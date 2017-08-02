Spark Therapeutics' (ONCE) CEO Jeff Marrazzo on Q2 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Spark Therapeutics, Inc. (ONCE) Q2 2017 Earnings Conference Call August 2, 2017 8:30 AM ET

Ryan Asay

Welcome everyone to the Spark Therapeutics second quarter 2017 conference call. With me today from the Company are Jeff Marrazzo, Chief Executive Officer; Dr. Kathy High, President and Chief Scientific Officer; John Furey, Chief Operating Officer; and Stephen Webster, Chief Financial Officer. Jeff, Kathy and Stephen will have prepared remarks, and John will be available for Q&A.

Please note that this conference call will include forward-looking statements regarding our programs and product candidates. Because such statements deal with future events and are subject to many risks and uncertainties, actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements.

This conference call contains time-sensitive information that is accurate only as of the date of this live broadcast, August 2, 2017. Spark undertakes no obligation to revise or update any statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this conference call. This conference call is being webcast and will be archived on our Web site for approximately one week.

Earlier this morning we released financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2017 and recent business highlights. This news release is available on the Investors section of our Web site at sparktx.com.

Jeff Marrazzo

Jeff Marrazzo

Thank you, Ryan, and welcome everyone. Let me start by saying this is one of the most exciting and anticipated earnings call that I have prepared for. We’ve had a remarkable few months, achieving numerous unprecedented regulatory milestones in gene therapy, while continuing to demonstrate our leadership in hemophilia gene therapy with today’s top line readout of the initial clinical data in our hemophilia A program.

The early data from our Phase 1/2 dose escalation trial of SPK-8011, our lead product candidate for hemophilia A demonstrate human proof-of-concept and provide a clear path for dose escalation to the type of best-in-class profile we’ve demonstrated in hemophilia B.

LUXTURNA, the newly proposed product name for voretigene neparvovec, FDA has accepted our BLA, awarded us priority review and set a PDUFA date of January 12, 2018. Further LUXTURNA received rare pediatric disease designation, which will qualify us for a Priority Review Voucher, if approved.

Lastly, we recently submitted our marketing authorization application to the European Medicines Agency, putting us well along the path to global registration of LUXTURNA and executing against our plan to bring LUXTURNA to patients in Europe.

Our epidemiology estimates vary by geography. We see a significant market opportunity beyond United States. And we look forward to updating you on our launch preparations initially in the United States and then in Europe, as we move closer to potential approvals on both sides of the Atlantic.

Moving on to hemophilia, I will provide some high-level comments and then ask Kathy to go into more detail. Gene therapy has the potential to be an incredibly disruptive approach to the treatment hemophilia, because of its potential to safely achieve predictable consistent and sustained factor activity through a single-dose. We are very excited to report our initial results in hemophilia A that we believe establish clinically meaningful benefits to patients through our gene therapy platform.

In the first two participants of the initial dose, which is over a 100x lower than that used in another recently reported hemophilia A trial, we’ve demonstrated safety and achieved factor activity levels in the 12% range. 12% is an important target based on well-established natural history data that demonstrate that the risk of annual joint bleeds goes to zero at this factor activity level are greater.

In fact, the two participants of the initial dose in our study have not reported any spontaneous leads since vector infusion. Our goal in starting this trial as in our hemophilia B trial was to select the starting dose that was safe and based on our preclinical data that we believed could achieve a meaningful clinical benefit, while also leaving a significant room to dose escalate to further optimize patient outcomes. We have done just that.

We recently dose the third participant to begin the dose escalation phase of the study and are well on our way to replicating hemophilia A, what we believe is the new treatment paradigm for patients with hemophilia to achieve safe, predictable, consistent, and sustained factor activity through a single-dose.

Let me now turn it over to Kathy to provide additional detail about our recent hemophilia results.

Dr. Kathy High

Thanks, Jeff, and good morning, everyone. Before I get into my hemophilia remarks, I’d like to congratulate the Spark team as well as patients, caregivers, and investigators who have been involved in getting LUXTURNA to this point with regulators in the United States and Europe. We could not have done it without each and every one of you, truly a remarkable accomplishment.

I echo Jeff's comment about the hemophilia treatment goals. Our objective is to safely achieve predictable, consistent, and sustained factor activity adequate to prevent spontaneous bleeding without the need for prophylactic factor infusions, manipulation of normal procoagulant or anticoagulant pathways or increased thromboembolic risk.

I will briefly outline each of the attributes of what we see as the ideal target product profile, safety, predictability, consistency, and sustainability, and share with you what we're seeing across our hemophilia gene therapy programs.

First, the safety. Our studies have demonstrated the strong safety profile to date. In our hemophilia B study, no serious adverse events have been reported including no factor IX inhibitors, no confirmed bleeding episodes, and no thrombotic events. Our hemophilia A experience while early has been consistent with our hemophilia B experience, no serious adverse events have been reported including no factor VIII inhibitors, no reported spontaneous bleeding episodes and no thrombotic events. At this early point in the study we've not seen any immune responses and none of our hemophilia A study participants has required the use of steroid.

