This Could Be The End Of Valeant

Because so much of Valeant's revenue still depends on pricing power, a cascading loss of coverage could destroy the company.

While healthcare demand is price inelastic for consumers, insurers will watch the cost/benefit ratio for Valeant's drugs compared to their alternatives.

Valeant relies on modest price increases to drive revenue growth on many of its drugs, potentially making its products unattractive to insurers.

Prescription medication is a huge expenditure for many Americans. But insurance coverage eases the burden and cuts patient prices by as much as 80-100%. Insurance coverage also improves the price elasticity for pharmaceutical products by shielding price-sensitive patients from the full cost of their drugs, allowing pharmaceutical companies to increase prices more aggressively without too much impact on sales volume.

But if prices are increased too much, especially on more discretionary products with robust competition, the insurance providers may lose interest and drop coverage. I believe continued loss of coverage is an under-acknowledged risk factor that will impact the long-term outlook for Valeant Pharmaceuticals (VRX) as the company struggles to generate organic growth and continues to increase the prices of its products by "single digits."

The start of a huge problem?



United Healthcare (UNH) will no longer be covering Valeant's Solodyn or Retin-A Brand, some of the biggest sellers in Branded Rx, and two of only three major drugs in that segment with positive growth profiles. The potential impact is significant:

Valeant's Dermatology division generated around $192 million in Q1207, $63 million of which is attributable to Solodyn and Retin-A. This means as much as 32% of dermatology revenue could be impacted by the loss of coverage, depending on how much volume goes through UNH.

I think United Healthcare decided to drop coverage on Solodyn and Retin-A because of an increasingly poor cost/benefit value resulting from price increases on the drugs coupled with the huge amount of alternatives in the prescription acne market. This problem, if valid, could affect a huge percentage of Valeant's prescription portfolio. United Healthcare provides clues about what motivated its decision to drop coverage on these drugs, stating quote:

There are thousands of drugs available today and more coming to market every day. But, not all drugs are created equal. Many new drugs may cost more yet offer no additional health benefit. That’s why our Prescription Drug Lists (PDLs) promote medications with the greatest health care value, regardless of brand or generic status. Our PDL organizes all brand and generic prescription drugs into tiers based on Total Cost Management. Every drug is evaluated to determine how well it works, how it compares to others in its class, the total cost, and a number of other significant considerations to make sure that the medications with the highest health care value are affordable for your employees. We proactively manage our PDLs using a variety of strategies."

Valeant's drugs may have been too expensive for UNH to feel comfortable covering for them while other options were available. Solodyn, for example, may cost over $1,000 for a one-month supply.

What are the implications?

Solodyn and Rentin-A are some of the only major Branded Rx drugs with revenue growth. But investors should take Valeant's sales growth with a grain of salt, keeping in mind that much of it may be due to price increases instead of organic volume increases. Price increases may be behind last quarter's sales strength in the two drugs and their loss of UNH coverage.

Regardless of to what extent (if any) the revenue growth in Solodyn and Rentin-A was due to price increases, the loss of insurance coverage on these drugs is a reminder that insurance coverage is not guaranteed. And even though Valeant can keep demand inelastic for the consumer, price increases could be making their drugs unattractive to pharmacy benefit managers who compare the drugs to competitors when deciding whether or not to offer coverage.

Conclusion

United Healthcare's formulary is no longer covering Valeant's Solodyn and Rentin A, two valuable dermatology assets, that previously had good growth profiles. For investors, this development is bad in the short term because any loss of insurance coverage will hurt the elasticity of the drugs and force Valeant to reduce prices.

The long-term and more serious risk is that United Healthcare's decision is the first in a long line of insurers who may begin to end coverage on Valeant's drugs as a result of the company's continued reliance on price-driven revenue growth. The stock is a good short opportunity because this problem doesn't look like it will be solved anytime soon.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.