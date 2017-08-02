GGP (GGP) Q2 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

GGP, Inc. (NYSE:GGP)

Q2 2017 Earnings Call

August 02, 2017 9:00 am ET

Executives

Kevin Berry - GGP, Inc.

Sandeep Lakhmi Mathrani - GGP, Inc.

Michael Bruce Berman - GGP, Inc.

Shoaib Z. Khan - GGP, Inc.

Analysts

Nick Yulico - UBS Securities LLC

Wes Golladay - RBC Capital Markets LLC

Vincent Chao - Deutsche Bank

Michael Jason Bilerman - Citigroup Global Markets, Inc.

Alexander Goldfarb - Sandler O'Neill & Partners LP

Craig Richard Schmidt - Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Caitlin Burrows - Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC

Steve Sakwa - Evercore Group LLC

Floris van Dijkum - Boenning & Scattergood, Inc.

Michael W. Mueller - JPMorgan Securities LLC

Christy McElroy - Citigroup Global Markets, Inc.

Linda Tsai - Barclays Capital, Inc.

Ki Bin Kim - SunTrust Robinson Humphrey, Inc.

Operator

Good day, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the General Growth Properties (sic) [GGP] (00:03) Second Quarter 2017 Earnings Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. Later, we will conduct a question-and-answer session and instructions will follow at that time. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this call is being recorded.

I would now like to introduce your host for today's conference, Kevin Berry. Sir, you may begin.

Kevin Berry - GGP, Inc.

Thank you, Britney. Good morning, everyone. Welcome to GGP's second quarter 2017 earnings call hosted by Sandeep Mathrani, our CEO; Shobi Khan, our President and Chief Operating Officer; and, Michael Berman, our CFO. Please note that certain statements made during this call may be deemed forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Safe Harbor of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results may differ materially due to a variety of risks, uncertainties, and other factors. Please reference our earnings press release and SEC filings for a detailed discussion.

Statements made during this call may include time-sensitive information, accurate only as of today, August 2, 2017. Reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures are included in the release and supplemental filed on Form 8-K with the SEC, and also available on our website.

It's my pleasure to turn the call over to Sandeep.

Sandeep Lakhmi Mathrani - GGP, Inc.

Thank you, Kevin, and good morning, everyone. First off, I would like to give you an update on our review of options to create long-term value in our business. Given the significant and inappropriate gap between private and public market values, we thought it was prudent to undergo a strategic analysis in our efforts to maximize shareholder value. The first thing to report is that we have concluded that this franchise has best in class retail. There is also a tremendous amount of embedded value within our portfolio residing in these incredibly well-located urban and suburban (01:45) locations with the ability for greater amount of apartments, condominiums, office, hotels, data centers, co-working gyms, tailors and the like. In that regard, we looked at all options available to us and actively engaged our board in numerous discussions. Given the market conditions and results of our outstanding portfolio, we and the board believe proceeding with our current strategy under the direction of our deep and experienced team will produce the best long-term results for the shareholders. And should a larger opportunity arise, we will, of course, consider in light of our ongoing efforts to maximize shareholder value.

We will continue to lease, lease, lease, redevelop our anchor boxes, densify our assets and prune the lower quality assets. It's very gratifying to see the results of our portfolio; scale has its advantages. Over time, our assets will be places to shop, entertain, discover, live, work, gather and also be hubs for the last mile.

Over the last five years, the composition of our portfolio has evolved away from apparel. The non-traditional retail uses of entertainment, restaurants, car show rooms, fitness and grocery have increasingly become a large part of our business. For example, we currently have a number of them already in place or in process of opening, including the following: 58 movie theaters, 36 entertainment concepts, 14 fitness centers, 12 grocery stores.

In addition, we have been adding non-retail uses at our properties. In fact, more than three-quarters of our properties already have some form of mixed use. To put that in perspective, we currently have the following: 15 hotels, 6 million square feet of office and 2,000 residential units. It's all about location, location, location. Our centers are within an hour's drive of 56% of the U.S. population.

Brookfield's in-the-money warrants expire in November and, therefore, must be exercised prior to that date. While Brookfield could settle all of its warrants without paying any cash in what is referred to as net share settlement, Brookfield has advised us that they will exercise the portion of their warrants of approximately 55 million shares for a cash settlement of $460 million. As a result, Brookfield will own 34% ownership of our company. We believe that this additional investment demonstrates Brookfield's support for our company and our long-term plan. We will utilize the cash to support our enhanced redevelopment program, debt or preferred pay down, and/or share repurchases, opportunistically.

Earlier today, we released our second quarter earnings and I'd like to highlight a few items. Company FFO per diluted share for the second quarter was a solid $0.35, consistent with our guidance and consensus. Company NOI increased 1.3% and was impacted primarily by store closures. Excluding $10 million of bankruptcy impact, growth would have been 3%, as we indicated in our last quarterly call.

