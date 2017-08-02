Chesapeake Lodging Trust's (CHSP) CEO Jim Francis on Q2 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Chesapeake Lodging Trust (NYSE:CHSP)

Q2 2017 Earnings Conference Call

August 2, 2017 11:00 AM ET

Executives

Doug Vicari - EVP and CFO

Jim Francis - President and CEO

Analysts

Austin Wurschmidt - KeyBanc Capital Markets

Chris Woronka - Deutsche Bank

Neil Malkin - RBC Capital Markets

Michael Bellisario - Baird

Operator

Good afternoon. My name is Steve, and I will be your conference operator today. At this time, I'd like to welcome everyone to the Chesapeake Lodging Trust Q2 Earnings Call. All lines have been placed on mute to prevent any background noise. After the speakers' remarks, there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] Thank you.

Mr. Doug Vicari, please go ahead.

Doug Vicari

Thank you, Steve. Good morning and welcome to our second quarter 2017 earnings call. This is Doug Vicari, Executive Vice President and CFO of Chesapeake. Also on the call this morning are Jim Francis, our President and CEO; and Graham Wootten, our Chief Accounting Officer.

As is our custom, I'll begin with a brief overview of our quarter, including a review of our consolidated results, our summary hotel operating performance, our financial position, and an update on our near-term outlook. After I conclude my commentary, Jim will provide greater detail on the performance of our hotel portfolio. He will also provide some general thoughts on macro industry trends and more specifics regarding our outlook for our hotel performance.

As a reminder, any statement we make this morning about future results and performance or plans and objectives are all forward-looking. Actual results may vary as a result of factors, risks, and uncertainties over which we have no control. And with that housekeeping behind us, let me begin with a brief review of our highlights and consolidated results for the quarter.

So for the second quarter we reported total revenue of 162.5 million and net income available to common shareholders of $19.2 million or $0.32 per diluted share. Our adjusted corporate EBITDA was 52.3 million and our funds from operations available to common shareholders was 38.2 or $0.65 per diluted share. Let me now highlight some of our key operating statistics. For the quarter, our total portfolio of 22 hotels produced a RevPAR of $200.72 that represents a decrease of 3.7% versus the prior year. Our occupancy for the period was 86.7% that represents a decrease of 140 basis points versus last year, where our average daily rate was $231.62 that was a decline of 2.1% versus the prior period. These topline trends resulted in adjusted hotel EBITDA of 57 million and our adjusted hotel EBITDA margin was 35.1% which is a 180 basis point decline versus the prior year.

For the quarter, our base portfolio of 15 hotels, these are the hotels that are not under renovation nor located in the San Francisco market produced a RevPAR of $211.26 that represents an increase of 0.2% versus the prior year. Our occupancy for the period was 89.5%. That's an increase of 140 basis points versus last year, while our average daily rate was $236.15. That's a decline of 1.3% versus last year. These topline trends for the 15 hotels resulted in adjusted hotel EBITDA of 38.9 million and our adjusted hotel EBITDA margin was a very strong 39.5%. Even though that's a 90 basis point decline versus the prior year. Overall operating results for the quarter came in above our guidance range of minus 6% to minus 4%. That's the data we provided to the market in April.

Our results were marginally positive and continue to be mixed with quarterly results showing some improvement versus our forecast in a few of our key markets like LA, Seattle and San Diego and those markets accounted for most of the outperformance versus guidance. Pricing pressure remains a headwind during the quarter as corporate travel trends continue to be consistent difficult to forecast and these trends were again reflected in our base 15 hotel performance where we increased occupancy but saw continued pressure on rate.

Favorable corporate sentiment and continuation of solid corporate profit performance continued to help stabilize equity values for lodging rates, but we've not seen these factors yet correlating into increased hotel demand as we begin the second half of 2017. Jim will provide much more detailed information on our recent hotel performance and our outlook in his commentary in a few moments, but generally speaking the overall theme remains consistent with what we've experienced and discussed with you over the past few months.

Again industry fundamentals remain stable, but we've not yet seen a catalyst to move demand and pricing levels that would be necessary to drive more topline RevPAR growth. Let me move forward and discuss the capital markets and the balance sheet. We remain quiet with regard to general capital market activities, specifically we did not sell any common shares under our ATM program, nor did we utilize our share repurchase program. We'll continue to evaluate our capital allocation strategy and options as we work through the year. We ended the quarter with 60 million of cash and cash equivalents, 31.2 million of restricted cash and 776.6 million of long-term debt. Our leverage ratio at quarter end was 34.6% with a fixed cover charge ratio of 2.96 times and a debt to EBITDA ratio of 4.1 times. Our weighted average cost of debt is now 3.91% and our weighted length to debt maturity is 5.7 years.

