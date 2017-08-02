Buying Opportunity For KEMET Bulls After Preliminary Earnings Volatility

KEMET is fundamentally improving its balance sheet and efficiency of operations; the accretive TOKIN acquisition makes a valuation above $20 justifiable.

No matter what the reason for volatility was, the downside is temporary; shares should recover and eventually find its next leg up.

After KEMET reported preliminary Q1 2018 results, shares experienced wild volatility in the morning despite a very solid report.

Overview

KEMET Corporation (KEM) is a manufacturer of passive electronic components since 1958, headquartered in Simpsonville, South Carolina, and operates manufacturing facilities in the US, Mexico, Europe, and Asia. Most locations are owned rather than leased. KEM's capacitors are used in the following industries:

Source: Most Recent 10-K

KEM reported preliminary Q1 2018 (KEM's fiscal year ends on March 31) earnings this morning and the subsequent price action was wild: a gap up from $17 to $18 (with pre-market highs above $19) followed by a sharp sell-off to a low of $15.25 before stabilizing back to its 20-SMA of $16. From the pre-market high to this morning's low, the volatility was over 20%. From yesterday's close to this morning's low, the volatility was 10%. Chart below shows the action:

It's worth noting that KEM has a market cap of only $750M, with average volumes for the past 22 days at 1.2 million. However, despite its micro cap status and the whipsaw nature of the share price this morning, KEM has been a surprisingly stable stock trending strongly to the upside since it bottomed out in 2016 (refer to chart below). As of today, Thomson Reuters has a positive rating of 8 on the stock and Verus Analytics has a 9 rating (maximum is 10).

The report itself was positive:

- Net income came in at $221.4 million for the quarter or $3.84 per diluted share compared to the previous quarter's $52.9M or $0.93/diluted share. This is a significant improvement from June 2016's net loss of $12.2 million.

- Sales increased $76.5M to $274M compared to the previous quarter.

- Guidance of $295M to $305M in sales for the Sept. 30, 2017 quarter.

- Newly-acquired TOKIN accounted for $71.4M of the $89.1M increase in Q1 sales Y/Y. TOKIN is a Japanese manufacturer of electrical, electronic industrial, and automotive parts and became a wholly-owned subsidiary of KEMET on April 19, 2017 (KEM first purchased a 34% stake in TOKIN in February 2013 and acquired the other 66% in April 2017.)

Bull Case

- The peculiar price action pullback presents an opportunity to buy shares of a company with a growing asset base.

- Analysts' EPS consensus for this fiscal year and the next is $0.97 and $1.14, respectively.

- ROE of 35.9 is superior to the industry average of 12.61 and sector average of 7.21.

- TOKIN acquisition in April was immediately accretive and added $216.6M cash to KEM's balance sheet. Moreover, it increased KEM's position in the following industries and also strengthened KEM's position in Asia:

- Cost-cutting, dispositions, and key acquisitions allowed KEM to swing from consistent annual operating losses and net losses to a profit in both areas, and the trajectory should continue upward on the back of TOKIN which has not fully ramped up yet in terms of synergy. Commodity manufacturing previously located in the U.S. was relocated to lower-cost manufacturing in Mexico, China, and Europe. The production remaining in the U.S. now focuses on early-stage manufacturing of new products and other specialty products for customers predominantly in North America. EBITDA margins continue to improve every quarter:

- In the macro scheme of things, KEM's business is situated favorably in the midst of some very powerful trends such as the secular shift from ICE vehicles to electric and hybrid vehicles, the "internet-of-things", and alternative energy. KEM's products are used in hybrid and electric drive vehicles, which technically makes KEM a minor play in the growing Electric Vehicle Revolution.

Things To Watch Out For

- KEM will observe a quiet period starting October 1, 2017 which is after the end of the next fiscal quarter.

- Although KEM shares have been climbing very steadily, it is important to manage risk and not become comfortable.

- The stock only has 2 analysts which makes EPS consensus metrics less reliable and more prone to fluctuation.

Recommendation

I recommend that new investors should familiarize themselves more intimately with KEM before buying and using this article as a macro supplement to their research. However, for bulls familiar with KEM, I recommend taking advantage of today's dip to buy shares as I believe the stock can go back to $19 in the short term and possibly above $20 in the near future.

The results are in: KEM is now profitable after years of net losses, and there are clear growth catalysts on the company-level and macro-level which makes a higher valuation justifiable.

I do not recommend shorting KEM as I perceive it to be dangerous; as I conclude this article, the stock is already climbing convincingly above $16 from the $15.25 low.

Disclosure: I am/we are long KEM.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Author was stopped out of a long term position in KEM in the morning via an automated trailed stop, and re-established his long position shortly after. The author is trading with a stop and may exit his long position in KEM at any time without further updates.