NOI weighted sales per square foot increased 1.7% to $705, demonstrating the quality of the portfolio, and total sales excluding apparel increased 3.1%. An interesting fact, NOI weighted sales without apparel was $906 per square foot. Lease spreads were up 10%, within our expectations, up over 13% when NOI weighted. And more so, when you look at lease spreads for new transactions or new leases, lease spreads were up over 18%, demonstrating the demand for this space.

Our guidance for the year is $1.56 to $1.60 per share with NOI growth reaccelerating 3% to 4% in the second half as tenants move into spaces vacated earlier this year. Our board declared a $0.22 quarterly dividend, a 10% increase from last year.

If I just focus on the A-rated centers within our portfolio that drive the substantial amount of our business, the account was 75% of our NOI. NOI is expected to grow nearly 4% this year. NOI weighted sales per square foot increased 2.5% to $785 a square foot, total sales excluding apparel increased 4.7%, lease spreads are up 12%, NOI weighted lease spreads for the A portfolio is up 15% and occupancy is at 95%.

Traffic to the centers is up 1.4% year-to-date compared to the same period 2016, as measured by cameras in our properties counting people as they enter the center. Parking lots are near capacity, so much so that we created an app to help find a parking space.

Our leasing and developing teams look forward several years to line-up new tenants. To-date, we have leased 9.5 million square feet. Just to put that volume into perspective, it's equivalent to leasing 30 malls. More so, I would like to say that there was $1.8 million – 1.8 million square feet of bankruptcies this year; 80% has been re-leased, i.e., 1.4 million square feet.

As I mentioned, there is strong demand for our real estate from a wide and growing area of tenants. We looked through the tenant list of new tenants this year and it's well over 100 new tenants, 317 new in count (07:21) and the list is long. If you ask me the question, I will recite later on.

In addition, there are numerous e-commerce retailers planning to open stores. These are companies that have been operating for five years to seven years on the Internet and have sales of $25 million to $100 million. They are established brands seeking profitability and planning to achieve it with a brick-and-mortar presence.

Turning to our investment activity, GGP has been acquiring, redeveloping and re-tenanting anchor boxes within the portfolio since early 2011. We view this capital allocation activity as a key component of our long-term earnings growth. We have been ahead of the curve in this activity and plan to continue. Strong demand exists for vacated department store boxes given the quality of the real estate.

The recapture, redevelopment and re-tenanting of department store boxes is what we do. We've done over 115 to date. We have no vacant boxes. Each anchor box opportunity is different in its potential economics. What we found is that the tenants of all types want to be located in the best real estate, so when we recapture department store at one of our properties, we generally have it pre-leased prior to redevelopment.

In July, we acquired an additional interest in 13 Sears boxes located in our portfolio from Seritage Growth Properties. In eight of these locations comprised of 1.5 million square feet, we now own and control 100% of the real estate, including the surrounding land, which may offer future densification opportunities. These locations are substantially leased to news tenant such as restaurants, fitness centers, entertainment venues, supermarket and other large format stores. Sears will continue to occupy 600,000 square feet of the 1.5 million square feet at rents that are $7 per square foot, well below market today of $30 per square foot. Future upside resides all with GGP.

In addition, we acquired interest in five additional locations comprised of 1 million square feet, four at A-malls and one at a B-plus mall. We look – we took no leasing or development risk to enhance our portfolio. Upon completion of the redevelopment, Sears will continue to occupy about 400,000 square feet of the 1 million square feet at a rent of $4 per square foot, well below market of $25 per square foot; again, providing future upside potential to GGP.

We also acquired the Younkers anchor box at a Class-A mall, Jordan Creek in Des Moines, Iowa, from parent company, Bon-Ton. Younkers plans to continue operating from the location.

We recently submitted plans for the redevelopment of Macy's at Stonestown Galleria. You may recall we acquired the box of Macy's late last year along with Tysons Galleria. We envision bringing new uses to Stonestown, such as entertainment, restaurants, large format stores and other new tenants. The center's sales productivity is over $800 a square foot.

Our large developments are progressing as expected with the expansion of Staten Island Mall hitting its first milestone with steel topping in June. The expansion is set for completion next year, bringing new retail, entertainment and food options to the borough.

We broke ground in Norwalk and increased the size of the development from 540,000 square feet to 717,000 square feet to accommodate demand. Escalations and project scope contributed to the increase in cost. All upsizing permits are approved and the appeal period expired on July 28, 2017. We're about 60% leased, with an additional 13% mutually approved for over 70% leased. Sales are expected to be north of $800 a square foot. As mentioned last quarter, we are in final negotiations with two institutional partners to own half the development.

We acquired the remaining 50% interest in Neshaminy Mall located in Bensalem, Pennsylvania. There is a redevelopment opportunity with at least one of the existing anchor department stores, along with possible densification of the overall site. As you may know, Bensalem is a near suburb of Philadelphia. The property is well-located east of Philadelphia and houses a very successful AMC Theater and Boscov's.

