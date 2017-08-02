Euro Area Growth: Full Steam Ahead

The euro area GDP increased by 0.6% qoq in the Q2 for a 2.1% yoy increase. The latter is the strongest growth since Q1 2011 and in line with market consensus ahead of the release. However, the growth is much stronger than the market had expected only a few months ago. In June market consensus expectations implied only 1.8% yoy increase in the Q2. The euro area economy grew by 1.9% on average through the first half of the year.

The economic sentiment indicators are staying at their record highs, suggesting that the economic conditions will stay supportive in the months ahead. In line with that, the ECB will probably have to revise its 2017 growth expectations marginally upwards from currently expected 1.9%.

Recent ECB's optimism was largely based on confidence in growth and belief that stronger GDP growth will sooner or later boost inflation. Despite the fact that eurozone growth is accelerating I don't believe that this is sufficient for inflation to pick-up in the near term future. In his speech in Sintra Draghi stated: "We see growth above trend and well distributed across the euro area, but inflation dynamics remain more muted than one would expect on the basis of output gap estimates and historical patterns. An accurate diagnosis of this apparent contradiction is crucial to delivering the appropriate policy response. And the diagnosis, by and large, is this: monetary policy is working to build up reflationary pressures, but this process is being slowed by a combination of external price shocks, more slack in the labour market and a changing relationship between slack and inflation."

The euro area labor market improved somewhat in the recent period. The unemployment rate fell by 0.4pp on ytd basis to 9.1% in June. However, there are still huge differences among countries. Moreover, the wage growth is remaining subdued and insufficient to boost inflation, suggesting that there is still a considerable degree of labor market slack. The ECB therefore combined the estimates of the unemployed and the underemployed with the broader measures of unemployment and come to the conclusion that labor market slack currently affects around 18% of the euro area extended labor force. This amount of under-utilization is almost double the level captured by the ILO unemployment rate. In addition, the broader measure of the unemployment rate is not only substantially higher but has also recorded more moderate declines over the course of the recovery.

There is no doubt that euro zone growth acceleration is good news for the ECB. However, the growth itself is obviously not sufficient to boost inflation. Furthermore, the labor market under-utilization is so huge that the moderate improvements we are seeing now are not enough to make any significant changes in the near term future. Therefore, the wage growth will stay subdued and the impact of stronger growth on prices will remain limited. This is in line with the current ECB's inflation projections that imply that inflation will stay below its medium term target of 2% in the next two years.

All in all, I don't think that recent growth acceleration will lead to any significant changes in the ECB's policy guidelines. The stronger euro will also weight on inflation. Therefore, the ECB will probably sustain from anything that might be interpret as increased hawkishness and further boost euro. The ECB's exit from bond purchases will be very slow and gradual. As for rates, the ECB will most likely further reinforce their statement that the interest rates will stay around currently low levels long time after the bond purchasing program ends. This is in line with their view that the eurozone economy still needs substantial degree of monetary accommodation for inflation to pick-up and became self-sustaining. As I expect for Fed to keep its current hiking pace, I would use the current EUR/USD levels to short the euro.