As we previously noted, during the quarter we successfully closed on a 225 million unsecured five-year term loan with an effective interest rate of 3.31% at quarter-end based upon our consolidated leverage ratio. This new loan was leverage neutral as it effectively took out our maturing 125 million secured loan on the Royal Palm in Miami as well as outstanding borrowings under our revolving credit facility. Now with that full borrowing availability under the facility of $300 million we were able to redeem our $125 million 7.325% preferred stock subsequent to quarter-end, we called that issue on July 17. We view this as a positive as we will have annual savings of roughly 5.5 million by using our revolver for this redemption. Pro-forma for this transaction we can now currently have 901.6 million of long-term debt and adjusted for the call of the pref, our current leverage ratio now sits at 40.2% with net debt to EBITDA of 4.8 times.

We do want to make note that we have used our current investment capacity in order to redeem the pref with our adjusted leverage ratio now approximating 40%. Given the current investment environment we do believe this decision will serve as well in the very near and intermediate term. Let me just spend a couple of brief moments updating you on our 2017 outlook. As we referenced in our earnings release this morning, we are reaffirming our previously provided 2017 RevPAR outlook for the entire 22 hotel portfolio. As we mentioned, we are tweaking the high-end of our full-year EBITDA range downward slightly to reflect the additional renovation delays of the JW Marriott in San Francisco combined with some softness in banquet and catering revenues due to group travel trends, particularly in the third quarter. We also are increasing our full year AFFO range to 2.16 to 2.24 that's up from 2.10 to 2.20 to account for the savings reflected by the redemption of our preferred stock in July.

Moving onto the current quarter, our third quarter 2017 RevPAR range for our 22 hotel portfolio will now be minus 4.5% to minus 2.5% versus prior year trends. Our base 15 hotel portfolio will generate RevPAR ranging from minus 3.5 to minus 1.5 and we expect these revenue trends to generate adjusted corporate EBITDA ranging between 47.8 and 49.8 million and our AFFO range for the quarter will now be $0.62 to $0.66 per diluted share. Consistent with our past practices, this guidance does not reflect any future hotel acquisitions nor any future dispositions.

Let me now turn the call over to Jim to provide more color and detail on our outlook for '17 - for the remainder of '17 as well as a brief review of our second quarter hotel performance.

Jim Francis

Thanks Doug. For the quarter we outperformed our expectations in terms of RevPAR, EBITDA margin s and the resulting hotel EBITDA and AFFO per share. All these metrics were above the high-end of our guidance range. As a reminder, in 2017 for Chesapeake's portfolio it's important to delineate the short-term headwinds we are facing from four of our largest hotels under renovation and the hotels impacted by the Moscone Center renovation in San Francisco from the underlying fundamentals of our remaining 15 hotel. In total, these four renovations in our three San Francisco properties impacted by the Moscone expansion are expected to displace approximately $11 million to $12 million of EBITDA and generate a RevPAR decline of 5% to 7% for the full-year 2017. This is an increase in displacement from previous forecast, primarily due to permitting and inspection issues that occurred at the JW San Francisco.

While these are strong headwinds, they are very short-term in nature and are expected to create strong growth for us in the coming years. For the remaining 15 hotels in our portfolio, we are expecting roughly flat to a very modest decline in revenue growth and a decline of approximately $4 million of EBITDA for the full-year with approximately 50% of this decline driven by property tax increases many of which we are appealing. For the entire portfolio of 22 hotels, April results were slightly better than expected with RevPAR declining 7.5% with the negative impact of the Easter shift. May results were in line with expectations with a modest decline of 0.8% in RevPAR. And June was modestly better than forecasted as well with a negative 3%.

Of course these monthly results were significantly impacted by our property renovations. For our 15 hotel portfolio which excludes San Francisco and renovation properties, results were as follows. April RevPAR declined 6% with a negative impact of the Easter shift. May, a positive 3.6% and June a positive 2.7% resulting in the quarter being up 0.2%, which was above the high-end of our range. We continue to manage operating expenses very tightly with GOP margins flat year-over-year for our 15 hotel portfolio that's not under renovation. With tight expense controls, we expect to roundly generate flat GOP margins for the remainder of the year, with Q3 down slightly and Q4 up slightly for these 15 hotels not under renovation. The modest decline in Q2 EBITDA margins for the 15 hotel portfolio was driven by an increase in real estate taxes, so all-in-all a solid quarter for us.

