Hydrogenics' (HYGS) CEO Daryl Wilson on Q2 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Hydrogenics Corporation (NASDAQ:HYGS)

Q2 2017 Earnings Conference Call

August 02, 2017 10:00 AM ET

Executives

Robert Motz - Chief Financial Officer

Daryl Wilson - President and Chief Executive Officer

Analysts

Eric Stine - Craig-Hallum Capital Group LLC.

Craig Irwin - ROTH Capital Partners

Jeffrey Osborne - Cowen and Co LLC.

Operator

Good day, ladies and gentlemen and welcome to the Hydrogenics' 2017 Second Quarter Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. Later, we will conduct the question-and-answer session and instructions will be given at that time [Operator Instructions]. As a reminder, this call is being recorded.

I would now like to turn the conference over to Bob Motz, CFO. Sir, you may begin.

Robert Motz

Thank you, Ashley. And good day, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to Hydrogenics' second quarter conference call. With me today is Daryl Wilson, President and Chief Executive Officer. The Company's second quarter press release and PowerPoint presentation are available on our website under the Investor page at www.hydrogenics.com.

We've also uploaded the report this morning on both SEDAR and EDGAR, and would refer you to those sites for our disclosure documents. As indicated in our press release this morning, all financial references are in U.S. dollars unless otherwise indicated.

I would like now to provide a brief Safe Harbor statement. This call and the accompanying presentation may contain statements that are forward-looking. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions that are subject to risk and uncertainty.

Actual results could differ materially because of factors discussed in today's press release, in the MD&A section of our most recent financial statements, or in other reports and filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and applicable Canadian securities regulators. We do not undertake any duty to update any forward-looking statements.

And with that, I'll turn the call over to Daryl Wilson. Please go ahead, Daryl.

Daryl Wilson

Thank you, Bob. Good day, and thanks everyone for joining us for Hydrogenics' 2017 second quarter conference call. Today, I will review our operations and outlook, after which, Bob will discuss our financial results in detail. Please refer to the presentation on our website for today's discussion.

Beginning with Slide 3, let me start by briefly reviewing some highlights of the past quarter after which we'll go into further detail about major developments and our near-term areas of focus. The second quarter was certainly dynamic one Hydrogenics and I'm sure our investors would agree. During the period we announced our largest order to-date in China a game changing multi-year $50 million award for fuel cells and associated engineering support with Hejili one of our certified integrated partners.

This was a monumental achievement the points toward our rapidly changing role across the Chinese landscape, which was further, strengthen by closing of our $21 million private placement with Hejili. I will speak more on both of these milestones in a moment I'd suffice it to say that our visibility in the nation increase significantly this past quarter and we're extremely excited about the growing market potential there.

Given the many recent order announcements that should come as no surprise that our backlog surged to a record $152 million at the end of June, up which around $65 million is expected to be shipped in the coming 12 months. The sectors overall momentum continues to build globally and we're closer than ever to reaching our goals of accelerated growth and profitability.

While our current quarter was negatively impacted by some one-time events including projects being pushed into Q3 and certain unforeseen costs impacting gross margin. This does not at all change our view about the Company's expected performance for 2017 as a whole.

Now let me go over a few of the major announcements since our last earnings call starting with Slide 4, I look at our activities in China. As I just mentioned the quarter was a significant one primarily due to our increased stature in this very important market. I can't really overstate how much these events over the past few months have positively impacted our growth trajectory and after profitability.

I've said on past calls that we are slowly moving up the contract value chain and getting larger orders from our certified integrator partners, but this latest award really proved what I was talking about. We had previously supplied fuel cells to Blue-G, new energy science and technology through a smaller contract were some 4 million as announced in December.

After delivering that order and successfully demonstrating the quality of our heavy-duty power modules we proceeded to have in-depth discussions with Blue-G about their larger requirements going forward. In this culminated in the contract for 1,000 fuel cells and associated engineering support worth at least $50 million over several years that was announced in June. The fuel cells would begin to ship leader in 2017 to be integrated into zero emission electric buses across China.

