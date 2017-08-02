Dividend Stock Analysis: Sysco

The Stock

I’m finally looking to deploy some extra capital in the market after a month and a half purchasing hiatus. Specifically, I am interested in purchasing a Dividend Aristocrat in an industry that is currently not represented in my stock portfolio. So today, I wanted to analyze a company that is a market leader in the food distribution/food wholesale industry, Sysco Corp. (NYSE:SYY).

In terms of market leader, Sysco is one of the largest food distributors in the United States. When compared to other public companies, Sysco’s market cap and sales are significantly larger than the second largest publicly traded competitor, US Foods (NYSE:USFD). In fact, a tentative merger between Sysco-Us Foods a few years ago was blocked by judges due to antitrust concerns, noting that the combined entity would represent over 75% of the market share in the industry. With the size disparity between Sysco and US Foods already noted, this just goes to show how large of a share of the market Sysco has compared to its fellow competitors.

Currently, Sysco is in the middle of an aggressive “Three Year Plan” that was presented to the public at the end of 2015. The plan called for improving technology to improve the customer experience, reduce the outstanding workforce, and achieve an annual operating income growth target of $500 million by the end of 2018 (source: Sysco Press Release). Currently, as reported in the most recent 10-Q filing, after the first 39 weeks of the fiscal year, operating income has grown $191m using the GAAP metrics. Management also disclosed a Non-GAAP “Adjusted Operating Income” total, which excludes the impact of restructuring and acquisition costs. Adjusted operating increased $304m during the first 39 weeks of the current year compared to the prior year. While management may not hit their goal of $500m by the end of the current year, the restructurings and focuses on efficiencies in the business model are showing strong results and management is continuing towards meeting the dollar amount goal by the 2018 deadline outlined in the strategic plan.

I mentioned the company has incurred acquisition costs over the past few years. Well, even though Sysco is the market leader here in the US, to expand their presence overseas Sysco acquired Brakes Group during 2016. Brakes Group was one of the leading food distributors in the United Kingdom and the acquisition increased their international presence dramatically. The company has shown they are actively looking to improve their market position to increase their sales and operating income. Sysco checks a lot of the boxes I look for in a company that I would like to add to my portfolio. However, part of our investing methodology is to find potentially undervalued dividend growth stocks. Now, it is time to run Sysco Corp. through the Dividend Diplomats Stock Screener.

About Our Dividend Stock Screener

For those of you who are new followers, we run the Dividend Diplomat stock screener to identify potentially undervalued dividend growth stocks to analyze and potentially purchase. The Dividend Diplomats like to stick to three metrics when evaluating dividend stocks for considerations of a purchase. In our comparison, we will also compare the company we are analyzing to a competitor to gauge how the company performs in their respective industry, in addition to comparing them to the broader market. Here are the three metrics:

Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: We like to look for a P/E ratio that is below the S&P 500. The reason why we look for this is to show signs of undervaluation. Payout Ratio: We further like to look for a company with a payout ratio of less than 60%. We choose 60% so the company has plenty of room to further expand their dividend in future years - it's that simple. Dividend Increase History: Additionally, we analyze companies that have a proven track record of increasing their dividend. We don't go straight for the Dividend Aristocrats, but you have to have recent history, including the prior period, of increasing that yield.

With these dividend stock screening metrics, we may include additional items for consideration; however, these companies must break through the three barriers above. Typically, we also compare the company we are analyzing against competitors in the industry. However, as I mentioned above, Sysco is the market leader in their industry by a long shot. Plus, the closest competitor US Foods, does not pay a dividend. Therefore, we will not include a competing company in this dividend stock analysis.

1.) Price to Earnings Ratio - On 8/1/17, Sysco closed at $52.58. Using analysts EPS estimates of $2.47, their P/E ratio is calculated at 21.28X. This is slightly below the broader market as the S&P has a P/E ratio in the mid 20s. Sysco passes this metric of the stock screener, barely.

2.) Payout Ratio: Typically, we use a 60% payout ratio threshold for stocks to pass our screener. Using the EPS figure highlighted in bullet #1 and an annual dividend amount of $1.32/share, I calculated a payout ratio of 53%. Sysco passes this metric of the stock screener.

3.) Dividend Growth Rate and History: What I love here is that Sysco is a Dividend Aristocrat. Earning the coveted title automatically indicates that the company has demonstrated the long term ability to continuously grow their dividend. To date, Sysco has increased their dividend for 47 consecutive years! Further, Sysco is expected to announce a dividend increase when they declare their next dividend in November. The second part of this metric is the dividend growth rate, and this is where Sysco leaves a lot to be desired. SYY has a 3- and 5-year average annual dividend growth rate of 4.18% and 3.97%. The amount slightly outpaces inflation and is lower than I would hope for given SYY’s yield of 2.5%. However, despite the growth rate, Sysco passes this final metric due to the fact that the company has demonstrated their ability to grow their dividend growing forward.

Dividend Stock Analysis Conclusion

This is an interesting analysis. Sysco passes all three metrics of our stock screener; however, the company is not a screaming buy based on other analyses we have performed that have showed stocks trading at a lower multiple with a lower payout ratio and a higher dividend growth rate (such as our recent analysis of Cisco Systems). Further, there was one other item I noticed when reviewing their balance sheet. It isn’t included in out stock screener, but is something I like to consider when reviewing the company. As a result of their recent acquisition, Sysco’s long term debt totals have increased dramatically (from $4.2b at 3/26/16 to $8b at 4/1/17). That is not my favorite metric to see and the company now has a pretty high debt to equity ratio. With all things considered and the fact that there are alternative investments in other industries such as Cisco Systems (NYSE:CSCO) that crush our dividend stock screener, I am going to pass on initiating a stake in Sysco Foods for now.

Do you own a position in Sysco Foods? Are you looking to initiate a position in the company? Would you initiate a position based on the metrics outlined in the analysis?