The second important factor is predictability. We believe that all patients treated with a hemophilia gene therapy should be [technical difficulty] predictably know they will achieve a [technical difficulty] activity level in a safe and therapeutic range. As Jeff mentioned, [technical difficulty] natural history data shows the individual factor levels of 12% or greater are unlikely to experience joint bleed. [technical difficulty] identified as an appropriate target [technical difficulty] therapies.

While our SPK-9001 hemophilia B program -- SPK-9001 hemophilia B program data reported last month at ICH show that the 10 participants in the trial continues to [technical difficulty] a mean steady-state factor [technical difficulty] 12 weeks vector infusion of 33%, well above the 12% target. The average annualized infusion rate had been reduced by 99% and the average annualized bleeding rate had been reduced by 96% over a period of 9.6 cumulative patient years. Remarkable results.

And on hemophilia B product profile from the initial dose cohort began to emerge last year, our partner Pfizer and we have to decide whether to dose escalate. In looking at the emerging data set considering that [technical difficulty] study as well as for global [technical difficulty] recognized are getting the higher levels was not necessary.

The positive feedback from [technical difficulty] leaders regarding our hemophilia B product profile over the last year has confirmed for us that decision and provides for us an important learning to apply to hemophilia A. As Jeff mentioned, and as reported in our press release this morning, we had a very encouraging start in our SPK-8011 dose escalation Phase 1/2 clinical trial on hemophilia A.

We dose two participants in our initial dose of 5 x 1011 vector genomes per kilogram. These have now been followed for 23 weeks and 12 weeks, respectively. We are seeing a steady and consistent rise in factor activity levels and stabilization of activity levels post treatment, resulting in factor VIII activity levels of 11% and 14%, respectively.

We are especially gratified that the first dose we selected for investigation in this study has been both safe and yielded clinically meaningful factor activity levels. Neither initial dose participant has reported a spontaneous bleed. The third important attribute of an optimal hemophilia gene therapy is consistency of factor level expression in terms of keeping interpatient variability within an appropriate range.

The 10 participants in our hemophilia B study are well within a relatively tight range, providing good predictability to physicians and patients about expected treatment outcomes. The consistency demonstrated in our hemophilia B results is what we are continuing to shoot for in hemophilia A.

[Technical difficulty] early days, the consistency in the [technical difficulty] levels seen in our first dose cohort of SPK-8011 in hemophilia A is as good as we had hoped to achieve as the study outset and remarkably consistent with our hemophilia B experience. We continuously hear from treating physicians that consistency of benefit as [technical difficulty] benefit is within a safe in therapeutic range is most important attribute of a potential gene therapy for hemophilia.

Finally, with respect to sustainability, in our hemophilia B trial, as of ISTH last month, we had one participant out 18 months and another four beyond one year mark with no diminution in steady-state benefit. With a positive feedback from the activity levels we seen in our hemophilia B trial, we think it's appropriate to target a higher activity level and we've seen at the initial dose of SPK-8011.

As such, with the approval from our Data Safety and Monitoring Board, we elected to double the dose and recently infused a third participant at a dose of 1 x 1012 vector genomes per kilogram. While the results in this third participant are early, as he has not yet reached the time point where we expect him to see -- to exhibit factor levels, we have observed that he is tracking at a proportionally higher factor level, consistent with the dose escalation.

We feel great about the progress we are making in both of our hemophilia programs. The safe, predictable, consistent and sustained factor activity levels that we're seeing position us well competitively. As we've done in the past for our other programs, we expect to present our hemophilia A data more fully at an upcoming medical meeting and we submitted an abstract for the American Society of Hematology Meeting in December.

Let me now turn it over to Stephen, who will give you a brief update on our second quarter financials.

Stephen Webster

Thanks, Kathy, and congratulations on all the progress. In the three months ended June 30, 2017 and 2016, we recognized $1.5 million and $1.3 million, respectively, of revenue associated with our Pfizer collaboration.

R&D expenses for the three months ended June 30, 2017 were $33 million versus $19.6 million for the three months ended June 30, 2016. The $13.4 million increase was due to a $9.8 million increase in internal R&D expenses, primarily due to increased headcount and an increase of $3.6 million in external R&D primarily from an increase of $1.7 million related to LUXTURNA and $1.9 million related to the preclinical and clinical development of other product candidates in the pipeline.

Our acquired in-process R&D expense for the three months ended June 30, 2017 was $3.1 million versus zero in the prior quarter. The year-ago quarter, this amount represents payments related to our license agreement with Selecta BioSciences, Inc.

During the three months ended June 30, 2017 we recorded a non-cash impairment charge of $15.7 million related to acquired in-process research and development. Additionally, we recognized an income tax benefit of $1 million related to the reversal of the deferred tax liability associated with the in-process R&D.

G&A expenses for the three months ended June 30, 2017 were $26.7 million versus $10.7 million for the three months ended June 30, 2016. The $16.1 million increase primarily was due to increases in salaries and related costs, including stock-based compensation of $7.2 million, and an increase in launch preparation activities for LUXTURNA, legal and patent expenses, professional fees, and other operating expenses of $8.9 million.

The net loss for the three months ended June 30, 2017 was $74.4 million or $2.40 basic and diluted net loss per common share compared with a net loss of $28.7 million or $1.04 basic and diluted net loss per common share for the three months ended June 30, 2016. The net loss in the current period reflects the $15.7 million noncash charge previously mentioned.