We increased our ownership of the Miami Design District. Phase III is expected to be complete in the spring of 2018. It is over 80% leased.

We disposed of Red Cliffs Mall in St. George, Utah and Lakeside Mall located in Sterling Heights, Michigan, consistent with our strategy of continuously pruning the lower quality of our portfolio.

Turning to some corporate matters, I would like to sincerely thank David Neithercut and Mark Patterson for their service to GGP shareholders over the past several years as members of the board. Each made a significant impact upon our Company through their leadership, intellect and guidance.

I would also like to welcome Janice Fukakusa and Christina Lofgren to the GGP board. Janice was most recently served as the Chief Administrative Officer and Chief Financial Officer of Royal Bank of Canada, and Christina most recently served as Executive Vice President of Real Estate and Property Development of the TJX Companies. I believe each will make significant contributions to our company and shareholders.

Finally, the board formalized the Lead Director role with Dan Herbert assuming this important responsibility. I thank Dan for expanding his participation on our board.

And finally, early next year we will be relocating our Chicago headquarters from 110 North Wacker Drive to 350 North Orleans, just a few blocks from our current location.

Before turning the call over to Michael, we will be hosting a property tour and reception at Stonebriar during the November NAREIT Conference. Stonebriar is the home of the new KidZania. You should be receiving a save-the-date notice shortly, but if you don't and wish to attend, please contact Kevin Berry.

Michael will now review our financial results and guidance.

Michael Bruce Berman - GGP, Inc.

Thank you, Sandeep, and good morning, everyone. I will begin with some brief remarks on our second quarter, followed by some comments on the rest of the year, and then we will open it up for questions. As always, please remember the guidance numbers are intended to be points on a range.

Let's begin with the second quarter; a few comments. We guided to $0.35 Company FFO per share, solidly hit our target, and look forward to the second quarter being the trough of the year in terms of our NOI, EBITDA and FFO growth rates. We see our results re-accelerating as we move into the third and fourth quarters.

Expense growth was essentially flat in the quarter, excluding the impact of real estate taxes, and we recovered about 90% of the real estate tax expense this quarter. Doubtful accounts was slightly less than last year.

Moving on to full year guidance, as we noted last quarter, we expected same-store growth for the second half of the year to be 3% to 4% and EBITDA growth to be 4% to 5%. Same-store NOI for the full year is still in the 2.5% to 3% range. For the third quarter, we expect $0.36 to $0.38, and for the fourth quarter, $0.48 to $0.50 of Company FFO. We are maintaining our full year guidance at $1.56 to $1.60. Our interest expense for the remainder of the year increased around $5 million due to the second quarter increase in LIBOR.

The Seritage transactions and the refinancing of the Mall of Louisiana, combined, are a net benefit to 2017 by approximately $5 million, basically offsetting the LIBOR increase. We acquired our partner's interest in Neshaminy Mall, sold our Red Cliffs asset, and added to our Miami Design investment. These transactions are essentially neutral on the FFO line this year.

We are extremely pleased with our secured debt execution on the Mall of Louisiana, which is located in Baton Rouge. The asset is a dominant regional shopping center that generates approximately $560 sales per square foot. It has four anchors, including Sears, Macy's, JCPenney and Dillard's. We were able to generate approximately $325 million of proceeds at slightly less than a 4% coupon. Our liquidity is around $2 billion. We essentially have no more 2017 maturities. Our 2018 maturities is around $500 million and is weighted toward the back half of the year. Our net debt to EBITDA for 2017 still projects to be less than 8 times.

And now, let's open it up for questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Thank you. And our first question comes from Nick Yulico from UBS. Your line is open.

Nick Yulico - UBS Securities LLC

Oh, thanks. Sandeep, can you just talk a little bit more about the strategic analysis being concluded? What were some of the options you considered and, ultimately, a little bit more about why you decided to just stay the current course?

Sandeep Lakhmi Mathrani - GGP, Inc.

Good morning. Given the current climate and the gap between public and private market values, we felt it was worthwhile for the board and management to more formally review where we stand, as I mentioned in my comments. We're always here to maximize shareholder value, and we want to stay focused on that. The board looked at numerous opportunities along with management, and we compared it to our current state. We believe that at this time, that the highest and best use of our time and effort is to stay the course and continue doing what we're doing. We will stay focused on maximizing our existing operating platform on behalf of our shareholders. You know as – and as I said, again, in my comments, that should a bigger opportunity arise, we're here to maximize value for the shareholders; but, we felt it was best interest in the Company to stay the course.

Nick Yulico - UBS Securities LLC

Okay, and then on the Brookfield warrants, can you talk about what you might use that – those cash proceeds for?

Sandeep Lakhmi Mathrani - GGP, Inc.

Again, as I said in my comments, we would think about using it for either our enhanced redevelopment program, our debt or preferred pay down – you know we have some preferreds that are callable in February of 2018 that have a coupon of 6.375%, that's $250 million – and/or share repurchases opportunistically.

Nick Yulico - UBS Securities LLC

And, just lastly on the share repurchase, it doesn't look like you did much in the quarter. Did you do any? I didn't see a specific number. And, I mean, how should we think about your likelihood of doing more share repurchases since you talked about not being happy with the stock price? You talked about, on the last call, Sandeep, that you were actively buying stock in the quarter and considering alternatives because the stock price didn't reflect true value. So what – how should we think about – latest thoughts there?

Sandeep Lakhmi Mathrani - GGP, Inc.

In the second quarter, we were not in a position to buy stock because we actually made a comment at the end of the first quarter about strategic alternatives that we were restricted. Our restriction is lifted as of this Friday, and so we will opportunistically be in the repurchasing of stock business. We have a board authorization of almost $400 million to do share buybacks.

Nick Yulico - UBS Securities LLC

Okay. Thanks.

Operator

And our next question comes from Wes Golladay with RBC Capital Markets. Your line is open.

Wes Golladay - RBC Capital Markets LLC

Hey. Good morning, guys. Going back to that comment regarding traffic, was that for all your centers or were you still referring to the Class-A properties at that point?

Sandeep Lakhmi Mathrani - GGP, Inc.

Please repeat the question, again.

Wes Golladay - RBC Capital Markets LLC

Oh. For the traffic comment, where traffic was up 1.4%, that was on the heels of the NOI weighted comments, I was wondering if that comment was for the entire portfolio or for the – just the Class-A properties?

Sandeep Lakhmi Mathrani - GGP, Inc.

The Class-A properties.

Wes Golladay - RBC Capital Markets LLC

Okay. And then, have you noticed an uptick in traffic at the centers following the anchor repositionings, or is it still too early to track that data?

Sandeep Lakhmi Mathrani - GGP, Inc.

I mean, again, a lot of them have been done in the past, and I would sort of sit back and say the A assets continue to drive traffic. The B-plus assets are still positive, and the B assets are somewhat flat in our portfolio. But, yeah, we do see an uptick as we continue to change the uses.

Wes Golladay - RBC Capital Markets LLC

Okay. And then, lastly, the apparel category, what's your exposure to that, now, after all the leasing that you've done in the first half of the year?

Sandeep Lakhmi Mathrani - GGP, Inc.

The overall exposure is still 50%. The new leasing for the year is 25%. So, it's trending down to 41%. In the A assets, it's already down into the low 40%s.

Wes Golladay - RBC Capital Markets LLC

Oh. Perfect. Thank you very much.

Operator

And our next question comes from Vincent Chao with Deutsche Bank. Your line is open.

Vincent Chao - Deutsche Bank

Hey. Good morning, everyone. Just a follow-up question on the strategic alternatives. I mean, I think some of the things that were being discussed were potentially selling some B assets or potentially stakes in A assets, which seemed almost more like normal course recycling. I was just curious if those options are no longer being considered, as well, as part of the ending of the strategic alternative discussion.

Sandeep Lakhmi Mathrani - GGP, Inc.

As I said to you in my comments, we will continue to prune the lower quality assets. We have sold over 60 lower quality assets over the last two years. Our trend has been to continue to sell three to five a year. We've already sold, I think, three this year. We're in the market with one this year – more. We will not comment on how we try to bring in joint venture partners in our A assets; suffice to say, we're regularly looking at the portfolio to maximize shareholder value. We're not in the business of selling A assets that have the best growth profile to make a valuation point; however, as we have sold in the past, Ala Moana, Fashion Show and Grand Canal Shoppes, where we felt we had too much exposure to a single asset or a market.

Vincent Chao - Deutsche Bank

Okay. And then, along those lines with the development partners that you're considering for Norwalk, are you happy to go that alone if it doesn't work out with the discussions with your partners, or are you committed to looking for a partner on that project?

Sandeep Lakhmi Mathrani - GGP, Inc.

We're very happy to go it alone. If you can build an A-plus-plus asset at over $800 a square foot that's 70% preleased at an 8% – north of an 8% yield, you do it alone. It's prudent to bring in a partner, but you do it alone.

Vincent Chao - Deutsche Bank

Okay. And then, just one last question. I was just curious if you could comment on any discussions you've had with Ascena Group (sic) [Ascena Retail Group] (23:06) since their announced store closure plans.

Sandeep Lakhmi Mathrani - GGP, Inc.

We've had no conversations with the Ascena Group (sic) [Ascena Retail Group] (23:136) on their closure plans.

Vincent Chao - Deutsche Bank

Okay. Thank you.

Operator

And our next question comes from Ms. Christy McElroy with Citibank. Your line is open.

Michael Jason Bilerman - Citigroup Global Markets, Inc.

Hey. It's Michael Bilerman here with Christy. Sandeep, I'm curious, your – I guess the tone and the language today is a little bit different than the tone you had back in May in talking about where your stock was relative to private market values. And on that call, you harped on the fact that the breakup value was in – far in excess of where your stock traded then, which is pretty much where it trades today, that you're going to get value for shareholders. There's no sacred cows. You're going to look at all the alternatives, and you went through selling higher quality assets, lower quality assets; but, there was a sense of urgency.

And what I hear today is we're just going to stay the course and do what we're doing and densify our assets, prune, lease and redevelop; and, if someone calls us or something comes around, maybe we'll entertain it. And there seems to be a shift in the way that you're sort of talking about trying to get value for shareholders. Am I not reading that correctly?

Sandeep Lakhmi Mathrani - GGP, Inc.

Michael, we engaged with the board. We looked at numerous opportunities, options, compared to our current state. We looked at the quality of our retail portfolio. We looked at the ability to densify the assets, which has tremendous embedded value as you create live/work/play environments. We felt that the best use of our time was to stay the course, continue to lease, lease, lease, and run our business.

We have a great business. We see our NOI growth re-accelerating in the second half of the year. And I think we need to be able to run our business to demonstrate the growth, and then the value will be built. So at this stage of the game, the board and management have decided to stay the course.

Michael Jason Bilerman - Citigroup Global Markets, Inc.

Had you actually entertained or had discussions on selling stakes in some of your high-quality assets and you weren't happy with the pricing you got? Because I think that's one indication about where institutional investors – we know how the public market investors are treating regional malls today, and retail stocks, but I think there's a lot of questions about how the institutional market is. And you put out cap rates that you thought were 3.5% to low 4%s, so had you actually embarked upon a full marketing process of a large portfolio or assets to test the waters? I'm just curious, was it more paper analysis that you and the board went through, or actual negotiations and a marketing process?

Sandeep Lakhmi Mathrani - GGP, Inc.

We did a paper analysis. We did not start a marketing process. The inbound call from institutional investors was very high to buy the best quality assets for the cap rates we mentioned. Again, we did not feel it was appropriate to sell A assets with the highest growth just to print a value. So, the complete paper analysis – the board decided, where we trade today, we better stay the course.

Operator

And our next question comes from Alexander Goldfarb with Sandler O'Neill. Your line is open.

Alexander Goldfarb - Sandler O'Neill & Partners LP

Hey. Good morning. Good morning out there. Sandeep, just a question – yeah, I have two questions, but the first one is just going back to the strategic alternatives. Often, companies are doing things, but they do it behind the scenes and don't comment until they have something definitive. You were very vocal in the first quarter about exploring options, but now you're saying there's nothing there; we're just going to stay the course. Just curious, before management would say those comments, wouldn't they have a sense of what the opportunity set is? And I would think, if you're going to say it, it would be pretty clear that there's something imminent as opposed to, hey, we're going to try this. We looked at it. Now, we're just going to stay the course. If you could just help us walk through, because not many other companies have done the public venue that you guys have done; so, just sort of curious.

Sandeep Lakhmi Mathrani - GGP, Inc.

Again, Alex, we felt there was a tremendous disconnect between public and private markets. We felt it was good for us to go out and do a strategic analysis with the board. We did the analysis and we came to the conclusion of, where the stock price is trading today, the best course of action for us is to stay the course. We've also determined that the inherent embedded value in the real estate is so high that you actually do the best for the shareholders. This is not the right time.

Alexander Goldfarb - Sandler O'Neill & Partners LP

Okay. And then, just following comments in discussions at ICSC, you guys had sort of indicated that you guys could sell 20, 30 malls and still have the same size, scale. It wouldn't hurt the platform. But your comments today are suggesting that there was only a bid for the highest quality, meaning that the 20 or 30 that you'd want to sell, there's really no bid for it. So is that the case, or do you think that we could see a GGP that is more of a 90-mall portfolio versus the current sort of 120-ish?

Sandeep Lakhmi Mathrani - GGP, Inc.

There is a bid for the B quality assets, and we continue to sell and prune the lower quality assets over time. So there are bids and we are entertaining the bids, and we have been selling assets on the lower quality. As I said, we've already (28:49) sold three this year. We'll probably sell a couple of more. And so, the bids are two to five asset portfolio bids from different companies.

Alexander Goldfarb - Sandler O'Neill & Partners LP

Okay. Thank you.

Operator

And our next question comes from Craig Schmidt with Bank of America. Your line is open.

Craig Richard Schmidt - Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Great. Thank you. Of the store closings that have happened through the end of the second quarter, how many of those are leased? And I guess I'm just trying to get a handle; clearly, the pace of store closings has slowed lately, but it sounds like you must have made pretty good progress in the second quarter for the expectation of acceleration in the second half of the year.

Sandeep Lakhmi Mathrani - GGP, Inc.

Craig, as I said in my comments, it's about a 1.8 million square feet impacted with bankruptcies, and we have leased 1.4 million square feet to-date, about 80%.

Craig Richard Schmidt - Bank of America Merrill Lynch

And of those new leases, how many of them were apparel?

Sandeep Lakhmi Mathrani - GGP, Inc.

Oh, Craig, I don't have that breakdown, but I can sort of sit back and tell you that if I look through the top retailers that we've leased to, there have been – I'm just looking at my list – in the top 50 retailers that I've looked at, I'm looking at a list, only one, two – there are only three apparel retailers in the top 50 of my list. It has to be a small percentage.

Operator

And our next question comes from Caitlin Burrows with Goldman Sachs. Your line is open.

Caitlin Burrows - Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC

Hi. Good morning. I was wondering if you'd talk a little bit on delisted acquisitions for the quarter. So, Design District was a property from a couple of years ago that I feel like hasn't been talked about, and now you guys increased your ownership there. So I was wondering, how's occupancy there and how close is that project to stabilization, or is it still growing?

Sandeep Lakhmi Mathrani - GGP, Inc.

We had an option to exercise to increase our ownership by 7%, which we exercised. We feel very confident about the project. Phase III is near completion; should be done in spring of 2018. The project is 80% leased. The sales productivity is performing above our expectations, and the demand continues to be there for the space. So we had a option to exercise a right to increase, which we did at the valuation that we bought into the asset initially.

We look to the total project to stabilize in 2019.

Caitlin Burrows - Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC

Okay. And then, similar on the 522 Fifth Avenue asset, can you also go through what's going on there? That's one – it seems like it was a 2014 acquisition that was sold, but you didn't get the full proceeds, but now it looks like it was an acquisition. So I was just wondering if you can kind of clarify what's going on there.

Sandeep Lakhmi Mathrani - GGP, Inc.

So when we bought the asset, we invested $10 million into the asset. We sold the asset for $14 million of cash plus a $9 million note, which was guaranteed by 10% ownership interest. So, ex the 10%, we got a 14% IRR on the property. So this was sort of the – I call it the icing on the cake, which was converted back to an ownership interest.

Operator

And our next question comes from Steve Sakwa with Evercore ISI. Your line is open.

Steve Sakwa - Evercore Group LLC

Thanks. I guess I just wanted to circle back, Sandeep, on the second half NOI figure growth of 3% to 4%. It sounds like, obviously, a lot of space that you took back or got back in bankruptcy has been released. At this point, when you sort of look at maybe the pressure points of hitting that 3% to 4%, what are some of the things that could either get you to the high end or, to the extent that there was a short fall, what are the things that you're most focused on, and do you have any other either lease modifications or bankruptcies kind of baked-in to your guidance at this point?

Michael Bruce Berman - GGP, Inc.

Hi, Steve. It's Michael. Last quarter, we mentioned $25 million for bankruptcy for the year given the leasing that we've done. We really don't see that growing that much, now. Some companies have not announced their plans, so obviously, we're still in a little bit of wait-and-see mode. But just given the time of the year, don't really – really wouldn't expect it to impact us dramatically. We continue to do well on the expense front. Overage rents is not a big number in our portfolio. So, we feel pretty good about it. You're always trying to hit a bullseye in the middle. But in terms of outside that range, it would really be something that would be somewhat unexpected today.

Steve Sakwa - Evercore Group LLC

Okay. Thanks. That's it from me.

Operator

And our next question comes from Floris van Dijkum. Your line is open.

Floris van Dijkum - Boenning & Scattergood, Inc.

Great. Thanks. Thanks, Sandeep and Michael. Question for you, maybe, on your leasing spreads and the outlook, I mean, the leasing spreads were pretty solid during the quarter. But what is your view on that going forward?

Sandeep Lakhmi Mathrani - GGP, Inc.

We've been sort of a stuck record for the last, I think, two years, saying the leasing spread range should be 8% to 10%. Again, it's never sequential. As I pointed out in the last call or the call before that, that in 2014 spreads were 8%, and then, 2015, they accelerated. So, we still feel pretty good that spreads should be in that 8% to 10% range.

Floris van Dijkum - Boenning & Scattergood, Inc.

And do you see any sort of green shoots for the retail industry and for the mall business, tenant sales being up, spreads remain strong, obviously, or are you still very cautious in your outlook?

Sandeep Lakhmi Mathrani - GGP, Inc.

Well, I think we're all cautious in where sales are going to go. I think retailers have to start to rationalize their portfolio. And I think as they rationalize their portfolio, you will start to see over time the higher-quality assets being the beneficiary. But I think this is a 12-month to 15-month process. I also see light at the end of the tunnel because I think the high-quality assets will be the beneficiary, as those are the locations where the retailers have shown their best – would have put their best foot forward.

But I do believe that you're starting to see sales starting to tick up, and you're starting to see some light at the end of the tunnel.

Operator

And our next question comes from Michael Mueller with JPMorgan. Your line is open.

