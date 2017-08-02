CSS Industries' (CSS) CEO Chris Munyan on Q1 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

CSS Industries, Inc. (NYSE:CSS)

John Roselli

Thank you. Good morning. Thank you for joining our first ever conference call to discuss CSS Industry's first quarter results for fiscal year 2018 and our outlook for the balance of the year. With me today is our Chief Executive Officer and President, Chris Munyan. During the course of this call we will be providing certain forward looking information. We ask you to look at yesterday's press release and read through the forward looking cautionary statements that we've included there. In addition we will use certain non-GAAP measures in our discussion this morning and we ask you to read through the sections of our press release that address the use of these items. The press release and related schedules can be found on the Investor Relations portion of our website at cssindustries.com. Now let me turn the call over to Chris for some opening comments

Chris Munyan

Thanks, John. Good morning everyone. Our first quarter was challenging from a top line perspective but essentially in line with our expectations. Overall our sales grew 6.6% year-over-year entirely due to the sales contribution from a call. Excluding the call, our sales declined 9% similar to the year over year decline we experienced in the fourth quarter particularly due to the timing of customer resets but also did the tightening inventory management by our customers. The first quarter is our slowest quarter typically representing less than 15% of our full year sales so it's difficult to gauge how our full year will play out based on the first quarter results. That said we expected a tough first quarter with improving year-over-year comparisons in our second, third and fourth quarters and that is why we are seeing as our orders in the craft and celebrations markets have picked up significantly in the past few weeks.

Also we now have most of our seasonal Christmas commitments from customers and those are in line with our expectations. Operationally, I'm pleased with our performance in the first quarter. Our initiatives to improve efficiency, streamline our business, cut costs and reduce working capital are showing early signs of progress. The warehouse consolidation is complete and the issues that we referenced in our prior press releases are behind us. The McCall integration is going as planned and the business is performing well. Sales have been consistent with our expectations and we believe that we are on track to achieve the cost synergies we targeted. Our balance sheet remains strong and our acquisition pipeline remains robust. So overall it was a good start to the year.

Now let me turn it over to John to review the financials in detail.

John Roselli

Thanks, Chris. I'll start by reviewing our sales performance by category and then move through the rest of the P&L to the balance sheet, cash flow and liquidity. Net sales in the quarter were $48.3 million, an increase of 6.6% over the prior year. The McCall acquisition contributed $7.1 million in the quarter excluding McCall net sales declined 9.1%. Looking at sales by category seasonal net sales were $4.6 million in the quarter down 15.4% from the prior year, the decline was primarily driven by lower back to school sales in the mass market channel. We had a program of a large customer last year that did not repeat this year and this drove most of the decline.

I would note that the first quarter is very slow in this category as Chris mentioned typically representing less than 5% of our full year sales. In addition this category is more program driven where we need to reearn our business with our customers every year so we tend to see more volatility from quarter to quarter and year to year based on the movement in these programs. Looking ahead to our seasonal ramp in the second and third quarters as Chris mentioned we have received the majority of our Christmas commitments, sales in this category will be down year over year in the second quarter as well as the full year due to customer by downs and program losses at one particular large customer. This was assumed in our outlook for the full year. In our celebrations category net sales were 25.1 million in the quarter a decrease of 3.2% compared to the prior year. The decline was mostly due to the timing of everyday ribbon, infant, and journal sales to mass market retailers. We had a training program with a large customer last year that did not repeat but will be replaced with a new program later this fiscal year.

These declines were partially offset by increased sales to the packaging wholesale and distribution channels. In this category we typically also see volatility from year to year related to the timing of customer Planogram resets and new programs, we expect to see positive year over year growth in the second quarter and for the full year in this category.

In the craft category net sales were 18.5 million in the quarter an increase of 33.6% over the prior year excluding the acquired sales from McCall our net sales declined 17.7% compared to the prior year. The decline was primarily due to the timing of a ribbon reset this year at a large customer which will occur in the second quarter and a smaller button reset that occurred in last year's first quarter that will not recur this year until late in the second quarter. Looking ahead while our year over year trends executing McCall have been negative in recent quarters we expect this to reverse in Q2 with strong year over year growth. This growth continue for the balance of the year.