In addition, incremental license royalties are expected to generate revenue for the Company over a 10-year period. This is a long-term supply agreement that is designed to initially used products built in North America and then over time convert to a portion of local assembly. After the first 1,000 are delivered Blue-G will manufacture under a royalty agreements, while still purchasing key components from Hydrogenics. It is a non-exclusive license arrangement and we will diligently safeguard our proprietary technology.

All in all, we think it's an attractive opportunity to greatly expand our presence in China with a well-established vehicle integrator with whom we foresee a long and fruitful relationship. At the same time, we continue to work with other companies in our certified integrated program to further leverage our position in the market and accelerate growth there. China's leadership continue to devalues your emission vehicles as part of an aggressive plan to dramatically reduce air pollution levels nationwide, and fuel cell and sensors are being offered at a rate exceeding that for batteries.

In addition, fuel cells offer greater range of mobility and more rapid fueling the batteries, they last longer, and can be an integral part of the carbon neutral program when sustainable resources are used to generate the hydrogen fuel itself. Within the scope of this overall backdrop, it's even more exciting to see the value of our recent investment from Hejili. The fact that this transaction alleviates any near-term cash requirements to fund our expected growth is almost secondary to what this relationship means to Hydrogenics from a strategic standpoint.

As I said last quarter, the Hejili backers have a vast area of contacts within the industrial landscape and we see the opportunity to work together across many hydrogen applications in China from fuel cells to energy storage, grid management and power production. So this investment in our company is just the beginning of a wide ranging long-term relationship. With investment close, we're now developing the ways we work together to address these opportunities and I will more to say about initiatives as they are finalized in the coming quarters. But we are pleased to have Hejili as an investor, advisor and partner as we approach the next phase of our expansion plants in China.

Now let's turn to other recent developments as shown on Slide 5 along with our many Chinese related activities. In June, we also announced that we've been awarded a contract to deliver a heavy-duty fuel cell modules to Norway. The fuel cells will be integrated into Scania hydrogen power trucks owned by ASKO, Norway's largest grocery wholesaler. ASKO has been very aggressive in their targets to reduce energy consumption 20% by 2020 and then use 100% renewable fuel. These first hydrogen fuel cells are anticipated to lead to additional orders in the coming years and it's great partnering with such esteemed organizations as ASKO and Scania.

In addition, this quarter we had many other developments involving projects and programs previously announced. For example, UPS launched the first of 16 medium duty delivery trucks powered by our fuel cells for initial testing after which expanded use of the technology as expected. UPS is now validating the design and performance requirements over a period of more than 5,000 hours. All is going well so far and we assume a successful rollout is worth coming.

We also continue to work with Enbridge to ensure our initial to megawatt energy storage facility outside of Toronto gets up and running without a hitch. At the same time, we're assisting several automotive OEMs to test our fuel cells for potential use in passenger vehicles and separately participated in a study in California to prove the concept of a running on hydrogen. There is a lot of project called SF-BREEZE, which stands for San Francisco Bay Renewable Energy Electric Vehicle with Zero Emissions assess the various visibility from a technical and economic perspective.

Alongside its partners with Sandia National Labs, the project team found that there were no major barriers to construction or operation either for the vessel itself or the associated hydrogen fueling operations. So it's another application waiting to be pursued. There are numerous such market opportunities in Europe, Asia, North America and elsewhere and we're the leading player in the drive toward hydrogen-based clean energy solutions.

Turning to Slide 6, let me provide a brief update on our European fuel cell mobility program starting with Alstom. We're making great progress with this key customer and the recently completed dynamic testing of our pre-commercial fuel cells at Eurail certification facility in the Czech Republic. Everything has gone smoothly thus far and the fuel cell power trains are now being tested on real public rails albeit without passengers to be followed by certification related issue.

In anticipation of this final step, we expect our first production order on this $50 million contract in the near-term. After the initial commercial units are shipped, we see our ramping of orders beginning in 2018, so on opposite sides of the globe in Europe and Chine that we are providing our heavy-duty fuel cells as the technology of choice for rail, truck, bus and other similar applications.

Overall, we're pleased with the height and pace of business activity this year which is greatly improved our positioning in the market as shown on Slide 7. We ended the quarter with some $29 million cash on the balance sheet and a great strategic partner with a sizable stake in our long-term success.