Michael W. Mueller - JPMorgan Securities LLC

Yeah, hi. You've had pretty good success at converting department store boxes to other uses. And I'm just curious, how much of a different story is it when it comes to needing them for a new development like you have in Norwalk?

Sandeep Lakhmi Mathrani - GGP, Inc.

Could you repeat the question? Sorry.

Michael W. Mueller - JPMorgan Securities LLC

Yeah. It seems like you've taken department stores and you've converted them to other uses over the past five years, seven years pretty consistently and driving traffic that way. But on a new ground-up development, are they still a pretty critical piece to that puzzle to get a project done?

Sandeep Lakhmi Mathrani - GGP, Inc.

Good question. So I would sort of sit back and say that if we were – I think I may have mentioned this on a previous call as well, but if we were to restart Norwalk again, I'm not sure whether we have the need to put two department stores. I think that it's important to have one, but not necessarily two.

And I think the second one could easily have been an alternate use, such as a grocer or more entertainment. And as we evolve the plan – and the reason the size and the scope increased is we did bring in alternate uses into the property because we felt that was important to do to create a mall of the future. But at this stage, I would sort of sit back and say having one department store, either a Nordstrom or a Bloomingdale's, would have been a – would be an important element if you are planning to do a 500,000 square feet shopping center.

Michael W. Mueller - JPMorgan Securities LLC

Got it. And one follow-up question on Norwalk, the – I guess bringing in a JV partner or more JV partners, is the plan to do it at some point during construction or after it stabilized where you can maximize the cap rate?

Sandeep Lakhmi Mathrani - GGP, Inc.

The plan is to do it during construction.

Michael W. Mueller - JPMorgan Securities LLC

Got it.

Sandeep Lakhmi Mathrani - GGP, Inc.

We are getting a benefit from where we are buying it. So, you – from where you're building it, so there is a premium built in; but obviously, they are taking a little bit of the construction and leasing risk as well. So it's not as if a fully stabilized asset will be sold, but it's also not a development deal.

Operator

And we do have a follow-up question from Christy McElroy with Citi. Your line is open.

Christy McElroy - Citigroup Global Markets, Inc.

Hey. Good morning. Thanks for taking the follow-up. Your TIs and leasing costs were up meaningfully in Q2 over Q1. I think it's the highest pace you've seen in a while. Is this an abnormal quarter that was impacted by something, or should we expect that pace to continue in the context of the current retail environment?

Sandeep Lakhmi Mathrani - GGP, Inc.

So we leased 9.5 million square feet. And the leasing cost, as you see it, that's been increased, is a function of the big box leasing that we've done to the entertainment user, the grocers. If you take out the 4 million square feet of restaurants and big box users and the CapEx that went along with redevelopment of those boxes where we got a fair incremental return, the leasing costs or the TI (39:06) costs for the in-line tenants was exactly the same as it's been over the last couple of years; actually, no increase.

Christy McElroy - Citigroup Global Markets, Inc.

Okay. And then, can you say what the cap rates were on Red Cliffs, and the implied cap rate on the Neshaminy (39:20)?

Shoaib Z. Khan - GGP, Inc.

Hey, it's Shobi. For Red Cliffs, it was a 10%, and for Neshaminy, it was a 14%.

Operator

And our next question comes from Linda Tsai from Barclays. Your line is open.

Linda Tsai - Barclays Capital, Inc.

Yes, hi. Do you think that $25 million in bankruptcies is an appropriate level for 2018, or is it too soon to say?

Michael Bruce Berman - GGP, Inc.

Oh, it's too soon to say, Linda.

Linda Tsai - Barclays Capital, Inc.

And then, is there some sort of reserve for Ascena included in the $25 million for this year?

Michael Bruce Berman - GGP, Inc.

No. At this point they haven't announced plans. They've got a lot of stores. They've got a lot of brands. It's too much of a guessing exercise.

Sandeep Lakhmi Mathrani - GGP, Inc.

Look, they have long – they have lease obligations, so the only way to pass the lease obligation is to do something dramatic with the courts. So we have leases and we don't anticipate for them not to honor their leases.

And I might just add one aspect, which is, in 2016 the termination fees were about $20 million. We don't anticipate the termination fees in 2017 to be much more that what it was in 2016.

Operator

And our next question comes from Ki Bin Kim with SunTrust. Your line is open.

Ki Bin Kim - SunTrust Robinson Humphrey, Inc.

Thank you. Good morning, everyone. Just one last question on the strategic alternative. Was there something that surprised you more positively, and maybe something more negatively, in terms of like the A-plus-plus pricing, A pricing, B or size of the deals? I know it was more of a paper exercise, but sounded like you already had some conversations. So just curious if there was any category that was better or worse than expected.

Sandeep Lakhmi Mathrani - GGP, Inc.

Again, when we did the paper exercise, we did the valuations and the valuations didn't really provide any surprises to us. Again, the inbound calls told us there was plenty of interest in the A assets at cap rates that we've seen deals being done, or the ones that we did.

We decided that there's a lot of upside in these assets because one thing that we didn't fully appreciate was the embedded value to densify the assets and the value in these departments store boxes in the A assets. And we felt that to get the maximum value for the shareholders, we should continue down the path of continue to densify these assets and make them more live/work/play, as we've done in Ala Moana and are looking in various markets like Metro Chicago, Metro Denver, Metro New York. And so, there was – and Metro Seattle. And so, we felt that there was a lot of meat on the bone that the board didn't want to leave on the table.

Ki Bin Kim - SunTrust Robinson Humphrey, Inc.

Okay. And I can't remember if this is in your lease spreads, but modifications on non-bankruptcy, but just kind of maybe earlier modifications on leases, are those in your reported lease spreads? And curious, if you can just comment on – if there – how much of that is going on, if any?

Michael Bruce Berman - GGP, Inc.

Yes. They're in the lease spreads, and modification activity this year is really not out of line.

Sandeep Lakhmi Mathrani - GGP, Inc.

And I would just sort of add, you could see the strength of the portfolio because the lease spreads include the modifications. And I would also add that the average lease term is seven years, inclusive of the lease modifications.

Operator

And we do have a follow-up from Christy McElroy with Citi. Your line is open.

Michael Jason Bilerman - Citigroup Global Markets, Inc.

Hey. It's Michael Bilerman, again. Just on the warrants for Brookfield, so the 57.5 million are cash settled, so they'll pay you $485 million. The ones that are going to do net-share settle, have they triggered that already for – and if so, what price did they trigger that at?

Michael Bruce Berman - GGP, Inc.

They haven't triggered any of the warrants, yet. They have until November 9, I believe, to exercise their options.

Michael Jason Bilerman - Citigroup Global Markets, Inc.

Okay. And we missed the cap rate on the second asset, the phone...

Shoaib Z. Khan - GGP, Inc.

Michael, this is Shobi. Neshaminy was at 14%.

Michael Jason Bilerman - Citigroup Global Markets, Inc.

Okay. Thanks.

Operator

And we do have a follow-up from Caitlin Burrows with Goldman Sachs. Your line is open.

Caitlin Burrows - Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC

Hi. Good morning. Just on the Neshaminy acquisition, I guess 14% does sound relatively high. So I was just wondering if you could talk about kind of what's going on at that asset and your plans for the future.

Sandeep Lakhmi Mathrani - GGP, Inc.

It actually should not be viewed as a acquisition based upon a cap rate. We view it as a development site. And so, effectively it was a land play for development to redevelop anchor boxes and to densify the asset as it is in, as I said, just outside the City of Philadelphia.

So I don't view this to be a cap rate discussion. We brought on board a joint venture partner who's been with the asset for a long period of time, and they didn't want to proceed with doing a development asset. And we felt that at that price, we get a good current yield while we come up with our development program to densify the asset. So it's really a land play.

Caitlin Burrows - Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC

Got it. Okay. And then last, along similar lines, on the Lakeside Mall that was conveyed to the lender, is there any color you could give on the debt yield there just to help with modeling?

Michael Bruce Berman - GGP, Inc.

No, and it took way too long.

Operator

And I'm showing no further questions in the queue. I would now like to turn the call over to Sandeep Mathrani, the CEO, for closing remarks.

Sandeep Lakhmi Mathrani - GGP, Inc.

Thank you for joining our call. As always, please contact Michael or Kevin with any questions and have a great summer.

Operator

This does conclude the program. You may all disconnect. Everyone, have a great day.

Copyright policy: All transcripts on this site are the copyright of Seeking Alpha. However, we view them as an important resource for bloggers and journalists, and are excited to contribute to the democratization of financial information on the Internet. (Until now investors have had to pay thousands of dollars in subscription fees for transcripts.) So our reproduction policy is as follows: You may quote up to 400 words of any transcript on the condition that you attribute the transcript to Seeking Alpha and either link to the original transcript or to www.SeekingAlpha.com. All other use is prohibited.

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HERE IS A TEXTUAL REPRESENTATION OF THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S CONFERENCE CALL, CONFERENCE PRESENTATION OR OTHER AUDIO PRESENTATION, AND WHILE EFFORTS ARE MADE TO PROVIDE AN ACCURATE TRANSCRIPTION, THERE MAY BE MATERIAL ERRORS, OMISSIONS, OR INACCURACIES IN THE REPORTING OF THE SUBSTANCE OF THE AUDIO PRESENTATIONS. IN NO WAY DOES SEEKING ALPHA ASSUME ANY RESPONSIBILITY FOR ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS MADE BASED UPON THE INFORMATION PROVIDED ON THIS WEB SITE OR IN ANY TRANSCRIPT. USERS ARE ADVISED TO REVIEW THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S AUDIO PRESENTATION ITSELF AND THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S SEC FILINGS BEFORE MAKING ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS.