Newfield Exploration (NFX) CEO Lee Boothbyon on Q2 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Stephen Campbell

Good morning everyone, and thanks for dialing in today. We realize this is a very busy day for you guys with multiple calls going on at the same time. Following our prepared remarks this morning, which we promised will be brief, from our Chairman and CEO, Lee Boothby, we will have all the members of our leadership team available to take your questions, as always. [Operator Instructions]

Let me also remind you that today's call is being recorded, and will be available on our Web site along with our earnings release, the accompanying financial tables, and non-GAAP reconciliations as well as @NFX side deck. We will reference certain non-GAAP measures. So, please see those reconciliations in our earnings release and in our @NFX publication.

Our discussion today will contain forward-looking estimates and assumptions based on our current views and reasonable expectations. In summary, these statements and those in yesterday's news releases and @NFX and on this conference call regarding our expectations or predictions of the future are forward-looking statements intended to be covered by the Safe Harbor provisions under Federal Securities Laws. There are many factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from these expectations, including those we've described in our earnings release and our other filings. Please refer to the legends in our earnings release and @NFX for additional information.

Thanks again for dialling, and I'll now turn it over to our Chairman, Lee Boothby.

Lee Boothby

Thanks, Steve, and good morning everyone, thanks for dialing in for our midyear update call. And this remain very interesting times in our sector, and as Steve mentioned, we know everybody is -- you know, got a lot of meeting information they're trying to keep up with today, call information, so we will try to keep our call on schedule and keep our remarks brief. As always, we will welcome your specific questions at the end of the dialog this morning.

I will start off by saying most importantly we are accomplishing our key objectives for the year and executing very well across our entire portfolio of assets. In STACK, we remain in the early innings of understanding of our ultimate infill well space and completion designs. We have recent production date on our third operated infill STACK pilot to-date, and we have about 250 total operated drilling units to tackle on the road ahead. As we mentioned on many occasions, it's very important that we capture the right data early to create maximum value over time. It's a world-class asset that will only get better on the road ahead.

In SCOOP, we continue to refine our development plans. In yesterday's release you will see the results from the Tina development which is an eight-well Woodford Shale development with increased completion intensity and tighter cluster spacing over the historical activity in that area. As you can see in our @NFX publication, the results we are seeing are very encouraging in all aspects, and it bodes well for the upside in SCOOP, not just in the other horizons are being tested, but in our Woodford where we believe there is redevelopment opportunities, and I think Tina is a good proxy for what we might be able to do there.

In today's @NFX, we also remind you just how stellar our results have been in the Williston Basin over the course of the last several months. Our teams are drilling best-in-class wells in the basin; our enhanced completions are significantly improving well productivity and EURs. Our recent wells of estimated gross EURs in excess of 1 million barrels well equivalent, and we raised our tight curve in the Williston to reflect the results of the results being posted we enhanced completions.

Through the quick pay back out of these wells, we have maintained production with a single rig and added high return inventory depth to our position. And we today we estimate we have more than 200 operated locations that deliver strong returns in today's oil price environment. In addition to that we have hundreds of non-op locations as well. So, this is a quality asset, and our team is delivering top tier results.

In China, the operator of the third-party floating storage and offloading vessel notified as recently of a problem that will impact our pearl production during the second half of this year. It's a vessel that serves several fields in the area. The issue caused us to recently suspend production from the pearl field. Repairs are required on the vessel which is located about 10 miles from the field, although we were hopeful that these repairs will be completed timely. We took a cautious stance and removed all additional liftings from our forecast for the remainder of the year. This assumption reduces second half output by total of about 5,000 barrels of oil per day. I'll certainly update you once we have better visibility on the timing resuming production.

At the midpoint of the year, we still remain confident that our business plan articulated last February accounts for today's market realities and the continuing volatility we expect in the crude markets. Our plan carefully balances our need to collect infill well spacing information in STACK with investor appetite for improving margins and delivering sustainable returns with production and reserve growth. I have no doubt about it. This still remain challenging times in the E&P sector.

Consensus view from early 2017 that oil prices would strengthen significantly has waned. And companies are again looking into a future that will more likely see mid-cycle oil prices between $45 and $55 per barrel. The goal of this management team is to ensure that we remain competitively advantaged in any price environment. And that is where our collective focus lies today. So we have several key priorities. First, we're focused on delivering the three-year plan we laid out for you earlier this year. The plan used $50 WTI as our base planning assumption, and provided us with double-digit compound annual growth rates over the planned period. We have the people, assets, and capital structure to deliver this plan at current strip prices.