Please see our press release from earlier this morning for a comparison of the first six months of the year. As of June 30, 2017, we had cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities of $238.6 million, which we expect to be sufficient to fund our needs into 2019. We’ve 31.2 million shares outstanding.

And I'll now hand it back to Jeff for his closing remarks.

Jeff Marrazzo

Thanks, Stephen. In summary, we had an outstanding few months, achieving unprecedented regulatory milestones while continuing to demonstrate the consistency and broad applicability of our gene therapy platform. And with today’s hemophilia B -- excuse me, hemophilia A update, we’re now two for two in establishing human proof-of-concept in hemophilia, and I believe there's much more to come.

An important part of our success of this Company continues to be the almost 300 incredible people who now work here. I want to thank and congratulate them for the many milestones we've achieved together.

We will now be happy to take your questions.

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] Our first question comes from the line of Cory Kasimov of JPMorgan. Your line is open.

Cory Kasimov

Hey, good morning. Thanks for taking the questions and congrats on the initial heme A data, and really the progress across all the different programs. So couple of questions for you. First of all, how many patients are you planning to enroll at the 1E12 dose? And can you comment on the length of follow-up you have for that first patient in that cohort when you say proportionally higher in terms of factor expression levels. Does that mean if you double the dose, you’re getting double the expression level at this early stage? And then I’ve one safety follow-up. Thanks.

Jeff Marrazzo

So in terms of the dose escalation protocol as you saw, we infused two patients at the low dose, and then went to the DSMB and discuss dose escalating at that point. We’re not going to disclose today how many would be in that mid dose, it obviously depends on -- or I should say the 1E12 dose. It really depends on what we see. But it depending upon what we see, it could be in that order or could be larger than that.

In terms of the comment on proportionally, yes, that's what it means. In fact, if you look at for the same exact period of time that the two patients were at the same period that this third patient is at -- was actually even a bit slightly higher than 2x at that early stage that that patient is at.

Cory Kasimov

Okay, terrific. And then on safety, you've indicated there are no immune responses to date, but can you say whether there are any liver elevations at all or they just didn’t get high enough and to the extent there would be any immune responses requiring corticosteroids? Is there any consistency you'd expect in terms of the timing of their manifestation over this likely be highly variable from patient to patient? Thanks.

Jeff Marrazzo

Kathy, why don’t you answer that question?

Dr. Kathy High

Yes, so first of all, no, we have not seen any elevations in liver enzymes in any of these people to date. Your question on timing, my experience over the years is, it's not different from patient to patient, but it can differ from one vector to another vector. So each vector typically has its own signature. And if you look at previously reported hemophilia trials, you can actually see that.

Cory Kasimov

Okay, great. Thank you very much.

Jeff Marrazzo

Thanks, Cory.

Our next question comes from the line of Phil Nadeau of Cowen & Company.

Phil Nadeau

Good morning. Congratulations on the progress.

Jeff Marrazzo

Hi, Phil. Thanks.

Phil Nadeau

Thanks for taking my questions. I guess, first on the factor levels theoretically the factor levels that you should target, I know in heme B, you and Pfizer have decided not to go above 33% normal. It seems like when we talk to physicians there is a debate as to whether 33% is ideal or something closer to 100%. Can you talk maybe a little bit more about your thoughts in terms of heme A, would you maybe take a couple doses into a pivotal trial to give physicians the option of which factor level to achieve?

Jeff Marrazzo

So, maybe a couple of thoughts on that. First, just taking a step back, we think that the factor activity level is obviously an important variable, but as we emphasized I think a number of times on this call, the idea of being able to safely obtain predictable consistent and sustained factor activity levels from a single dose, I think you need to ultimately look at these things in terms of the totality of all those components together, and that is what we did when we looked at the totality of what we were seeing with -- probably hemophilia B results. We are obviously still in a dose escalation study and so I think it's premature for us to comment on what our plans would be Phase 3. Obviously our intention is to execute against that dose escalation plan over the course of this year and that would be questions I think would be more appropriate to pick up as we finish that dose escalation study. I think again it comes back to totality of what you're seeing in terms of the consistency of the levels as Kathy said in her prepared remarks. We continue to hear that the consistency of and predictability of getting a level that the physician is ideally looking for is an overwhelming important factor to consider and certainly not to get levels that are too high that would therefore increase risk of thromboembolic events.

Phil Nadeau

Great. That’s helpful. And then on the consistency, so far for both heme B and heme A, you’ve shown remarkable consistency, little interpatient variability. Can you talk a little bit about how you control for that? What is that you're doing to ensure that you don't get much interpatient variability?

Jeff Marrazzo

Kathy do you want to speak to that?

Dr. Kathy High

Well, I will just mention a couple of factors. I think that key to that is sensitive immuno-monitoring assays, so that we can evaluate whether or not people have preexisting antibodies to the vector capsid. And so that's one important aspect. And I think that another important aspect that can sometimes lead the variability when you look across trials is a lot to lot variability. And then again I think using the production methods that we use at Spark, we have a track record over 10 years of very consistent manufacturing results. So I think those are two elements of consistent results.

Phil Nadeau

Great. That’s helpful.

Jeff Marrazzo

The only thing I would add is, I do think the fundamental -- we believe fundamental underlying choice of mammalian cell line to Kathy's point. I think one of the intra lot variability can come from other cell line and technology choices, we think that the million cell line, one of the advantages of that is just this point, that it does support the consistency of the results in the clinic.

