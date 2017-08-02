Can NEOS Survive Efforts To Gain Market Share?

Authors Note: For this article, in particular, I will disclose that NEOS Therapeutics (NEOS) has marketed one of its two drugs directly to me as a Child Psychiatrist, and I anticipate that it will market both drugs directly to me in the future. This marketing primarily consists of providing lunches for myself and my staff and discussing ADHD and the NEOS products during these lunches. I estimate that this has occurred on approximately six occasions in the last year. The company also provides me with discount cards to give to my patients (as is standard practice in the industry). Much of the content below includes discussion of this practice. NEOS did not ask me to write this article nor did I seek its advice in writing it.

Two ADHD Drugs to Market

Adzenys XR

Adzenys XR is an orally dissolving tablet (ODT) that is similar to the widely prescribed Adderall XR (which is a capsule). Adzenys was FDA approved in January 2016 based on its bioequivalence to Adderall XR. Sales of Adzenys began in May 2016, and approximately 75,000-80,000 prescriptions were written in the first year of the drug. Over 60% of these were written in the final third of that year - indicating significant growth in the monthly prescription rate. There is plenty of room for growth as Vyvanse from Shire (SHPG), the market leader in brand name prescriptions (and somewhat of a direct competitor), has over 10 million prescriptions written per year. There are somewhere around 50 million stimulant prescriptions written in the US annually (although the majority of these are for generics). Of these, approximately two-thirds are for amphetamine products (like Adzenys) (see Figure 1 below).

Cotempla XR

Cotempla XR is also an orally dissolving tablet that is somewhat similar to Metadate CD (capsule) and Concerta (tablet). It is perhaps even more similar to Quillivant XR (liquid). It was approved on June 19th, 2017, and is expected to be available later this year. As with Adzenys, Cotempla is entering a large market where it will compete with several similar drugs (many of which are generic). Approximately one-third of stimulant prescriptions are for methylphenidate-based products (like Cotempla).

The Crowded Market for ADHD Medications

Figure 1: 2015 Express Scripts Drug Trend Report for ADHD Medications

Amphetamines

As referenced above, amphetamine-based products make up about two-thirds of the stimulant market and account for over 30 million scripts per year. By script numbers, the market leader is the generic form of Adderall, which makes up about 40% of the overall stimulant market and over half of the amphetamine market. Adderall comes in both a short acting and long acting form (Adderall XR), with the majority of the scripts being for short acting. The short acting form is a tablet that can be broken or crushed. The long acting form is a capsule with beads that can be opened and taken with pudding. The beads are not designed to be crushed or chewed. Adderall is widely considered the most addictive of the prescription stimulants and has the highest street value as an abused medication. Even the long acting form is abused as individuals will crush or chew the beads from the capsule. Many physicians (including myself) would like to reduce the overall usage of short-acting Adderall in favor of stimulant forms with fewer side effects and less addiction potential. While the size of the market is the most significant factor leading companies to continue to enter it, the physician demand for alternatives to Adderall is another factor.

After the generic of Adderall, Vyvanse is the next most prescribed amphetamine stimulant (and 3rd most prescribed stimulant overall). Vyvanse is a capsule that has powder-like contents. This powder can also be poured in water or most other liquids and taken as a drink. Vyvanse is by far the leader in brand-name stimulant prescriptions as stated above. No other branded medication has over 5% of the stimulant market.

The other amphetamine competitors are:

Vyvanse Chewables (aka Vychews) - Recent addition by Shire that directly competes with Adzenys in terms of being easily taken by those that can't swallow pills (without modification/opening capsules)

Dyanavel XR - Tris Pharma - Long acting liquid amphetamine (similar amphetamine makeup to Adderall XR and Adzenys) that is also a direct competitor in the market for those that can't swallow pills

Evekeo - Arbor Pharmaceuticals - Intermediate acting amphetamine that has gained fairly significant market share using similar techniques that Adzenys is now using. Has a different ratio of dextroamphetamine vs. levoamphetamine than others in the category which gives it the advantage of not suppressing appetite as much.

Mydayis - Shire - Yet another Shire compound that is new to the market. The major advantage here is a much longer duration of average than other "long acting" formulations. Mydayis is designed to last ~16 hours. However, it is only approved for adults and likely will not be a major competitor for Adzenys. It will most likely pull some additional prescription volume from Adderall XR.

Procentra and its generic - Short acting liquid amphetamine that has not been widely adopted. Often used as a booster dose in the afternoons and could potentially be used in combination with Adzenys.

Dexedrine, Zenzedi, and generic dextroamphetamine - Short acting tablets of pure dextroamphetamine. Not widely prescribed and are more of a niche competitor for short-acting Adderall

Methylphenidates

Methylphenidates make up approximately one-third of the stimulant market. By far, the most commonly prescribed methylphenidate is Concerta and its generic. Concerta is the second most prescribed stimulant behind Adderall. Concerta is long acting, but importantly, CANNOT be taken as prescribed by people who are not able to swallow pills. It is the ONLY major stimulant that absolutely is not able to be (legally) taken without swallowing whole. While Adzenys may potentially take market share from Adderall XR on the basis of ease of administration, those that are already able to take Concerta will not be a consideration for Cotempla based on ease of administration. There is some potential for Cotempla to take market share from Concerta based on other factors, including time to onset of benefits as well as duration of action. In Cotempla's small study, it compared favorably to Concerta in both of these areas, and there is theoretical reason based on formulation structure for this to be true.

The fourth most commonly prescribed stimulant (and 2nd most common methylphenidate) is the generic form of Focalin XR (dexmethylphenidate ER). While Focalin XR is considered long-acting, I generally classify it as intermediate acting (like Evekeo above) based on a duration of action of about 6-8 hours. It tested better than this in clinical trials, but my clinical experience has very rarely seen the 12-hour duration claimed in studies. Focalin XR is a capsule and can be opened and the contents swallowed with applesauce.

The other methylphenidate competitors are:

Quillivant XR - Pfizer (PFE) - Long acting methylphenidate in a liquid form. Quillivant is well-established and will be the major competitor for Cotempla with regards to patient who cannot swallow pills. Quillivant liquid offers ease in variation of dosing (which ODTs, pills, and chewables cannot) and is backed by Pfizer. It is comparable to Concerta in duration of action. Quillivant also is now available in a chewable form (Quillichew) which is another direct competitor for Cotempla. The primary place that Cotempla will hold an advantage (at least initially) is having a better discounting program for patients.

Daytrana - Noven Therapeutics - Daytrana is a long-acting methylphenidate in a patch form. It is applied to the skin in the morning and taken off in the afternoon. This offers a good alternative to patients who have trouble with oral medications (and particularly those struggling with swallowing pills). However, Noven has struggled significantly with maintaining supply of Daytrana due to multiple recalls related to the adhesive material. This is a drug that Shire once controlled and gave up on due to frequent recall issues. Daytrana is nearing the end of its patent life (2018), and I suspect that any successful generic will put the brand out of business. Cotempla has a significant chance of picking up market share from the failures of the Daytrana supply. However, it may be a little late to the party as Quillivant has already gobbled up much of this share. Still, there will be patients that do not like Quillivant as much as Daytrana and will likely at least be tried on Cotempla.

Metadate CD, Ritalin LA, and their generics - These are a mix of short and long acting beads in a capsule. While considered long acting, they (like Focalin XR) often are more "intermediate" in duration with a 6-8 hour duration. They (and their generics) can both be taken with applesauce and present some competition for Cotempla in the niche for patients who cannot swallow pills. Ritalin LA is 50% long acting, 50% short acting. Metadate CD is 30% short acting, 70% long acting.

Aptensio XR - Rhodes Pharmaceuticals - This is a relatively recent formulation that is basically an improved version of Metadate CD/Ritalin LA. It differs from them in that the beads are layered (think like Gobstoppers) rather than mixed. There is also a difference in terms of being 40% short acting vs. 60% long acting. Finally, Aptensio's long acting seems to be truly long acting and clinically lasts the 10-12 hours that it claims. Aptensio's capsules can also be opened and taken with Applesauce, so it offers some competition to Cotempla.

Metadate ER, Methylin ER, and their generics - These are basically the tablet form of Metadate CD and Ritalin LA. They are intermediate in action and need to be swallowed whole. Due to Concerta having a longer duration of action and the presence of Metadate CD/Ritalin LA, these are no longer as commonly prescribed.

Ritalin (tablet), Methylin Liquid, Methylin Chewable, and generics - These are the short acting forms of methylphenidate available in various forms. The primary use for these is afternoon dosing, and thus they could be combined with Cotempla if needed. Cotempla does have sufficient data to argue that an afternoon booster may not be necessary, and thus it could replace combinations such as Metadate CD/Ritalin LA + Ritalin/Methylin. If NEOS could do a follow up study that was much larger, then it would have a better argument for this.

Benjorna (HLD-200) - Ironshore Pharmaceuticals - This is a novel methylphenidate in terms of the design for it to be taken at night. It uses layered bead technology (similar to Aptensio) with the first layer being inactive. The idea is to better control symptoms first thing in the morning. HLD-200 is not yet FDA approved but has a PDUFA date of July 30th, and approval is expected to be announced soon. I would expect that Benjorna will be able to be taken with applesauce, although I have not yet confirmed this.

Non-Stimulant Competitors

There are several non-stimulants that provide limited competition to the stimulant medications for ADHD. At this time, all of the non-stimulant medications are generic. The primary two are the generic for Strattera (atamoxetine) and the generic for Intuniv (guanfacine extended release). Strattera was the 5th most prescribed ADHD medication in 2015 (before it went generic), and Intuniv's generic was 5th in 2016 (which was otherwise almost identical in the top 5 to the graphic in Figure 1). Both Strattera and Intuniv must be swallowed whole and cannot be opened or cut. This limits the competition with Adzenys and Cotempla even further.

The Strategies NEOS is Using to Compete

NEOS knows that to gain market share in the crowded stimulant market, it must rely on extensive marketing campaigns. This includes both increasing physician and patient awareness as well as having a robust discounting program to help with affordability. Due to the presence of so many generic compounds in the ADHD field, it is incredibly difficult to get brand name insurance coverage for drugs not named Vyvanse. When there is branded coverage, it is often at high tiers, which means high co-pay costs. In addition, since the advent of Obamacare, many more insurance plans have high deductibles that include medications in those deductibles. Therefore, even if a medication is "covered", the family often has a $250+ out of pocket cost before any pharmaceutical savings cards.

NEOS has the typical savings cards (for stimulants) that offer to reduce copays to free the first month and $25 per month after that. However, these programs generally have a cash savings limit of $50-100. This means families with high deductibles generally are still on the hook for around $200 per month. Therefore, NEOS has both followed the lead and expanded on the idea of the maker of Evekeo (Arbor Pharmaceuticals). NEOS has set its copay card such that it will work even for cash paying patients and those with high deductibles. The key is "step 4" below, where it states to use the "Coverage Code of 03." (Source for image)

Of note, "cash paying" includes many individuals for which their insurance will not approve the branded drug (despite attempts at Prior Authorization). Therefore, the family is guaranteed that their cost will never be higher than $25 per month (at least in 2017). This currently makes Adzenys and Cotempla (assuming the same program for it) the cheapest long-acting stimulants available for many families (and this includes generics). That fact alone will increase market share for Adzenys and Cotempla. I'm aware of at least one physician that is prescribing Adzenys regularly solely because of this fact.

Arbor used a similar strategy with Evekeo by making it available for $50-100 for all patients that were cash paying or on high deductibles. This gained it significant market share. However, it was a cash strain on the company as it was not making much on these prescriptions (and may have been taking a loss if marketing cost, etc. is factored in). As a result, Evekeo changed its program to be $75-150 and reduced the number of tablets available for the "free month."

The Path Forward

NEOS is already picking up some market share by patients converting from Evekeo to Adzenys. This began occurring when Adzenys undercut Evekeo as the cheapest alternative for cash and high deductible patients. It accelerated some when Evekeo raised its cash/high deductible price. (The previous statement is based on discussions with providers and drug representatives). Cotempla will enter the market as the cheapest long-acting methylphenidate for these patients if the same program is followed.

However, what is great for patients is not necessarily great for investors. NEOS certainly needs to gain market share, and this type of aggressive discounting is necessary for this. It has worked and will continue to work. It does, however, come at an expense. I am almost certain that NEOS is losing money on these prescriptions for patients who are cash-paying and have high deductibles. This is particularly true if you factor in the marketing cost necessary to acquire new sales but may even be true just on the cost of manufacturing and packaging. When I have discussed this with NEOS investors, their response has been "well, but most people have insurance so the insurance will pay." I can only speak from the experience of my office, but I would say at least 50% of the patients being prescribed Adzenys fall into the category of cash paying or high deductible (especially in the first half of the year). This is especially true given that the formulary coverage for Adzenys is not yet robust (even at higher tiers - see Formulary Lookup tool), and thus, these patients are essentially cash-paying for it.

This type of aggressive discounting is certainly not sustainable, and most new stimulants, other than Evekeo and Adzenys, have not used it, to begin with. Improved formulary coverage over time will help. Patients meeting their deductibles in the second half of the year will also help. However, I suspect that NEOS will eventually have to reduce this benefit significantly in much the same way that Arbor did with Evekeo. It will almost certainly lose some market share at that point as many prescriptions in this crowded field are driven by the cost to families.

The long-term question for NEOS shareholders is if the company will survive while building market share and then making the transition to more profitable prescriptions by reducing its discounting. At the end of the first quarter 2017, NEOS had ~$44 million in cash and a burn of $17 million for the quarter. I expect this burn to slow somewhat, but that basically left it with three quarters worth of cash burn. At the end of June, NEOS raised an additional $32 million through an offering of shares. This essentially gave it two additional quarters worth of cash burn. As one quarter has passed, I expect that it has around one year of cash available at a burn rate of $15 million per quarter. While it may be able to reduce cash burn a bit more than that, I do not see it as having enough cash to make it through 2018 without an additional dilution or taking on debt.

Survival for NEOS will almost certainly be easier with two drugs to market rather than one (because much of the marketing cost can be shared between the two drugs). For research-driven physicians such as myself, the drug-specific data for Cotempla (although small in sample size) is certainly better than the relative lack of data specific for Adzenys. This may help Cotempla relative to Adzenys. I would strongly encourage NEOS to do post-marketing efficacy studies on both drugs as stronger research could help it make a superiority argument in terms of duration or side effects. However, this would require additional expense which the company cannot currently afford.

Ultimately, while I like the concept of both drugs and feel that they have a good niche, I have chosen not to invest in NEOS in part due to these financial concerns. As a side note, I generally do not invest in companies that market their products to me as a physician anyway. If NEOS can make it through the transition from discounted new drug to profitable established drug, then I think it could eventually have a sustainable profit by ~2020. If I were considering NEOS for investment, I would wait on this financial picture to show signs of stabilization before investing.

That said, NEOS could make an attractive buyout candidate to a company looking to expand its ADHD portfolio. The most natural fit here would be Pfizer, which already has extensive experience marketing Quillivant to the target audience. Pfizer could market both drugs with very little additional cost than what it is spending on Quillivant. Pfizer could also afford to do the studies necessary to strengthen the argument for the efficacy of Adzenys and Cotempla. Therefore, investors may want to consider NEOS in the short term on hopes of a buyout.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

Additional disclosure: I have had ~4-6 marketing lunches provided to my office by NEOS in the past year. I have also had ~4-6 marketing lunches provided by Pfizer and ~12 marketing lunches provided by Shire in the past year. I have also had marketing lunches provided by Arbor (~12), Tris (~3-5), and Rhodes (~3-4) within the past year. Prior to the last year, I have had marketing lunches provided by Noven.