Second, we must have an eye on returns, and work towards transitioning our company to one that delivers sustainable production growth within our funds from operations. Our spending levels were carefully set to ensure that we maintain a strong balance sheet and manage leverage during a period of continued oil price volatility, and the results in uncertainty. Year-to-date, we have lived within our means, funding our drilling programs and maintaining our cash balance of approximately $550 million. Although our high level of completion activities in the third quarter requires a modest outspend, our cash remain a sound insurance policy against a prolonged period of lower oil prices.

Recently, we've had some very thoughtful discussions with investors around the path forward for the E&P business, and is our belief that the E&P winners of the future will exhibit more rational, mature, and disciplined behaviors that deliver both growth and returns to shareholders while minimizing periods of deficit funding and better managing leverage.

Winners will find a way to create and deliver value through cycle. And I and the management team in Newfield are confident that we have both the people and the asset portfolio to make this shortlist. Third, today's plan advances our learning curve in STACK, and we are working to determine optimal development well spacing. The information we are collecting today related to geologic targeting, infill density, and cluster spacing, completion designs, and flowback practices will help us optimize the development plan, maximize our future returns, and deliver the best long-term value proposition for our shareholders. And last night's @NFX we provided early flow data on our recent Stark pilot in STACK, which includes nine new infill wells in the Meramec shale. You will see that those wells are projecting well above our 1.1 million barrel oil equivalent type curve. These generate very strong returns at today's commodity prices.

In addition, we updated our production for the Dorothy pilot, completed earlier this year in the Meramec. On a normalized basis production from these wells are projecting above our 1.1 million barrel type cure. And we currently estimate that those wells will have EURs in excess of 1.4 million barrels. I'll say it again, it's early. We're presently on our fourth operated pilot, and we have about 250 or so operated DSUs in STACK alone to develop in the future.

In addition to the Meramec, we have other prospective horizons we're testing for future development in more mature plays like SCOOP and the Bakken we continue to find ways to improve after hundreds of wells drills to-date. So the simple takeaway for you is this, we're delivering strong returns today, and history says we will continue to find innovative ways to add more value as time progresses.

Production results from recent pilots do show interference, as expected, when compared to our initial wells drilled during the HBP phase. But the average results are tracking above our 1.1 million barrel type curve. We purposely elected to test tighter spacing knowing the importance of capturing this information early, and we will adjust our plans to yield optimal economic results on the road ahead. Our Freeman pilot which also test the 10-well configuration in the Meramec is just beginning to flowback following its recent completion. Later this year, we will complete a 12-well pilot on the Velta June. By mid-year 2018, we will have a significant sample dataset of long-dated production on six-well, eight-well, 10-well, and 12-well development spacing configuration in the Meramec horizon alone.

Ultimately, our density spacing will be fine-tuned to the prevailing macroeconomic commodity price environment. Oil prices are a key variable in setting the planned development well density and completion designs, and our development plans will be continually adjusted to maximize returns and value. We've been careful not to raise our type curves estimates in STACK until we've captured and analyzed the data so we can better understand and properly communicate these critical variables and their collective impacts.

Fourth on our list of objectives for 2017, is a better understanding of our ultimate resource potential in the Anadarko Basin. We made the assessment of other prospective horizons on our acreage a priority entering this year. In SCOOP and STACK we're advancing our SCORE program, the Sycamore, Caney, Osage, Resource Expansion. And we are collecting valuable results today. By year-end, we will have up to 10 operated wells in these respective horizons, and a better understanding of their commerciality and plans for future development. We remain very encouraged by some of the early results we are seeing in SCORE today, and look forward to sharing an update with you later this year.

As you can see from last night's release and @NFX publication, 2017 will be another good year for Newfield. We're seeing higher-than-expected domestic production year-to-date from both our new wells and our base production. For the second quarter, we bested the upper end of our production range with outperformance from all producing areas. The higher-than-expected production was attributable to the larger completions and greater well productivity being delivered throughout the company's asset portfolio. We're on track to deliver our 2017 domestic plan, and again raise the midpoint of our domestic production guidance for 2017. The third quarter is our highest level of activity for the year, and our guidance does reflect timing risk assumptions between the third and fourth quarters. Nonetheless, the year end is tiring we now expect to deliver 8% growth year-over-year compared to the 3% or so estimated in February.

Despite the backdrop of lower oil prices, we remain very encouraged with our future outlook, and growth trajectory, and will enter 2018 with very strong momentum. Newfield has several distinct advantages that we expect will allow us to continue to differentiate our story from the pack on the road ahead. The SCOOP and STACK plays are economically advantage, we have lower our cash operating costs in these plays, and they provide our highest cash operating margin. As we continue to funnel the lion's share of our capital into SCOOP and STACK, and the Anadarko Basin becomes a higher percentage of total production, we would expect that our corporate margins will continue to improve. More of our capital in 2018 will be allocated to drilling and completion activities. In 2017, approximately 25% of our capital budget was allocated to non-drilling and completion investment. This included land, leasehold renewals, and investments in water infrastructure, et cetera.

These investments will decrease as a percentage of total spending in 2018, and we estimate that approximately 90% of capital next year will be invested in the drilling and completion operations. Now that we have largely executed our large contiguously sold position, and funded value-added infrastructure, we're incredibly well-positioned to efficiently harvest our SCOOP and STACK developments going forward. We have a strong capital structure, and multiple options within our portfolio to fund and accelerate our future developments in SCOOP and STACK. Prior to the oil price slide in late-2014, time and again we've demonstrated our ability to sell non-strategic assets, and generated more than $3 billion in proceeds to improve our balance sheet and capture our key plays in the Anadarko Basin.

We know the value creation that occurs as a portfolio is optimized and funds are allocated to assets with inventory depth and higher margins. I'm confident that we will continue to refine our portfolio over time, and reinvest the proceeds in our SCOOP and STACK development. We recently sold our interest in Bohai Bay, China, which closed during second quarter. Today, our cash balance, including short-term investments is approximately $550 million. As we often say internally, assets are not our children. And they all have a lifecycle within our portfolio. You can continue to count on us to do the right things at the right time.

Before opening the call up to your questions, I'll quickly cover our second quarter financials. Our domestic production in the second quarter was 12.8 million barrels of oil equivalent, surpassing the upper end of our guidance range. Including China, our total company production in the second quarter was 13.6 million barrels of oil equivalent, or 150,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day. This is approximately 500,000 barrels above the first quarter of 2017, of the total 62% was liquids and 38% was gas. For the second quarter, we had net income of $0.49 per diluted share after adjusting for the effects of unrealized derivative gains. Net income for the second quarter was $85 million or $0.43 per share in line with consensus estimates.

Our revenues were $402 million. Net cash provided by operating activities for the quarter was $300 million and discretionary cash flow from operations was $215 million. We included a table in @NFX that outlines our investments, which totaled $296 million in the quarter, excluding capitalized interest and overhead.

Our cash operating expenses for the second quarter stated on a unit of production basis were also below our guidance ranges, you can see the continued positive improvements we've made in our cash operating expenses and this should lead to enhanced profitability in the future. You will see @NFX publication. We also added some hedges recently to minimize uncertainty in the remainder of 2017 as well as some positions in 2018. Recently locked in about $50 and an additional 8,000 barrels a day for last five months of the year and we also initiated some hedges for 2018 three way structures for 12,000 barrels a day. These hedges are comprised of $46.56 per barrel with the short put of 38. Prices fall below 38, Newfield receives market plus eight.

As promised, we kept our prepared remarks relatively short today, however there's a lot of good news within our budget. We got high quality options today and we intend to pull every knob and lever to differentiate our performance, we're fortunate to have top tier assets that can generate quality returns at today's strip oil prices. We will continue to find ways to combine growth and returns while being ever mindful of our balance sheet and capital structure. Tomorrow's Winners and EMT will combine the best people and assets to deliver returns to investors through cycle. And Newfield intends to be one of these companies, our cash on hand today is comforting safety net during a time of price uncertainty, this cash coupled with additional non-core asset sales at the appropriate time will be used to bridge us to our desired future state where we balance our investing and spending levels.

As always, thank you for your interest and investment in Newfield Exploration and thanks to every member of team Newfield for the great work they do on all of our behalf each and everyday. Now operator, we're now ready to take questions.

Josh Silverstein

Hey, thanks. Good morning guys. A couple of questions from my end, lot of focus here on margins and the outlook, just wanted to make sure I think you are focused on the $50 per barrel case. If we are in this $45 to $50 range though it sounds as if because of the improving oil productivity that you're seeing out of STACK that you're still very comfortable with that -- those targets that you put out even [indiscernible] little bit higher than that?

Lee Boothby

Yes, we're very comfortable with our targets. I think to make it crystal clear, where we stand by or the statements made in February and we're confident that we can deliver that plan.

Josh Silverstein

Great. And then I want to focus on the margin side here, could you just focus -- can you just update us as far as the spending plans or the shift between the SCOOP and STACK rig count, obviously STACK higher margins, little bit higher oil cut there, the rig count is a little bit even this year, just how that progresses as we go into 2018?