As we continue to manage through 2017, we remain hopeful that our pro-growth political agenda including fiscal stimulus, deregulation and corporate and personal tax reform will lead to both macroeconomic and corporate profit growth. Ultimately these factors are primary drivers of lodging demand. Of course at this time, the outcomes from this agenda remain unclear and appear to be at risk. That said corporate profits are showing relatively strong growth which ultimately should drive lodging demand. So in summary, our outlook on the operating environment has not changed from the beginning of the year, but we remain cautiously optimistic. From a quarterly perspective, all four property renovations impacted Q2 and the JW and San Francisco will continue to impact Q3 and Q4 significantly.

Additionally, Q3 is meaningfully softer in group business than our other quarters and without robust corporate transient demand Q3 is expected to be our softest quarter and Q4 will be the strongest quarter of the year for us with less property renovation disruption and strong group demand in many of our markets. Now let me provide a little more color by market. San Francisco continues to be a market with positive long-term supply demand fundamentals. However, given the well understood Moscone Center renovation and expansion, 2017 is a difficult year. Q2 and Q3 are the most difficult quarters in San Francisco, with Moscone North and South halls are actually closed and Q4 will be stronger with two citywides in November and December.

Our JW Marriott will be further impacted by its renovation in '17 resulting in expected RevPAR declines in the 15% to 20% range which is an increase in the displacement we originally forecasted. Like others currently renovating in the city, we too have had challenges with the city's permitting and inspection department particularly in the life safety area. While we have finally worked through the issues, the delay has cost us two months of time. We expect to finish the renovation by the end of the year, but we expect to displace an additional $1 million of EBITDA simply from rooms out of service throughout Q4. Following the renovation and full reopening of the expanded and renovated Moscone Center, the JW will be positioned to expand it rates premium and effectively compete in the luxury price points while driving upper upscale margin performance.

While the San Francisco market will face short-term headwinds particularly in 2017, our portfolio filing in the JW's renovation will be completely renovated and positioned to take advantage of the long-term positive dynamics of the market. In Q2, despite the Moscone closure, excluding the JW, we were down 5.9% in RevPAR which was better than expected and only approximately half of our market track declines which represents our direct competitors performance. Furthermore, we expect the remainder of the year to be breakeven to slightly positive growth for these three hotels. Of course the JW's RevPAR was negative by over 20% in Q2 and this trend will continue in Q3 and Q4.

In Boston, our guestroom renovation at the Boston Marriott Newton property began in December of '16 and was completed in early July. Now we expect to position the hotel back at the top of the concept, which should deliver well above market revenue and profit growth as we move into 2018. Excluding the renovation impact, we expect full-year's 2017 RevPAR to be up in the 1.5% to 2% range for our two hotels. In Q2, RevPAR at our Hyatt was up approximately 5% but we expect Q3 to be closer to breakeven with slower group business in the quarter. In Chicago, citywide room nights for '17 are up approximately 8% over '16. That said with the new supply of hotels over the last two years in the upper upscale and luxury segment and the addition of the Viceroy and the Marriott Marquis in '17, we're expecting RevPAR to be modestly down at our two hotels for the year.

In Q2, RevPAR growth for our two hotels was just below breakeven. Q3 will be the slowest quarter of the year and we're expecting mid-single digit decline in RevPAR. In Miami at the Royal Palm Hotel, our hotel is in great shape.

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, this is the conference operator, our conference will resume in just a moment.

Jim Francis

Regarding supply, after a couple of years of outsized growth we now know of only a couple of smaller repositioning and reopenings coming to the market. Longer term in Miami, the market should show improvements once the Zika situation is fully behind us. And equally important, the convention center reopens after its renovation and expansion is completed in mid to late 2018 which will help the overall demand picture and absorption process. For Q2, we ran over 123% RevPAR in Miami, yet our RevPAR was down approximately 10% which was in line with our expectations. We expect this magnitude of decline to dissipate the remainder of the year as the impact as Zika in the market began mid-2016. Accordingly, our year-over-year comps become increasingly easier through the second half of 2017 and we expect near breakeven RevPAR growth.

In New Orleans, the W French Quarter which produces RevPAR results at the top end of the market driven by a significant ADR premium was under pressure in 2016. As I have explained in previous quarters, our Starwood SPG star point level increased in April of last year due to the program's annual rewards formula based assessment and then reversed again at the end of March of this year. Accordingly, we expect this segment to show recovery in the second half of the year and mid-single digit RevPAR growth at RW. At our second hotel, the Le Meridian, we have made good progress on our revenue management and sales issues at the property, which we highlighted in previous quarters. Marriott has been responsive to our concerns. While we were modestly negative in RevPAR growth in Q2 as expected, our market share has increased to almost 100% fair share which is a great improvement.

The second half of the year, we expect double-digit RevPAR growth as we realize the benefits of our sales initiatives and a stronger citywide calendar. Out west in Denver, we began our guestroom renovation in December of '16 and finished in mid-Q2. Given our renovation, the additional new supply in the market and with a modest slowdown in transient pace driven by energy and financial services firms, we expect a RevPAR decline in the 3% to 4% range for '17. In Q1, RevPAR was down approximately 13% as we expected during the renovation followed by a Q2 decline of approximately 5%, again significantly impacted by the renovation. And in Q3, we expect to have a modest decline as well. Q4 will be a very strong quarter in Denver, with high-single digit to low-double digit RevPAR growth given the group demand patterns.

Our LA area properties include the Hilton Checkers and our Ace Hotel and Theater as well as the Hyatt Santa Barbara. Downtown LA continues to be a growing market, while the supply of new hotel is increasing downtown, we expect the demand growth will continue. In Q2 we generated upper-single digit RevPAR growth, we expect Q3 to soften and go modestly negative and then Q4 is expected to rebound with positive growth. In Santa Barbara, we generated 1% RevPAR growth in Q2 and we expect our hotel to achieve modestly stronger RevPAR growth in the low to mid-single digits for the balance of the year. In San Diego at our Indigo, we're expecting a very solid year in '17, there's a limited new supply growth in downtown and the convention calendar is strong in terms of the quality, size and placement of citywides throughout '17.

RevPAR was up an exceptional 18% in Q1 and we followed that with over 9% growth in Q2, while this growth will slow for the remainder of the year, we still expect a very solid year in downtown San Diego. Our Hyatt Mission Bay was impacted from its phase one renovation this year. Accordingly we expect RevPAR to decline in the low to mid-single digits. In Q1, RevPAR was down almost 5% as expected and Q2 was breakeven RevPAR, even though we still had rooms out of service for the first half of Q2. For the balance of the year, we expect modestly negative RevPAR growth. In Chesapeake, smaller markets, our Seattle RevPAR was up a strong 15% in Q2 and while this growth will moderate, we expect to have a strong year in Seattle with a full year RevPAR growth in the upper single digits. In DC, our RevPAR growth was breakeven in Q2 and we expect this trend in Q3 as well. In New York, pricing remains a challenge, but with a new management company in place, with stronger revenue management strategies, we were slightly negative in RevPAR at Herald Square, but we're positive at the Hyatt Place. We expect to be flat for the full year for the two hotels combined.

And finally in Minneapolis, RevPAR was down in the mid-teens due to new supply and a reduction in citywide conventions in '17 and we expect the market to remain soft for the remainder of this year. The industry operating environment is challenging. That said, we expect that our well located portfolio will outperform its competitors once we get beyond our 2017 short term headwinds. We remain sharply focused on cost controls and on our repositioning projects.

Over the long term, we believe our footprint and EBITDA concentration are one of the strongest in our industry and our relative value is attractive. We expect several of the strongest headwinds to our portfolio's growth in '17 to turn to tailwinds over time, including the Moscone Center renovation and expansion and renovation disruption at four of our larger properties and ultimately the impact of Zika in Miami.

With that, I'll open it up for your questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions] And your first question comes from Austin Wurschmidt with KeyBanc Capital Markets. Please go ahead.

Austin Wurschmidt

First, Jim, just wanted to touch on a comment that you made last quarter and see if there was any update. You said that there were some very positive things going on in the portfolio headed in to 2018. Is there anything that you can provide to us at this point in terms of additional detail?

Jim Francis

Not today, but I would expect that we'll be able to make an announcement in the next 45 days relative to one meaningful situation we're working on. And the other positive elements in the portfolio you're well aware of, which again is the renovation and repositioning of four of our largest hotels and then ultimately the San Francisco, better next year and beyond great in 2019 and looking beyond.

Austin Wurschmidt

And then just as far as the guidance goes, can you help us understand a little bit. You mentioned $1 million of additional disruption from the JW, the delays there. But clearly, you've been tracking ahead of the high end of the range on the RevPAR guide for the full 20 hotel portfolio. So just curious what else gives you conservatism I guess in the back half of the year? Anything you're seeing or changing trends that are really weighing on that as well.

Jim Francis

Well, first of all, I would say that there's nothing major changing. There's - certainly Q3 is - relative to what we expected say at the beginning of the year, Q3 is modestly softer, but again, I don't want to take those words out of context and make it a dramatic change. We're talking about minor adjustments, but Q3 is modestly softer and the other impact and part of this is by design actually in our revenue management strategy and part of it is just a little bit softer on the group side is we are losing some F&B profits in the second half of the year, particularly in Q3 and part of that is actually by design as we changed our revenue management strategy in San Francisco and we were quite successful as you can see from our numbers.

We're only down 5.9% as compared to the market and our peers' performance. And what we did is we shied - we ultimately decided to shy away from some group business that was extremely competitive and low rated and instead, we backfilled with some contract business that was relatively strong rated and I won't get into the details of what groups and where at, what hotels they are in, because that's competitive intelligence I don't want to get into. But we were successful in better managing I think the room revenue line than others and that will continue into Q3, but it did come and we changed that strategy, not that long ago, but it did come at the expense of some F&B contribution in San Francisco.

So that's part of it. And the second part of it is - in F&B is, we have seen a little bit of softness, particularly in Q3, given the lower group contribution in Q3 just in general F&B around the portfolio, a little bit in Boston, a little bit in New Orleans and some other places. But again a good amount of it was by design in San Francisco, but it was not in our forecast from previous quarters.

Austin Wurschmidt

So it sounds like that's fair to say that there still might be some level of conservatism, given a lot of the moving pieces within the portfolio today.

Jim Francis

I mean I think we try to give guidance that we feel comfortable that we can certainly achieve. Could it be modestly conservative? Yes. But I don't want to also give the idea that we think it is overly conservative at all. There are a lot of moving parts and again while we've beaten our numbers, we are having to make up for the JW situation in Q4. We also, year to date, have had to make up for a longer renovation, again because of inspection issues in Boston, a little bit in Denver, but primarily in Boston. So we are kind of over achieving, but we're making up for additional short term headwinds. I mean, I think the good news is the fundamentals remain very solid and the headwinds, the fact that we're going to have rooms out of service longer is unfortunate, but that will completely turn around as we go into 2018.

Austin Wurschmidt

And then just last one for me, what's driving the modest decline in the RevPAR growth outlook within the 15 hotel portfolio?

Jim Francis

Again, it's not anything specific as much as modest adjustments across a couple of hotels. Boston is going to be slightly later than expected, a quarter ago for the second half. The Royal Palm in Miami Wall, it's not going to being significantly negative the rest of the year and will be much closer to breakeven. We had originally had hoped for some - a slight positive growth there of a couple points, so Miami's part of it. Chicago is again slightly less than expected, particularly in Q3 and even though it's a small hotel, Minneapolis continues to really struggle for us. So modest adjustments across a handful of hotels, but that tweaks the 15 a little bit.

Operator

And your next question comes from Chris Woronka with Deutsche Bank. Please go ahead.

Chris Woronka

On the 11 million to 12 million of EBITDA displacement you've talked about, I mean as we think about '18, is it just conceptually from a starting point, should we kind of just start there at 11 million to 12 million back in and then grow kind of a growth rate on the other 15, is it as simple as that or should we do the math?

Jim Francis

No. It's not quite that simple. Out of the, call it, 11.5 million as the midpoint, 11.5 million, about 7 million of that, 7.5 million of that is specific to the renovate - property level renovations. So the majority of that should come back or all of that should come back at those hotels in 2018. Now, we will have some minor renovations next year, so there's going to be some modest disruption and I can't give you a number for that, it's going to be a lot more modest than this year, but there's going to be some modest disruption at Mission Bay for example next year and some soft good redos in - very late in 2018 that will have some modest impact on the EBITDA.

