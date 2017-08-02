Hartstreet LLC: Midland Enhanced Completions Show Why USO Could Be Headed Higher

We recently covered well economics in the Eagle Ford and its core. This provided insight into the longer term implications for world oil prices. Shale production is scrutinized do to the marginal cost of production. OPEC and non-OPEC nations can produce onshore at much lower costs. Shale fills the gap, so to speak, so it will set prices. We have seen a steady down tick in the price of oil since the OPEC deal. This has also weighed on the U.S. Oil ETF (USO). OPEC's deal initially uplifted oil prices. The hope of a border tax in the U.S. added another bullish narrative.

Source: Investing.com

The OPEC deal had a grace period which allowed OPEC, and others, to flood the market with oil. This filled onshore and offshore inventories. Additional issues are increased production from Libya, Nigeria and the U.S. Russia was slow to cut early, which also added barrels. On July 24th, we thought OPEC could cause a short squeeze. Saudi export cuts and geopolitical issues have pushed oil prices higher.

Midland has seen significant production growth when compared to other U.S. plays. Development began earlier than the Delaware Basin, and it has led the Permian to the top unconventional play in the U.S.

U.S. unconventional producers have been moving to enhanced completions. Some have been slower to change, but this is the new normal. To track the economics of these completions specifically, we pulled wells in the Eagle Ford, Midland, Delaware, and Bakken. In the Midland Basin, we found 491 locations that began producing since October 2015. 275 locations produced more than 100,000 BO and 58 greater than 200,000 BO.

Source: Welldatabase.com

Almost half of the locations were in Midland, followed by Martin and Upton.

Source: Welldatabase.com

Operators focus on the best geology, and these counties seem to be seeing the best results.

Source: Welldatabase.com

Midland and Martin have seen the greatest oil production. Pioneer (PXD) has to bulk of the locations pulled, followed by Exxon (XOM), and Encana (ECA). All other operators included in this analysis are listed below.

Source: Welldatabase.com

The number of locations has some to do with activity, but is also indicative of the operator's move to better induced fracturing.

Source: Welldatabase.com

On a per county basis, Andrew and Midland have the largest type curve with respect to BOE.

Midland wells have produced significantly more than those in the Eagle Ford with over 190 thousand BO over 18 months of production. Eagle Ford enhanced completions produced 145 thousand over the same time frame (for specific economics in the Eagle Ford check out the two articles linked at the beginning of this analysis).

Source: Welldatabase.com

Looking at Midland as a whole, the wells produce significant volumes of oil in the first year and a half. 281,430 Mcf was produced per location. 80% NRI is used with $3/Mcf and $50/BO. NGLs were not figured.

In summary, $50/BO provides decent economics for locations in Midland. The average enhanced Midland Basin well was still producing 5,790 BO as of month 18. The average location would make up the $542,828 around month 21 of well life. This does not mean operators will be able to grow production at $50 oil, but does seem to substantiate growth between $50 and $60. If this is the case, and Midland is considered the top U.S. play, USO could be headed higher in the coming months.

Disclaimer: This article is limited to the dissemination of general information pertaining to its advisory services, together with access to additional investment-related information, publications, and links. Well data is provided by WellDatabase. Accordingly, the publication of articles should not be construed by any consumer and/or prospective client as a solicitation to effect, or attempt to effect transactions in securities, or the rendering of personalized investment advice for compensation, over the internet. This information is provided for guidance and information purposes only. This information is not intended to provide investment, tax, or legal advice. The information contained herein has been compiled from sources deemed reliable and it is accurate to the best of our knowledge and belief. However, I cannot guarantee its accuracy, completeness, and validity and cannot be held liable for any errors or omissions. All information contained herein should be independently verified and confirmed. Hartstreet LLC does not accept any liability for any loss or damage whatsoever caused in reliance upon such information. Readers are advised that the material contained herein should be used solely for informational purposes. Information presented is for educational purposes only and does not intend to make an offer or solicitation for the sale or purchase of any specific securities, investments, or investment strategies. Investments involve risk and unless otherwise stated, are not guaranteed. Be sure to first consult with a qualified financial adviser and/or tax professional before implementing any strategy discussed herein. Welldatabase.com provided the data for this article. There might be a delay between upcoming articles because we are working on securing investments for Hartstreet LLC.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CXO, USO, APA, RSPP, PE, PXD, ECA, EGN.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.