Lee Boothby

And Josh, I think it's a good question. And I think there are a lot of pieces to this puzzle. I think I'll take you all the way back to late last year. We started articulating to everyone that we were going to have a period where we shifted from HPP mode to pad drilling. So the first thing to remember, the first half of the year we had the majority of the rigs allocated to STACK drilling these multi-well pilots that now we're starting to enjoy the data collection, the early flow back. So consequence, we had very limited completion activity in STACK in first half of this year.

So the activity in the third quarter of this year, we're going to be loading up on all the completion activities related to the drilling in the first half of the year, and that was the reference slide out spend in the third quarter, and then we go back to a more normal spend rate, but we're managing to the 1.1 billion capital program, and we'll meet that number at year end. So that's kind of the game plan.

Some of this is related to the capital reductions that took place on spend rates back in 2016. So we're starting to work out that. And I think the fact that we outperformed in the first half of the year leaves us in a really enviable position as we get this [indiscernible] of production that we're turning on now. And we're very excited about the momentum we will carry in. So, as far as shifting rigs, the way we would think about our objectives here is to eliminate for you our portfolio, our opportunity set, locations, economics, economics, economics over a reasonable range of oil prices, and ultimately continue to refine our development plans. Our operating teams, Gary and John, and the people that report to operating side of the business and they do all this great work for us each and every day, well, they're out there working within the context of our plan. And that still requires some amount of activity of moving rigs around to accommodate toolings, some limited HPP work, and we're kind of diagnostic. We're drilling high return opportunities in the portfolio. We think that the transition that we're talking about that you're going to want us focus on high return opportunities. And we'll go wherever the best returns are in the portfolio, but the rig counts will fluctuate during the year just as the completion activity fluctuates.

As we find more stability kind of on the road ahead and this volatility ultimate starts to diminish, I would expect our behavior and frankly the behavior of the other large operators to become more steady state and at that point you can probably track rig activity in completions a little more closely to ultimate business plans but we will have some movement, we gave you guys averages on the rigs for the year, we're operating within those, within those ranges and the same will be true the road ahead.

As far as STACK rigs, SCOOP rigs hopefully that answers that question both are delivering high rates of returns. And as we determine the spacing then at that point we'll be able to give you the combination of development pilots what they look like the timing and all the embedded in our plans. So you'll get the best, our best picture of the world that we can give you as we enter 2018 and tell you the updated plan results and what our game plan is in road ahead. Right now, we're focused on delivering a plan that we talked about in February and becoming the balance company that generates returns, production growth, reserve growth and delivers those returns to shareholders in road ahead sustainably.

Josh Silverstein

All right, great. That's perfect guys, if I could just sneak one more in, you talked about a bit about portfolio management at the end, it seems as if you're liking even more so the results in the Williston Basin just kind of curious, the other assets are now moving ahead of that asset as far as maybe pent up production and not that you need to do it right now given the cash in the balance sheet just any thoughts there would be helpful? Thanks.

Lee Boothby

I think the way to think about the Williston Basin is its recognition of the value creation our team is delivering and it's probably a pretty honest communication to the world that's a high value asset and we haven't changed our position on every asset has life cycle and you can count on this management team to do the right things at the right time, leave it at that. We have plenty of cash no need to sell today. But the right time when we're ready to accelerate into the great results being posted in the Anadarko Basin that will be part of our decision making.

We will go now next to David Deckelbaum with KeyBanc.

David Deckelbaum

Good morning guys, thanks for taking my questions.

Lee Boothby

Good morning, Dave.

David Deckelbaum

Lee just following up on that last point with the Williston I guess as you look into 2018 and you talked about none of your assets necessarily being children is it more advantageous to Newfield right now that add some activity there going into next year given some of the recent events do you see that adding more value than sort of growing modestly with the one rig over there?

Lee Boothby

That's certainly part of the decision making, we could use we think the right answer at this point is to stay focused on Anadarko Basin's SCOOP and STACK and focus on advancing the development of the depth and scale and quality of those assets and their criticality in our future I think dictates that but if you're asking me to do I feel bad about investing in these areas high returns, I do not but we want to be disciplined, live within our capital plans and achieve balance and once we're balanced and growing double digits and we'll be able to add additional activity and at that point, I would say road stay focused on putting the rigs to work where we can generate the highest returns to shareholders.

David Deckelbaum

I appreciate that and then one more for me just on those been removed from guidance from the second half of 2017 how frequently do you get updates on what things I knows assets and how should we think about reincorporating some of those volumes beyond 2017.

Lee Boothby

No, I think the safe point right now is the position we've taken since it's in China it's on the other side of the world much of a lot of time there. We need to let our friends there sort out. This issues and game plans so soon as we know what the game plan is will communicate that to you guys and I would expect will have better color sometime this fall. And they're going to be moving very quickly to get production reestablish because they've the interest not just of pearl but they've got several other fields to do the same so, we're confident that they're going to be putting all their resources to work to reestablish production and at the time we know what that answer is I can give you, I can give you an appropriate update on timing.

Right now we've assumed it's all out if it comes off back on before, before the end of the year. I've been that's positive and when we put out of 2018 plan and you'll have the benefit for our understanding at that point as one corporate to plan and frankly it's while it's, bothersome that you take this out of the exits it's a very minor cash for forces year so it's not really causing the stress we're able to deliver our plan and will keep you guys posted another way to look at it.

We'll take our next question from Brian Singer with Goldman Sachs.

Brian Singer

Thank you. Good morning.

Lee Boothby

Hi Brian.

Brian Singer

Given the importance of the ramp up of the oil production in the Anadarko Basin can you give us any update on where July our current production stands were just the key milestones to achieve third and fourth target there would help clarify the extent to it. You are on track.

Lee Boothby

I would simply tell you Brian that were on schedule one mark into the back half are on schedule when we see no reason to tell our ability to deliver that plan.

Brian Singer

Okay, great and you broke out in slide 5 you're well performance in Eastern STACK that showed well performance above. Are these the well that you would expect within that type curve would actually be performing below average given lower pressure regime in the east and if we were to look at the bottom right exhibit on slide 5 just for oil would we see a similar a different conclusion in terms of how production tracking versus like.

Lee Boothby

Yes. I'm sorry for I don't have to past year repeat because I was trying to grab the slide if you looking at.

Brian Singer

Sure, it's helpful. Yes, slide 5 to one and with the Eastern STACK wells specifically. I think conventional wisdom maybe if you correct this we would say that, they would be at lower rates relative to an average type curve you apply because the pressure regime might be a little bit, a little bit less so I guess we would do well you're showing here would we expect should the based case will that are performing that should be performed below type curve but actually performing above. And then if we were to just look at oil only as opposed to view a day with the conclusions on the Eastern STACK be any different.

Lee Boothby

Okay, so thank you for restating what I'd tell you this I think this is very, very encouraging. But in our minds internally it's not new news. I think it just continues to. put to bed an issue that costs a lot of noise two or three years ago them demonstrate the high prospectively of our entire acreage block. What you're actually seeing here learning, Gary Packard, John Jesse the teams of manager our operations learn every day and we're flying those learning. So I think it bodes extraordinarily well as we move development into the black oil phase where we've got, most of our data, most of the activity and frankly the fluid phase that we're exploiting is the most well behaved in the reservoir. And I'll probably talking to some you guys about that on the road over the months ahead so, I feel very good about it I think kudos the team and I'm to keep the pressure on John and Gary to see if they can continue to improve the next we're learning every day.

Richard Tullis

Hey, thanks. Good morning everyone. just a couple quick questions the what's the well cost on average in the Anadarko basin now for the STACK well as using the current 2,100, 2,100 completion method notice the $8.8 million well cost for the start pilot wells just wonder with then average well cost in the second quarter for those type wells.

Lee Boothby

Sure, so the -- it is very simply we embedded $7.8 million average cost is what you're asking for. In the plan and I presume you're referencing the stated cost $8.8 million in the stock pilot that we just released so, the couple things about that pilots on the west side of our acreage so that's the deepest targets that we're drilling in that. Large contiguous footprints there in Eastern STACK. So as a result the western edge of carry slightly higher cost. Well as we just talked about over on the eastern side, there earlier question are in the shallow section. We're trying I guess Brian was asking those questions are getting good results there and those are the lower cost. But the average it'll vary across the footprint but I think that we're somewhere in the, 78, 83, for bouncing around in there as far as averages that we're demonstrating but I'll remind you we said in the last call that inflation in the first half year outstripped our forecast so, people might tell a lot of other key stories but I'm just going to tell you that inflation is real and we don't live in any different universe from everybody else, you put 10% inflation and 12% inflation which I guess has been our observation. We forecast 7.5 there is, you can do the math on that sort of good portion of this Delta is related to inflation pressures in the first half of the year.

Richard Tullis

And then we just follow up on that is those cost pressures kind of normalize and at this point it does those well cost should hold into the third quarter and it maybe the fourth quarter as well.

Lee Boothby

Yes, I think I look, I think that our friends in the service sector. I mean they're catching up in the first half is driven by demand on our side of the table but we see things kind of moderating I think that's a good sign and ultimately service cost and capital programs and everything else are going to have to all arrive at a balance somewhere over the commodity so, what is that going to be choppy but right now we're not seeing any incremental pressures.

Ron Mills

Good Morning, Lee. Quick question just exclusive of the score kind of resource expansion potential can you just refresh memory about, about your current inventory in the resource potential You talked about how that compares to the, of the 10 to 12 well spacing that you're talking about on, on these upcoming Merrimac wells as I think, I think you're using up to six wells per zone for a couple zones and some trying to get a sense of the magnitude of resource extension of that without those this core program.

Lee Boothby

Yes, this really pretty simple, will update you again, the results the score well level set all the stuff early next year is kind of something the space got into, part of our regular cycle. Last update said we have around 8000 locations total that was posed just be transactional expanded to the west out there and STACK and expanded our footprint in STACK of core footprint. Part of that I think it was at 6000 assumptions between those who have been consistent we generally assumed about two horizons working across the acreage footprint and you're right the upper end of the range that was articulated was around six wells per horizon.

So the other way to think about that is it's about 12 wells per DSU and the way I think about it is we've got hundreds of DSUs to do the math on it. Let's say that the number somewhere around 800 plus the issues that are going to be delivered, if you've got 10 wells for the DSU and 800 that take 1000 that's pretty easy to see how you get there and then the resource expansion I think what where that would come in is the combination between what we learn on the pilots. And how we ultimately determine the spacing options within the prevailing macro which means within the prevailing oil price, you'll have to understand that, that number will vary depending a little bit, depending upon the final completion recipe and spacing assumptions. And we plan to give you a pretty clear view of how we think about that entering next year, benefiting with all of learning's of we have here score very simply, we add additional horizons and were not part of that resource we'll be adding additional locations.

Those additional of patients to be accounted for and we'll will communicate that end resource now yes about the resource obviously the resource total that we've published against the 8000 was around 2.4 billion barrels and that that's billion barrels net. So resource expansion success we said we were testing around a billion barrels with $100 million we're putting into score. Success there would push that well north of three this way I would think about it.

Ron Mills

Great. And then my follow-up is actually follow-up to Brian's question about, you've been increase report about your EURs, or your type curve is expected to be in average across your whole position, but in light of now the test both on the eastern and western edge, have you been positively surprised by the fact that you haven't seen necessarily as much EUR degradation particularly towards the east and that points to some point in the future like you did last year with this performance in another average type curve increase?

Lee Boothby

Well, look, you know, we're going to be shifting. We're going to be working to maximize value. I think that's our responsibility to shareholders. So by definition, we're going to have some target returns that irrespective of oil price we're trying to achieve. And we're going to make sure that this return is sustainable. So if you think about that, anything that you hear from new field on the road ahead is going to be cash in that context. And we'll do that with the objective of maintaining balance and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

That's what real companies do. And we want to attract investors into Newfield that are interested in investing in real companies that are going to be here, doing real things for their benefit. That's what our team focuses on every day. I hope that's attractive. As far as are we excited about what we're seeing, absolutely, am I surprised? Absolutely not. We generate data -- and I'm going to warn everybody here. So if you guys are listening, pay attention. We generate data in HVD mode.

In Oklahoma, we have to drill single wells, and we were fortunate to be able to drill single wells on the majority on 1,280 acre DSO. These are not large Texas ranches where you can hide in a corner and drill a bunch of wells and hide from things that we know are going to occur as you do the development. The parent-child discussion is head fake. And at the end of the day, we've been consist as a company talking about unbounded wells and warning people about bounded wells. I don't care about the parent-child, I care about maximizing value. And we've got the right team with the right focus to make sure we get best solution. That's where it's focused on. So all of what we're doing is in that context. I hope that's helpful. We can talk some more about on road, but that's how we think about things.

Derek Whitfield

Thank you and good morning. Lee, certainly understand your point about bounded and unbounded. But with regard to the STACK type curve, could you give us a sense as to where the gen 17 HBP results are projecting from an EUR perspective?

And I ask that only because the outperformance is increasing over time. It is not clear how many well are in the outer part of the curve.

Lee Boothby

Well, I think I'll start with your first half of your question. We're very excited about how the gen-17 wells are performing. And I think all of the information we put out clearly documents what we're seeing. The issue for us is that majority of that information as well at this stage, majority, because it's now starting to changing with [piles] [ph] coming online, was created with unbounded wells. So, our instincts would tell us that you're probably going to see some level of interference, we're going to want some level of interference in the ultimate development.

