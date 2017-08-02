Apple's Investment Theme Has Not Changed

Apple (AAPL) reported Q3 2107 revenue of $45.4 billion and quarterly earnings per diluted share of $1.67. These results compare to revenue of $42.4 billion and EPS of $1.42 Y/Y.

The company beat both top and bottom line estimates by about $0.5 billion and $0.10 EPS, respectively. Please note that while Q3 revenue was 7% higher than the comparable period last year, the figure is still lower than the revenue figure was back in Q3'15, when Apple recorded $49.61 Billion in revenue and $1.85 in EPS.

For the most part, even if AAPL's revenue and EPS has been only slightly up over the past three years, the actual figures are anemic. In fact if any other stock had the same flat to anemic revenue growth, it would be trading at a much lower multiple. However markets are all about future expectations, and there are many things AAPL has to look forward to.

The iPhone 7 continues to exhibit strong demand, which is a surprise since the iPhone 8 will be out in several months from now. Cook said sales were up double digits, and total cumulative iPhones sold surpassed 1.2 billion.

Services revenue hit an all-time quarterly record of $7.3 billion, which represents 22% growth Y/Y. I don't think there was much of a surprise here, for this is the figure that services have been growing for several quarters now.

On the iPod front, sales were up 15% Y/Y and the company said it achieved the highest global market share over four years based on IDC's latest estimate of the tablet market for the June quarter.

Mac sales grew by 7%, when at the same time IDC estimates global PC sales contracted by 4% Y/Y. And sales of Apple Watch were up over 50% in the June quarter, and the company claims that it is the number one selling smartwatch by a huge margin. And last but not least, AirPod sales are doing so great, the company cannot keep up with demand.

Tim Cook also talked a lot about augmented reality and how excited he was about the future. While still in beta, Cook claims ARKit, a new set of tools for developers to create augmented reality apps, "has captured the imagination of our developer community."

On the face of it, If one relied to get a feel for the quarter from the conference call alone, he would have thought APPL had a blowout quarter. However that was not the case. The quarter was good, but not blowout status.

But like I said, investing is about what will happen in the future and not about what happened in the past. AAPL has many aces up its sleeve that I think will propel revenue and EPS in the future that will not only justify AAPL's current share price, but will also likely justify the $200 handle soon.

Apple's install base is getting larger and larger

According to BMO Capital Markets analyst Tim Long, there are a total of about 700 million iPhones currently in use worldwide. He also estimates that there are nearly 200 million second-hand iPhones that consumers bought used. He also sees the install base increasing by 13% in 2017 and 9% in 2018.

Now what this means is that if the iPhone 8 is anywhere near what we have been reading over the past several months (meaning spectacular), then APPL will not have to do much to reach new record iPhone 8 sales. Between users who have an older iPhone device that will buy a new iPhone 8, and new users switching to the iPhone from other platforms, AAPL should have no problem breaking its record for iPhone sales over the next 2-3 quarters.

Apple's valuation is still at a discount

One other issue is that AAPL is still trading at a discount to the market. In fact, this discount has existed for several years now. I have no explanation for it, however I think once the market realizes that the overwhelming percent of iPhone sales to total revenue is not a liability anymore, there is a chance the market will close the valuation gap, AAPL's stock has with the rest of the market.

Today AAPL trades at a trailing P/E of 17, and its forward P/E is about 14. So even if AAPL does not increase revenue and EPS with the iPhone 8 launch, it can still rise by about 20-30% just to catch up to the average P/E of the S&P 500. Currently the S&P 500 trades at a P/E of 25, with the 12 month forward P/E at around 22. In addition to the discount, the stock has a 1.7% dividend yield.

So the way I see it, even if we see a major market correction, the discount that AAPL trades at, might be a soft pillow under the stock.

Stock buybacks

Another reason not to be too worried about AAPL's share price are stock repurchases.

For the quarter, AAPL returned $11.7 billion to shareholders in the form of share repurchases and divides.

The dollar effect

Last but not least, AAPL's revenue is generated 60% outside of the U.S.. And while over the past several years the dollar was an EPS headwind, with the EURO and just about every other currency gaining against the dollar, form now on a softer dollar will be a tailwind.

Bottom line

AAPL's stock is still a good investment proposition. In addition to the iPhone 8 upgrade cycle ahead, AAPL shares trade at a discount to the market, with share repurchases and the dollar poised to boost EPS bond revenue growth.

Back in October of 2014, I said AAPL at $200 a share was possible. Today this is my 12 months forward target. And even at $200 a share, AAPL shares are still not expensive.