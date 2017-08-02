Gilead: An Edge At Resistance

A certain other unloved Biotech stock is leading the recovery and providing a useful guide.

Gilead (GILD) is around 20% higher from the June lows after stabilization in the HCV segment and a solid Q2 EPS beat.

Or at least that's what the headlines seem to say.

I won't argue things are looking much better for GILD, but I think it's always good to question the logic behind price moves.

Actually I question what GILD was doing down at $64 in the first place, but that's another story.

Igniting the rally

GILD made a new 2017 low as recently as 16th June, but rallied strongly soon after. The catalyst came well before the Q2 earnings on 26th July.

From what I can see, a combination of two factors ignited the rally.

Firstly this news on June 21st,

An appeals court handed biopharmaceutical company Gilead Sciences Inc a victory on Tuesday in its litigation with Merck & Co Inc over the blockbuster hepatitis C drug Sovaldi.

More background to the case can be seen here.

At the same time the Biotechnology sector (IBB) saw huge buying as fears of a clamp down on drug prices abated. IBB rallied 10% from the 19th to the 23rd of June.

But while these events may be pinpointed as the catalysts, they are not the sole cause of the GILD rally. It is human nature to look for the cause of each move, but this leads to questionable logic and headlines from the media who feel the need to explain every last spike up or down.

Plenty good news has been sold into during the GILD decline. What is different this time?

Positioning matters

My view is that Gilead was bottoming way before the June news flow. In fact, my article of February 9th argued the stock was bottoming just below $66. At this point price was collapsing on fears of the HCV franchise and collapsing revenue (or at least that's what the headlines said). So why would it bottom on bad news flow?

The obvious explanation is a lack of sellers. Price had fallen 47% from the peak and at some point aggressive sellers will either run out of stock to sell or have no desire to sell so low. Value buyers will at some point step in and accumulate.

We all knew this would happen at some point. But how can we tell where?

Some analysts use fundamentals, but this is very hard as a company's fundamentals can disconnect from price for long periods of time due to positioning or sentiment. Gilead is a retail favorite and the capitulation of retail arguably pushed price way too low.

The other problem is that fundamentals are often poor at the lows and improvements are only really noticeable after the reversal.

By reading the technical signals on the chart we can interpret what insiders and institutions moving the stock are doing in real time and are likely to do in the future. If the price action suggests the selling is slowing and price is being supported, we assume the company narrative is ready to turn; we don't have to wait for confirmation or buy after the media tells us the coast is clear.

So what next?

Q2 earnings were positive, but the lack of movement on the release shows the positives were priced in.

We need to look ahead for the next catalyst. So do we wait for the next headline and try to react?

Well you can try, but I have had limited success at this.

You could try and play the long term game, but this may be accompanied with a return to re-test the lows.

As you may have gathered, I prefer to analyze the technicals. Here is a simple GILD chart using the log scale to reveal a clear channel.

With price approaching the channel at $77-78, there is potential resistance. It is also the place where the two legs of the new uptrend are equal in size:

This is a basic measured move. Not much on its own, but combined with the channel at the same price, it's an area where institutions are likely to lighten up positions for a 20% gain. This would normally cause a pause in the rally, especially given the lack of catalysts after earnings failed to cause much movement.

But will the resistance merely cause a stall, or should we expect a full reversal?

How large a reaction?

A guide for what may happen comes from an unlikely source, Valeant Pharmaceuticals (VRX).

Surprising as it may seem, I recognize the current GILD price action as I have traded nearly the exact same thing during the VRX rally. VRX bottomed and has consistently led GILD price action by just over a month.

More recently, VRX topped out on June 29th following the exact same measured move I highlighted above for GILD. Indeed, I left this comment on my VRX article right at the top:

So when I say GILD is approaching a measured move at $77, I know what I am talking about as around a month ago I traded the same thing at the end of a very similar Biotech stock rally.

Now before you go and leave a comment telling me how GILD and VRX are two different companies and have nothing in common, let me first tell you I agree. However, I trade stocks, not companies, and the stocks have acted in the same manner for quite a long time if you take the different beta into account. We are looking at how a Biotech stock bottoms and recovers from a sustained bear market, not a comparison of balance sheets.

Looking forward, the VRX lead may tell us GILD will not reverse back for the lows.

$77 could cause a consolidation for around a month in a similar manner to VRX in July, but any small decline is nothing to get worried about.

I have a $82 initial target for my GILD long, but I will wait to see what VRX does over the coming weeks (and earnings) as it may continue to be a decent guide.

Conclusions

GILD has taken most of 2017 to slowly bottom and turn higher. Catalysts affecting all Biotech stocks are a major factor in the reversal, but positioning and sentiment have played a major role, and these have closely resembled VRX.

Looking forward, there is a confluence of technical resistance at $77-78, but the reaction to this is not likely to be too bearish. Price could well follow the VRX lead and consolidate. Keep a look out for a break of this level, and monitor what VRX does over the coming weeks/months.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GILD.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am long GILD from $66 and VRX from $11. I have closed partial positions in both, but plan to hold.