Carvana: Looking Under The Hood

Recommendation: Short CVNA.

Carvana Co. (CVNA) is a $2.7B Market Cap/EV used car retailer. The Company operates through an e-commerce platform that allows customers to research potential vehicles, receive trade-in quotes, arrange financing and supplemental coverage, sign documents and schedule delivery/pick-up all from their computer or smartphone in under 10 minutes. Carvana sources vehicle inventory primarily from wholesale auctions, reconditions in-house, and distributes to customers via an internal logistics network, third-party logistics providers, or pick-up at one of their “vending machines”. All revenue is generated in the United States through the sale of Used (94% of Sales) and Wholesale Vehicles (3%), with incremental contribution from selling Finance Receivables and Vehicle Service Contracts that are serviced by third-parties (3%).

Carvana was founded in 2012 as a subsidiary of DriveTime, one of the largest buy-here pay-here used car dealers in the U.S. The Company spun out in 2014 and to-date has experienced substantial growth – expanding to 32 markets with 50,000+ in cumulative vehicle sales. On April 28th, 2017 Carvana IPO’d on the NYSE at $15/share, and despite poor initial reception the stock has rebounded to ~30% above its offering price following a positive earnings release. Nevertheless, I believe that current levels are implying an overly optimistic scenario that lacks fundamental support. Management’s misleading commentary is skewing long-term growth and profitability expectations, execution risk is high and there are numerous red flags that should be concerning to long-holders. The core tenants of my short thesis are as follows:

Management is overstating the Company’s growth runway by claiming ~22% market penetration as of Q1’2017 while in reality Carvana has near national reach and offers free shipping to over 150 million Americans or 47% of the population. Management points to misleading case studies for extrapolating growth as initial markets started from zero and benefited from aggressive promotional activity, such as $500 discounts for new customers, which the Company has since pulled back from. Carvana operates a cost-intensive business model that is being understated by management’s commentary and the benefit of shared services with DriveTime, which could end sooner than expected as DriveTime pursues a sale process. The path to management’s industry-leading profitability targets appears challenged given peer performance, industry trends, the impending step-up in reconditioning and logistics expenses and the lack of operating leverage achieved to-date. Note management targets long-term EBITDA margins of 7.0% - 11.5% vs. CarMax’s 7.8% LY. The combination of high leverage and elevated cash burn will slow growth efforts as Carvana has relied entirely on external financing for its capital-intensive expansion strategy; evidence is already emerging in the slowing of inventory purchases. Carvana bears underappreciated execution risk as they pursue aggressive expansion amid a backdrop of softening industry conditions and an intensely competitive environment; bankruptcy of direct competitor Beepi serves as a concerning precedent. The Company’s founders have written themselves a $900 million exit check through a tax receivable agreement (TRA) that diverts cash tax savings from shareholders; the magnitude of this liability is suspicious as it far exceeds comparable situations. The public only holds 1% voting rights and 11% economic interest in the operating entity, as the Company is controlled by father-son duo Ernest Garcia II and III who are the owner of DriveTime and CEO of Carvana, respectively. There are numerous other red-flags, including obscure relationships with early-stage investors, questionable business transactions, dishonest inventory reporting and a history of legal issues – all of which should be concerning for long-holders.

The short opportunity is created by the fact that Carvana is an underfollowed stock and the sell-side community is complacent, with analysts taking management’s long-term guidance at face value and modeling growth and profitability expectations that appear increasingly unrealistic. Despite elevated leverage and execution risk, valuation is exceedingly high (18x 2019E EBITDA) which presents significant downside potential when things turn. Details on the short thesis follow.

Carvana’s management team is overstating the Company’s growth runway by understating their current market reach. Carvana defines a market as:

A metropolitan area in which [they] have commenced local advertising and offer free home delivery to customers with a Carvana employee and branded delivery truck.

As such, it is unclear how management is calculating the 22.1% market penetration they referenced during Q1’2017 earnings. Press releases disclose that the Company offered free shipping to over 150 million Americans, or 47% of the population, as of March 29th – figures that today stand at ~180 million, or 56% of the population. Note that the Company stopped disclosing the number of customers they offer free shipping to as of April 12th, 2017.

Nevertheless, neither geographic presence nor free shipping coverage are accurate proxies for market penetration. Customers outside of Carvana’s markets/free shipping areas can still order vehicles by either paying for shipping costs or picking up their car at one of Carvana’s “vending machines”, for which the Company provides a $200 travel voucher and “white-glove car service” from the airport. In fact, over 1/5th of Carvana’s sales to-date have been made to customers outside of free-shipping areas (S-1). Further, the Company has shipped to 48 states since inception, and given that in new markets they have expand to they have refunded previously paid delivery fees, Carvana effectively has near-national reach under eventually free shipping terms. Note that the Company removed language regarding refunded delivery fees in press releases as of May 10th, 2017, however a call to customer service indicated they are still honoring refunds in subsequent market openings.

As such, the implication that “new” markets are starting from zero and that the Company’s first market openings are appropriate case studies for extrapolating growth is distorting expectations. On the last earnings call management stated:

The easiest way to think about what’s underlying our guidance is to look at the market share curves that we put in our S-1 and just kind of look at how each market historically has grown in market share and then overlay the additional market openings on top of that.

However, this approach gives no recognition to the pre-existing sales or awareness in incremental markets.

Additionally, a pullback in aggressive marketing tactics that have supported sales to-date is likely to have negative growth implications moving forward. Historically Carvana has distributed coupon codes that allowed referred customers to receive $500 off their purchase and for the referring customer to receive a $100 credit for helping drive traffic. The Company has seemingly stopped sending out these coupons per commentary on blogs and Carvana’s website – coincidentally shortly after the Company’s first reported quarter as a public company. Management’s lack of disclosure around this campaign is concerning given the potential impact on sales.

Reddit / Carvana Sub-Thread (Post Submitted 1 Month Ago)

Carvana FAQs (Company Website)

Despite positioning as an e-commerce company, Carvana operates a cost-intensive business model that more so mimics traditional dealerships. Vending Machine sites, characterized by large glass structures from which customers can pick-up their vehicle, are effectively dealerships, requiring many of the same variable costs – supporting labor, utilities, etc. – and a large upfront capital expenditure (~$5 - $7m). Given that Carvana plans on expanding its geographic footprint as it continues to grow – with management stating an intention to “open vending machines in all of these markets as we move into them” – much like a traditional dealership overhead and occupancy costs will scale with the Company.

Carvana Vending Machine Site in Houston, Texas

Carvana believes that they will experience lower variable costs relative to traditional dealerships, however this appears questionable.

Compensation and Benefits While there is an argument for lower labor costs given 1) the “self-service” nature of the vending machines (note there are still salespeople present), and 2) centralized reconditioning operations, this is offset by Carvana’s needs to staff call center operations and research and development efforts for their online platform Carvana’s high labor needs are reflected in the table below – which does not include the 110+ open positions listed on the Company’s website – and it is clear that the Company’s needs far exceed comparable online platforms



Advertising Costs To-date most of Carvana’s advertising efforts have been local; however as the Company establishes a national presence they will see operating leverage as they tap into national advertising channels Nevertheless, it is unclear how Carvana will achieve superior per unit costs relative to national dealers like CarMax who also utilize national advertising channels

Logistics Costs To-date, a significant portion of logistics expenses have been comprised of third-party charges – “In 2016, logistics expenses also included significant charges from third parties prior to the development of our in-house logistics network” As the Company takes logistics operations in-house, there will likely be a step-up in the Company’s cost-basis to account for the necessary labor and overhead; although overtime these costs will see operating leverage Ultimately, like advertising costs, it is unclear how Carvana will achieve superior per unit logistics costs relative to national dealers – as CarMax, for example, also leverages an in-house logistics network for many of their transfers



Shared service arrangements with DriveTime are distorting Carvana’s run-rate cost-basis. It is important note that Carvana is still benefiting from shared service arrangements with DriveTime, which “were not negotiated at arm’s length” as the owner and operator of DriveTime is a controlling shareholder of Carvana and father to the CEO. One of the primary shared services are for inspection and reconditioning centers. On the last earnings call, management commented that they “have made significant investments in infrastructure to support our reconditioning and logistics efforts and higher utilization of that infrastructure reduces those costs on a per unit basis”; however, per the S-1:

Under the lease agreement, we pay a monthly rental fee related to our pro-rata utilization of space at such facilities plus a pro-rata share of each facility’s actual insurance costs and real estate taxes. We are also responsible for paying for any tenant improvements we require to conduct operations and our share of actual costs incurred by DriveTime related to vehicle reconditioning. As it relates to locations where we recondition vehicles, our share of facility and shared reconditioning supplies expenses are calculated monthly by multiplying the actual costs for operating the inspection centers by our pro rata share of total reconditioned vehicles and parking spaces used at such IRCs in a given month.

As such, it is unclear how increased utilization of IRCs will drive operating leverage given expenses are charged on pro-rata utilization. In fact, relative to historical costs the company will experience a significant step-up as in February 2017, CVNA entered into a new lease with DriveTime for an IRC in Winder, GA where they have maintained partial occupancy previously and will now be the sole occupant. The Company also recently entered into a lease agreement for an IRC in Tolleson, AZ, however the terms of that arrangement (partial or full occupancy) are unclear.

Carvana benefits from similar pro-rata agreements with respect to leases for office space and car storage areas, and while initial terms extend for 1 - 3 years they are subject to one-year renewal options. This is particularly worrisome as DriveTime is currently in the process of evaluating strategic alternatives, including the potential sale of the company to interested third-parties, and per Carvana’s S-1 “If such a sale is completed, there can be no assurances that DriveTime will enter into any new agreements or arrangements, or extensions or renewals of existing agreements or arrangements, with us on the same or similar terms or at all”. As Carvana continues to separate from DriveTime and bears the full cost of what were previously shared services, the Company is likely to face a material step-up in its costs-basis.

Given a cost-intensive business model, impending step-up in reconditioning and logistics expenses, and lack of operating leverage achieved to-date, the path to industry-leading profitability is unclear. Management’s long-term EBITDA margin target of 7% - 11.5% is materially above the 7.8% CarMax achieved last year – arguably the most directly comparable business model that has reached scale. Further, management believes they can achieve this performance with gross profit per unit of $3,000 (vs. CarMax’s $4,000) and while saving customers on average $1,430 versus the respective car’s market price, which on a $19,000 car is ~7.5% of margin. When asked on the last earnings call if management could bridge the gap between CarMax’s profitability and the Company’s target, management was unable to provide a straight-forward answer (see below). The only identified bucket of potential outperformance was financing; however, this doesn’t make much sense as CarMax has a captive financing arm and Carvana is just an intermediary, so it is unclear how they will be able to capture superior economics.

(Q1’2017 Earnings Call)

Mike Levin: Great. And maybe just kind of very high level here, during the road show you had kind of guided to 7% to 11.5% EBITDA margins and CarMax probably your closest competitor is around 7.8% last year. And if we kind of look at what you are thinking about in terms of GPUs for total you had about 3,000 versus them maybe close to 4,000 and that's just coming from the SG&A difference that you are applying to gross profit. So, without opening a capital finance company you are running your own auctions, how do you kind of think about getting to the midpoint or the higher end of your long-term EBITDA guidance.

Ernie Garcia: Yes, I'll take a swing at that. So I think you framed it up really well. So I think if you add up CarMax through all parts of their transaction they're closer to 4,000 in total GPU and as we said our mid-term goal is to get to about 3,000. So I think it's a reasonable question to ask kind of what's the gap there, that gap part of that is made up by pricing differences. I think that's really the majority of the gap and our long-term plan.

And then I think there are a couple of different areas where we think that overtime we will be relatively better or maybe not quite as relatively strong as they are. So I think they are uniquely strong in wholesale and have built up that business over a long period of time, and I'm not sure there is anybody that does it anybody they do. And we don't anticipate getting to the same wholesale penetration or profit per unit that they get to. I think that is something that we will drive to overtime, but that’s not something that we're expecting to achieve to get to our $3,000 target.

I think somewhere where we think we debatably can do better is in financing. While they do have a captive finance company and that enables kind of monetizing finance receivables in a more complete way on those receivables that you keep. We built a pretty unique finance platform that allows us to while not taking credit risk monetize finance originations across the entire credit spectrum not just to the top end of the credit spectrum, while passing that credit risk on to third parties.

And we believe overtime that could end up being more efficient across some of all customers. So roughly that gives you a sense of kind of the different pieces, and I don't think we're going to break them down further than that.

With a targeted gross profit per unit of $3,000 and an average used car price of $19,000, management’s EBITDA target implies $815 - $1,670 in SG&A per used unit compared to today’s ~$5,500 and CarMax’s $2,225. To reach the high-end of management’s guidance would necessitate that Carvana achieve 1/3rd of CarMax’s Labor costs and 1/4th of CarMax’s Occupancy/Overhead/Logistics costs on a per unit basis, which seems overly optimistic given Carvana’s physical footprint, elevated labor needs for call center operations and R&D as well as similar logistics operations. Further, CarMax achieved this level of cost efficiency after 20+ years in operation, implying that even if these lower levels were achievable by Carvana the timeframe is substantial. It is also important to note that Carvana’s business model revolves around its e-commerce platform, and while the Company doesn’t break out technology and development costs they are likely to be substantial. For reference, TrueCar has spent between 18% - 27% of total sales on technology and development costs over the past 6 years, which alone eclipses Carvana’s gross margin target of ~16%.

Source: CarMax 10-K.

As a result, management’s targets of industry-leading profitability warrant a high level of skepticism. The idea that Carvana can achieve industry-leading profitability while 1) offering substantial discounts to customers, 2) maintaining a competitive technology platform – which necessitates technology and development costs – and 3) running a business model not too dissimilar from CarMax/other national-scale used car dealers is questionable. Further, given the aggressive growth strategy (nearly doubling their market presence in 2017E), cost-intensive business model and impending step-up in reconditioning and logistics expenses the timeline to these targets is unclear. Nevertheless, management’s positioning as an e-commerce company has led to the acceptance of management’s targets, with the Street is aggressively modeling Carvana achieving ~5% EBITDA margins by 2020E from (14%) – (16%) in FY2017E.

Given significant cash burn and a capital-intensive business model Carvana has relied entirely on outside financing to support expansion, yet many of these funding sources are seemingly unsustainable. Over the past three years alone Carvana has burned $450m+ in cash driven by growing operating losses, inventory procurement and the build-out of their market presence and internal logistics network. This has been funded entirely by outside capital, per the Company’s S-1 stating:

From inception, the Company has funded operations through the sales of Class A Units and Class C Redeemable Preferred Units, capital contributions from DriveTime and short-term funding from the Company’s majority owner.

However, as a public Company Carvana’s CEO can no longer endlessly issue equity or rely on his father to fund cash shortfalls. As such, Carvana has increasingly turned to other short-term financing methods, including 1) raising a $50m credit facility from DriveTime affiliate Verde in February 2017 and using the IPO proceeds to pay off the $35m balance (which accumulated in just three months), 2) completing a sale leaseback of their Austin Vending Machine in April, and 3) pursuing a sale leaseback of their San Antonio vending machine (which note is listed for sale at $7.75m, implying management’s commentary of $4.5m - $5.5m to build a vending machine is understated).

Source: San Antonio Property Listings.

This has led to the build-up of a significant leverage burden, which combined with weak cash flows is likely to weigh on the Company’s growth efforts. Adjusting for the payoff of the Verde Facility, at IPO Carvana’s leverage includes 1) ~$190m outstanding of the Floor Plan Facility, which carries ~4.8% interest rate, 2) ~$40m in capitalized lease obligations (at 8.0x), adjusting for the sale leaseback of Vending Machine sites, and 3) ~$7m in outstanding notes payable, which carries an ~5% interest rate. When taken into consideration with a $900m tax liability that accrues interest if it goes unpaid, Carvana has built a concerning leverage burden for a company that is reliant on outside capital and is experiencing increasing cash burn/negative profitability.

Evidence is already being seen that this is slowing growth plans. While management may attribute the slowdown in inventory purchases to having achieved “significant coverage of the cars our customers are demanding”, a more likely explanation is that they can’t afford it. As of the end of Q1’2017, Carvana only had $10.3m left under their Floor Plan Facility with Ally. Carvana had already increased the capacity of this facility from $125m to $200m in November 2016, and it is unclear what Ally’s appetite is to increase the facility further given the Company can barely meet its restricted cash covenant. It is worth noting that when management raised money in August of 2016, the Company stated a year-end target of holding 10,000 units of inventory, which they are substantially below (Source: Reuters). Additionally, if we reference CarMax as a case study – who doesn’t benefit from the same level of inventory pooling, but given the transfer capabilities between locations is able to get some leverage – it appears as though there is still a substantial build-up of inventory necessary before the Company reaches “significant coverage”. This should be concerning for shareholders as the slowdown in inventory purchases potentially has negative implications for growth. Carvana ending Q2 with ~7,000 units of inventory carrying an average days to sale of 3 months+ does not seem supportive of the Street’s Q3 volume estimate of ~12,750 Used Retail Units let alone growth beyond these levels. Additionally, per Glassdoor reviews the Company implemented a hiring freeze at the end of Q1’2017. Despite management’s commentary, these all indicate that the Company is struggling to fund continued expansion, and with a growing debt balance it is unclear how much more financing Carvana can get without having to dilute shareholders.

Source: Carvana Press Releases and CarMax 10-Ks.

Carvana IPO’d during the seasonal-peak quarter in an environment of near-peak conditions that has likely contributed to high expectations; nevertheless, the industry’s growth is becoming increasingly challenged. There are a number of headwinds that Carvana and peers will face over the next several years, including 1) increased pricing pressure from off-lease dynamics that are increasing used car inventories, 2) decreasing car ownership driven by increased utilization of ride-sharing applications, and 3) uncertainty around regulation and capacity for subprime auto credit, which is of particular importance for Carvana given what appears to be a substantial sub-prime customer base heavily reliant on the Company’s financing – evidenced by 70% attachment rates for financing products and low underwriting standards (note CarMax’s captive financing division financed 44.2% of purchases last year).

Evidence of Low Underwriting Standards per Company FAQs

Source: Company Website.

Increasing Used Car Inventory from Off-Lease Dynamics

Source: Manheim Used Car Report.

What makes these headwinds concerning is that the industry is already intensely competitive and Carvana does not appear to have a sustainable competitive advantage. Recall that the Used Car market is highly fragmented – there are ~63,000 used car dealerships in North America with the largest brand holding 1.6% of the market and the top 100 collectively holding 7.0%. Carvana believes that their competitive strengths include a purpose-built e-commerce platform, better shopping experience, proprietary technology and a more efficient logistics network; however these appear shaky at best. There are several comparable online platforms where customers can research and initiate the buying process for a used vehicle – including independent car dealerships and competing e-commerce companies, some of which have nearly-identical user interfaces. It is unclear how Carvana can state that they have a more efficient logistics network given they are still in the process of bringing logistics operations fully in-house, and other large-scale competitors like CarMax operate in-house logistics networks with more years more of experience. Lastly, all that appears to be proprietary about their technology is the 360-degree imaging, but it is not clear what protections the Company has or how sustainable they will prove to be as 360-degree imaging is not new.

During the Q1’2017 earnings call, management commented that “building an easy-to-use ecommerce platform that lives up to the expectations of customers is very hard and requires expertise in many different areas. If it is hard the first time, it will also be hard to replicate.” However, how does that explain nearly identical platforms from competitors?

Local Austin Used Car Dealer

Carvana

Vroom

Carvana

Additionally, if Carvana’s website is so central to their competitive advantage, it seems odd that the Company is selling through eBay, as that seemingly offers no differentiation versus competitors and sacrifices margin to eBay through transaction fees.

Source: eBay.

Given the lack of a sustainable competitive advantage and increasing competition, Carvana’s position within the industry warrants questioning, particularly given the recent bankruptcy of direct competitor Beepi at the end of 2016. There is a constant stream of new competition to the used car market being built specifically around e-commerce retail platforms, including: Overstock launching a car buying platform (7/28/2017), Amazon (selling in Europe since 2016) and Chase (partnership with TrueCar since 2016).

Additionally, there are competing online platforms such as Vroom (operating like Carvana, purchasing models from owners and reselling them) and Shift (operating like a peer-to-peer network facilitating transactions between buyers and sellers), who have been raising funds and are nearing a scale that allows them to compete with Carvana. Note Vroom sold ~$1.1b of used cars last year and Shift ~$85m. Both offer detailed inspections, list offerings online, deliver vehicles to buyers and provide financing choices and some type of money-back guarantee.

Source: Bloomberg.

Lastly, the downfall of Beepi serves as a concerning precedent. Beepi operated an online peer-to-peer marketplace and had to shut down in December 2016 after it had burned through $150m in VC financing and was unable to repay its debtors. Beepi’s situation was a byproduct of poor corporate governance, high leverage and significant cash burn attributed to high salaries, overtime and office perks – which eerily mirrors Carvana’s situation. Carvana employee reviews on Glassdoor, note significant amounts of SWAG, free Fitbits after two months of employment (in an effort to reduce turnover), mandatory overtime, excessive compensation for management and large assortments of free food/drink. Note that Beepi had ~300 employees at its peak, far surpassed by Carvana’s 1,000+. Also for reference, Carvana’s CEO/CFO/COO each earn ~$500,000 and have access to DriveTime’s private jet, for which Carvana as a whole racked up ~$600,000 in costs throughout 2016 alone. The primary benefit that Carvana has that Beepi did not and that has sustained Carvana to-date is open access to DriveTime and the CEO father’s bank account. However, without those benefits as a public company Carvana must rely on a fixed amount of financing raised via the IPO process, which likely just kicks the can further down the road.

Select Glassdoor Reviews:

One of the biggest problems is compensation and promotions. Very few employees get promotions and raises were limited to 4% across the board (although many employees didn't get yearly raises at all). We don't get bonuses, so 4% is pretty pitiful for a company that's growing exponentially, especially considering the latest public IPO filing revealed that executives are all making high six figures with extravagant bonuses (private planes, cars, etc.) and large sums of equity. I'm fine with management making a lot of money, but they should try to spread the wealth a little bit. (April 2017) Cons: -mandatory overtime, mandatory 10 hour days with lunches cut to 30 minutes without an option; it has become a call center - no matter what anyone tells you. Please keep this in mind. (November 2016) It's difficult to give advice because Carvana's management knows all of this already. It seems that they are just trying to get rich. But, if they do truly care about the long-term success of the company, management should identify what areas it should NOT be like Drivetime. At least plan for how to be successful long term while you focus on the selling event. Focus on how to make gross margin. Focus on real time analysis of purchasing decisions. Lower overhead. Stop hiring unnecessary and costly people. We'll see in 5-10 years. Prove me wrong. (March 2017)

Carvana has an overly complex organizational structure and its voting and economic interests skew almost entirely to the Garcias. Per the S-1, public shareholders only have 1% voting power in Carvana Co., which is a holding company for Carvana Sub, which is a holding company for Carvana Group, which appears to be the operating entity. The S-1 further states that:

Carvana Co. will have, indirectly through Carvana Sub, acquired 18,750,000 LLC Units representing an 11% economic interest in Carvana Group.

Low public voting power is due to the dual-class structure, which enables the Garcias to collectively control 97% of the voting interests. Further, based on their share of LLC Units the Garcias have 71% economic interests in the Company.

Source: S-1.

Through a Tax Receivable Agreement (TRA), commonly used in PE-backed IPOs, pre-IPO shareholders (comprised largely the Garcia Family) have claims on ~$900m in cash tax savings to be paid out as realized. Under a Tax Receivable Agreement a newly public company agrees to make payments to pre-IPO equity holders for the value of cash tax benefits realized after the IPO. These cash tax benefits are typically the result of net operating losses that occurred pre-IPO or via being able to step-up the basis of depreciable / amortizable assets during the IPO process. TRAs typically dictate that 85% of the realized cash tax savings go to pre-IPO equity holders, with the remaining 15% going to the newly public company, and this structure is often used in Private Equity-backed IPOs to enable the sponsor to extract additional cash flows from its target (sometimes for up to 15 years after the IPO). While the shifting of cash flows from the public entity to pre-IPO equity holders – which for Carvana is primarily the Garcia family and DriveTime CEO Raymond Fidel – is itself telling of management’s intentions, I believe that the magnitude of the liability which is expected from this agreement is a significant red flag – totaling $900 million. This liability far exceeds what has been seen in other TRAs, and it is no wonder management initially tried to avoid disclosing it – per an SEC Letter to the Company dated Jan. 18th, 2017:

Please revise your discussion of the Tax Receivable Agreement throughout the prospectus to quantify, if possible, the likely tax benefits to be realized by you and paid to the LLC Unitholders.

Given pre-IPO accumulated losses of ~$190m it appears as though the majority of the tax benefit has been derived from asset step-ups; however, it is unclear what asset was stepped-up to create such a figure – Carvana’s pre-IPO asset base was ~$350m and the most comparable liability was seen in Blackstone’s IPO, which was attributed to goodwill creation (note at Blackstone’s IPO they were still one of the largest alternative asset managers in the world with AUM of $88B). It is also important to note that this liability directly reduces cash flows and accrues interest if it goes unpaid.

Source: Company Materials (S-1s).

Additional red flags include:

Obscure Relationships with Early-Stage Investors CVAN Holdings/Mark Walters CVAN Holdings seems to be the primary vehicle through which Carvana raised initial funding The entity is indirectly controlled by Mark Walters, founder and CEO of Guggenheim Partners, who also has ownership interests in “several entities that have been significant purchasers of Carvana’s financing receivables” (S-1) One of those purchasers was Delaware Life, who through 2016 purchased a significant amount of finance receivables; however, in February 2017, Delaware Life sold its interest in the notes to an unrelated third party Additionally, in December 2016, CVNA initiated a relationship with Ally for the purchase of receivables Coincidentally when Mark Walters was no longer the primary purchaser of finance receivables, the company generated less of a gain on the sale of finance receivables – per Q1’2017 Press Release “Other gross profit per unit was $596 in the first quarter of 2017, a decline from $766 in the first quarter of 2016. This decline was partially driven by a temporary reduction in financing gross profit per unit that occurred while we transitioned to new finance partners beginning in December 2016” Georgiana Ventures/Ira Platt “VC firm” run by Ira Platt that seemingly has no VC activity outside of CVNA and doesn’t seem like a traditional fund – no other listed employees, no business address listed In fact, information in Carvana’s filing indicates that Georgiana Ventures is an investment firm that “provides equity and debt capital to specialty finance companies, acquires portfolios of consumer finance receivables and offers consulting services to the specialty finance industry” Ira Platt has pre-existing personal relationships with CVNA owners He was head of the Non-Mortgage Principal Finance Business at RBS Greenwich Capital during the time that CVNA CEO Ernie Garcia worked in said group He is on the board of DriveTime Ira Platt has been involved in a lawsuit where he was accused of illegally taking funds from a bar he helped manage by assigning consulting work to a firm he ran (Source) This raises questions as to whether Carvana may have been booking outsized gains on sales of financing receivables by leveraging partners who are simultaneously investors in Carvana – which seems like a conflict of interest

Questionable DriveTime Dealings Special Dividend In July of 2015, Carvana issued a $50m note to DT with a two month maturity and interest rate of L + 7.816% $33.5m was used to fund a special dividend to Class A Unitholders, which includes the Garcia Parties The Company claims that the $33.5m was to release CVNA from guarantees made under DriveTime’s outstanding senior notes, however, per SEC correspondence “the cash dividend was not a requirement of the Company to allow the release of the guarantee” It seems like the special dividend was to satisfy a $40m “liquidation preference” of Class A Unitholders, which was covered by the $33.5m special dividend + issuance of additional stock Verde Credit Facility The Company entered into a $50m credit facility with Verde in February of 2017, an affiliate of DriveTime, and drew down $35m through April Verde charged a 12% annual interest rate and a $1m fee “in consideration of their commitment to make the financing available”, which seems questionable Proceeds from the IPO were used to pay off this facility DriveTime’s Legal History In 1990, Ernest Garcia II admitted to fraudulently obtaining a $30m line of credit in a series of transactions that helped California thrift Lincoln Savings and Loan Association hide ownership of a risky asset from regulators, which resulted in a national political scandal (Source) In 2001, 6 shareholder suits were filed against Ugly Duckling (nka DT) claiming Garcia abused his position to profit from business transactions between him and the company that favored him (sounds familiar…) (Source) In 2006, a class action lawsuit was filed against DriveTime for leaking confidential credit applications to insurance brokers (Source) In 2009 CarMax filed a lawsuit against DriveTime for attempting to bribe salespeople to divert business to DriveTime by offering kickbacks of $300 - $500 for each referred customer (Source) In 2014, the CFPB fined DriveTime $8m for “making harassing debt collection calls and providing inaccurate credit information to credit reporting agencies” (Source) These transactions combined with the owner of Carvana's legal history (Ernest Garcia II) raises questions as to management's intentions.

Inventory Fundamentals Last quarter Carvana reported average days to sale of 93, a sequential increase from 89 days in the prior quarter and significantly higher than the industry average 30 – 60 days Despite a complete halt in inventory purchases and a projected QoQ revenue increase of 21% - 28%, management still projects a sequential increase in average days to sale for Q2’2017, stating - “our guidance for the second quarter has this expectation of increasing days to sale built-in.” (Earnings Call) While this by itself warrants concern, it is important to note that the way in which Carvana defines average days to sale differs from that of the Company’s peers, as Carvana excludes unsold inventory , leaving the metric to be not directly comparable and therefore misleading. Further, while competitors all list inventory at lower of cost or market, Carvana lists inventory at lower of cost or net realizable value , which may imply the company is understating inventory/COGS as net realizable value is lower than market value “Net realizable value is based on the estimated selling price derived from historical data and trends, such as sales price and average days to sale of similar vehicles, as well as independent, market resources less costs to complete, dispose and transport the vehicles”



Source: Company Materials.

Nevertheless, there are risks to shorting CVNA. The Company is still in a high growth phase coming off of a small base and will likely be able to continue deferring the type of economics they boast are achievable while writing off any underperformance as an “investment period”. Additionally, the used car market is highly fragmented and subject to consolidation, so it is possible that a buyout could take place – although I contend that it would be extremely expensive (particularly once you include the change of control liability for the TRA) and for arguably little in terms of proprietary assets. Lastly, float is low until the lock-up expires on October 24th, 2017, and in the interim momentum investors could potentially continue to push the stock higher. With that said, the long-term short set-up is attractive.

Perspective on Valuation:

Given uncertainty around the timing and magnitude of profitability, not expected until at least 2019E, I rely largely on a Discounted Cash Flow analysis for calculating an appropriate value Note that multiples analysis is challenging as Carvana is being valued like an e-commerce company (18x 2019E EBITDA), when it really is a used car dealer with a technology-intensive platform

Realistic DCF scenarios get me to a range of $8.00 - $14.00 / share, or a mid-point of $11 / share

