The Fear Gauge No Longer As Frightening

The Vix drops to a three decade low…

The markets have displayed a remarkably sanguine attitude to the political theatres playing out in Washington and elsewhere. The Vix – a common bellwether to gauge market volatility and designed to capture the expected (or implied) near-term volatility of the S&P500 – provides a measure of how much investors think (by speculating in equity derivatives) the market will fluctuate in the future.

They seem to think not very much.

The index has dipped below 10 on more subsequent trading days during 2017 than at any time since 1993. The trading range also remains well below the historical average of 19.5 with instruments such as the iPath S&P VIX short term futures (VXX), ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (UVXY) and others garnering wide interest.

The persistently low levels of the Vix begs the question why the near-future outlook of the markets is so spectacularly benign given the wide assortment of policy uncertainty and geopolitical risk. May it follow that a curious disconnect between historically low markets calm and political and geopolitical distress may be emerging?

The market, if solely guided by the Vix, is discounting as such – in a material fashion – a kaleidoscope of risks (many of which have the potential to escalate and manifest in a hasty fashion). The risks are also not only restricted to the US where an administration is displaying a wide array of policy missteps, and, facing gnarly bipartisanship. Risks further afield include Brexit negotiations that have yet to show a promising trajectory; China, which could grapple with a significant debt bubble (their domestic credit has risen to roughly 250% of GDP and suffered a credit downgrade by Moody’s on the 24th of May); and tensions on the Korean peninsula that show all the potential of tipping into conflict.

The difficulty of attempting to consolidate the dissymmetry between the low levels of volatility and heightened global political risk may thus be borne out of a probable paradigm shift in the mechanics of the market.

One reasonable explanation may well be the inability of markets to calculate ‘Knightian uncertainty’; that is to say, risk that cannot be computed in probabilistic terms. Markets and investors may be inherently unable to accurately quantify perilous political risks. If any doubt is cast on this ability, it should prompt suspicion as to the established correlation between the Vix and other financial indicators that endeavour to capture political, geopolitical, and economic risks.

Risk and uncertainty remains

Low levels of Vix are locked in symmetry with an increase in the risk appetite of markets, where aggressive ‘yield-search’ continues unabated in the perennial low-yield environment. Low recessionary risks and solid corporate earnings have hitherto justified this risk adverse attitude.

A fear is brewing that this lax attitude to risk, combined with a supportive economic environment, is fuelling record valuations and highs in the stock market: the S&P500 ‘forward price-earnings to Vix ratio’, a simple indicator to gauge the relative price level of the US equity market, recently reached new highs. By catching the level of expected price-earning to expected volatility, it demonstrates a disconcerting level of complacency in the market.

Comparing the Vix to the ‘Economic Policy Uncertainty Index (EUI) (see box. 1 below) – another commonly referenced index used as a proxy for risk – even a cursory glance reveals the distinct divergence between the two measures since the US presidential elections in November 2016, when, armed with plenty of promises but no specific proposals, the EUI fittingly ticked up after the victory of Mr Trump.

Box 1. Economic Policy Uncertainty index Commonly employed as a proxy for economic policy uncertainty, the United States’ EUI is constructed from three underlying components, and has historically closely tracked the Vix. The first component quantifies newspaper coverage of policy-related economic uncertainty by identifying pre-selected keywords and lifting these by employing data-mining techniques. The second component screens the number of federal tax code provisions set to expire in the future; while the third component analyze disagreement among economic forecasters – drawn from the Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia's Survey of Professional Forecaster – as a proxy for uncertainty. The Global EUI, however, is constructed by only using news coverage.

Trump trade started strong, but is fading

The first months of the Trump presidency was characterised by an administration that found it challenging to effect a smooth transition of power, featuring, amongst others, harsh nomination battles in the Senate. Many positions moreover remain unfilled and policymaking is sluggish. The first piece of legislation, the American Health Care Act (the widely hyped and equally derided replacement of ‘Obama-Care’), was muddled through Congress, failed spectacularly in the Senate, and was all the while overshadowed by a US president’s Twitter tirades.

Any future legislation, including much-praised tax reform and infrastructure spending, could encounter similar resistance and be subject to plenty of material watering down. The Trump administration must, in addition to internal Republican Party bickering, contend with a fiercely partisan legislature – the continuing trend of declining partisanship in the US Senate since 2001 as measured by the Bipartisan Index (see box. 2 below).

It might be rash, or too early to draw too many conclusions from historically low volatility in the US stock market and the hitherto ‘un-drained Washington swamp’. It is however, at the very least, reasonable to expect the US scandal theatre and any subsequent investigations to distract the administration and lawmakers from any meaningful reforms in the short term.

Box 2. The Lugar Center-McCourt School Bipartisan Index attempts to quantify the level of bi-partisanship in the US Senate by scoring two broad and equally weighted categories: ‘Bipartisan Sponsorships’ and ‘Bipartisan Co-sponsorships’. “A Bipartisan Sponsorship is defined as the introduction of a bill that attracts cosponsors from the opposing party. Similarly, a Bipartisan Co-sponsorship is the act of a congressional member adding his or her name in support of a bill introduced by a member of the opposing party.”

Topsy turvy markets

While every new startling revelation from the White House is apparently treated with aloofness by the markets, they (and news outlets) have seemingly snubbed the fact that the original impetus, the genesis for the strong showing of markets since November 2016 was promised fiscal stimulus and corporate tax rate cuts (expectations for a strong showing in corporate profits was also in the mix, the expectations having proved accurate). The implementation of these measures, overshadowed by presidential Twitter storms and political scandal, is far from being promulgated and is likely to encounter stiff resistance in the legislature.

The Russell 2000 index (IWM), regarded as a suitable pointer to investors’ continued belief in imminent tax reform, has lulled around a moderately tight trading range after the initial spurt following the elections with the gap between the gains of the Russell 2000 index and the S&P500 (SPY) since November last year having thinned materially. This may well indicate that the patience of the tax-cut-equity-play may be wearing thin, all other things being equal.

A recent survey by Convergex, as US-based brokerage, revealed and endorsed the narrative that the most important topic for capital market participants of the Trump’s legislative agenda remains the proposed tax cuts. Supporting this plot, wholly 54% of respondents indicated that individual and or corporate tax cuts will be the most beneficial proposed policy to US equity markets – more than any other issue on the policy agenda. Of the respondents, only 28 % however believed that tax reform could happen during 2017 whilst 42% believed that any form of legislation would only pass in 2018. This muted confidence in the speed of reform sits in stark contrast with the high valuations attached to equity, further raising fears of the sensibility of markets pricing in as yet to materialise tax reform.

Markets, one may extrapolate, are remaining patient, their thinking or attitude supported by healthy corporate returns and robust macroeconomic data. This assessment is supported by the fact that of the respondents (in the same survey), when asked by how much they thought the Vix would increase during the Trump presidency versus the last few years, 79% believed that the Vix would not rise more than 25% during the current presidential term. That means that, at the time of the survey, more than two-thirds of capital market respondents believed the Vix would not average above 14-15 for the remainder of the current administration.

A much simpler explanation of market complacency (and high-riding stock markets) is that excess liquidity – mainly brought about by years of rampant unconventional monetary policy – have partitioned asset prices from economic and political fundamentals. Moreover, the ambitious quantitative easing programmes of the US Federal Reserve (and others, most notably the European Central Bank and the Bank of Japan) have had an acknowledged trajectory, since central banks are at pains to communicate a clear and unambiguous strategy. This endows markets the luxury of foresight, allowing for exact knowledge of when their reliance on liquidity may dry up, and, to a lesser extent, when interest rates may start to rise.

Unconventional monetary policy, or “QE infinity” as it has been popularized by some, will soon have run its course, wearing down excess liquidity, and returning the market to more ‘normal’ conditions where fundamentals may yet again play a more dominant role.

Relationships with the Vix

It is intriguing to highlight how the Vix can be applied and extended to analyse markets and risk events largely unrelated to its immediate intended purpose. It is furthermore provocative to note that US stock market volatility features a highly correlated relationship with spreads on sovereign credit as there are statistically meaningful comparisons to be drawn between market volatility of US equities, and global credit risk as measured by credit default swaps (CDS) – especially sovereign CDS.

This highly correlated relationship extends to an eclectic assortment of emerging markets, despite the arbitrary comparison with the volatility of a single, domestic equity index, i.e. the S&P500.

This positively correlated relationship seems to support an observable appetite for global event risk, especially in sovereign credit markets where spreads between emerging market debt and benchmark US treasuries have narrowed markedly since Q-4 2015. (An obvious spike in Brazil’s risk of default is detected after the revelations of alleged bribery and corruption coming out of Brasilia.)

The plot extends to emerging market equities - proxied by the iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (EEM) - that have also performed well, far outpacing the gains made by the S&P500 (SPY) since the beginning of the year. Investors ostensibly oblivious to a choice of key emerging markets teetering on the edge of political turmoil.

A comparison between the Vix and global benchmark equity indices does however not produce the same strong level of correlation as the Vix and CDS spreads, begging the question of whether the Vix (and similar technical measures) may have some explanatory power in sovereign and country risk analysis.

In one study, the variation in sovereign credit spreads was shown to be explained by common regional and global factors whereas “idiosyncratic country-specific variation” explained only a minor portion of the total variation in sovereign credit spreads. The authors' analysis revealed that a statistically significant portion of the variation in sovereign CDS spreads was explained by changes in the Vix volatility index, showing that the "principal source of variation across almost all sovereign credit spreads appears to be very highly correlated with the U.S. market as measured with by U.S. stock market returns or by U.S. equity market volatility."

This analysis seems to hold with a straightforward comparison of a range of emerging market credit risks, where CDS spreads of an arbitrary selection of key emerging markets are trading at multi-year lows.

This phenomenon does however belie the inherent risk observable in distinct countries, but support the indistinctiveness of CDS spreads across regions and risk profiles. South Africa, for example, who suffered a double foreign currency credit rating downgrade to below investment grade earlier this year (S&P on April 3rd, followed by Fitch on April 7th) have seen its CDS spread drop well below its two-year high of 389 basis points.

Scandal fatigue

A protracted worry is that markets are taking counter-intuitive views faced with a wall of worrying news, and or are unable to calculate the likelihood of dreaded ‘Black swan’ events. Rating agencies are in cahoots with this generally positive market outlook: sovereign ratings have seen more upgrades than down, and the balance of positive and negative outlooks of the three main rating agencies are showing a sustained upward trend.

Market observers of all stripes seem to appoint lower risks in what, for a laymen, might seem like a tumultuous and unnerving time. One hopes that these established models hold true.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.