Phil Nadeau

Great. That’s helpful. Then just one last question, on your disclosure plans, you mentioned there is an abstract submitted for ASH. I guess, first is I mean we shouldn’t assume that anything we presented at the hemophilia meeting in mid August? And then, second, do you have some sense of how many patients could be in that ASH update?

Jeff Marrazzo

Well, the -- on the second point, the ASH abstract, you may know they’re due, I believe today. So it is going to be as right in terms of that abstract at its submission as what we're discussing today. And our future -- our plans will be to present at a future medical conference and we submitted the ASH abstract with that being obviously a potential venue for that -- the meeting in August is a patient conference. So our first goal is to submit the data and then present it at subject level at a medical conference.

Phil Nadeau

Got it. Thanks for taking my questions and congratulations [indiscernible].

Jeff Marrazzo

Thanks, Phil.

Our next question comes from the line of Michael Yee of Jefferies.

Michael Yee

Hey, good morning. Thanks and congratulations …

Jeff Marrazzo

Hi, Michael.

Michael Yee

… on this data today. Hey. Just, I guess, stepping back big picture, sort of following up on the last question, strategically if your dose now was all sort of in the same range 24%, 25% and it was pretty consistent. Is that a level that you think is the solution to what patients and docs want? Would you take it up and try to figure out your therapeutic window and dose up one more and see where that goes? Because how are you thinking about that and what you ultimately want here, what factor level realizing we all want it consistent?

Jeff Marrazzo

Yes, so thanks for the question. It does -- I think for us it does go back to looking at it in the totality. Looking at can you -- are you obtaining -- safely obtaining predicable consistent and sustained factor activity levels from a single dose, that’s the overarching objective. I think it's important to look at it in totality. I don't want to get ahead of the fact that we do have a plan dose escalation study and part of the goal of that study is to learn and get additional information through that process. As we take steps in that process, if it's appropriate we will certainly update you all and as we continue to do our work in listening and speaking to KOLs, our view on that will evolve, but the overarching goal of safely obtaining predictable consistent levels that are protecting patients from spontaneous breath is the objective and we will see ultimately how the dose escalation evolves from here, but I want to say again we are extremely confident and excited about the results, and are also very encouraged by this early reads in this third patient who is at the 2X higher dose. And lastly I will say, as I know you appreciate, the doses we're talking both are initial dose and the second dose are at obviously substantially lower doses than for others in the field that are working and gives a significant room to continue dose escalate if we feel that that's necessary to do.

Michael Yee

Okay. And then realizing out this lower doses, you did see previously in heme B some signs of an immune response. Can you just remind us if you have a protocol more tightly here that could prevent that or catch it early to show we are not caught off by anything there? How good do you feel about the potential for immune responses and if you can catch it and monitor it and manage it?

Jeff Marrazzo

Maybe I have to say one quick thing and Kathy you can give the additional details on how we’re monitoring it. I will say one of the things that was a really critical finding for us last year when we did see those couple of immune responses was our ability to manage that and our ability to tightly monitor it. And I think I actually even mentioned at the time that while people were focusing on sort of what does it mean for that program was really important learning. And there were things that we did going into that trial in the design of the vector that we believe would increase our ability, our chances of managing it and we then saw that which is a really important finding for us, and that does apply I believe to the hemophilia program, but I think Kathy can talk to the more specific technical aspects of the monitoring.

Dr. Kathy High

Yes, as you know what we used to monitor are both immuno-monitoring techniques like ELISPOT, as well as the factor level and the liver enzymes, and so we are employing the same strategy in the current trial. So I think it served us well before and we expect that to be useful again. And as Jeff mentioned, I think that a very important consideration is the characteristics of the vector itself and whether the immune response is readily responsive to initiating steroids if it appears. So we incorporated a number of the same features into the design of the factor VIII construct that we -- that answered this role for hemophilia B.

Michael Yee

Okay. Thanks. I appreciate it, guys.

Jeff Marrazzo

Thanks, Michael.

Thank you. And our next question comes from the line of Stephen Willey of Stifel.

Stephen Willey

Yes, good morning. Thanks for taking the questions, and congratulations on the process -- good progress. Just for Kathy, maybe you could comment a little bit with respect to this kind of where you are in terms of evaluating the selected technology? And, I guess, there were some interesting preclinical data that was presented at ISTH showing the ability of that technology to control capsid immunogenicity. So, I guess, just wondering if -- we should also be thinking about the longer-term goal of this as being an attempt to sensitize patients with cross-reactive antigens at baseline or should we be thinking about this more as a tool for re-administration over the longer term?

Dr. Kathy High

Well, it's interesting because for some of that were presented at ISTH suggests that the selected technology may have wide-ranging effect on immune responses to the AAV capsid. I think that for the work that we are doing and fortunately for us the most promising looking aspect of this in animal experiments is the ability to block the formation of antibodies to AAV in a situation where they are not present at the outset. I mean we are interested in other potential ramifications of the selected technology and I think in that abstract at ISTH that was presented by Federico Mingozzi, you also saw that there were some evidence, for example blocking later cellular immune responses, and so obviously we're interested in following up on that as well. But our primary goal of the work we are doing right now is to determine level of success at simply blocking the formation of antibodies in animals that have never seen AAV before and that therefore could be re-dosed.

