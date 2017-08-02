Genworth MI Canada's (GMICF) CEO Stuart Levings on Q2 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Genworth MI Canada Inc. (OTC:GMICF) Q2 2017 Earnings Conference Call August 2, 2017 10:00 AM ET

Jonathan Pinto

Thank you. Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining Genworth Canada's second quarter 2017 earnings call. Leading today's call are Stuart Levings, our President and Chief Executive Officer and Philip Mayers, our Chief Financial Officer. We will start with our prepared remarks, followed by an open question-and-answer session.

Our news release, including our management's discussion and analysis, the financial statements and financial supplement were released last night and are posted on our website at www.genworth.ca. A link to our live webcast and the slides for today's discussion are also posted on our website. A replay of this call will be available via the other number noted in the press release and will also be available on our website following today's presentation. The call will be available online for approximately 45 days following today.

As a reminder, our presentation and discussion today contain a disclaimer on forward-looking statements and non-IFRS statements on disclosure. We note that our actual results may differ from statements that we make, which are forward-looking. We advise you to read the cautionary note regarding these forward-looking statements. As well, some of the financial metrics presented on this call today are non-IFRS measures, and as such, do not have a standardized meaning and are unlikely to be comparable to similar measures by other companies.

I would now like to turn the call over to Stuart, to begin his remarks. Stuart?

Stuart Levings

Thanks, Jon. Good morning and thanks for joining our call. Today, I will cover some key highlights from our performance this quarter and a few perspectives on development within our market. Phil will provide a comprehensive overview of the drivers of our exceptionally low loss ratio, clearly, a reflection of our high quality insurance portfolio and the very strong housing and labor markets in Ontario and British Columbia, as well as sustained momentum in Alberta, Quebec and the Atlantic provinces.

Overall, we are pleased with the quarter's results with continued strength and portfolio quality and growth in our average premium rate, both of which bode well for future performance. Our loss ratio of 3% are very positive for operating results is likely to normalize as housing markets adjust to government actions and market forces and return to more balanced conditions.

For the quarter, we delivered net operating income of $126 million, up 28% over the prior year, and 17% over the prior quarter. This generated a return on equity of 14% and diluted operating earnings per share of $1.36. These results reflect ongoing momentum from premiums earned, sound expense management, stable investment income and the clear benefit of ensuring high quality [fractious-only] [ph] owner occupied mortgages in a strong macroeconomic environment.

Net premiums written totaled $170 million, down $79 million or 32% over the prior year period. This includes a modest 5% decline in premiums written from transactional insurance. As expected, we saw a more significant decline is portfolio insurance premiums as a result of regulatory changes introduced in 2016 and weakening demand in response to the substantial increase in portfolio insurance premium rates, driven by higher regulatory capital requirements.

The average premium rate for portfolio insurance increased by 110%, to 76 basis points as the phase-in period under the new capital framework for this product ended March 31, 2017. The 14% year-over-year decline in transactional insurance volumes was largely due to a smaller high loan-to-value origination market, as a result of the insured mortgage rate stress test introduced in the fourth quarter of 2016.

This decline was partially offset by a 10% higher average premium rate from the March 2017 increase. We expect this volume trend to continue for the remainder of the year before gradually recovering in 2018 and beyond.

We ended the quarter with an MCT ratio of 167%, 10 points above our internal target and just above our desired operating range of 160% to 165%. Our MCT ratio is influenced by a number of factors, including the volume of new insurance written in a quarter, the valuation of our investment portfolio and the impact of our interest rate hedges. Therefore, it is typical to see some fluctuation or seasonality in the level of our MCT ratio.

Our capital priority remains focused on supporting our core business volumes and ordinary dividends. Our book value at $41.34 per share continues to grow, up 8% over the prior year, driven by ongoing profitability. As noted during my opening comments, we are clearly seeing the benefits of the strength in the Canadian economy and are encouraged by stronger-than-expected economic indicators, including positive developments in the labor and housing markets, signs of stabilization in oil producing regions and strong GDP results year to date.

While the economy in Alberta and other oil producing regions continues to stabilize, oil prices remain somewhat range bound between $40 and $50 a barrel. Therefore, in our view the risk in these regions, while greatly reduced, has not yet returned to normal. Since the introduction of Ontario's Fair Housing Plan in April 2017, sales in the Greater Golden Horseshoe market have slowed significantly and supply has increased, leading to modest price declines month over month.

We believe that current housing conditions in this region may lead to further price softening over the next 6 to 12 months, which should be positive for long-term affordability, particularly in our target market, the first-time homebuyers.

That said, it's still too soon to know with certainty what the full effect of the government changes will be and how quickly they will play out. This is especially true in light of the recent increase in mortgage interest rates together with the potential for additional regulatory changes that will impact mortgage qualifying requirements for uninsured borrowers.

On July 6, 2017, OSFI released draft changes to Guideline B-20, which sets out OSFI's expectations for prudent residential mortgage underwriting by all federally regulated financial institutions. Amongst others, the changes included qualifying a stress test for all uninsured mortgages using a rate that is 200 basis points above the contract rate and a prohibition on certain co-lending arrangements.

While the B-20 guideline does not directly impact our company, which is governed by OSFI's B-21 guideline, we are mindful of the significance of these proposed changes and the potential for unintended consequences. Therefore, we are reviewing them carefully in order to provide our feedback during the consultation period.

As we're still assessing the proposed changes, it would be premature to comment on any potential impact other than to acknowledge that any qualifying rate stress test for an insured mortgages were naturally dampened mortgage demand in this segment as already evident in the high loan-to-value segment. While the current macroeconomic environment and strong housing markets bode well, for our loss ratio in quarters to come, we continue to reflect caution in our revised outlook.

This is now set at full-year estimated loss ratio range of 15% to 25%, with a bias towards the lower half of the range based on current market conditions. As for the new originations, we see ongoing strength on the quality of first-time homebuyers in today's market as demonstrated by high credit quality and loan characteristics.

Average credit scores in the second quarter remain high at 747, while borrowers with higher risk factors, what we refer to as stack risk factors saw a modest decline. The average home price declined slightly driven by the typical second quarter increase in Quebec insurance volumes, a function of that province's July 1 moving day tradition.

With that, I'll turn it over to Phil for a deeper look at our financial results.

Philip Mayers

Thanks, Stuart, and good morning. Let me start by review the delinquency picture behind the exceptionally low loss ratio this quarter. We saw improvements across all regions in both the number of outstanding delinquencies, and the level of new delinquencies net of cures.

In total, new delinquencies, net of cures decreased by 336 sequentially to 155. And we ended the quarter with 1,809 outstanding delinquencies, down by 13% from the prior quarter. These decreases were driven by favorable or improving macroeconomic conditions particularly in Ontario, Quebec, Alberta and the Atlantic Provinces.

As a reminder, Quebec, Alberta and the Atlantic regions were particular pressure points in 2016. We are pleased by the stabilization or improvement in these areas. As a result, losses on claims were significantly lower sequentially by $20 million at $6 million. And the resulting loss ratio was 3% compared to 15% in the first quarter.

Lower losses on claims primarily reflect favorable development of approximately $31 million from the prior quarter's loss reserves including the incurred but not reported reserve. This favorable development is tied to lower number of new delinquencies, a higher number of cures and lower average reserve for delinquency to a lesser extent.

As Stuart noted, we certainly benefit from favorable housing market and the positive impact of macroeconomic tailwinds. In particular, we've seen improvements in unemployment with a meaningful decrease in Quebec and modest decline in Alberta.

At the same time, house prices have stabilized or improved in Quebec and Alberta. Both of these factors have contributed to the favorable reserve development. While, the second quarter loss ratio is typically seasonally lower, the 3% quarterly loss ratio is one of the lowest in our history. Given the 9% loss ratio in the first half of the year and considering the strong macroeconomic climate, we have lowered our estimated loss ratio range for 2107 to 15% to 25% as Stuart noted.

This contemplates the potential for the normalizational losses over the second half of the year. In total, underwriting income was particularly strong at $132 million driven by the relatively low combined ratio of 22% in the second quarter.

Another contributor to the higher level of underwriting income was premiums earned of $168 million, which decreased by $1 million quarter over quarter, and $11 million year over year. This growth reflects the higher level of premiums written in recent years. With $2.1 billion unearned premiums at the end of the second quarter, we have good visibility into premiums earned going forward.

Premiums earned have trended higher for the past three years, and we expect a continued growth quarter-over-quarter through the remainder of 2017. Expenses of $31 million were modestly lower, compared to the prior quarter, and the resulting expense ratio of 18% is consistent with management's expected range of 18% to 20%.

Overall, net operating income of $126 million in the second quarter was higher by $18 million sequentially. This increase was driven by the strong underwriting performance and a relatively flat investment income of $45 million from interest and dividends, net of investment expenses.

Net income for the quarter was $150 million. This included $31 million of pre-tax investment gains primarily related to increase in the market value for interest rate swaps used for hedging purposes.

