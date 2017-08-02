Boeing - Wow

Photo credit

Boeing (BA) has been a favorite mega-cap pick of mine for some time as the stock was absurdly cheap for all of 2016. Faith in the company's ability to produce FCF and therefore return it to shareholders had me bullish and that position has worked out quite well. In fact, it has worked out so well that I didn't see highs near $250 coming but after what was a really tremendous Q2 report, that's exactly what we have. Shares have come off of the spike high but only just, and it seems BA is off to the races again.

Revenue was down due to planned reductions in the 777 and 737 programs so that came as expected. But the reductions in those programs seems to have helped tremendously with margins and FCF and investors were rightly impressed. Boeing also took $27B in net orders and its backlog is steadily closing in on half a trillion dollars, indicating demand remains robust.

Operating cash flow was almost double analyst expectations and BA raised guidance not only for that number, but it also lowered guidance for capex, boosting FCF on both ends. I won't go through the report in detail because that's been done, but suffice it to say that BA was pretty much perfect in Q2. It raised guidance for FCF and earnings, it boosted margins and grew its backlog significantly. In short, there is nothing investors could have asked for that BA didn't deliver and it was an absolutely staggering quarter.

Now, what impact does this have on the stock going forward? Obviously, the immediate impact is that the share price is making new records again. If we turn our attention to the chart above, we can see just how impactful the Q2 report really was for BA. Shares had their biggest one-day gain in almost a decade and given the outstanding nature of the report, you cannot blame investors for being excited. But has the stock come a little too far here? There is a lot of evidence to suggest that may be the case.

First, the current rally has the stock roughly 40% in excess of its 200DMA. I'm not sure I remember seeing another stock this far over its 200DMA and considering how big Boeing is, this is a truly extraordinary condition. It doesn't mean the stock is going to come crashing down but it does mean that something has to give. That could mean a selloff or it could mean consolidation, but this sort of thing will not last forever; it can't.

The momentum indicators are showing extremely overbought conditions as well and given what the chart looks like, that is hardly a surprise. The MACD and 14-day RSI are at tremendously high levels and again, this doesn't mean a crash is imminent, it just means that this condition will not last forever and must be worked out one way or another.

To be clear, BA is absolutely crushing it when it comes to the fundamentals of its business. As I said, I didn't expect anything near what we saw for Q2 and it would appear no one else did either; it was truly extraordinary. But at the same time, this price implies a lot of future growth and while BA may very achieve it, the fact that it is priced in may put a damper on the collective enthusiasm of the bulls going forward.

For reference, we're at 25 times this year's earnings and 23 times next year's estimates and while that's not nosebleed territory by any means, it certainly isn't cheap, either. Further, that sort of multiple implies that Boeing will continue to be as "perfect" as it was in Q2, and while that may happen, the odds are certainly lower than BA returning to some sort of "normal" state. Again, it isn't that the stock is going to crash but when you get to these sorts of levels, a lot has to go right for the rally to continue.

And I guess that's where I find myself with Boeing after a really amazing Q2; it seems the stock is priced for perfection and possibly more, and that scares me a bit. The analyst community scrambled after the report to raise their price targets and while I get it, this sort of thing also seems to smack a bit of euphoria. Boeing is certainly firing on all cylinders but with the share price already at new highs, the analyst community about as bullish as it can possibly be, a very overbought stock and a chart that says a consolidation is needed, there is no need to chase Boeing higher here. I certainly see the long term bull case here as Boeing made it quite clear through its amazing Q2 but at the same time, the stock seems pricey to me here. I'm very much bullish on Boeing's future but not necessarily the stock here as lots of factors are telling me caution is warranted.