Stephen Willey

Okay. And then, I guess, as you think about the future trial design here, would you contemplate companion study to a pivotal, which may include maybe a higher dose of drugs to address patients that might have low levels neutralizing antibodies at baseline as opposed to those who don't have any preexisting antibodies?

Dr. Kathy High

Well, I would say at this point, we're still in the Phase 1 study in the process of gathering information and that -- I think that you're raising an important point. It's one that would need to be dealt with in subsequent trial design, but it's still too early for me to comment on that right now.

Stephen Willey

Okay. And then maybe just lastly on the LUXTURNA side. Just wondering, Jeff, perhaps if you can maybe just kind of characterize where your conversations with payers are and I guess just whether or not you’ve internally settled on a pricing and reimbursement scheme at this point? Thanks.

Jeff Marrazzo

I will let John handle that on our side.

John Furey

Yes. Good morning. Thank you Steve for the question. We've actually mobilized our payer lead team we’ve actually build, that came out quite extensively over the last couple of quarters. We're engaged in dialogues with a lot of the commercial payers both the big players and the regional players. And we’re very encouraged -- continue to be very encouraged with the discussions that we're having. It's clear that the payers see our offering as being unique. It's bringing a solution to a problem that is significant for patients and for their members. So we are very encouraged with our discussions with the payers and certainly in regard to defining a price level, we're not at the point yet where we're ready to make a disclosure around that and I think that's something we can update closer to our launch timing. And clearly we are focused on the value that LUXTURNA brings both in terms of direct and indirect costs. So I think we're well-positioned and certainly in our discussions with the payers. They’re very positive on the value proposition we are presenting to them and our engagements to our payer team.

Stephen Willey

Great. Thanks for taking the questions.

Thank you. Our next question comes from the line of Martin Auster of UBS. Your line is open.

Martin Auster

Thanks. Hi, everyone. Congratulations on the data release today. Thanks for taking the question. With the positive data out there now, do you guys anticipate an inflection with regard to enrollment trends for the Spark 8011 [ph] trial going forward? Is it fair to expect more accelerated trajectory then?

Jeff Marrazzo

Thanks for the question. I will say that one of and really the leading driver for us to consider the initial disclosure was to continue to accelerate the recruitment of sites and the recruitment of patients. Our team has done a tremendous job over the last couple of quarters in bringing on numerous additional sites, and we feel very good about where we are and we actually believe we have already the necessary cue of patients to complete our internal plans for dose escalation. But we believe that it is important to continue to recruit patients and recruit sites, and we believe this will accelerate that. We saw a similar trend last year when we did the initial disclosure in hemophilia B and that certainly was one of the factors in sharing this initial data today on a top line basis. Kathy anything you want to add to that?

Dr. Kathy High

No, I think you summarized it well.

Martin Auster

Could you remind me in the protocol how many patients per dose cohort you’re -- its written for?

Dr. Kathy High

Well, we have to keep that flexible in the protocol. The protocol on clinicaltrials.gov is written for as many 30 subjects. So …

Martin Auster

Excellent. Thanks, guys.

Dr. Kathy High

We have, I believe some flexibility there.

Martin Auster

Thanks.

Jeff Marrazzo

Thank you. I appreciate it.

And our next question comes from the line of Edward Nash of Suntrust.

Yun Zhong

Hi. This is Yun Zhong for Edward. Thanks for taking the question and congratulations on the data. So about the dose, I understand that you’ve decided to dose escalate, but given that -- especially in the second patient 12 weeks seems to be quite early time point. And from the past, heme B study we’ve seen patient was factor IX level continue to rise beyond that time point. I wonder, first -- I guess, given that close to 12% seems to be a viable dose and is it possible at all that you can achieve maybe higher activity level at that dose?

Jeff Marrazzo

Kathy, do you want to answer that?

Dr. Kathy High

Sorry, are you saying can we achieve a higher activity level at the …?

Yun Zhong

The initial dose of the …

Dr. Kathy High

5 x 1011?

Yun Zhong

Right.

Jeff Marrazzo

So, yes, I think the question you're asking was whether we will continue to rise, because we’ve a patient and the second one who is at 14% as we described at 12 weeks. Without getting into the specifics at this point, because think it's premature and it's too early in terms of the numbers of patients. We are seeing and Kathy made a comment earlier about each factor having a different signature. We are seeing at least as much as you draw conclusions from two patients on the plateau point. It does appear that these patients are plateau and this sector of plateaus is a bit earlier than what we’ve seen in our hemophilia B experience. And so, the levels that we're talking about today were levels that we saw repeat values on over a period of time.

Yun Zhong

Okay. I see. And second question, just want to confirm that will you be providing any updates before ASH were ASH will be the next time point for us to learn additional point of study data?

Jeff Marrazzo

I will just say, I mean, we’re always careful about counting our chickens for, so to speak, so we intend to submit the abstract. We intend to present at the medical meeting, if we are fortunate to have that abstract accepted, that would certainly be a venue you could see data. And our intention would be to present the full data obviously today’s the top line readout. We would present the full data as we’ve done in the past, [indiscernible] information at a medical conference and that would obviously give very good candidate at the conference.