We've made serious inroads into China with multiple parties and we're season the initiative to pursue numerous growth opportunities there. The Chinese market is vast and rapidly evolving and we're in a very good position given the early stages of the clean energy revolution taking place.

But our future is not just limited to China. The reality is that the momentum towards hydrogen energy solutions is real and growing. Even as oil prices remain low and even as the U.S. announcement regarding the Paris Accord takes place nations, companies, major cities, and organizations are clearly making the move to clean up their act so to speak.

I'm sure our investors have already seen the recent announcements by France, the UK, and the OEM Volvo regarding the elimination of internal combustion vehicles in the coming years and decades. At the price of fuel cells comes down driven in large part by massive orders from China, the move toward hydrogen energy based economy should accelerate. And we're right at the APAC of this transformation.

We remain the technology leader across the hydrogen landscape and are uniquely positioned to benefit from increasing demand over the coming quarters. It's no wonder that on almost every earnings call, I am here and saying that we've had yet another record backlog since that is indeed the case.

Our orders as well and the opportunities are raising, our bid activity is accelerating and we feel very confident about the outlook for 2017 and even better about 2018 and beyond, and we know that profitability is just around the corner. It's amazing that after so much time and effort - the fire is finally catching and the business deals are rapidly expanding and that's how it goes with game changing technology such as ours. We're ready for the future and it looks closer than ever.

Now I'll turn the call over to Bob Motz, our Chief Financial Officer, who will review our financial results in detail. Bob?

Robert Motz

Thanks, Daryl. Good day everyone. As shown on Slides 8 and 9, we posted revenue of $7.5 million for the second quarter and $16.3 million year-to-date versus $9.2 million and $13.5 million respectively in 2016. The second quarter revenue reflects increased fuel cell shipments related to Chinese mobility orders, offset by lower electrolyzer sales due to the timing of certain shipments being pushed out into the third quarter.

As well the pace of revenue recognition of our propulsion contract in our Power segment was impacted by additional anticipated - unanticipated cost during the quarter as part of the building of a prototype. These charges impacted the timing of revenue recognized under percentage of completion accounting reducing our expected revenue in the quarter by $1.7 million.

However, because this is an eight year $34 million contract, we do expect this contract will return to historical revenue contribution levels in the future. And as Daryl already mentioned, we remain very positive about the total revenue outlook for 2017.

Our gross margin on Slide 10 and 11 was 3.3% for the second quarter and 17.9% for the six months versus 19.8% and 22.4% respectively in 2016. The lower performance year-over-year was principally due to reduce margins on certain OnSite generation projects and a one-time cost adjustments to Company's propulsion contract as mentioned previously. We do expect gross margins to return to more normal levels next quarter.

Turning to Slides 12 and 13, our adjusted EBITDA loss was $3.7 million in this quarter and $4.4 million year-to-date versus $2.5 million and $4.4 million respectively last year, reflecting the revenue and margins previously discussed.

Slide 14 shows that the Company's order backlog as of June 30, 2017 was a $152.1 million, the highest level in our history of which we anticipate approximately $65 million to be delivered and recognized as revenue in the next 12 months. During the second quarter, we received $45.3 million of new orders reflecting the items Daryl previously mentioned.

On Slide 15, our cash resources as of June 30, 2017 were $29.2 million versus $11.3 million at the beginning of the year reflecting the Hejili private placement that closed in June.

And with that, we'll now turn the call over to the operator for questions. Please go ahead operator.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] Our first question comes from Eric Stine of Craig-Hallum. Your line is now open.

Eric Stine

Hi Daryl, hi Bob.

Daryl Wilson

Hi.

Eric Stine

Maybe we could just start in China with your integrator partners, I know you've got four in previous - in early June you had two that it kind of made that step up from 10s, I think as you've discussed that 100s and I know Blue-G now that 1,000 level. So maybe a status of the other three, one that's more advanced then you've got that two that were lagging a bit. How do you see those playing out going forward?

Daryl Wilson

Sure. So when we got engaged with this market about 2.5 years ago, we had much to learn and our ability to assess and understand the strengths of potential working parties, I would admit was somewhat weak. We on purpose selected four partners out of more than 20 that approached us somewhat hedging our bets. And clearly two of them have performed very well and were making very good progress. The other two that we have been disappointed with and over the last number of months have sought to replace them with others and progress on those replacements has come quite well.