So you kind of have to account for that, but I can't give you a number. Out of the rest of the 7, call it, 4 million gets you from 7.5 to 11.5. That's coming out of Moscone. That's not all going to come back in '18. We're not in the detail budgets at this point for next year. I think you can assume some of that comes back and as a round number, maybe 25% of that comes back in '18, it will be a better year. 2019, not only is all that going to come back, but you're going to have tremendous growth and we see nothing in our bookings that is anything but dramatically positive news in 19 and beyond in San Francisco. There's nothing - we can't see anything that derails that, but that is more of a '19 phenomena than an '18.

Chris Woronka

And then just want to ask you kind of on the broader M&A side with respect to, I guess, individual assets for you guys. You've been pretty quiet. You've done some things with the balance sheet, with the prefs, but buys and sells have been pretty quiet. We've seen a couple of your peers start to dip their ton in the market. I mean is that something - are you guys closer to either side of the ledger than you were three months ago?

Jim Francis

I would say for us, it's still more of a 2018 kind of happening - I mean, that's not to say we couldn't sell a hotel this year. But as far as acquisitions go, given our balance sheet capacity, we feel comfortable with our leverage, but certainly don't want to take that leverage higher and nor are we in a position where we feel it's a great time to issue common equity. So we kind of think we're in the position we're in, we're covering our dividend. It's relatively tight as we all know, a relatively tight dividend coverage, given all the disruption we've talked about, though, we did pick up coverage by taking the preferred out. So as we go into '18 and we get the property level displacement back, we have the coverage, the dividend coverage uptick from the full year of the preferred not being in the capital structure. That gives us a little more flexibility, but I think it's more in that timeframe than it is the remainder of '17.

Operator

And your next question comes from Neil Malkin with RBC Capital Markets. Please go ahead.

Neil Malkin

First, wanted to touch on Miami. Can you just talk about how kind of group trends are looking over the next couple of months and into '18? Are you seeing an increase and willingness for groups to come, which maybe kind of reduced Zika fears or is that still kind of pervasive?

Jim Francis

I would say, at this point, and again I can't specifically point to Zika fears at this point, but I would say that we have not seen any dramatic uptick in group bookings at this point in Miami. No, we have not.

Neil Malkin

Okay. And what about it from an international standpoint?

Jim Francis

Oh, I'm sorry, international, it remains a decent part of the business, but no - even though the strength of dollars has weakened and those kinds of things, we haven't seen any dramatic change at this point. Of course, we are in kind of a more of the off season, but we do get a good amount of international travel in the summertime, but I would just say that we run the hotel, we can continue to run the hotel at a very high occupancy, but we are not at this point in time, we're not seeing any me meaningful pricing power.

Neil Malkin

Other one for me is more of a higher level question, but just have you guys seen this sort of occurrence in the sector where you have, sort of steady, maybe improving corporate fundamentals, but continuing cost cutting and obviously that will hit the corporate travel line. I'm wondering if this is sort of a new paradigm where you have maybe a weaker corporate travel environment, just I know when companies cut costs, it's harder to maybe bring those things back and people get used to certain ways of doing things. I wonder if you have any commentary on that or you think this is a short term phenomenon that will dissipate maybe when the economy gets even better or some legislation is passed, what are your thoughts.

Jim Francis

Well, I think ultimately it comes back to - the business ultimately will come back to certainly supply and demand. I mean demand is certainly not growing phenomenally well, but it's growing and of course we are, last year, this year and into next year, absorbing, in a lot of markets, absorbing some supply as well. So that's certainly part of it as the supply growth tapers off, then the impact of the demand growth of course on revenues will be stronger. I would also say that corporate profits seem to be rebounding.

There's certainly going to be a lag to that on travel, but I think the other part of it is, I think we're in somewhat unchartered territories as far as what's going on in Washington and until that or when that settles down at some point and there's more an understanding of tax reform and whether that's going to get accomplished and where we are on healthcare and some - and deregulation and some other things, I really think that's - again, I have no data to support this exactly, but I think that impacts business travel in a pretty significant way as well. So I think we need some more quarters of corporate profit growth, at the same time as that's happening, supply increases should be diminishing as we get through the next year or so, but we've got to get DC settled down as well. It's my opinion.

Operator

[Operator Instructions] Your next question comes from Michael Bellisario with Baird. Please go ahead.

Michael Bellisario

As you think about 2018, how are you characterizing or thinking about your revenue management strategy for next year? Would you say that you're still planning on or thinking about being defensive or do you think you'll take a little bit more of an aggressive approach next year compared to this year?

Jim Francis

I would say '18, at least at this point, our view on '18 is relatively consistent with '17. I mean it's certainly - we certainly don't expect things to get worse. They should get modestly better I don't know if they're going to be strong enough for us to change revenue strategies. As an example, in San Francisco, at this point in time, we don't expect to change revenue strategies in San Francisco for '18. Of course, '19, things change dramatically, but we still think it makes sense to be relatively defensive in the way we're managing the revenue line and look, we certainly hope for modest growth next year.

But no, we're not - at this point in time, we're not thinking and we have not gone through our detailed budgeting exercise for '18 yet with our property managers and GMs and director of sales and that will tell us a lot more as we get into those discussions, which start in the early fall. But right now, as we sit today, I would think that we'll be relatively defensive, maybe not quite as much as '17, but not a dramatic change in '18.

Michael Bellisario

And I know we've talked about this a little bit before, but your highest ADR index hotels, are those the ones that are still seeing the biggest ADR declines or has that stabilized a little bit and it's more broad based across the portfolio.

Jim Francis

It's more broad based, but yet your point is still on target. I mean, still the higher ADR properties have had a little more of a tough time, Checkers, Hilton Checkers, which is in LA, a very high ADR index property, City Center in Chicago. They continue to have a struggle on ADR, but I would say as compared to a year or two ago, that struggle relative to everyone else is less on a relative basis.

Michael Bellisario

And then just one clarification on San Francisco. Did I hear right that you kind of traded off F&B revenue and revenue growth for room revenue growth, so that's why the RevPAR number looked a little bit better for you in this second quarter versus the market, but then you're experiencing a little weakness when group is even softer in the third quarter? Did I hear that correctly?

Jim Francis

That's correct. I think the high margin room revenue business, again in Q2, with a decline of only 5.9%, we felt that was a better strategy than competing for the group business that was out there, which, there wasn't as much and everyone was going forward and rates were coming down significantly and of course it does impact F&B. F&B is not nearly as profitable, but we are taking a little bit of a nick in F&B, mainly in Q3. And again in San Francisco, that strategy will likely stay in place in '18 and then all of that F&B plus more will come back in '19 as we changed our revenue strategy going into or it's already changed because we're booking business now, but that change goes in in '19.

So our contract business, again, I won't get into who the contract accounts are, but they're relatively high rated contract pieces of business that we have amongst several of our hotels and actually can move some of that business based on demand patterns between hotels and we've been pretty, very, as you can see from the numbers, pretty successful in that strategy and we expect Q3 again, just to reiterate, to be very close to breakeven in San Francisco, excluding the JW.

Operator

There are no further questions at this time. I now turn the call back over to the presenters.

Doug Vicari

All right. Well, thanks. Appreciate everybody being on the call today, for your participation and we are available if anybody has any follow-ups beyond the call. Again, thanks again. Appreciate the time.

Operator

This concludes today's conference call. You may now disconnect.

Copyright policy: All transcripts on this site are the copyright of Seeking Alpha. However, we view them as an important resource for bloggers and journalists, and are excited to contribute to the democratization of financial information on the Internet. (Until now investors have had to pay thousands of dollars in subscription fees for transcripts.) So our reproduction policy is as follows: You may quote up to 400 words of any transcript on the condition that you attribute the transcript to Seeking Alpha and either link to the original transcript or to www.SeekingAlpha.com. All other use is prohibited.

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HERE IS A TEXTUAL REPRESENTATION OF THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S CONFERENCE CALL, CONFERENCE PRESENTATION OR OTHER AUDIO PRESENTATION, AND WHILE EFFORTS ARE MADE TO PROVIDE AN ACCURATE TRANSCRIPTION, THERE MAY BE MATERIAL ERRORS, OMISSIONS, OR INACCURACIES IN THE REPORTING OF THE SUBSTANCE OF THE AUDIO PRESENTATIONS. IN NO WAY DOES SEEKING ALPHA ASSUME ANY RESPONSIBILITY FOR ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS MADE BASED UPON THE INFORMATION PROVIDED ON THIS WEB SITE OR IN ANY TRANSCRIPT. USERS ARE ADVISED TO REVIEW THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S AUDIO PRESENTATION ITSELF AND THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S SEC FILINGS BEFORE MAKING ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS.