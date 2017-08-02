2017 is turning out to be the exact opposite of 2014.

We discuss the trends and statistics below.

Welcome to the weekly oil storage report edition of Oil Markets Daily!

Here are the stats we saw in this week's EIA storage report:

Crude

Crude storage fell by 1.527 million bbls down to 481.888 million bbls. YTD crude storage built by 2.876 million bbls versus 36.808 million bbls last year and 78.827 million bbls in 2015.

Gasoline

Gasoline storage dropped 2.517 million bbls week-over-week to 227.679 million bbls.

As you can see in the chart above, we are now well below last year's level and lower by 10.511 million bbls.

YTD gasoline storage dropped 7.771 million bbls versus a build of 16.77 million bbls in 2016 and a drop of 21.241 million bbls in 2015.

Distillate

Distillate storage dropped 150k bbls week-over-week to 149.414 million bbls.

YTD distillate storage dropped 12.271 million bbls versus a build of 45k bbls in 2016 and a build of 7.177 million bbls in 2015.

US Crude Production

US Lower 48 production increased week-over-week by 25k b/d to 9.03 million b/d, while Alaska crude production fell by 5k b/d to 400k b/d. Total US crude production increased 20k b/d week-over-week.

Here's how the trend in US production looks versus the previous two years:

Thoughts

This was a relatively bullish oil storage report. Adjustments contributed to a build of 1.53 million bbls. If all else remained equal, we would have seen a storage draw of 3 million bbls.

As the major trend in the storage rebalancing continues, we think analysts, investors and traders continue to ignore the massive year to year divergence in storage trends. Take for example the minimal storage build we've seen since the start of 2017 versus the two previous years. This puts us at the lowest storage build over the last 10-years, but yet, WTI remains below $50/bbl.

As we have written in the past, the trend we are seeing in 2017 is the exact opposite we saw in 2014. Headed into 2014, storage was well under the five-year average and geopolitical disruptions pushed investor enthusiasm in energy stocks (XLE, XOP) to an all-time high, but everyone ignored the massively bigger storage builds relative to the averages.

Now we are 7 months into 2017 and global storage trends are in complete reverse with storage drawing counter-seasonally and global production outages at 10-year lows!

Looking ahead, bullish storage draws should continue globally with OECD storage heading for the five-year average by the end of the year. Coupling this with higher than expected demand growth (emerging market trade flow data), we see oil prices rising to $60/bbl by year-end.