Moving down the P&L, our gross income on a GAAP basis was $11.8 million in the first quarter down slightly from $12.3 million last year. Gross margin was 24.4% compared to 27.1% last year. As we've noted in prior press releases our gross profit has been impacted by the accounting treatment of the sewing pattern inventory we acquired with the McCall acquisition. GAAP rules required us to value this inventory at fair value meaning the sales price to end customers less any discrete selling costs This resulted in a $19.7 million non-cash bargain purchase gain at the time of the acquisition.

The inventory we acquired which we now estimate is approximately 15 to 18 months' worth of inventory will sell through with this stepped up costs resulting in no gross profit. This will drag down our profitability on a GAAP basis. To provide investors with a normalized view of profitability we are adding back to step up amount to our gross income to reflect the true profitability of these products. Our adjusted gross profit was $15 million, a 22% increase from the prior year. Adjusted gross margin was 31% or about four percentage points higher than last year's first quarter. This increase largely reflects the favorable mix impact of the McCall acquisition.

Selling, general and administrative expenses were $20.4 million in the quarter compared to $17.1 million in the prior year. The $3.3 million increase primarily relates to the SG&A of McCall including some nonrecurring integration expenses and I would notice this before any synergies take effect. We expect these in the second quarter and beyond. Our base business operating expenses were down slightly year over year primarily due to timing. Our GAAP operating loss for the quarter was $8.9 million compared to $5.3 million in the prior year.

Adjusting for the McCall step up of $3.2 million, $400,000 of integration expenses and partially offset by a $110,000 favorable legal settlement. Our adjusted operating loss was $5.4 million for the quarter essentially in-line with the prior year. The effective tax rate in the quarter was 18.5% compared to 35.5% in the prior year quarter. The decrease in the tax rate was primarily caused by the permanent reinvestment of offshore earnings at lower tax rates. This was made possible by the acquisition of McCall which has operations in the U.K. and Australia, the impact on our tax rate will be proportionally large in our slower first and fourth quarters effectively increasing our net losses in those periods when compared to the prior year. On a full year basis, the permanent reinvestment should reduce our tax rate by about two points. In addition, we had a $200,000 unfavorable impact in this quarter from the implementation of a new accounting standard which requires us to record the tax expense associated with expired stock compensation directly to our income statement. This was previously reported to stockholders equity without impacting the P&L, this typically will occur once a year as older grants expire and only if those grants expire worthless.

The net loss for the quarter was 7.1 million compared to 3.3 million in the prior year and a net loss per share was $0.78 compared to $0.36 last year. The adjusted net loss for the quarter was $0.53 per share compared to $0.36 last year. The decline was largely due to the reduced tax benefits and discrete item that I just mentioned.

Turning now to the balance sheet and cash flow, we ended the quarter with $49.7 million of cash which was down from $55 million in the prior year. This was due to the cash used to fund the McCall acquisition back in December. Inventory was a $115 million at quarter end up from $91 million a year ago entirely due to the acquired McCall inventory, our base business inventory was essentially flat year over year.

Cash used for operating activities was $15.3 million in the quarter, an improvement of 5.5 million over the prior year primarily due to lower working capital growth. Capital expenditures were 900,000 in this year's first quarter compared to 2 million last year. Our liquidity remains strong, we have no debt outstanding, 49.7 million of cash as I mentioned and $150 million untapped line of credit. During the quarter we returned $1.8 million to shareholders through our quarterly dividend similar to last year.

Now let me turn the call back to Chris.

Chris Munyan

Thanks, John. Turning now to our outlook for the balance of the year, we continue to expect full year net sales in the range of 345 million to 355 million, an increase of 7% to 10%, no change from our prior outlook. GAAP net income will be higher than our previous outlook due to the timing of the McCall step up amortization that John discussed. Our initial projections had the acquired inventory turning over in the 12 to 15 months but we are now estimating 15 to 18 months, this is no impact on our adjusted EBITDA or cash flows. We continue to expect adjusted EBITDA in the range of 30 million to 33 million compared to 25.1 million in fiscal 2017. In closing the overall retail market environmental remains challenging but we're now executing better. We've seen a pickup in orders in our base craft and celebrations businesses which gives us confidence in our full year outlook. We're excited about the McCall acquisition and the new markets and products that opens for us, our balance sheet remains in great shape and our pipeline [indiscernible] acquisitions remain strong. I'm excited about our new leadership team and the early contribution they're making. We just added our new CIO in the last month who comes in with great ideas. Our leadership team is now complete. So overall I feel really good about the direction of the company and I believe we're well positioned for solid year and a bright future.

Now let's open up the line for questions.