In total, we generated an operating return on equity of 14%, and a fully diluted operating EPS of $1.36 in the second quarter. For the first half of the year, net operating income was $43 million higher at $233 million with an operating return on equity of 13%.

We are very pleased with these financial results and results of 8% year-over-year increase in the book value per share to $4.34. Turning to investments, we maintained a pre-tax equivalent book yield at 3.2% on our $6.3 billion investment portfolio. The investment portfolio continues to be of a high credit quality and we expect 3% to 5% annualized growth in average invested asset in 2017. This growth should lead to a modest increase in interest and dividend income.

With the recent increase in the overnight [ph] rate and potential for higher Canadian interest rates in the coming quarter, we expanded our interest rate hedging program to $3.5 billion notional with an effective duration of 4.3 year. In addition to largely offsetting the movements in the mark-to-market on our bond holding, the fixed or floating rate swaps altered due to regulatory capital requirement for interest rate risks, which is based on the impact of 125 basis point interest rate shock.

Overall, we believe that portfolio is well positioned and remain focused on investment quality.

Our capital contingent continues to be strong and we ended the second quarter with an estimated MCT ratio of 167%, compared to a desired operating range of 160% to 165%. This capital level is approximately 10 points or $249 million above our internal target of 157%. As Stuart discussed, our MCT ratio has benefited from strong profitability and our interest rate hedging program.

We would know however that while we are operating modestly above our operating range, transactional new insurance written is typically seasonally higher in the third quarter resulting in higher capital requirement. The combination of a strong MCT ratio, and holding company cash and investments totaling $188 million underscore a focus on balance in capital strength, flexibility and efficiency.

Furthermore, we are very pleased that DBRS affirmed our rating of AA at the operating company level and A high at the holding company with stable trends. These ratings recognize our solid market position, high quality portfolio, advanced risk analytics and strong capital position.

In closing, our second quarter result confirms that our business model remains sound and we're pleased with these results. I will now turn the call back to Stuart to conclude our prepared remarks.

Stuart Levings

Thanks, Phil. While we are pleased with the collaboration between the federal and provincial governments as they seek regional measures to address local housing market imbalances, there has been much changed over the past 12 to 18 months. And the impact continues to unfold. From our perspective, we believe homebuyers are adapting to the changes and markets should gradually return to more balanced-conditions with improved long-term affordability, especially in the Greater Toronto and Vancouver regions.

We continue to take comfort from the improving fundamentals in our business, including the increased premium rates and the high quality of our insurance portfolio, both in terms of credit characteristics as well as the thorough underline process by which these loans were approved.

As demonstrated, in Alberta, this should reduce loss volatility in times of economic stress. Thanks for listening. That concludes our prepared remarks. I will now turn the call back to the operator to commence the Q&A.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Thank you. Ladies and gentlemen, we will now conduct a question-and-answer session. As a reminder, the conference is being recorded for replay purposes. [Operator Instructions] One moment, please, for your first question.

Our first question comes from Geoff Kwan from RBC Capital Markets. Your line is open.

Geoffrey Kwan

Hi, good morning. First question I had was, with respect to the loss ratio coming net 3%, there has been three rounds of price increases in the last three years or so. Have you guys were in the numbers as to what the loss ratio would have looked like if there had been zero price increases in the last few years?

Stuart Levings

Yeah, Geoff, it's Stuart here. Let me just stop by saying that, obviously, price increases over the last few years have definitely helped to reduce our loss ratio. And as we've sort of talked about in the past, our pricing loss ratio now is down into the 20% to 25% range where it used to be 25% to 30%. As to the specific impact on this quarter, I'll turn it to Phil to answer that question.

Philip Mayers

Yes, Geoff, and I think it's a good point you raised in terms of the impacts of the price increases. We've seen the average transactional price increase from 230 basis points in 2013 to the year to date number of 312 basis points in 2017 or in the second quarter 323 basis points. When we run the numbers and look at the impact of this on loss ratio, it had a very modest impact. Only approximately 10% of premiums are into 2017, specifically relate to the cumulative price increases.

So the loss ratio would be marginally higher, probably 4% for the second quarter, rather than 3%. But I think the important thing is, it's certainly - the higher price is a strong reflection of the improved business fundamental. And along with the improved portfolio quality, we think that this means that new businesses earning an ROE of 13% or higher across an economic cycle.

Geoffrey Kwan

Okay. And just the other question I had is OSFI is out currently with the B-20 rules and has indicated B-21 getting - get some revised proposals at some point. I'm not going to ask you about what you think the specific things are going to be there. But have you had an inkling as to potential timing when we see that initial draft come out. Is it potentially the fall or might even to be next year?

Stuart Levings

Geoff, yeah, we've had no inkling as to any timing on B-21 revisions if any. I know that they're looking through B-20 right now, probably looking to finalize that more in the fall. It could be more likely sometime in 2018 where that we would look to B-21.

Geoffrey Kwan

Okay. Thank you.

Operator

And our next question comes from Graham Ryding from TD Securities. Your line is open.

Graham Ryding

Good morning. My first question would just be on the favorable reserve development, $31 million. If we strip that out, the loss ratio looks like it would be 22%. I guess, my question is, is that a fair way to look at it. And how do I reconcile that number with, you did 21% this time last year. But your number of new delinquencies net of cures are down dramatically year-over-year, and even your average reserve per delinquency is down year-over-year.

Philip Mayers

Yeah, Geoff, it's - Graham, sorry, it's Phil. I think the normalized loss ratio if you do the math it's 22%. I think the thing to remember is, in our reserves there is always the provision for adverse deviation. So to the extent that economic conditions continue at similar levels in terms of unemployment and home prices, one would expect that the adverse development would not necessarily occur. And therefore, you'll always have some positive benefit from the provision for adverse deviation.

Compared to last year, you're actually correct in terms of number of delinquencies being lower. I think the thing to remember about similar time last year, this was just around the Fort McMurray fires and we were certainly providing for that.

I would say on an apples-to-apples basis, you'd be comparing a number of 21% to 23% last year to a number that was more from an - if you take out the adverse - provision for adverse deviation number, that will be closer to 16, 17.

Graham Ryding

Okay, got it. That's helpful. The tighter regulatory requirements that were put in late 2016, they clearly had an impact on your volumes on both your portfolio and the transactional side. If that ends up, meaning you're writing less business and you are in a position of generating excess capital, are you in a position to basically defend your ROEs in an environment of just lower business, i.e., you can return capital to shareholders and still generate the ROEs that you target?

Stuart Levings

Graham, yeah, it's Stuart here. We basically are always looking at balancing the capital strength and the efficiency. As you know, we set a range of 160% to 165%. We're just north of that right now. There is always some volatility in your MCT ratio based volumes that's written in a quarter, in addition to the impact from the investment portfolio valuation, the interest rate hedges et cetera.

And, yes, there is going to be an impact on MCT and capital available when your volumes are lower. We are of course recognizing the fact that we are benefiting right now from some transitional provisions that OSFI had put in place as we move to this new model. As those unwind, it will impact capital and capital ratio, but we're also optimistic about growing the volume of new insurance written in 2018 and beyond as the market gradually adjust and recovers as we've said before as well.

So our capital plans from how we see them are in line with our expectations, and as capital build, we will be evaluating options with that probably in 2018 and beyond.

Graham Ryding

Okay, great. And then just maybe one last one. We think editions in the GTA market with prices softening here in conditions coming off a bit. Is it reasonable to think that that could translate into a lower level of delinquencies that cure given shortfall sales may not be as strong?

Stuart Levings

Yes, I mean, obviously, cures play a very big low and what we end up booking in the reserves for the quarter. As you saw in the number of reserves - cures were very strong again in the second quarter. New delinquencies roles are down, so you had a combination of fewer new and higher cures. If the market start to slow a little bit then cures may not occur as much. But certainly shortfall sales may occur, and we do avoid a lot of losses by doing the shortfall sale, because we avoid all those fixed costs related to the foreclosure.

So we always try to find the solution if there is a delinquency. And in the event that the individual isn't able to continue to make their payments, shortfall sales are the most obvious solution. So sort of the cure, as we've been seeing the Q2 numbers, we may move to more shortfall sales, which will still have a beneficial impact on losses.

Graham Ryding

Okay. And just to be clear shortfall sales those don't get captured in your cures number?

Stuart Levings

They actually will result in a cure, because if the loss goes away, there may be some still - some impact to our loss numbers. But the fact there is that delinquencies gone and it is a cure.

Graham Ryding

Yes, okay.

Stuart Levings

It's just a different kind of cure. It's like a workout as we call our loss negation if it's workout.

Graham Ryding

Got it. Okay. Thank you.

Stuart Levings

That's a nature cure, yes.

Operator

And our next question comes from Jaeme Gloyn from National Bank Financial. Your line is open.

Jaeme Gloyn

Yes, good morning. First question is related to that reserve development, obviously, pretty sizable number in Q2 relative to historical trends. Maybe can you just dive into what was - what drove such a large reserve development? And what your expectations are going forward in terms of incurred but not reported reserves for future quarters?

Philip Mayers

Hey, Jaeme, it's Phil. I think the key drivers behind that reserve development was the improvement in the housing markets in both Quebec and Alberta. You saw lower unemployment in both of those two provinces, and you saw stabilization of home prices in the Alberta market. And then, Quebec you saw an actual improvement of home prices. So what's that mean was it - or incurred but not reported really tries to mirror the trends we are seeing.

And what we saw with those shifts downwards in the number of delinquencies in those two regions. And also we saw the seasonal benefit that you typically seeing at the Atlantic Provinces as well. So effectively what we saw was the improvements in the housing fundamentals of those markets kind of played out meaning lower new delinquencies relative to what we have estimated at the end of March.

Looking forward, obviously, as we look forward to the third quarter are incurred but not reported as reflective of the patterns we saw in the second quarter. So therefore the likelihood a similar level of development is lower.

Having said that, as my previous comments noted, we still have to provide under the standard - accounting standards for adverse development, and to the extent, we don't see that adverse development there is still could be an element of favorable development, but substantially lower than what we would have seen in the second quarter.

Jaeme Gloyn

Okay. And so just to be clear, the large size of this quarter is someone of occurrence because of accounting rules and regulations as opposed to management judgment. Is that a fair comments, the management judgment have a factor in that?

Philip Mayers

I would say less about management judgment, more about improved fundamental that we did not anticipate. The improved fundamentals in the Quebec and Alberta markets in particular.

Jaeme Gloyn

Okay, great. The shifting gears into the rising interest rate environment you weren't able to necessarily comment impact on the housing markets and look for the underlying portfolio performance. What about the invested assets? What level of interest rates do we need and the timing where we would see the inflection in the invested yield or market yield earned almost our invested assets increased?

Philip Mayers

Yes, I think, it's a great point. I think, we are not at that inflection point at this point. If you think of single A bonds of Canada's are 155 and credit spreads are 70 basis points, we're still a single-A bond. It's still below that 3.2% level. Certainly, if you look at the forward curve will suggest that you might get to that inflection point in 2018. We have been invested in preferred shares and increased in allocations for preferred shares that allowed us to maintain or pre-tax equivalent yield at 3.2% for the last, I'd say, three or four quarters.

But going forward, we are reaching the point where the ability will continue to invest in the preferred shares have limited. And we will be looking to invest sort of maturities back into corporate bond, let's say, that inflection point, before you will see arise is probably six to nine months out.

Jaeme Gloyn

Okay, great. And last question for me related to work on developing more granular risk based pricing. Can you provide any comments about discussions with CMHC and perhaps even OSFI? Where we on the progress to having up more granular risk based pricing that were in two things related to credit scores and LTVs on the transactional side?

Stuart Levings

Jaeme, it's Stuart. There is - at this time no actual discussion with CMHC on those kind of things, certainly we have worked internally and continue to do so to be ready to introduced pricing based on credit scores within LTV band and we are pretty much of there.

At this point, the industry has not moved to that arrangement on pricing, and it's not clear actually if that's going to happen within this year. So there hasn't really been any focus from OSFI on this in terms of dialogue where as either. As you know, their capital model is based on credit score. So they're already there, if you will from a risk based capital allocation basis. Yes, I mean, based on that we continue to work on it. We are ready for it internally, and at this point stand by as far as what's happening in the industry.

Jaeme Gloyn

Okay, interesting. And I guess, can you comment on why the - maybe wouldn't have already been looking at this, and I am just thinking of CMHC in particular. It seems like…

Stuart Levings

I can't already say if they are or are not. I mean, again pricing is something we've done talk to our competitors about and essentially they may will be working on it, we are not aware of that. We do know that there was some indication early in the year that they were thinking about that directionally. But there has been no further discussion with industry to our knowledge, certainly not with us to whether they are close to it or not close to it.

I would say that directionally is the desire of the industry to move towards risk based pricing, because it reflects the capital that we now hold. Practically, they are all see some things involved and getting there, and then moving the lender base to that kind of pricing, so it's quite possible that they are in fact working on it and that they'll come up with an announcement later this year or next year. We just don't have those kind of direct discussions with them for competitive reasons.

Jaeme Gloyn

Okay. Thank you.

Operator

And our next question comes from Tom MacKinnon from BMO Capital. Your line is open.

Tom MacKinnon

Yes, thanks very much. Good morning. You guys have given guidance for the 2017 as far as loss ratio. Just start on 2018 given 20% to 25% pricing loss ratio you talk about, and also Phil's comments, not only a small portion of the book in 2017 have the impact of the price excise larger portion will have the impact of the price excise through by 2018. So how should we be thinking about loss ratios for 2018?

Philip Mayers

Tom, it's not something we give guidance on this early as you know. However, what I would say is that, if you assume that we're baking in some normalization of the market over the next six to 12 months possibly even 18 months. And for that reason we have indicated that the second half of the year will like to see a higher loss ratio in the first half, given our guidance.

I think it's safe to assume that that normalization will continue on in 2018. So that one would have some guidance as to a higher loss ratio likelihood in 2018 then what you will see for 2017 full year. At the same time, we've said before, and I'll say again that we do believe that given the economic environment. We will see a normalization of loss, which means heading towards that 20% to 25% range in the absence of any disruption to the economy.

Tom MacKinnon

Okay. Thanks for that. And then just other question with respect to the IBNR, really, so we have two releases now, Phil, in terms of - but I assume both related to IBNRs. How should we - I assume then, are your IBNR going forward going to be a little bit lower and as a result of these improved trends and what is that mean for the loss ratio going forward?

Stuart Levings

Good question, Tom. I think, our IBNR always reflects our best estimate of what we would expect. It is based on trends we have seen historically. But to the extent that one sees - in worsened [ph] economic conditions, one does adjust the historical trends for that. I think, we were somewhat pleasantly surprised by the decree of improvement and the pace of improvement in the Quebec market, and the stabilization in the Alberta market. So those were two things that we are not anticipated.

As we go forward, clearly that level of stabilization and improvement in Quebec is baked into our IBNR. So therefore you would not expect to have the same extend of favorable development from incurred but not reported. So I would not - I would expect to Stuart's comment of more of a normalization where is that element does not play a significant impact on losses going forward.

Tom MacKinnon

Okay. Thanks for that.

Operator

And our next question comes from Jeff Fenwick of Cormark Securities. Please go ahead.

Jeff Fenwick

Hi, good morning. I think most of my questions have been answered. But just one quick one here on the reserve development, was there some impact in the prior year in the quarter there. And if so, what was the amount in terms of development one way or the other?

Stuart Levings

I think, there was modest favorable demand in the second quarter of last year. I don't have that number handy Jeff. But I'd say it was modest and compared to the $31 million that we reported for this quarter.

Jeff Fenwick

Okay. And then just in your comments earlier, you were discussing NPE raising Q-over-Q through the end of the year. I think, in the MD&A, you're suggesting full year - back half of the year, it hit around 3.10 to 3.30, which is about flat or maybe down from what you've seen in the first half. So can you just clarify that for?

Philip Mayers

Yes, the number in the MD&A reflects what would be premiums earned from unearned premiums at June 30. On over and above that there will be premiums earned from premiums written in the second half of the year, and you can sort of account that number maybe 7% to 8% of premiums earned, hence the growth.

So the number in the MD&A is always based on the unearned premiums at the quarter end, and it doesn't anticipate premiums earned on the second half written premiums.

Jeff Fenwick

Yes, that's great. Thank you very much.

Operator

And our next question comes from Geoffrey Dunn from Dowling & Partners. Your line is open.

Geoffrey Dunn

Thank you. Good morning. Phil, can you just update us on your near-term thoughts for the average premium rate on the transactional business, I thought, we are looking for something closer to 340 then what we saw this quarter?

Philip Mayers

The premium change took effect on April 22, do you have a partial quarter impact. So you would see in the third quarter more of the full impact and lower average was 3.23 for the quarter. You would expect that decline. And in our MD&A, we know that we expect for the full-year with the partial impact the number of this in the 3.30 to 3.35 range, which probably means that by the fourth quarter you are looking at numbers for the quarter only in the 3.40 to 3.45 range, so it's really just the timing in the partial quarter impact and how that we'll start to play out through the remainder of the year. New businesses price of that 3.40 to 3.45, but obviously mortgage closing are based on some fields that we've done prior to April 22.

Geoffrey Dunn

Okay. And then, I want to understand a little bit better with the IBNR development. Have the improved economic conditions, I mean, is that change to your upfront incident assumption on the new NODs you are getting. Or it's just a more of one-time adjustment existing book.

Philip Mayers

Well, I think, there are two aspects, one is the one-time adjustment, as it related to a shift in the level of new delinquencies in the emerging pattern of that. And then the second item if we go through in the third quarter is now your expectations have been adjusted downward. So therefore, it does have an impact on your run rate in terms of your run rate of new delinquencies as you look into the third quarter and beyond.

So there - but the most significant impact obviously would have been the one-time shift favorable reduction in the level of new delinquencies coming out of particularly Quebec and Alberta. And I do really stress, because we dug down and looked at this at multiple layers of detail. It was rather clear that, it was very specific to three regions Alberta, Quebec and the Atlantic Provinces, most significantly Alberta and Quebec.

Geoffrey Dunn

And you dug in amount to be confident that there is not just more of a timing issue from the lender reports versus creating an aberration that could reverse itself from the third quarter to some degree?

Stuart Levings

Absolutely. We did a lot of work to confirm that lender report was up today.

Geoffrey Dunn

Great. Thanks.

Operator

And our next question comes from Paul Holden from CIBC World Markets Inc. Please go ahead.

Paul Holden

Thank you. Good morning. So just one more question on the reserve development and if I understand correctly those the IBNR that you had occurred would have been maybe last quarter or at least over the last 12 months. So if I want to kind of normalized the numbers, I probably have to have the earnings that take out of Q2 this year, and out them back over the last three quarters or so, is that a fair?

Philip Mayers

That to be fair that if you want to normalized sort of favorable loss ratios would have lower in preceding quarters.

Paul Holden

Yes. But - and particularly over the last, say, three quarters?

Philip Mayers

Yes, I would say over the last three to four quarters, we've seen the consistent improvement in markets such as Alberta and Quebec.

Paul Holden

Okay, okay. And sort of you might have commented this on your prepared remarks, but I just want to go back to it, because there is a lot of talk about the GTA market and the volumes going down a potential price weakness. So I want to ask you specifically what you're seeing in terms of new-build business volumes coming out of the GTA and if it's having - the changes are having a significant impact on your business volumes?

Stuart Levings

Paul, it's Stuart here. I would say that the volume declines are completely in line with what we expected, when we talked about 15% to 25% drop in new insurance volumes or applications. We're seeing right around the midpoint of that, across the country, a little higher in the Greater Vancouver and Greater Toronto area market, because they would be more impacted by the interest rate stress test.

However, at the same time, the quality of loans we're seeing is a little higher, because you no longer have some of those more stretched marginal borrowers. So the applications are down about 20%, but our approval rate is gone up, which is why you saw only a 14% decline in actual new insurance written on the transactional side year-over-year. And that trend should continue for the rest of this year, where apps are down roughly 20%, approval rate is higher so you actually take some of that off when you get to the actual NYW [ph].

And then as we noted in our comments the premium rate increase helps to offset that even further. So, yes, volumes of sales are down quite significantly. I will say that that was certainly in line with our expectations. And the more recent decline is more to do with the Ontario Fair Housing Plan, that impacted probably more uninsured borrowers, because the first time buy was already impacted by October's changes last year.

So we haven't seen an incremental drop off in applications because of the Fair Housing Plan's limitation. It's more to do with what's happening in the uninsured space at this time.

Paul Holden

Got it. That makes sense. And sorry, just walk me through the logic on the higher approval rates, what specifically changed there, that means that people are qualifying more frequently for the mortgage insurance?

Stuart Levings

Well, because you've taken out the marginal borrowers, those borrowers that essentially had higher TDS and GDS ratios, because of this interest rate stress test, when we put them through out approval algorithms there are now a high proportion of the apps we see that qualify and meet the requirements. Therefore the approval rate is higher, not significantly but it's higher enough that it reduces that impact of the lower application volume somewhat.

So it's simply a function of - every time that the rules change, they get tighter, the net resulting remaining loans are essentially of a higher quality and therefore our pool have shrunk a bit. But our approval rate has gone up a bit and that's a bit of an offset.

Paul Holden

Got it. I understand. So effectively, your qualification criteria for TDS and GDS was a little bit tighter than the market previously. And then last question I want to ask, when I look at delinquency rate by vintage year, you can see sort of more recent vintage years trending quite well versus, say, where they would have been historically at this point in time. Still seeing delinquency rates for some of the older vintage year is not declining quite as rapidly as I would have expected given the age now. Can you maybe comment on that and what your expectation is for some of those older vintage years going forward?

Philip Mayers

Hey, Paul, it's Phil. I think when you look at that, part of the impact there is that, with the markets that have had softer home prices like Alberta, Boris [ph] that bought in 2007, 2008, they're still not substantially ahead from a home depreciation perspective, but they do suffer a job loss, that delinquency still translates into a delinquency that we have address. And similar trends would apply to Quebec and Atlantic provinces.

So once again, you're seeing the pressure points that we've seen in the past. In those regions, older books home price depreciation hasn't really taken us off risk to the same extent that it has in BC [ph] and Ontario.

Paul Holden

Got it. Thank you.

Philip Mayers

[indiscernible].

Paul Holden

Okay. That's all the questions I had. Thank you.

Operator

And our next question comes from Jaeme Gloyn, National Bank Financial. Your line is open.

Jaeme Gloyn

Yeah, thanks guys. Just a follow up here related to market share. If I'm looking at the standard insured mortgage balance as at June 30, for you guys it's basically flat quarter-over-quarter. If I look at the total private insured it looks like it increased slightly. Can you just talk about the market share dynamics either in Q1 and perhaps what you're seeing in Q2?

Stuart Levings

Yeah, certainly, Jaeme, it's really a function of - we look at market share as on the transactional insurance for starters, given that portfolio insurance is very volatile and already fluctuates based on demand. On the transactional insurance basis, we've seen some modest growth in our market share certainly year-over-year. And probably a little bit since the last quarter and the fourth quarter of last year.

We'd estimate our market share of around 32% right now with some positive momentum. So ultimately, when you look at the outstanding insured, it includes portfolio insurance as well. So there is going to be some noise there. We're looking at more from a new originations perspective to gauge market share.

And of course that has to be something we get once the other two compared to the report out there volumes. But our estimate is around 32% at this point.

Jaeme Gloyn

Yeah - sorry, you said 32%. Can you just remind me what it was - or I guess what it would have been last quarter. And is it still one percentage point of market share as were $15 million of premiums written?

Stuart Levings

That's about light on the premium written estimate and we would have been around 31% last quarter and probably around 29% if you go back to Q2 of 2016.

Jaeme Gloyn

Okay, great. Thank you.

Operator

And our next question comes from Graham Ryding, TD Securities. Your line is open.

Graham Ryding

Just wanted to follow up on the portfolio insurance side. Obviously, you've given guidance that you expect volumes to be down 25% to 35% relative to an approximately $13 billion annualized rate. I just wanted to know if within that $13 billion are you including demand that comes from the big banks, because there were some commentary in your MD&A around big banks, demand for portfolio insurance.

Stuart Levings

Yeah, typically we would be including some level of big bank demand, although in the new environment we aren't anticipating a lot of that given the changes. So the majority of that sort of normalized level would be referring to the bullish finance companies. And that's where we obviously are seeing some changes in the market as the industry adapts to the new level of pricing as well as obviously the product restriction and refinances.

So predominantly, the pricing pressure has definitely dampened demand, as you can imagine it makes it very good for MFCs to make the deals work economically at this point. We are working with the industry to try and find alternative solutions in terms of changing up product structure a little bit to try and provide some relief. But at this point, that's where we would see the majority of our portfolio insurance come from, it's the MFC with a very, very small allocation to the bank if any.

Graham Ryding

Okay. That's helpful. So that's where I was going with this. We are hearing that with current portfolio insurance prices, it's almost uneconomic to securitize - to fund via securitization. So my question just is where does the demand come from for portfolio insurance if that's the case? And is, I guess, the…

Stuart Levings

Right now the demand is - right now, Graham it's a bit of a sweet spot type of game where certainly a very good credit scores and lower LTVs are still workable from a pricing point of view. At the same time, as I mentioned, we're looking at options to help the industry in terms of reducing the upfront cost a little bit, changing some of the product parameters that would allow for perhaps a better economic execution.

And then, lastly, I would mention that we're still working with our regulator in terms of revisiting the level of capital required for these low LTV loans. And that could potentially yield some results in the future.

Graham Ryding

Okay, okay. So is it fair to say that there is some downside risk to that forecast of volumes to be down 25% to 35%?

Stuart Levings

It's fair to say that for a normal year. I mean, let's be honest, this year our first quarter did benefit from some big bank volume. That was sort of a knock on from 2016. Under ordinary circumstances, in a normal year, yes, if the current conditions prevail you will probably have to accept that there will be some downside to the original estimation on our part, all things being equal.

Graham Ryding

Okay. Thank you. I appreciate that.

Operator

Since there are no further questions, I will turn the call back over to Mr. Stuart Levings.

Stuart Levings

Thank you. And thanks again for joining us today. We really appreciate your time and your questions. This does conclude our second quarter 2017 earnings call. You may now disconnect.