I think if you go back to the earlier presentation, some of the IR Paxson, and maybe even the last quarter, if you look at the data we had, the early wells were projecting to give you kind of a scale something around 1.5 million. That's 3 wells type curve is set at 11. Clearly, we're leaving ourselves in headspace as we work through the rate of return, oil price, macro value equation. And ultimately, once we've settled on that, we're going to level set you plan year to plan year on how we see the macro environment and the product price immediately ahead. And we'll work to deliver the returns. It's going to be the same-store, but we're going to work to deliver the returns. And I think you're going to need to be flexible because as oil prices mounts between whatever the numbers are, 40 and 60, we attack the asset a different way when oil's 40 and we mine when oil falls 60.

The other thing to remember is we're only four wells operative, excuse me, four pilots, [indiscernible] fourth operated multiple well pilots. In the Merrimack only, in STACK out of 250+, so we're talking early innings here, but I'm really excited about the approach our team is taking. We are investing in learning, and we're being aggressive. That is going to pay dividends in making sure that we make the right development decision [indiscernible]. I don't think that's appreciated at this point, but I'm proud of the team for the position they're taking.

Derek Whitfield

And then just one follow-up, and it's follow-up to Ron's question. What are you seeing in the data that suggests 12 of density is the upper bound for the Merrimack and have you guys contemplated pilot that would test co-development of the Merrimack and Woodford?

Lee Boothby

So we felt from where industry had been mostly one well for DSU and then we started out with six well and eight wells that 12 seem like a pretty big step. My hope would be that we learn things to tell us the combination of completion optimization, well results, reservoir management where you're at the fluid window that only these things combine certainly I hope that we can prove in a white commodity price environment we can build even more and that might very well be one of the outcomes.

We believe that 12 is as far we needed to go in this first year aggression so that we can make sure that we're not well beyond where we want to be for the prevailing commodity but I'm pretty encouraged by the results and the start pad that we put out. The issue Merrimack I'm excited about the ones that's going to be coming here next. And by the end of the year early next year we should have the 12 of results combine with some production on the two 10 well pads. And then our friends in industry are doing a lot testing as well I think we're all working altogether and I think that you've got lot of really high quality companies that are attacking this problem and talented technical team. So I am confident by the end of the year all of us Newfield and our friends in the play will have a much better understanding of reservoir performance, phase behavior, spacing and we'll all do our best to give you the best view of future at that time that's kind of how we're look at it.

Neal Dingmann

Good morning guys, Lee especially I didn't talk to guys a little while on this - could you talk a little bit about when you start flowing these wells what's your kind of call the constrained or your chocked problem how that looks today versus what it was may be a year on that getting lot of guys obviously just seemed to investor seems just glance at IP rates and again I think for you'll it much more than that?

Lee Boothby

Well, unfortunately I'm not burdened by the absolute details I'll stay away from chocked sizes and stuff because I think I am also smart enough to know that most people just know - what 3060 forces a part of an edge I don't really understand the full dynamics so we won't go into that. But I will tell you that we had a history now several years of testing right. And I'm saying we, we'll start with new field and then I'll come back to what I think this on boarder segment, but we've tested areas that you flow aggressively early on for trying to accelerate cleanup and blah, blah, blah and we see some areas that no sensitivity. So in those areas you say turn them on bottom rip from day one because we haven't seen any degradation.

And generally in the dry gas phase when we were all doing that other than places where you had really hard over pressure and compaction related results and things of that nature. Most of the time we all concluded that you let the gas will rip and don't look back. Well this now we're into complex oil systems and I'm going to apologize I spent way too much in my career as reservoir engineer thinking about these things but I think it plays well. And particularly areas like we're attacking today and SCOOP and sac you've got the most complex fluid systems in these oily transitions from gas to wells every player that you guys were talking that are people who exploiting wetgas condensate bouts of oil reservoir engineer 101 says these are unique system and you got to understand them. And where you're at relative to couple points which are things you probably hear people talk about or do point matters where you're at you know in the reservoir, how you're completing, how you're produce, ultimately impact EURs right.

So if you do things in the front end early to maximize IP's you could be detrimentally impacting the value proposition for the owners. Newfield doesn't do that okay I think we have to be very careful about continuing this focus on you know IPs 24-hour IPs I mean how we look at them to I mean we got a pretty good idea and get strong IP that is probably good sign. But the thing that really tells to tail is how does the wells perform over time. And now that we're going in the multiwell development multiplayers' in these reservoirs with founded wells we're going be drawing the pressure down in a - very large rock volume that is not type of rock volume that all of these equations that people developed. And we were all trained on pushed it but the way you guys sometimes ask questions which must mean people on our side they were feeding it doesn't seem it to understand that.

So we want to be very careful. So what our team did in the Stark pilot that we talked about is they learned from all of the available data they had further to the west down dip any well to oil web gas comment, say window, and they developed some correlation to say it looks like if u go back and study some of the earliest wells that were high IPs that you might have done something detrimental on the reservoir. So even though we had much higher productive capacity at the Stark and what's being demonstrated, we chose to restrict the flow rates, so that we could let the pressure distribution on the reservoir collaborate overtime, and not create deleterious effects that would ultimately impact value. I think that's smart, and I could entertain them whole night, pat our team on their back every day for doing that work.

So that's what we are doing. And I appreciate the question but I hope we can talk more about rates of return and value on the road ahead, because that's what we are focused on. I think frankly that's what all of our friends are going to be focused on in the Anadarko Basin as well. That's where we are at. Hope that answers your question.

Neal Dingmann

Yes, absolutely, absolutely. And then just one last one if I could, like just looking at Slide I guess four and six and I get these shows that once I apologized that not a prop in gallons per foot of course for 2121 that you are using in the STACK and then even going and then looking at, which you are now currently using the Williston, do you think both of these now. I mean, to say we are at diminishing returns. I mean, you are pretty comfortable at both of those levels are you still you know, toying with it that maybe bumping those up or bumping those down a bit.

Lee Boothby

Look, I think in the unbounded world, we an industry approve that more profit, more fluid. When the world doesn't know that has neighbors you can deliver bigger wells. So if people are playing that game you guys just need to be smart enough to realize that's what happened. I think we long ago just to need to know we comeback and we let those wells know that they now have neighbors left in right and then there is really horizons above and below that they are not going to look like they did when they did know that they had neighbors. Right, so we are focused on the children because that's where we are going to make money for the shareholders. I love the children, I'm glad I said that. First delivers the children because that's where we make money and I think that we will have a much healthier dialogue kind of on the road ahead.

Now as far as the processing, now we've been consistently saying that look we are describe that more profit, more fluid of tighter cluster spacing, more fracture in terms of lease to better wells. That, the essence of that argument will flip to the developed plan. But the size of the energy that's being impart in each of those wells. What the optimal completion configuration is as yet not completely known in this play or frankly most other place. That's what we are chasing today. And you have to be prepared if we come and tell you that here is we prove this to ourselves, we tested diminishing returns on the various key variables. We know the commodity price environment will be able to explain to you why we are drilling the wells where we are? That's the mission that we have on the road ahead, imagine a very short flipbook to make that point. I think everybody has been much better educated than they are today. So just stay tuned we will try to communicate as effectively as we can, but we think it's all good, we are getting a lot of good day ahead and we are excited.

Brad Heffern

Good morning everyone. Lee going back to Pearl early in the call you said that it's not a significant cash flow impact, would you be willing to give a ballpark of what the cash flow is at the current commodity price and additionally is there any sort of business interruption insurance or some other proceeds that you could get?

Lee Boothby

We don't really expect any claims under business interruption insurance for this particular downstream not operated et cetera. We are probably looking in the $20 million to $30 million range I would guess on cash flow impacts that's assuming we get nothing in the second half of the year.

Brad Heffern

Okay, great. And then, finally on the Anadarko world volumes quarter-over-quarter they were down a little bit, was that just timing of completions or you know, soup versus snack what was the impact their?

Lee Boothby

Yes, so because I know if you were on the call earlier. I think I had a portion of the question earlier on this but the plan form its conception was backend waited. We had very little completion activity in STACK in the first half of the years our completion activity in the first half of the year is a slowest completion activity you had in Anadarko basin in the last two years that was all by design. Now we are going into very heavily weighted completion, high intensity completion phase during the third quarter that sets us the growth.

So we are looking at you know, a road ahead go back to the numbers Anadarko basin great than 20% of all growth, if I'm remembering correctly from the plan pretty confident that's the numbers what we see. That's the kind of trajectory we will be moving into and then at that point on the road ahead it will be a question of you know, what's the right trajectory for Newfield 2018 for? But we are going to be carrying that kind of growth rate in the back half of the year, so pretty excited about that and again it's back end waited from the start, it's not related to where we've been drilling north or south super STACK and I hope I will leave this talk for you guys. I hope at the end of the day we can to the spot where we are talking about a very large high resource potential in that case we are at the drilling activity, high return play and this is going to deliver billions and billions of dollars of value to our shareholders and that's what we think about every day.

Lee Boothby

Well, thank you again everybody for tuning in. I appreciate the questions and we look forward to listening for you guys on the road in the months ahead and when they were getting back into an active season there month or so out. We look forward to updating you on continued progress. We are at year-to-date excited about the future. Have a great day.

