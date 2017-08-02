Under Armour: Only Downhill From Here

Management is determined to expand the company at the expense of the shareholders, the company's profitability, and its own financial strength.

Ineffective Expansion:

Kevin Plank, Under Armour's (NYSE:UA) (NYSE:UAA) Chairman and CEO, stated in the most recent letter to shareholders that management remains "laser-focused on delivering sustainable, profitable growth and creating value for [the] shareholders." However, when his statement is compared to Under Armour's recent performance, including the first-ever reported loss for UA in Q1, it denotes that the company is headed in quite the opposite direction.

Under Armour has been aggressively investing in expansion; however, based on the graph below, these ventures do not appear sustainable or increasingly profitable. The company's gross margin, often indicative of the presence of a durable competitive advantage and pricing power, has been on a slight decline for the past several years. While the margin decline is currently modest, management stated in their recent 10-K (p30) that the trend is expected to continue.

Management believes the gross margin will experience pressure as they expand their less profitable footwear segment, as well as continue to markdown merchandise, as referenced in the link above. The company's ROIC and ROE have also been heading downwards at a relatively steep pace, indicating a drop in the company's ability to efficiently deploy capital to generate returns for the shareholders.

Under Armour Profitability

Under Armour has been making capital-intensive investments in order to remain competitive and expand. In 2015 alone, they acquired MyFitnessPal and Endomondo for an aggregate total of $560 million. Since 2013, Under Armour has spent 710 million on acquisitions as an attempt to expand their digital platforms. These recent purchases appear quite expensive considering the fact that capital expenditures have been exceeding cash flow from operations. Although revenue has been growing impressively in the company's Connected Fitness segment, the division still remains unprofitable with a $36 million operating loss (p33) for 2016.

Besides substantial investments in Connected Fitness, Under Armour has also been expanding their physical presence. Earlier in March, Under Armour closed a deal to sell their clothes nationwide through Kohl's (KSS), a department retailer known for their deep discounts. Under Armour's expansion into Kohl's retail stores is questionable, given the current disruption of brick and mortar stores in the retail industry.

While other retailers have been attempting to reduce physical store presence as much as possible in order to stay afloat, Under Armour seems to be attempting to expand. Having the Under Armour brand being sold and marked down in Kohl's could also taint the company's brand image, as they could be associated with seemingly lower quality products due to the discounts.

Growth in the company's less profitable footwear segment, as well as expansion into Kohl's, can only compress margins in the long run. As footwear becomes a larger portion of total revenues and more items are marked down, profitability will mostly likely continue to decline and affect the bottom line. Besides the declining profitability, the external financing is also a cause for concern. Under Armour has been rapidly adding debt and issuing stock to finance the expansion.

The higher total debt, which is up 430% since 2013, has caused a sharp increase in the company's interest expenses. The annual interest coverage ratio has slumped to just 15, down from an impressive and comfortable ratio of 90 three years ago. If the debt continues to rise, interest expenses will also rise, further affecting the company's bottom line and financial strength. The issuing of new shares in order to raise capital could also cause a slowdown in EPS growth that could disappoint investors, causing further stock price declines.

UA Interest Coverage Based on these factors, the company has been investing plenty of capital yet does not have the returns to warrant the intensive investments. Even though growth has started to slow, management still appears unwilling to reward shareholders directly, as they do not pay dividends, reduce debt, or buy back stock.

Geographic Concentration:

Another factor I find concerning, especially given the piling up of debt, is the fact that North American revenue alone accounted for 83% of the company's total revenues in 2016. With the sportswear that Under Armour sells being a consumer discretionary item, an economic downturn in the US could have an adverse impact on the company. If a recession was to occur, earnings would likely drop substantially, and the stock price would most likely drop accordingly.

Because of the focus on North America, Under Armour is far more sensitive to a US recession than its close competitor Nike (NKE), whose North American revenue only accounted for 44% of total sales in 2016. Under Armour is by this notion, and without considering valuation, inherently more risky than Nike and other globally-diversified companies in retail.

Valuation:

Despite the negative factors described above, as well as the recent decline in price, Under Armour still trades at a rich valuation relative to Nike. I prefer to use the dividend-adjusted PEG ratio when valuing a business as it considers future growth and dividend yields. Based on analyst 5-year growth estimates found on Yahoo! Finance, Under Armour currently trades at a PEG ratio of approximately 8. Nike, however, being less risky due to the reasons described above, only trades at a multiple of 2.

When we consider the geographic concentration of Under Armour in North America, combined with its expensive valuation, the stock has plenty of room to fall in the midst of a recession. I prefer to buy stocks with a PEG ratio close to 1 when adjusted for dividends as I do not wish to pay a premium for future growth. Under Armour's future, however, which may or may not come to fruition as expected, comes with a very large price tag. That future may not be as bright or profitable as the market, or the CEO, is currently expecting.

After comparing relative valuations, I like to conduct an absolute valuation using discounted cash flows with earnings to arrive at a fair value for the company. This standalone valuation method can be seen as more accurate as all companies can appear fairly priced in an overvalued market when using relative valuation. By using a discount rate of 12%, a possibly optimistic terminal growth of 3%, and short-term growth of 5% based on analyst estimates, the fair value arrived at by DCF is $4.92/share.

When I subtract the company's net debt position, the fair value of the equity is approximately $3/share. What this indicates is that the stock, despite the recent declines, is still grossly overvalued if it grows as analysts have been expecting. According to the intrinsic value arrived at of $3/share, the stock has a staggering 80% downside based on current prices.

Even if Under Armour somehow manages to blow analyst estimates out of the water and grows short term at 20%, the intrinsic value arrived at would only be about $7/share. Ultimately, painful losses will likely be experienced if the stock is purchased at these currently inflated prices, regardless of how well the company performs.

Conclusion:

By earning consistently less money on every dollar of equity and invested capital, as well as adding debt and diluting shareholder's ownership stake by selling stock, the company appears to be doing everything except what was quoted above. Based on the company's declining profitability, geographic concentration and overly optimistic valuation, I believe the risks of investment far outweigh the rewards currently.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.