Yun Zhong

Okay. And final question is about LUXTURNA. Have you received any FDA feedback regarding a potential advisory committee?

Jeff Marrazzo

We have. We expect we will have an advisory committee meeting. I expect sometime this month we will announce the specific timing of that.

Yun Zhong

Okay, great. Thank you very much.

Our next question comes from the line of Joseph Schwartz of Leerink.

Dae Gon

Hi. Good morning, guys. Let me add my congrats. This is Dae Gon dialing in for Joe. So two quick ones on the heme A data. Congrats on the data. It looks fantastic. I was wondering if Kathy you could possibly comment on the patient baseline characteristics? I know it's early, but just wanted to see if whether being a severe at baseline versus a moderate to severe baseline having that endogenous ability to produce an express factor rate. Can you kind of piggyback on the gene therapy and therefore provide a nice boost, if you will, in the treatment response? And then the second one is, is there any further understanding of the preexisting neutralizing antibody prevalence in the heme A patient population? Thanks.

Dr. Kathy High

Maybe I will just start by saying that we do want to be careful about our ASH abstract and disclosing too many details in this top line, but I will tell you this that the study is open to individuals with factor VIII levels of less than or equal to 2%. And if you look across the hemophilia population you will be aware of the fact that the largest category of subjects are people who are severely affected with less than 1% factor VIII activity. So you can -- you draw your own conclusions based on the prevalence of the patients out there. And -- so your other question was about -- sorry, what was your second question?

Jeff Marrazzo

The second question was about the seroprevalence. Again I think with all these studies, it's early I think we need to see a larger cohort of patients. I will say though what we are seeing is wholly consistent with multiple, if not all the AAV vectors that we have looked at internally. Meaning it's no different from what we have seen with our other internal bioengineered capsids as well as naturally occurring capsid serotypes that we have done multiple experiments on looking at large cohorts of hemophilia patients and screening their sera. So it's in that same range.

Dae Gon

Right. With regards to actually the first question, Kathy, I guess, my question wasn’t really clear. I was wondering though if the patient baseline has any kind of effect on the overall response. So if you were to treat a severe patient as opposed to a moderate to severe patient, would you expect different outcome of the SPK with that in mind?

Dr. Kathy High

No, I think you would expect the same delta. Now I understand where you’re going with this. So, the volume of distribution of factor VIII is only the vascular space. So from the same level of vector you should get the same delta, no matter what the patients baseline was and I’m making that clear.

Dae Gon

Yes, yes. Absolutely. Thank you very much.

Our next question comes from the line of Raju Prasad of William Blair.

Raju Prasad

Hey, guys. Thanks for taking my question and again congrats on the progress so far. So there's a paper that came out recently by Loomans et al, discussing an increased risk of intracranial bleeds with patients with non-severe hemophilia A. Just are you aware of that paper? And if so, could you just comment on the findings and how that might relate to the gene therapy?

Jeff Marrazzo

Kathy, do you want to take that?

Dr. Kathy High

Yes. So that’s a very interesting paper. I will say -- I think it's important to begin with this, overwhelmingly in the hemophilia population, intracranial hemorrhage is a complication of severe hemophilia, less than 1%. This is an interesting paper that looked crossed, I think it was 2,700 patients with moderately severe or mild hemophilia in the Dutch population. And what they showed was that out of those 2,700 people or more than 2,700 people there was 17 individuals with moderately severe or mild hemophilia who experienced intracranial hemorrhage. I think that the average factor level in those individuals was in the team, maybe 13, 15 something like that. So I think you see that. There were a couple of patients who had levels as high as 30%. One of those was an older man who suffered an intracranial hemorrhage in the setting up trauma, which of course everyone is at risk for. And the second one was a man who had other risk factors for intracranial hemorrhage including known hypertension and vascular disease. So, I think it's a little hard to interpret for individuals with either trauma or other predisposing factors. Again, I think it's important for everyone to realize intracranial hemorrhage is overwhelmingly seen in people with severe hemophilia, not with milder forms.

Raju Prasad

Thanks, Kathy. That’s really helpful actually. And then one more, Jeff, maybe internally how is the Company preparing for the LUXTURNA ad comm [ph]? What kind of questions could you expect on the data set given that was recently published in Lancet with a decent editorial review?

Jeff Marrazzo

I will let again Kathy answer that.

Raju Prasad

Okay.

Dr. Kathy High

Those LUXTURNA data published in the Lancet …

Jeff Marrazzo

No, no, Kathy …

Raju Prasad

The question is on the ad comm [ph] internal preparations, yes.

Dr. Kathy High

Oh, well, we are preparing for that. As you might expect, developing our briefing book and our presentations and testing those, both internally and with external reviewers and we are confident that we can make a very good discussion of the risk-benefit ratio for LUXTURNA.

Raju Prasad

Okay, great. Thanks, guys.

Jeff Marrazzo

Thank you.

Our next question comes from the line of Vincent Chen of Bernstein.

Vincent Chen

Thank you for taking the question and congratulations again on the excellent results. A follow-up question on discussion of consistency. So how consistent is the lot to lot variability in manufacturing and what parameters you use to measure this? There were some data at ISTH suggesting that qPCR could be extremely variable in measuring the number of vector genome, suggesting that gene therapy manufacturing remains fairly variable. Has this been your experience? Also I imagine that with your low dose, you could treat all of these initial patients with just one lot of vector, is that the case? And then I have a follow-up.

Jeff Marrazzo

Maybe on your question about, I think you're asking about sort of titer and whether the titer is consistent. One of the things that we set out to do over the last three years around actually LUXTURNA as I’m sure many of you are aware, was to really develop for the first time analytical methods that could be qualified and validated and we’re obviously a big part of what we were working to complete before our submission of our BLA for LUXTURNA. And in that context one of the things that we’ve done with assays for example like the titer assay has been to substantially tighten the sensitivity and specificity or increased sensitivity and specificity and tighten the variability of that assay. Historically from my recollection there have been substantial variabilities in another assays. We’ve gotten that assay down to around a 5% variability, which is very tight and it's the type of analytical method that we've discussed previously that could be competitive advantage over the long-term and other people will need to meet that bar. So at least in our hands with our manufacturing process, again I go back and emphasize the technology choice around mammalian cell lines and why you have control over that. And the investment that we've made on a one-time basis from LUXTURNA that pays off through the rest of the platform.

Vincent Chen

I see. And then a second question on payer discussions for LUXTURNA, what are you hearing with regard to your potential preauthorization criteria and who can be treated recognizing the trial was an LCA and also had inclusion criteria around viable retinal cells in visual acuity or visual field. What receptivity are you seeing with regard to authorizing use in a broader group of RPE65 patients?

Jeff Marrazzo

Yes, I will let John answer that.

John Furey

Yes. So we are actually at the present moment obviously our filings is for biallelic mutations in RPE65, that’s our submission. What we’re clearly seeing in the initial contact and engagement with healthcare professionals is the LCA patients are typically those that are readily identifiable and we believe that they’re the initial cohort of patients that we will be working with. Obviously, we are looking forward to be able to identify those patients with RP and to also bring them into the treatment profile. So, this will obviously be a function of discussion as we go through outcome, but we’re fully expecting that all the cohorts of patients both LCA and RPE will be covered within the cohort of patients across the label.

Vincent Chen

But, I guess, speaking beyond the label, I’m thinking more in terms of -- you could certainly get a broader label, but if payers really wanted to sort of narrow the aperture, sometimes they do try to find what criteria out there exists who kind of narrowing the number of patients getting treated in one way or the other look is to look at the inclusion criteria in the trials. I wonder if just once the -- what has been the discussions around essentially going, I guess, having a preauthorization criteria better matched to the potential label rather than be the trial criteria?

Jeff Marrazzo

Well, what I would say at a high-level is, so first of all, it's a good question, we still need and have to take the step of getting approval and negotiating our labels. So it is, I think still premature to talk about what would happen on the other side of those two things in -- with respect to that. That said, the types of conversations we're having with payers are with these and other considerations in mind and how do we ensure the access for patients align to label and there are ways to do that, which is it's premature to get in to today, but we are working through various ways to do that, that could ensure that, or for example simplify the prior authorization process. So we are very much committed as we have been for a long time to ensuring access and looking at different ways we can accomplish that.

Vincent Chen

Great. Thank you very much and congrats again on the progress.

Jeff Marrazzo

Thanks.

Our next question comes from the line of Matthew Luchini of BMO Capital.

Matthew Luchini

Hi. Good morning, everyone and let me also add my congratulations on the data. A couple of additional questions actually on LUXTURNA at this point. So first, maybe you could give us just your latest update in terms of pre-commercialization activities. Obviously, it's a centers of excellence approach, so maybe you could help give some color around maybe how many of your centers are ready today? And if not, maybe characterize what's left to do for the centers that have been identified, but are not yet fully on board? And then secondly with regard to genetic testing initiatives, maybe you could talk there a little bit about how patient identification efforts are coming? And if you seen any kind of acceleration in the trend as the company and the program have gained a higher profile as we’re getting little bit closer to approval? Thanks.

Jeff Marrazzo

Thanks for the question. I will let John answer.

John Furey

Thank you, Matthew. Obviously, first I just want to recognize we are obviously extremely excited with the acceptance of the BLA by the FDA and establishment of PDUFA date. We have actually fully mobilized our field team at this point and the field team is substantially made up of MSLs and specialist diagnostic leads and a payer lead team working through the appropriate development and education of awareness in healthcare practitioners around IRDs generally, and specifically where inquiries come up in regard to RPE65. Especially in regard to COEs and I think your question in regard to the centers of excellence where we will apply the treatment, we have actively identified at this point between five and eight COEs, which have a geographic distribution which will facilitate access for patients. We're currently working with those COEs to understand the procedure, the standard of care that we would look for in patients, and the modalities of how they would manage reimbursement. So we were actively engaged through different stages of discussions with the various COEs, but we are quite confident by the time that we come to launch we will have that network substantially established and ready for treatment of patients probably in the first half of 2018. Obviously, one of the areas that we would be keenly focused on is the training and certification of the physicians in those COEs. That’s one effort that actually you have to wait post launch. So that would be -- probably the final gating factor and getting the COEs ready, but we already have plans in place for that training which will take place shortly after launch. So in respect to the COEs we're pretty confident and pretty happy with progress to date. On patient identification, obviously preapproval a lot of our focus is on educating healthcare practitioners in respect to IRDs and -- one of the things that you actually learn when you spend time with physicians is this is under diagnosed area. It's an area that hasn’t had a solution. So we are really bring a lot of hope to both physicians and patients where there wasn’t much hope previously in terms of bringing a solution for these particular illness. So as we move closer to approval and certainly with the submission of the BLA, it's very clear that the -- there has been an uptick in interest both on physicians and patients in terms of our offering. And we’ve been actively engaged with those physicians in educating them about importantly the identification of patients with IRD, and then secondarily ensuring that they’re getting diagnosis. On our program -- genetic program that we have provided with a 31 gene panel, its accommodating those discussions on market development. So we are very encouraged, the physicians are responding very positively with the submission to actively looking for patients that this particular offering can help and support post launch. So at this stage, we continue to be very encouraged by the progress we are making with physicians to potentially identify patients post launch that we can assist.

Matthew Luchini

Just one quick clarifying question that if I could. Given that we're talking about a PDUFA in mid-January and a bit of training that needs to take place following that PDUFA, how then do we think realistically about the timelines for when the product could actually be used for the first time as we move through the first part of 2018?

Jeff Marrazzo

So I think, the PDUFA date is the date that’s out there. I think we’ve plans that we would kick off on an approval, obviously the plan is to do that today around that date. If for some reason it came in early, we will take those plans off then. So I think it's probably still premature to comment specifically on the process. There obviously will be a timeline gap between approval and launch, not just on the COE side, but also on finalizing things like packaging, labeling, and putting drug product in supply.

John Furey

And I would also add that, in addition to training and getting the COEs mobilized, they’re the issues of initial reimbursement and access for patients that will run in parallel to that. So I think as Jeff said, it's probably pretty premature for us to guide when the first patient will be treated, but I can assure you we will be working as fast as we can to make sure patients get access to our offering. So -- but I think we can get and guide more on that as we get much closer to launch in respect to first patient is dosed.

Matthew Luchini

Great. Thank you.

Thank you. And our next question comes from the line of Gbola Amusa of Chardan. Your line is open.

Gbola Amusa

Hi. Thanks for taking my call and I hope I’m not repeating any questions since I hopped on a bit late. And I know your results are early in heme A, but they are pretty interesting and congratulations on them. But I wanted to get a timing, just given that you are using the novel capsid Spark 200 in the trial. Can you tell us the interval chosen or required between the dosing of your patients? So for example we’ve seen that with your competitors we seen requirements of between within 24 hours to one full month, depending on safety signals. And then, secondly, with your LUXTURNA payer discussions, can you at least confirm that the discussions involve traditional models of reimbursement or payment, and no new or novel models?

Jeff Marrazzo

Gbola could you clarify your first question? I’m not sure that I understood the 24 hours to one month comment.

Gbola Amusa

Right. For one of your competitors, Baxter I think they were required to wait a month between the dosing of patients. And I’m just trying to see in your current trial once you dose one patient, how long you have to wait before you dose the next patient?

Jeff Marrazzo

So we haven't specified the exact timeline, but there is a stagger required between -- in the dose escalation trial, in this trial, there is a stagger required between patients and then there's also staggers required between doses. And so, that is obviously one of the factors that has us today disclosing a certain number of patients today even more so than the queue available patients interested in enrollment. So there is a built-in stagger between patients and between dose cohorts. And so that's the way it stand today.

Gbola Amusa

Right. So, when would we find out what that stagger is potentially? We just have to wait and see, I suppose?

Jeff Marrazzo

Yes, I mean, we don’t think -- it's nothing we are going to disclose. I will just say at a high-level that we had a similar stagger in our hemophilia B trial. It was something obviously we discussed with the FDA. I think one of the things that at least we understood from those interactions with the FDA is one of the reasons for their interest in maintaining the stagger even as we generated history and data across heme B and heme A was concerns about supraphysiologic levels.

Gbola Amusa

Great. That’s helpful. Thanks.

Thank you. And I’m showing no further questions in the queue.

Jeff Marrazzo

So just real quick to question Gbola, today as we said before we believe that the highest likelihood today is that we will have traditional models in the United States. We have been and are continuing to exhaust looking at other alternatives and are continuing to do that work. There are and we see this very much as the shared responsibility between us and the payer system. And there are things from a regulatory perspective, existing regulations for example that may limit the ability for us to do some of those and it's our goal to understand what those options are and present a note what those types of regulatory impediments might be. But I would say today that the high likelihood in the majority of the cases, if not all the cases will be a traditional model to answer your question.

Thank you. And I’m showing no further questions in the queue at this time. I’d like to turn the call back to Jeff Marrazzo, CEO for closing remarks.

Jeff Marrazzo

I just want to thank everyone for joining this morning and for your interest and for your comments and congratulations. We, as I said, at the outset this is a call we were really looking forward to and excited about, because of the progress we've been making over the last couple of months, not just in the unprecedented regulatory steps with LUXTURNA for gene therapy, but obviously the chance today to share initial top line results in our hemophilia A program. We look forward to seeing you out in about on the road and continue to update you as our progress -- on our progress as we continue to make that through the balance of 2017. Thanks again.

Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for participating in today's conference. This does conclude the call. You may now disconnect. Everyone have a wonderful day.