John Walthausen

I appreciate the first ever conference call but start off with a question. In the McCall you're saying that sales are hitting your expectations but you adjusted the cost for these rolling through the step up and inventory suggesting which would suggest that sales are falling shorter of what you initially expected. Can you help me understand the discrepancy?

John Roselli

Sure, yes John. When we acquired McCall we didn't have perfect data. We had to make an estimate on the inventory turns of the McCall patterns and those patterns are on consignment at retailer. So we made an estimate and as we got into the quarter we realized the estimate was off. It was disconnected from the sales, the sales are on track as we mentioned but the estimate for the inventory amortization assume the inventory would turn a lot faster than it actually is. So we made that adjustment during the quarter and updated our guidance, it's really just a swap between more flowing through net income and a smaller adjustment back to adjusted EBITDA figure.

John Walthausen

So that suggest to me that the mix is more towards new products that you've introduced and shipped out recently rather than to ones that were out there. Is that a correct understanding?

John Roselli

No I think, really just a correction of a bad estimate is really what it is John and the estimate was not properly correlated to the sales forecast and so now we've corrected that and those numbers are tight because remember what we're trying to do with the adjustment is really just reflect the true profitability of the McCall business, and so we're doing that by estimating -- how long it will take the inventory to turn and our estimates were off. So really more of an error than any change in our sales expectations.

John Walthausen

Okay, the other question that I had was on the craft business in total, you said business is picked up and you expect this to be a good year. Can you help us to understand whether it's more penetration of retail or new products or what's driving that business in your expectation and is this sort of a program driven business so if we have a good year this year don't necessarily count on next year or don't even assume next year is going to be a better year or what's happening in that market?

Chris Munyan

Relating to our craft business which is predominantly ribbon and buttons as well as McCall, and we commented on McCall relative to sales kind of being in line with expectations, with our ribbon and craft business when we look at the second and third quarters for one we have there was a timing of how we ship the new products, so the shipments of new products are occurring more to the to the second quarter than last year they were in the first quarter. Two, John is that last year we disclosed that we had difficulties relative to our warehouse consolidation project which caused a disruption of our shipments in the second and third quarters of last year. That warehouse now is working properly as we expected and so we believe we're going to see lift versus last year as we're shipping on time with high fill rates.

We also have for some of our customers some increase share going into the second quarter versus a year ago.

John Walthausen

Increased share, basically so more shelf space at key retailers?

Chris Munyan

Correct, more products on the shelf space. That's correct.

David Cohen

I echo John thanks for initiating these calls and I have a question about the balance sheet. By historical standards we're still running kind of high in terms of how much working capital we have tied up and I realize some of that relates to the McCall transaction and some of that obviously relates to some changes in terms of that we're offering to our customers. Could you take a shot at sort of backing out how much of the increased working capital investment is more temporary in nature and how much of it might be more permanent.

John Roselli

Yes. So a couple things on the working capital, there's several dynamics happening. So first, as you mentioned we did have a customer terms change, we do have the McCall step up in the inventory value but we also had last year as you know the warehouse consolidation issues that Chris just mentioned and we mentioned in our script. Those issues drove up our inventory to abnormally high levels. We are working that down. We've got very comprehensive plans to bring our inventory down and actually if you look from our year over year working capital build our normal seasonal build that we see from Q4 to Q1 last year versus this year we did build less inventory than we did a year ago.

So we are making progress. We think it's early days but we are working to bring the inventory levels down. The last thing is and a little more difficult to get our arms around, but our business model is changing a little bit as we add, buttons, sewing products in other areas where the inventory turn is going to be a little slower. The margin profile is better but the inventory turn is slower. So there will be some permanent effect to our working capital as a result of our changing business mix over time but there's also some discrete items that we are working on to bring that capital base down. All of that said we're expecting significantly improved free cash flow this year relative to last year, really we haven't put a number around it. We don't have a guidance figure to give you and we don't really have a long term profile to put around it at this stage but we do have a number of initiatives to bring that working capital base down versus where it's been.

David Cohen

Okay, obviously at such time as you can give us a little bit of help in that area would be great. We appreciate it. Thanks a lot.

John Roselli

Understood. Thanks, David.

John Roselli

Okay, all right well thank you for joining us. This is our first call so if you have any follow up questions based on the comments on the call or the press release we issued yesterday please call the number at the top of the earnings release which is my direct line, John Roselli. We will be around all day to take any follow up questions. Thanks again for joining and everybody have a great day.

