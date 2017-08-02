Natural Gas Monthly: Demand Review And Forecast

The U.S. Energy Information Administration (NYSEMKT:EIA) has recently released their natural gas monthly statistics for May, 2017. In this article, we will briefly review their consumption figures, then look at our latest estimates for June and July and conclude with our forecast for August, September and October.

Total demand (national consumption plus exports) for American natural gas was down 1.20% y-o-y in May. Consumption dropped by 4.60% (primarily as a result of high comparison base in 2016), while exports surged by 34.90%. On a 12-month average basis, the growth in total demand stayed positive and has exceeded that of consumption by 2.7 percentage points – the largest value on record so far (see the chart below). Indeed, total demand has been growing faster than consumption since May 2015, pointing to the rising weight of exports within the overall demand structure.

Source: EIA, Bluegold Research estimates and calculations

Pipeline and LNG exports combined reached 253.9 bcf in May, which is equivalent to 13.50% of national natural gas consumption on a monthly basis. On a 12-month average basis, exports now equate to more than 10% of national consumption and its share in the aggregate demand structure has essentially doubled over the past two years (from 6.70% in 2015 to 11.90% this year).

Source: EIA, Bluegold Research estimates and calculations

Exports remain the fastest-growing source of demand for American natural gas. While total demand increased by 14.30% (from January 2012 to May 2017), exports expanded by 82.80% over the same period. Exports recently surpassed the “other” category in the overall demand mix and are on course to become as significant in weight as U.S. commercial users (see the chart below).

Source: EIA, Bluegold Research estimates and calculations

*Other category includes lease, plant and vehicle fuels, as well as pipeline and distribution use.

Note also that since January 2012, residential consumption actually declined by 5.30% and remains below its long-term average of 400,000 MMcf. Other fast-growing sources of demand include Electric Power / power burn (+22.70% since January 2012) and industrial users (+10.70%).

Estimates and Forecast

After declining by 4.60% y-o-y in May, we believe consumption then fell by another 4.70% and 1.00% y-o-y in June and July, respectively. Despite the fact that the number cooling degree days was above the norm in both months, annual growth rate was still negative, but that was mostly due to a very high comparison base from 2016. Under the latest weather forecasts, we expect natural gas consumption in the U.S. to fall by another 2.80% y-o-y in August. Once again, a negative growth rate is the result of very strong consumption figures from the previous year. In absolute terms, however, consumption will stay above five-year and 10-year norm.

Source: EIA, Bluegold Research estimates and calculations

We currently expect consumption to pick up pace in September and October (see the chart above). Indeed, our latest models forecast just under 68 bcf/d of natural gas consumption in October, which is a 9.40% increase from 2016. Weather remains the most critical input in our models and we, therefore, update our forecast on a daily basis.

Exports should continue to expand in two-digit figures. Currently, we expect exports to rise by 17%, 22% and 51% y-o-y in August, September and October, respectively. We estimate annual growth was probably around 31% in June and July (see the chart below).

Source: Bluegold Research

Please note that our methodology for calculating LNG exports is based on a vessel tracking system (Marine Traffic data), not on the liquefaction flows. Therefore, the forecast for August and especially for September and October will almost certainly be revised higher.

Also, please note that because the lion's share of consumption is still determined by weather, we update our forecasts on a daily basis. To see our forecasting track record, please click here. If you wish to receive daily update on key natural gas variables - production, consumption, exports and imports - consider signing up for our exclusive content.

Balancing Price

We believe that natural gas is currently undervalued by at least 5%. Back end of the curve is undervalued even more. Under the latest weather forecast and with prices below $2.85 per MMBtu, we are unlikely to see natural gas storage reach a five-year average (3,816 bcf) by the end of October 2017.