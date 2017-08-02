TC PipeLines (TCP) Q2 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

TC Pipelines, LP (NYSE:TCP)

Q2 2017 Earnings Conference Call

August 2, 2017 11:00 AM ET

Executives

Rhonda Amundson – Investor Relations

Brandon Anderson – President

Janine Watson – Vice President, General Manager

Nathan Brown – Controller, Principal Financial Officer

Analysts

Gabe Moreen – Bank of America

Nick Raza – Citi

Christopher Neyor – JP Morgan

TJ Schultz – RBC Capital Markets

Operator

Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. Welcome to the TC PipeLines, LP 2017 Second Quarter Results Conference Call. I’ll now turn the meeting over to Ms. Rhonda Amundson. Please go ahead.

Rhonda Amundson

Thank you, operator. And good morning, everyone. I would like to welcome you to TC PipeLines’ Second Quarter 2017 Conference Call. I’m joined today by our President, Brandon Anderson; our VP and General Manager, Janine Watson; and our Controller and Principal Financial Officer, Nathan Brown.

Please note that a slide presentation will accompany their remarks and is available on our website at tcpipelineslp.com where it can be found in the Investor Center section under the heading Events and Presentations.

Brandon will begin today with a review of TC PipeLines’ second quarter highlights and results, Janine will provide an update on the partnership’s assets and the market environment, following which Nathan will provide a more detailed review of our financial results for the second quarter. Brandon will return and wrap up our remarks with a brief discussion of our growth strategies and close with some key takeaways.

Following the prepared remarks, I will ask the conference operator to coordinate your questions. Before we begin, I would like to remind you that certain statements made during this conference call will be forward-looking regarding future events and our future financial performance. All forward-looking statements are based on our beliefs as well as assumptions made by and information currently available to us.

These statements reflect our current views with respect to future events and are subject to various risks, uncertainties and assumptions as discussed in detail in our 2016 10-K as updated and supplemented by subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. If one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize or if the underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. Please also note that we use the non-GAAP financial measures EBITDA and distributable cash flow during our presentation. EBITDA is an approximate measure of our operating cash flow during the period and reconciles directly to net income.

And distributable cash flow is presented to provide a measure of cash generated during the period to evaluate our cash distribution capability. These measures are provided as a supplement to GAAP financial results, and we provide a reconciliation to the most closely related GAAP measures in our SEC filings.

With that, I’ll now turn the call over to Brandon.

Brandon Anderson

Thanks, Rhonda. Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us today. As outlined in our – this morning in our news release and looking at Slide 4, I’m pleased to report that TC PipeLines had another good quarter with solid results and our portfolio of pipeline assets continue to perform as expected.

We generated $55 million in net income during the second quarter of 2017, consistent with the $55 million earned during the same period of 2016. Our distributable cash flow was $82 million for the second quarter of 2017, an increase from the comparable period in 2016, primarily due to the addition of a 49.3% interest in Iroquois, effective June 1, offset by some higher maintenance expenditures on GTN due to planned integrity and reliability activities. Together with higher financing costs related to additional borrowings, to finance the dropdown of the Iroquois and PNGTS interests, which closed on June 1.

We paid out $60 million in distributions or $0.94 per unit to our common unit holders during the second quarter. The partnership also declared its second quarter distribution of $1 per common unit. This is the 6% increase over our previous distribution and marks the 18th consecutive year of increase in distributions to our investors. Nathan will discuss our financial results in more detail a little later in the call.

Finally, I’m very happy to announce that we closed the acquisition from TransCanada of a 49.3% interest in the Iroquois Gas Transmission System together with the remaining 11.8% interest in PNGTS. The purchase price was $765 million plus a preliminary purchase price adjustments amounted to approximately $9 million.

Consistent with previous dropdowns, financing of the cash portion was accomplished through a combination of debt and equity, so as to be consistent with TC PipeLines capital structure and our investment grade debt ratings and to ensure adequate ongoing liquidity. On May 25, 2017, we closed a $500 million public offering of senior unsecured notes bearing an interest rate of 3.9% maturing in May of 2027. Our ATM program has been successful to date, and we issued an additional 345,000 common units under this program during the quarter to assist in raising the required equity for this drop-down transaction. We expect the remainder will be issued throughout the rest of this year and into 2018.

I will now turn the call over to Janine Watson, our VP and General Manager, to provide an update on our partnership’s assets and our market outlook.

Janine Watson

Thanks, Brandon, and good morning, everyone. Moving to Slide 5. You will see that our market environment is largely unchanged since our last quarterly call. In the second quarter, our entire portfolio of pipeline assets continued to be steady performers, reflecting with facts that our pipeline assets are well positioned in key areas with access to multiple basins and demand centers.

In the west, we saw continued strong demand for transportation service on the GTN pipeline, serving energy needs in California and the Pacific Northwest. Very favorable natural gas price differentials between Western Canada and California, are still underpinning strong discretionary flows. Our Midwest assets also continue to perform well, providing reliable and valuable service to our customers consistent with their performance last year. Great Lakes continue to benefit from short-term contracting, driving results consistent with levels experienced in recent quarters.

Northern Border continued to experience strong demand for capacity as well, transporting steady volumes of Western Canadian Sedimentary Basins and Bakken gas and renewing long-term contracts as they came up for recontracting, typically for terms of 2 to 5 years. Northern Border is substantially contracted through the March of 2020. The remainder of our asset portfolio performed as expected, and reported continued stable results during the last quarter.

On the regulatory front, as we noted last quarter, Great Lakes submitted a rate case filing on March 31, 2017, and is going through the normal regularly process. Customer discussions are proceeding and we are hopeful that we will reach a mutually beneficial settlement with our customers hopefully by the end of the year.

And now turning to our outlook. Looking forward, TC PipeLines could benefit from a number of other developments. First, because of the highly contracted nature of our pipeline assets, we expect that they will continue to perform in a consistent manner with past periods, and thereby, produce steady predictable results.

Our Portland natural gas pipeline system provides a relatively easy expansion opportunity, serving markets in New England and Atlantic Canada. With Greenfield projects in this region facing a number of challenges on permitting, relatively modest expansions on this system could provide competitive paths to markets with a fairly minimal environmental and regulatory footprint.

Our GTN system is well positioned to move incremental volumes as producers in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin continue to seek outlets for their growing production. Pipelines in Canada upstream of the GTN system are proceeding debottlenecking activities set to come online in incremental steps into the 2019, 2020 timeframe, which is sparking significant interest in incremental long-term contracting on GTN.

Great Lakes is also well positioned to move Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin production to Eastern market. As was discussed last quarter, Great Lakes reached an agreement on the terms of a potential new long-term transportation capacity contract with the TransCanada Mainline, where Great Lakes will see increased volumes of gas moving from Western Canada to Dawn in relation to TransCanada’s long-term fixed price agreement with its customers.

This agreement is subject to Canadian regulatory approval. Canada’s National Energy Board is set to hear argument on this matter on September 2011, with the decision expected fairly shortly thereafter. It is still a little premature to determine the final impact that this will have on the results at Great Lakes, given the current regulatory proceedings, but we believe that all this activity continues to underscore the importance of this pipeline system from both a regional and a longer-haul perspective. I will now turn the call over to Nathan Brown, our Controller and Principal Financial Officer to discuss our second quarter financial results in more detail.

Nathan Brown

Thanks, Janine, and good morning, everyone. Before we cover the details of our quarterly results, I’d like to point out that our prior comparative results have been restated to consolidate our investment in PNGTS. Following the June 1 close of the transaction, we now own approximately 52% of PNGTS and accordingly consolidate its operations in accordance to the Generally Accepted Accounting Principles.

This change will be reflected in the final statements included in our quarterly Form 10-Q filing. Further, with the acquisition of 49.3% of Iroquois, we will be reporting its results with an income from equity investments. So moving on to Slide 6, I will now review the partnership second quarter 2017 results. Net income in the second quarter was $55 million, the same as the $55 million generated in the same period in 2016. This equates to $0.73 per unit compared to $0.76 per unit in the second quarter of 2016.

The decrease on a per unit basis reflects the higher number of common units outstanding during Q2 of 2017 due to common unit issuances under our ongoing ATM program. Our comparable net income was largely a result of the additional – addition of equity earnings in Iroquois effective June 1, 2017 offset by higher planned pipeline integrity and other operational costs at GTN, and higher financing costs due to the additional borrowings to finance our Iroquois and PNGTS drop- during the quarter.