So once again we have a large number to choose from and we are working through signing up additional certified integrators as well our new investment partner Hejili represents a significant strategic partner who can contribute into similar manner to integration and engagement on various applications. So at this point, I would say we should be thinking about five or more partners in total. Two very strong, two kind of getting up and running and then fifth Hejili with the all of the arrangements around the investments which certainly took some time as approvals take time in this economy in China.

But now with that behind us we're very earnestly focused on developing our partnership activity with Hejili. I was over there 10 days ago and spending time in meetings with them and potential end use customers for various applications. So I think the momentum is very strong and with 2.5 years now behind us, our ability to assess what's going to work well and what will deliver and be fruitful, I think is much improved. And so we've got a great start and I think very good acceleration ahead of us.

Eric Stine

Great. Thanks for that color. Maybe just touching on Alstom, clearly sounds like it's going according to plan in that commercial unit, at least the first one early in 2018. I guess I'm curious about the outlook that you have and they've clearly been quite bullish of the outlook beyond the initial scope of your agreement whether it's expansion to other areas in Germany or other countries outside of Germany. So maybe just thoughts on that, but then also the progress you are making around the world with other rail companies?

Daryl Wilson

So this application has generated a huge amount of application perhaps you see in our small video spot on CNN profile and the applications. So it's a real lighthouse project for us and attracted a lot of attention and it's going very well. Alstom is a very strong partner with activity around the globe not just in Europe and there's active discussion with them to take this application further. I think there are very appropriately cautious to make sure we work step by step and confirm that this public transportation application will perform reliably, and so safety and reliability are at most primary focus points with Alstom on the first go.

But with the attractiveness of the application and the value in the business model, there is activity to pursue other channels with Alstom and then there is also been interests expressed from China and elsewhere in North America to further develop rail applications.

This is an area where we can displace diesel technology. We can contribute in the public domain toward greening and transportation systems which is politically very attractive. And so I think it's an application that we're going to stay with and push very strongly. The downside is that the cycle time and the ramp time for these kind of things in this space is a little slower.

And so we've got four trains on the track at this point. Alstom is working with various parties in Europe to sign up orders and we anticipate being in production for those orders in 2018, but it's not like the buses in China where suddenly there's hundreds and thousands taking place very rapidly. So it's a little slower, but it solid, it's in the money and we anticipate you'll be hearing about more activities in this segment in the coming quarters.

Eric Stine

Okay good. I guess maybe last one for me great to here the visibility, the $65 million in revenues over the next 12 months. With that in mind maybe just refreshed thought on your breakeven levels?

Daryl Wilson

Yes, I would say we're still kind of in the 55 to 60 plus range to breakeven. We being very diligent on our fixed costs in managed our R&D expense offset with substantial government support in various areas. We don't anticipate getting stupider or changing our approach. So we will stay lean and we will maintain our control of our SG&A and other fixed costs in a very disciplined way.

And so I'm proud of the operating leverage that exists in our approach to the business. And the nice thing is the revenue starting to show up where we can realize the value of having done that. So no change in approach there and notwithstanding the margins this quarter we anticipate returning to attractive margins which will enable an attractive breakeven point.

Robert Motz

Yes, Eric, it's Bob. I would also add that in terms of a breakeven model, obviously margin is the biggest impact to that but beyond that you're looking at least EBITDA breakeven you're looking at you're ongoing cash SG&A and your R&D costs. The only wildcard which have slight in the past is currency in the sense that you got most of your at SG&S either in Euro or in Cad and certainly in the last quarter we've had some weakness in the dollar that strength in both of those currencies.

So that's probably the biggest risk around OpEx I would look at. And then in terms of EPS breakeven you also have to factor in the volatility around things like warrant some where we didn't have a mark-to-market adjustment in the quarter that negatively impacted EPS albeit it's all non-cash but it still has shown in other finance costs.

Eric Stine

Got it. Thanks a lot.

Daryl Wilson

Thank you.

Operator

[Operator Instructions] Our next question comes from Craig Irwin of ROTH Capital Partners. Your line is open.

Craig Irwin

Good morning and thank you for taking my questions. Daryl the first thing I wanted to ask about is the revenue that was pushed out? Can you maybe define first more clearly maybe the number of projects the specific character and diversity. Maybe the revenue associated with these projects that didn't land in the second quarter and whether or not we should think about those projects being added to expectations for the - original expectations for the third and fourth quarter of 2017.

Robert Motz

Yes, Craig, it's Bob. I can probably address that. Projects were principally in the OnSite Group and there's a - OnSite being generally more of a project based and business rather than a product business and very often when you're dealing with projects you're at the whim of the underlying site that you're putting the product in. So we get have some delays - amounting to a little over $2 million that was originally anticipated in Q2. And that's move now to the balance of the year. So I'm not sure it would be additive to here on model because it would have originally been in the second quarter but it may well be additive to the balance of the year.

Craig Irwin

Okay. Excellent. So then just to talk to another financial thing Bob. On gross margins it's been a long time since you've had negative margins in the OnSite Generation business. Power Systems was also weak. I understand the complexities of revenue moving around on you and some of the other big items you were able to accomplish in the quarter. But can you walk us through any specific impacts on - either OnSite or Power Systems margins? And how we should think about a rebound going to the third quarter?

Robert Motz

Craig, so I think the simple answer is next quarter back to normal or better. So that should put everybody's mind at ease. That's the key point. In terms of going into the details here, some years ago, we took on a number of the EPC contracts with Korean EPCs and the contracts are does time for Africa.

We realized over the course of time that that's kind of a tough combination. The way that contracts are written, it should to be delays or difficulty. There's not too much sitting in our favor to support us against the difficulty. So the timelines got dragged out.

There were numerous requests for adjustments and changes where we have not have adequate coverage in the language of the contract, and so the costs kept on accumulating the material costs were pretty much on an altered from our quotation. But the time we had to invest in these projects as being quite unexpected and horrendous. So that's what took us into negative territory there and that's an experience we do not anticipate repeating.

The whole issue with the long-term propulsion contract is a challenge around percentage of completion accounting. There were specific elements of the build that were estimated back in 2012 when we had not even designed a product and yet in the world of percentage of completion accounting across the various milestones we had to predict what the cost would be, which eventually were encouraged in the last quarter associated with the build of the prototype.

So a big challenge long timeframes, a lot of uncertainty at the time of quotation and estimation, so in the context of eight year program worth more than $34 million. We've adjusted the timing revenue recognition by $1.7 million that's clearly had a significant accounting impact in the quarter, but it gets done. It's a onetime thing and we don't anticipate that kind of recurring going forward.

Daryl Wilson

Yes, and it really is accounting nuances around percentage completion accounting, which works half of your costs incurred to total costs. And if you're cost incurred actually increased, it's going to over what it was originally anticipated, then you are going to impact your revenue recognition. And so that's what drove that one contract, so significantly in the quarter. But again it's not going to take away from the underlying value of the contract, which is this multiyear $34 million contract.

Craig Irwin

Great, that's really good to hear. The next question I wanted to ask is, a question on the details of the Power Systems bookings. So you press released $50 million headline number for Blue-G, I guess everybody in this call is going to understand that it's a multiple revenue item, contract where you've got product and service license fees are all in there on the extended schedule.

But can you maybe share with us the other components in the Power Systems bookings in the quarter? And any color on the contribution of Blue-G into their - versus other bookings and what we should expect as milestone would allow to book the remaining value of Blue-G into backlog?

Robert Motz

You got lots going on to that question Craig. So first of all, yes indeed. The $50 million has multiple layers to it and there is value in this arrangement it goes beyond the $50 million as it moves in the royalties in future years. So I don't want to get into accepting all of that. In this overall approach to contracting many reoccur with others and we want to protect some confidentiality in the overall approach.

In the rest of the Power Systems Group, we had the normal mix of power module sales and the distribution of applications across mobility and stationary, and development in engineering projects. So nothing abnormal in the past quarter, in terms of the proportion of sales we have revenue active especially with two the Chinese certified integrators and there was volume associated with both of those. I would say to the volume is still sitting modest so there is some reasonable proportion of China versus other revenue within power in the last quarter.

I would say going forward that proportionality is going to start to change more strongly and we'll see larger numbers coming from China. So the pace of these things is still in the early days. So I talked about this cadence of 110, 100, 1,000 and now we've seen that full run, but what's actually happening on the ground is initial prototype blocks of vehicles are being deliberate and customers those end customers are running the buses sometimes with passengers, sometimes without passengers in the quality checkout period.

So we're still kind of groups of 10 buses at a time on the road with any particular integrator. We're not in full series production as of yet but that is coming over the next two to four quarters. So once you gone the 110, 100 level then you're talking about blocks of 100 or more per quarter in that number growing steadily. So that's what's likely to happen over the next 12 months, exactly when it cuts in it's dependent on the readiness of the bus companies and the end users to put the buses on the road in full service.

But wants that milestone happens and I would say that's over the next six to nine months. Then we're in serious production then the numbers get very decent and you will hear that another zero goes on this chain from 1,000 into 10,000 that's absolutely possible in due course but that's when serious production as well established the protocol for fueling and servicing the buses as well matured and in a start to emulate what happen with battery electric buses over the last five years. So that's where we're headed year and a lot of our planning efforts right now are to support production volumes that are another step ahead which is sizeable step.

Craig Irwin

Great. And that bridges nicely into my last question, which is when we look at the concerns numbers and our models there's expectation for a little bit of a hockey stick in the fourth quarter, some fairly significant revenue generation of your 12 month backlog. Would you expect more of an incremental progression with less seasonality, less of that have to take in the first quarter over the next four quarters, is sounding orders in hand and based on what you would look at is the timetable for execution or do you expect that the fourth quarter will end up being pretty strong versus the rest of the year?

Daryl Wilson

I would say pretty strong versus the rest of the year at present. But as I say, we haven't hit this steady predictable series production type of approach with the Chinese orders. And so if there are setbacks for any reason whether that's building infrastructure or on training of people or whatever it might be, things can shift around.

So I think the data we provided today which is very substantial and a very strong indicator. Our 12-month out backlog which we've been safely reporting for a long time has jumped from the mid-40s into the mid-60s. So that shows you that a decent rises in the offing. In the course of the next four quarters, we do have other aspects of the business that are pulling decent revenue for Q4 this year.

So yes, that's why I say that we do anticipate a good rise through Q4, but the more substantial for hockey stick aspect has to do with moving into series production where there's hundreds of units occur month or per quarter with these various integrators, because we're in full series production.

The other thing I would note, the numbers are obviously dramatically smaller, but the same type of pattern shows up with Alstom activity and with other customers. So when we move that to the discrete one-off prototype project type business into applications and have strong series production attributes, the quarter-to-quarter variations starts to level out and the steady up kind of approach start to settle in, so it's a nice time.

It's actually a challenging time to manage from an operations point of view because you have to make sure the supply chain is in track that the production capability is lined out and enable to keep up. And in that these Chinese contracts will also involve Chinese production that Chinese production capability has to be set up and fully confidence and we have a role in supporting that. So I don't want to underestimate the challenges associated with these good times, but it looks like good times are ahead indeed.

Craig Irwin

Great. Thank you for taking my questions and congratulations on the strong progress.

Robert Motz

Thanks.

Operator

Our next question comes from the line of Jeff Osborne of Cowen and Company. Your line is open.

Jeffrey Osborne

Yes. Good morning. Most of my questions have been answered Daryl, but I was just wondering given the absence in your prepared remarks of update on Kolon and Kurion, I assume there is no movement on either of those programs?

Daryl Wilson

We continue to work hard with our partner in Korea to find opportunities and the opportunities are there. The Korean policy around fuel cell technology is a renewable energy vector has actually been strengthened since the new president came in play. And both ourselves and our partner are optimistic that the application which we piloted over the last two years is worthy in the money and a good potential. And so we are actively working with them to move on to additional customers beyond those that we piloted with in the past and we feel strongly that there's an opportunity here and anticipate will be sharing more news about that in the coming months.

With respect to the decision making in Japan, nothing really has changed. The problem is there and continues to grow. The opportunity to treat the water using our technology has already been proven and that's been publicly reported with our application is the strongest pathway for treatment. There continues to be occasional discussion in the media as to whether they'll boil the water to the atmosphere or dump the water in the ocean, but what exactly decision will be taken is still not clear.

So the application for deterioration is something that we continue to pursue with our partner Kurion. We do actually have projects in our pipeline right now to deliver on that application. They're much smaller. They're pilot demonstration type of projects. But the application is not going away, the problem is not going away, but the decision making remains unclear.

Jeffrey Osborne

Got it, that's helpful. I just had two others, I think earlier this year, you talked about the propulsion contract, at least $30 million or so portion of it being roughly three quarters done, if my memory is right. Can you just remind us what the trigger would be or when a potential anticipated timing would be for the remaining potential of $60 million that's not in backlog for that contract?

Robert Motz

So we have a prototype and a pre-series commercial unit to produce. Those are going to happen over the next several quarters. With those complete then it's up to actual commercial orders for the customer, but the completion of these two items actually accelerates the cycle provides more tangible information for potential customers.

And so the opening of the next envelop is driven by commercial sales and back in May, we had a review about prospects in that area and I was frankly surprised. The interest level is strong. The numbers are decent and the possibility of this going into commercial production I think is significant. So timing remains unclear on that, but notwithstanding the setback on the costing of this first prototype. I think we have a positive outlook with respect to this partnership.

Jeffrey Osborne

It was good to hear. I mean just to simplify that in practicality is it more of a 2019 revenue event, if things is stars aligned up…?

Daryl Wilson

Yes that's probably there.

Jeffrey Osborne

Okay.

Daryl Wilson

Yes. And again I go back to the comment I made, you take China and Alstom and even this one. They have different timeframes. They have different skill. But don't miss the fact that we're now layering in whole series of applications, which are steadily maturing and steadily showing the opportunity to generate consistent revenue flow.

So that that's a very different phase in the business then you've been with us a long time Jeff and you know how this business has evolved now over almost 10 years, but here we are. We're looking at series of applications, going to series production and kind of accumulating layer upon layer, which speaks to the maturity of the business.

Jeffrey Osborne

That's a good segue to my last question. I think you announced earlier this year maybe late last year follow-on to the power to gas contract that you originally had in Falkenhagen with E.ON.. Can you just talk about the timing? I know you've got activity with Enbridge. But I was just curious with the German situation with the 2.5 megawatt deployment or contract that you announce what was actually is in place today and what the anticipated timing of that project is?

Daryl Wilson

Yes, so that the build for delivery. What was the date, Bob?

Robert Motz

Yes, in the fall.

Daryl Wilson

Yes, so that that's like Q4. Yes, that's a Q4 delivery. And with our multi-megawatt foundation electrolysis, it is becoming kind of a normal course of business for us. The design of the stack was established 2012 and the first delivery is commercially were 13, 14. The balance of plant is maturity and being stabilized as now basically a product. So we're able to knock these off in fairly short order.

I think the next step in that progression is to start seeing things at the five and 10 megawatt level, and when I look at the pipeline of qualified leads, those projects are absolutely there and the policy environment around those projects, I think is maturing very nicely.

Europe continues to be the lead, but this activity with Canada is certainly getting a lot of attention in the context of climate change mitigation in carbon free energy systems. There is very serious attention on what this application represents. So it's yet another application stream that's accumulating momentum in a very position way.

The policy around in Germany has been coming and Europe has been coming slowly, but it's coming steadily. And I was in discussions with major European partners last week, where they're saying let's go for the 10 megawatts, it looks like the context will support these type of applications and the business model works. So let's get on with the next step. So again timeframes are somewhat protracted, but the direction is clear in the scale up aspect is very positive.

Jeffrey Osborne

Thanks very much. Thanks for the all I think for all the detail appreciate it.

Daryl Wilson

Okay, thanks so much.

There are no other callers in queue. I would now like to turn the call back to Bob Motz for any further remarks.

Robert Motz

Thank you very much. I do want to want to thank everybody for attending the call today. And would encourage you to first of all - the remind you of the Safe Harbor statement at the beginning of the call and encourage you to tune in for our Q3 call, currently scheduled for Monday, November 6. Thank you very much.

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for participating in today's conference. This does conclude the program and you may all disconnect. Everyone have a great day.

