another location where we have a very strong connectivity community which has led to strong growth since 2014 driven by cloud deployments to serve Central and Southern European markets. We’re attracted by the strategic proposition and position of the city to serve these markets to over 100 network providers present in our campus. Like Marseille, Vienna is a classic gateway market that is evolving from being a hub for the transient of traffic to a location where data is stored and content originates.

At this point in time it is the combination of connectivity, cloud and content platforms that shapes the communities of interest that our customers want to be part of and we are actively working with our customers to enable them to connect each other and create value for their own customers.

As our industry continues to evolve, we constantly monitor what new applications are shaping market demand and we evolve our service portfolio to meet our customers’ current needs and to anticipate their future needs.

Please turn to Slide 17. Today, we are reaffirming our previously announced full year financial guidance for revenue, adjusted EBITDA and capital expenditures. To be specific, for the full year 2017, we are expecting revenue to be in the range of €468 million to €483 million. We expect adjusted EBITDA to be in the range of €212 million to €222 million, and we expect to invest between €250 million and €270 million in capital expenditures this year.

Before we turn the call over to Q&A, I would again like to thank all of our employees for their talent, dedication and continued commitment in serving our customers, as well as their efforts in delivering our strong results. I would also like to thank our shareholders and bondholders for their continued support of InterXion.

Now, let me hand the call back to the operator to begin the question-and-answer segment. Operator, can you please read out the instructions to register questions on the call.

David Ruberg

We’re ready for our first question.

Robert Gutman

Hi. Thanks for taking the question. So in terms of the conversion to InterXion building, what stage of the process would you say you’re at? What are the next steps? And ultimately, how long will it take do you think for the whole base to converted? That’s my first question.

Josh Joshi

Hi, Rob. It’s Josh. Thanks very much for your question. Look, 2017 represents a transition year and I don’t think we’re going to see the full impact of the conversions that we’re doing this year until next year. And recall that this is a conversion process of our legacy cross-connects that were originally built on a non-recurring basis. So I still think whilst we’ve been progressing very well, I still think we’ve got further work to do for at least the remainder of this year and perhaps into the first half of next year. We’ll provide more color and commentary in terms of data around this towards the end of this year, probably our fourth quarter.

Robert Gutman

Great. Thanks. And one other thing. I believe you had said you’re rolling out like a piloted program with channel partners across footprint. How far along are you with that? And has this impacted margins year-to-date?

Giuliano Di Vitantonio

Robert, this is Giuliano. Yes, we are working with our channels on multiple fronts. The two most important aspects are working with the cloud platforms that are not only our customers but also our best channel to reach the enterprises. And we have a common goal with them to increase cloud adoption and to make sure that alongside the portion of their internal IT that they’re moving to the cloud, they also see the opportunity for having part of their workload moving to the colocation data center that is in close proximity to the cloud access. So it’s a joint go-to-market program with the cloud platforms and it’s proceeding very well. It’s being rolled out for a couple of quarters now and we’re starting to see very encouraging results from a pipeline development standpoint. The other initiative that we have mentioned in previous calls and David and Josh as well is the program with the system integrators and the managed service providers that they are an indirect channel in the sense that they deploy with us to serve the enterprises. And that program has been in execution for us for a big longer, more than a year and we have seen very good pattern of growth from that segment. So all-in-all, everything is going according to plan. And the main reason for doing this, for doing this through the channel is actually to make sure that we don’t have to increase our SG&A to reach those customers. So from a margin standpoint, I would say this has a very positive impact.

Robert Gutman

Great. Thank you.

Jonathan Atkin

Thanks. So I was interested in the nature of the preleasing that you mentioned in Frankfurt, is it weighted towards that one Asian customer or is it more diverse than that? And I’m also interested in any color you can provide on preleasing trends in other metros where you have expansion projects underway? Thanks.

David Ruberg

Jonathan, no. The preleasing in Frankfurt is not weighted towards the Asian provider. There is a very healthy mix of cloud content and enterprise. And as far as the answer to your second question, in general we’re looking for the appropriate mix as we’ve talked about the fact that we’re focused on hybrid cloud. And in most instances this means that we’re looking at somewhere around 50% preleasing which you can probably figure out goes with some of the larger customers so that we have ample space to build a community of interest and fill up with the smaller customers – smaller platforms, the smaller installations that basically don’t normally sign up well in advance. Okay?

Jonathan Atkin

Yes, thank you. And then you mentioned in the script 5G wireless, just maybe a little bit more information whether it’s geographic or the types of requirements that you’re seeing from mobile operators or perhaps others related to that opportunity? And then maybe just kind of a more granular update on Spain and Sweden? Thank you.

Giuliano Di Vitantonio

Jonathan, this is Giuliano. I’ll take the question on 5G and wireless. So these are just aspects of a much bigger trend around mobility. Mobile operators are seizing the opportunity. 5G is just the latest deployment – latest rollout of technology. Of course, 4G is in full swing across Europe. So we are seeing a secular trend here, mobility becoming more and more important. That’s impacting all of the countries. There are different stages of adoption. So some are rolling out 4G, some are early adopters of 5G but the trend is based across whole of Europe.

David Ruberg

As far as Spain and Sweden are concerned, they are doing quite well. I think people realize the economy is recovering in Spain and we’re seeing the benefit of that. And Sweden has done well for us as one of the advanced opportunities in terms of the systems integrators, that’s always been our forte with them. So both of them are doing quite well.

Jonathan Atkin

And then finally any commentary on what your peers in Europe are doing in terms of cross-connect monetization? Are they are on a parallel path as you or are you following them or there are kind of disparate practices that you’re seeing and they’re yet to kind of flush out kind of what the industry standard practices are?

Giuliano Di Vitantonio

It’s a standard practice – this is Giuliano again. It’s a standard practice across the industry. Of course, providers that are newer to the market have adopted recurring revenue model from inception while those like us and others in Europe and in the U.S. who have been in the market for much longer started with the non-recurring revenue 15, 20 years ago. So as far as I know, all the main providers that started with the non-recurring model are shifting their installed base to a recurring model.

Jonathan Atkin

Thank you very much.

Frank Louthan

Great. Thank you. I guess looking at the expansion that you had this quarter, was surprised to see the ARPU uptick a little bit. Talk to us a little bit about the trend there? There is a little bit of a lag before you get some of the revenue, talk to us about that? And then what are you seeing from other competitors in the market? Are you seeing any irrational entrance or other behavior that would make you concerned about the health of the business in your given markets?

Josh Joshi

Hi, Frank. It’s Josh. Let me deal with ARPU and then I’ll handover to David. ARPU was actually in a great position in the quarter. We had a slight downtick. If you recall, in earlier years when we had significant increases in new revenue generating space, what you would expect to see is a more meaningful downtick in our ARPU. In fact, we didn’t see that. It was far more modest and I think that that goes to the strength of the underlying proposition here around cross-connects, the energy revenue increasing and the underlying health of our recurring revenue. That’s not to say that this increasing – the 5,200 that we installed and the increase in momentum we’re seeing there over the last few quarters, that’s a real positive for us as we’re building the forward revenue prospects of the business. David, do you want to pick up from the other point?

David Ruberg

I can’t speak to the behavior of some of the new entrance whether they’re rational, irrational. I can only speak to the impact it has on us. And so our customers continue to value our propositions of connectivity, platforms, communities of interest and therefore our pricing has been relatively stable regardless of what’s going on in the industry. Okay?

Frank Louthan

Okay, perfect. Thank you very much.

Matthew Heinz

Thanks. Good morning. With respect to GDPR, what sort of conversations are you having with customers today around preparing for the May 2018 go live date? I guess, are customers reading for this today or do you anticipate that they’ll mostly act as more visibility emerges closer to the go live date? And are there very specific customer segments that are particularly burdened by data protection challenges and thus might have a broader colocation requirement across Europe?

Giuliano De Vitantonio

Matthew, this is Giuliano. I’ll take this one. Yes, we are having conversations with customers on that topic. Also, we’re having conversations with system integrators who are having conversations with customers on that topic because indeed they need help. The deadline is looming. It’s only nine months away. So they are making plans to make sure that they meet the regulations. For us, that means that they – the topic of security, the topic of data protection is becoming more and more important on their minds and we have a strong value proposition in that respect so that we’re having conversations with customers that are leading to some very fruitful engagements. I cannot comment too much on their level of preparedness for that, but certainly they are coming to us with that as a concern and we’re working with them to address them.

David Ruberg

And adding to that, since we are a company that resides in Europe we have our own issues with these elements and we are spending a substantial amount of time preparing ourselves for the implementation of these rulings. And that gives us insight into what some of our customers should be thinking about or are thinking about.

Matthew Heinz

Thanks. And just as a follow up, how much of the current year CapEx budget is allocated to the expansion projects that were just announced this week? And I noticed also that you incurred about 600,000 of them in cost [ph] in the quarter. Just wondering if that’s a remnant of advances or if there’s ongoing activity?

Josh Joshi

Talking about the capital expenditure in the year, we’ve got – these projects come on line at different times. I don’t have the exact numbers as to how much of our capital expenditure guidance is in relation to these projects. There is a reasonable chunk, a meaningful chunk in relation to the budget we’ve been asked today that actually goes into 2018 as well. In terms of M&A transaction costs, there’s elements of remnants of leftovers from advances and we are always looking at various projects, as you know we have spoken on many occasions.

Matthew Heinz

Thanks very much.

Colby Synesael

Great. Thank you. I was wondering if you could provide some color on your backlog. I don’t imagine you’ll give us explicit numbers but maybe you could talk about it in terms of what it looks like today versus how it’s looked in the, I guess historically speaking? And then a clarification on that, did I hear – I think in response to Atkin’s question that you said that 50% of your current development pipeline is preleased. So that’s one question. And then my other question had to do with your guidance. When I look at your strong second quarter results and assuming fairly reasonable assumptions in terms of square meters added and pricing in the back half of this year, it would seem that you’re going to be at the lowest – at the high end of your guidance and perhaps even above that. Curious why you didn’t raise your guidance today as well? Thank you.

Josh Joshi

Okay. Let me see if we can answer – in terms of the backlog, you’re correct. We’re not going to give you the numbers. But it’s consistent, it’s steady with what we’ve seen. The presale numbers that we gave were for Vienna and for Frankfurt. Frankfurt 11 to 12 over 50% preleased and Vienna preleased. We gave you no number for Marseille. But if you look at our capital plans for 2017 as a whole, well over 50% preleased and that’s something that we talked about last quarter. It continues to be the case and improving. So that’s a positive.

Colby Synesael

Sorry to interrupt, David.

Josh Joshi

No, it’s all right.

Colby Synesael

I’m sorry, did you say then of the space that’s expected to come on line in the third and fourth quarter, we should assume roughly 50% as we stand here today has been preleased. Is that what you meant, Josh? I’m sorry.

Josh Joshi

That’s not what I meant. It is in relation to the capital expenditures of 2017, more than 50% of it is preleased.

Colby Synesael

Okay.

Josh Joshi

Of the space that we’re building in relation to those projects that we’re spending in 2017.

David Ruberg

And he asked you about guidance.

Josh Joshi

Yes, guidance. Our approach Colby as we’ve discussed this on previous calls is to put out our guidance at the beginning of the year and then to work to that guidance unless we feel we need to change it.

Colby Synesael

Anything that’s in the back half of the year whether it’s churn or some type of price reduction or anything that would suggest that the trend that we’ve seen so far in the year would be meaningfully different and any reason you wouldn’t be at the higher end of your guidance in terms of how you’re thinking about it right now?

Josh Joshi

If you look at non-recurring revenue, that has an ability to be lumpy as I discussed on our prepared remarks. And if you think about the kind of square meters that we put in over the last several quarters in terms of revenue generating square meters, that’s generated a lot of activity. But also it could go equally quite rapidly down as well. But the takeaways from our results today I think are pretty attractive. We’ve got strong revenue generating square meter adds, I think we’ve got strong recurring revenue, organic cost and currency growth and we continue to expand our business based on demand that we see. So I think all of those components are positive for the second half.

David Ruberg

Colby, adding on to that, there are no concerns in the back half of the year with either churn and/or pricing.

Colby Synesael

Great. Thank you.

Timothy Horan

Thanks, guys. David, as an old network guy, it sounds like you’re saying the network in B2C growth has accelerated a bit. I just wonder if you can give us a little bit more color. Is this secular? Why do you think this is happening? Is it maybe the shift SDN, NFV? I know you mentioned 5G on the network side. But just to clarify, are you in the right locations to enable C-RAM technology because that seems to be kind of the foundation for 5G? Thanks.

David Ruberg

Okay. First of all, traditionally we have been focused on B2B as we have been the provider. The colocation has been business-to-business. The world is going to digital media and that’s B2C, it’s business to eyeball. And whether it be 3G, 4G, 5G, Netflix, Amazon Prime, you name it, it is a combination of cloud platforms, digital media platforms, carriers and ISPs that is what is making many of our locations really attractive, just the meshing of these all together. So that’s what we’re working towards.

Timothy Horan

And are you in the right locations to enable C-RAM for the 5G build-outs?

David Ruberg

We are where the GDP is. We are where the eyeballs are. So yes.

Timothy Horan

Great. Thank you.

Michael Rollins

Hi. Good morning. Just a couple of questions, if I could. The first one, just wondering if you could spend a little bit of time talking about how your enterprise customers are using your data centers, maybe a couple of examples relative to how they might use the cloud? And what they might put application wise in your facilities versus managed and public and in private cloud options? The second question is I’m wondering if you can just revisit the strategic aspirations of interaction with respect to how you feel today about the continental strategy that you have versus some of the global opportunities that can still be in front of the company? Thanks.

Giuliano Di Vitantonio

Michael, this is Giuliano. I’ll take the first part of your first question and I’ll let David comment on the strategic aspirations. Concerning how enterprises are using our data centers, we make a distinction between those that are already now data centers that are aware of the benefits of colocation and those that are new to it. And frankly the vast majority fall in the second category. But both of them would typically need to take two steps from a hybrid cloud standpoint. The first step they take is to really use the colocated data center to access the cloud. So you will see a small POP or a small deployment just as a way to have private access to multiple clouds through the [indiscernible] data centers. So that’s the first step. And then what we’re starting to see with the more advanced enterprises, those that have a more sophisticated approach to IT, they’re looking selectively at each of their workload and determining what’s the best workload replacement for each of them. And some of them are emerging as workloads that require either low latency or high throughput or high performance. Examples of that would be high-performance computing, would be any application that’s a very frequent access to a database in the cloud but the workload is outside the cloud so that identify the few workloads, that would actually benefit from being in close proximity, yet not in the cloud because they want to for either data regulation reasons or data protection reasons or for other purposes they are kept off the cloud. So the more sophisticated one are starting to identify which workloads would move next to them. Does that answer your question?

Michael Rollins

It does. And just in terms of maybe some other examples going – another level deeper, in terms of like database applications, maybe without naming customer names of saying customer – for example, customer XYZ they’re putting this type of a database or if there’s some additional color I think it’s just helpful to understand the differences of what your data centers provide as a value proposition versus what some of the public cloud players are trying to offer?

Giuliano Di Vitantonio

Okay. So we don’t disclose specific customer names unless we have an agreement with those customers to discuss the applications they’re deploying with us. So I don’t feel at liberty of discussing specific customers names. But you can imagine what applications requires frequent database access. So maybe we can – maybe in a follow-up conversation offline, we can discuss what specific applications fall in that category.

Michael Rollins

Thank you.

David Ruberg

I’m going to answer your – I’m going to follow on Giuliano’s first. First of all, the world is in transition, and many people say where are you? We’re in the first inning of a nine inning game. So not only are the cloud guys working out their architectures, so are the IT people trying to figure out. And it’s a performance issue, it’s a cost issue and the question is what sits where? And maybe you figured out what should sit where but you’re not in a position to make that transition in your software or your business processes today. So there’s an evolution. So the question that you’ve asked we’ve seen some people move all to the cloud and then back out some, and that’s a transition process. We’ve seen some move very little portions, if they were already structured to take advantage of the Web. So it’s all across the board. But I think if you study software, you’ll see this is a portion of it that is response time sensitive, is value creative, it is dependent upon – they’re going to put that stuff we hope in our data centers. Because when it spills over and there is a baseline demand but they need more than the baseline demand, they want to be next to something, a compute node that will bring the same performance when they spillover and use it if they had preconfigured the hardware and software to deal with this. That’s the element. That’s what we’re focused on. And again, we’re in the first inning of a nine inning game. And I’m not going to answer this in terms of avengers, so I do know who I’m talking to. But I want to let you know that we have not abandoned. I believe that we have one of the best go-to-market strategies. We have great customers, great people. We are doing quite well without having a global platform but we have not abandoned that at all.

Michael Rollins

Thanks very much.

Jim Huseby

Operator, we’re ready for our last question.

James Breen

Hi. Thanks for taking the question. Just a couple of things to ask on the margin side [indiscernible] planned at the back half of this year and next year. Do you expect EBITDA margin to stay in this 45% range going forward? And then secondly, just sort of a follow up [ph] with Colby’s question. It looks like you’ve got about 15,000 or 50 plus [indiscernible] that’s getting installed at the back half of this year and next year. As you look at what’s presold there and just think about ARPU trends, in the past I think you’ve talked about when a customer comes on, it takes some time to ramp up over a 12 to 18-month period for full revenues per square meter. Have those trends changed at all in terms of the demand that you’re seeing or are at least [indiscernible] in the data center for power use? Thanks.

Josh Joshi

Thanks, Jim. I appreciate your questions. So let’s deal with each one in turn. If you think about our margins, as a business we’ve looked to expand our margins every year on a full year basis. Not on a quarterly basis but every year on a full year basis, we’ve looked to expand our margins by something like 0 to 100 basis points. In many years and past years we’ve been able to be better than that. And that underlying operating leverage in our business is expected to continue. So on a full year basis, this year compared to last year and 2018 compared to 2017 and beyond, we will expect to continue to improve our adjusted EBITDA margins. And that really is a great tailwind for our business and a tailwind for the returns that we’re able to deliver. And given the connected communities of interest and the demand that that’s being able [indiscernible], yes, you’re right. We have got significant amount of capacity that we’re kind of constructing and will come on line over the next several quarters towards the end of 2018. That will have puts and takes on underlying ARPU, yes of course, depending on how that comes on line in any one period. But I go back to what I said before. We’re a business with some very strong trends underlying and what’s going on in terms of either the secular trends driving strong recurring revenue and organic constant currency growth and we have these continued capacity expansions to meet the demand that we see. So I think the underlying trends are very positive for our business.

James Breen

Great. Thank you.

David Ruberg

Thank you everybody for joining us on our second quarter conference call. We would anticipate our third quarter call to happen in early November. Thank you for joining us. The call is now concluded.