The partnership paid distributions of $68 million to common unit holders in the second quarter. The $8 million increase in common distributions of Q2 2016, was primarily due to the increase in quarterly distributions of $0.05 per common unit paid beginning in July of 2016, together with a higher number of common units outstanding during the period, resulting from our ATM program. On July 28, we declared our second quarter 2017 distribution of $1 per common unit. This represents a 6% increase when compared to our second quarter 2016 distribution.

Our partnership’s EBITDA in the second quarter of 2017 was $100 million, again very comparable to that of the same period in 2016. Distributable cash flows were $82 million in the second quarter 2017, $4 million higher than in the corresponding quarter of 2016. The increase is primarily due to the addition of distributions from our 49.3% share of Iroquois, offset by higher plan maintenance capital expenditures, the majority of which related to GTN. Higher financing costs due to the additional borrowings to finance our Iroquois and PNGTS drop-down transaction and higher distributions paid to our general partner in respect of its 2% general partner interest and IDRs.

Turn to Slide 7. Revenues from our consolidated pipelines were the same as those in the same quarter last year, despite strong demand for GTN’s capacity resulted in incremental revenue for GTN during the second quarter. Overall, revenues remained comparable to the same quarter 2016, due to lower discretionary revenues from short-term services sold by PNGTS. The results from our equity accounted for entities were higher than during the second quarter in 2016, by $4 million.

Operating, maintenance and administrative expenses during the second quarter were $3 million higher than the same quarter of 2016, and our depreciation was very similar year-over-year. Financial charges were slightly higher in the second quarter of 2017 versus the same period in 2016, due to higher financing costs related to additional borrowings to finance a portion of the June drop-down transaction. As Brandon noted earlier, we closed the $500 million 10-year note offering in the public market in late May. And our revolver was used to finance the remainder of the cash portion of the drop-down transaction with ongoing ATM proceeds anticipated to reduce our debt outstanding over time.

Moving now to our financial position on Slide 8. Our investment-grade credit rating provides us with flexible – financial flexibility as we continue to grow. We believe our ratings reflect our solid financial condition and outlook. We have a strong liquidity position. The partnership has $335 million of undrawn and available borrowing capacity under our senior credit facility as of August 1, 2017.

Our distribution coverage was steady in the second quarter reflecting stable operating performance from our assets during the period. And that concludes my remarks on the second quarter financial results.

I’ll turn the call back over to Brandon.

Brandon Anderson

Thanks, Nathan. I’ll now refer to Slide 9. Our cash flow was derived from our portfolio of highly stable natural gas pipeline infrastructure assets. Our focus remains on the optimization of our asset portfolio that may include some organic growth over time. We continue to advance business opportunities that fit within our geographic footprint. TransCanada Corporation owns our general partner and continues to hold a 26% interest in the partnership. TransCanada is pursuing energy infrastructure opportunities across North America, and is progressing a large capital program, which includes $24 billion of near-term growth projects, together with a number of other larger commercially secured initiatives.

TransCanada continues to view the partnership as a core element of its strategy, and we expect to play a meaningful role in the funding of its sizable near-term capital program, depending on market conditions and TransCanada’s financing needs. As I mentioned earlier, we’re excited to close the acquisition of the 49.3% interest in Iroquois, and the remaining 11.8% interest in PNGTS on June 1 of this quarter, slightly earlier than we had initially anticipated. We believe these investments will further strengthen our cash flows and provide our unitholders with a continued source of long-term predictable and growing distributions.

So moving on to Slide 10, I’ll conclude with some key points and takeaways. TC PipeLines demonstrated a consistent track record of solid performance and growth since our inception in 1999. We again increased our quarterly distribution by 6% in July of this year, and we believe our recent drop-down transaction will further strengthen our cash flows and provide our unitholders with a continued source of long-term predictable and growing distributions.

Our unit holders benefit from our strong relationship with TransCanada, particularly as they progress through their large capital program. So with that, I’ll now turn the call back over to Rhonda.

Rhonda Amundson

Thank you, Brandon. I’d now like to open the call up for questions. Operator, please go ahead.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] Our first question is from Gabe Moreen from Bank of America. Please go ahead.

Gabe Moreen

Hi, good morning guys. Just wondering in terms of the cadence of the ATM issuance, I think you mentioned extending it into 2018. Should we assume it’s sort of going to be the $20 million run rate, or is there going to be some material difference there?

Brandon Anderson

Yes. I gave it to Brandon. No, I won’t expect any material difference. We’ve issued about 40% of the equity we were planning in support of the recent dropdown. You know our cadence is above $60 million a quarter and we expect that to continue until we’ve funded the target for the dropdown.

Gabe Moreen

And then just turning to GTN. I think, on the TRP call, it was mentioned there about the potential for expansions, but I think the commentary here was more around recontracting. Can you maybe square those things considering some of the upstream or the developments for their upstream in the WCSB? Is it really more recontracting or is there potential for expansion there down the line too?

Brandon Anderson

Yes, sure. It’s a good question. So as they’re debottlenecking the – getting more volumes and contracts on the upstream system, we’ve been able to secure additional long-term contracts with producers and other customers down GTN. GTN does have capacity available and as we match downstream capacity with the upstream capabilities, we are seeing GTN beginning to contract almost to its full capacity.

Further down the road, we are examining opportunities for looping our other expansion capabilities at GTN, as we continue to see interest in more volumes than increasing contract levels. But I think the first order of business is to contract up to our existing capacity.

Gabe Moreen

Any idea in terms of timeframe when that may happen?

Brandon Anderson

So the – so timeframe around in terms of contracting up to the existing capacity, that’s underway. We’re actively marketing with the similar set of shippers that are taking out capacity on the NGTL system. From an expansion point of view, that’s out the forecast period. I would – that’s not something that would happen in the near – within the next year, for example.

Gabe Moreen

Got it, it’s okay thank you. And then on PNGTS, I know you’ve been in discussions there as well. I guess, I’m asking about timeframe and it sounds like the CapEx spend may not be outsize there, but put, maybe, timeframe on the potential for an expansion or really some contracts over open season?

Brandon Anderson

Sure. That’s a little near term. We are in pretty advanced discussions with a number of shippers on a potential expansion of PNGTS. Once we can, we will probably provide our investors in the market with more information. But there is more near there is more near-term opportunities around PNGTS for additional capital and expansions.

Gabe Moreen

Great, thank you Brandon.

Operator

The next question is from Nick Raza from Citi.

Nick Raza

Thanks. Just as a couple of follow-ups, guys. In terms of the expansion on PNGTS, can you talk a little bit more about the customer base, what it looks like? Are you looking at marketing energies taking out contracted capacity? Are you looking at producers? Just a little color on that would be helpful.

Brandon Anderson

Sure. I mean, I’ll share with you what I can at this point. But I think our key customer contacts in the Northeast are really are the utilities.

Nick Raza

Okay

Brandon Anderson

So we’re talking to the key load serving utilities in the region. There has been some interest in some others, but primarily that’s the target market.

Nick Raza

Okay. And then as a sort of follow- up to that. In terms of the scope of the project, would this be something that you can do under your existing pert certificate or would you have to file something.

Brandon Anderson

Yes. So the current thoughts around this would in fact require, on the PNGTS side, would require some work at the FERC end and a certificate. So from a timing point of view, this would take a few years.

Nick Raza

Okay. And then I guess, one last question I had about GTN was a few years ago, there was a potential project; I believe it was called the Trail West. Is that an expansion somewhat similar to that envisioned? Or is it just more looping on your own existing legacy system?

Brandon Anderson

So it’s early days to be completely thinking through expansions. But I think what our current thoughts are the market push – though the WCSB down that path has been very strong. And it’s really more around looping projects like the Trail West project are under – continue to be under investigation by the larger TransCanada Corporation, but they’re not in this by the near-term opportunity.

Nick Raza

Okay, that’s all I guess thank you.

Operator

[Operator Instructions] The next question is from Jeremy Tonet from JP Morgan. Please go ahead.

Christopher Neyor

This is Charlie, in for Jeremy. Most of my questions have been answered. But real quick on Northern Border.

You said 2 to 5 years of some recent kind of recontracting you’ve done there. Is that typical kind of contract links you’ve had there in the past? And then secondly, I believe there’s some debt maturing there. So is there going to be some equity injection there? Or I guess, kind of [indiscernible] process there?

Brandon Anderson

Sure. So on the first question, Northern Border, its tariff structure sort of allows current max rate capacity holders to only have to match roll for contracts up to 5 years. So we typically see and again, portions of that pipeline are well deep in the money. But our current customers as they roll their contracts over and exercise their role for rights, really only have to contract for 5 years.

So that’s kind of typical 10 - year contracts we receive on Northern Border. Your question on the financing Northern Border. So we’re preparing a review of – more than a review, we’re preparing to consider Northern Border’s financial structure with our partner, relative to the upcoming rate case filings that we have to make by the end of the year for rates under our last settlement agreement. And so I would anticipate a potential equity injection in the border as we deliberate on the optimal capital structure.

Christopher Neyor

Okay, that’s helpful. And then just lastly, you said that the excess capacity on GTN, is there – what’s that current excess capacity right now?

Brandon Anderson

Yes. So we actually flow today, level of 600 to 700 decatherms a day remaining to be sold. Again, as we are under pretty advanced discussions with some shippers for a large portion of that. Timeframes kind of commensurate with when the upstream side debottlenecks. We are flowing IT volumes in the kind of 200 plus range as they are available on daily basis. So GTN and those lines have also get firmed up as the upstream capability is realized.

Christopher Neyor

Okay. In terms of the kind of, I know you’ve already kind of touched on this, but the debottlenecking, I mean that recent $2 billion announcement from TRP on their NGTL system. Is that impactful? Are you kind of already – or did they kind of existing $5 billion, $7 billion expansion projects they have up there, kind of already largely, I guess, what I’m after is if that’s really the most recent one if that’s really impactful for debottlenecking?

Brandon Anderson

Right. So I can probably – yes, the most recent one is impactful for bottlenecking. It’s really the next level of contracts we’re looking at is because of that most recent announcement. However, the prior announcements upstream also resulted in additional term contracts from the same list that the shippers on GTN that we executed, I want to say was earlier this year and late last year.

Christopher Neyor

Okay. Perfect thank you.

Brandon Anderson

Thank you.

Operator

One question is from TJ Schultz from RBC Capital Markets. Please go ahead.

TJ Schultz

Hello, good morning Just one question. So TransCanada has said that it would move assets into the MLP at a fairly methodical pace. Does that mean 1 drop per year? Or what is your view on the ability for the MLP to handle a faster pace of drops just really from a market appetite for the equity financing if this moves to more than 1 drop per year? Would you expect to be able to finance another drop in 2017, for example, on just main – on the ATM a bit more heavily?

Brandon Anderson

So, great question. And I did recognize their comment on this methodical basis over time. I don’t know what that means in terms of 1 drop a year, more than 1 drop a year, we haven’t been given that kind of guidance. However, our view is that we could accelerate the pace. We do have the liquidity available. Whether we can do it all through the ATM, or whether this would require a discrete equity issuance, I think we would make that decision depending on the market conditions at the time. To do a large drop under just the ATM might be difficult. But we can always look to discrete issuances as well.

TJ Schultz

Okay. Thank you.

Brandon Anderson

Thanks.

Operator

Thank you. And there are no further questions registered. I’ll turn the meeting back over to Ms. Amundson. Please go ahead.

Rhonda Amundson

Great. Thank you, everyone, for your participation today. We sure appreciate your interest in TC PipeLines and we look forward to speaking with you again soon. Thank you.

Operator

Thank you. The conference is now ended. Please disconnect your line at this time. We thank you for your participation.

Copyright policy: All transcripts on this site are the copyright of Seeking Alpha. However, we view them as an important resource for bloggers and journalists, and are excited to contribute to the democratization of financial information on the Internet. (Until now investors have had to pay thousands of dollars in subscription fees for transcripts.) So our reproduction policy is as follows: You may quote up to 400 words of any transcript on the condition that you attribute the transcript to Seeking Alpha and either link to the original transcript or to www.SeekingAlpha.com. All other use is prohibited.

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HERE IS A TEXTUAL REPRESENTATION OF THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S CONFERENCE CALL, CONFERENCE PRESENTATION OR OTHER AUDIO PRESENTATION, AND WHILE EFFORTS ARE MADE TO PROVIDE AN ACCURATE TRANSCRIPTION, THERE MAY BE MATERIAL ERRORS, OMISSIONS, OR INACCURACIES IN THE REPORTING OF THE SUBSTANCE OF THE AUDIO PRESENTATIONS. IN NO WAY DOES SEEKING ALPHA ASSUME ANY RESPONSIBILITY FOR ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS MADE BASED UPON THE INFORMATION PROVIDED ON THIS WEB SITE OR IN ANY TRANSCRIPT. USERS ARE ADVISED TO REVIEW THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S AUDIO PRESENTATION ITSELF AND THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S SEC FILINGS BEFORE MAKING ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS.