BlackBerry: A Mature Startup

There are other projects, on which BlackBerry has been working on, which are going to bring a lot of value in the future.

The revenue of BlackBerry has been falling, but should bottom in around 3 years time.

Taking into account the current situation BlackBerry is in, I believe that it has to be valued more like a startup.

I came across BlackBerry (BBRY) at the very end of 2016, way before it had received the settlement from Qualcomm (QCOM). At first, I was rather skeptical but, just out of curiosity, I decided to have a look. What I found is, in my opinion, a great investment opportunity that, thanks to its broad product portfolio, is a great buyout target which was not noticed by the general public. I still think that the company is misunderstood/unnoticed and has a lot of upside.

BlackBerry used to manufacture phones, which is what it is famous for. It is not surprising that most people still view it as a mobile phone manufacturer, BlackBerry phones used to be everywhere. Nowadays, hardware revenue makes up only 16% of Blackberry’s total revenue and might I mention that the hardware revenue it currently receives mostly comes from licensing fees.

Such a misconception strips BlackBerry of potential investments, as people are not willing to invest in a dying phone manufacturer - something that BlackBerry has not been for a while now.

Well, what does Blackberry do now? They have turned to software and are growing their software revenue at 12% year-over-year.

Source: BlackBerry investor relations

One can easily tell the moment BlackBerry started focusing on software rather than hardware.

Both, Software revenue and Hardware revenue, are pretty self-explainatory. What puzzled me is the three letter combination SAF. As it turns out, SAF or Software Access Fees are fees that the subscribers of, listen to this, BlackBerry 7 are billed for. Now, BB7 is a mobile operating system released in 2011 and I reckon it is quite obvious that the number of professionals using it is rapidly decreasing.

Another, very discouraging thing can be observed in the graph – the revenue of BlackBerry has been falling like a rock.

BBRY Revenue (Quarterly) data by YCharts

As long as revenue is declining, most run of the mill investors are not going to even want to look at this stock, even though the gross margins are improving and the company is generating profits.

BBRY Gross Profit Margin (Quarterly) data by YCharts

Where is the turning point?

Many estimations can be made and I might be very wrong, but after making the following assumptions:

software revenue grows at 10% year-over-year, 2% under the current growth rate (the software revenue increased from $142 million to $160 million or 12.6%),

the other revenue (SAF, Hardware and other) continues to fall at 50% a year, which is the average rate they have fallen at for the last 3 years.

The estimation I came to is that bottoming of the revenue should be seen in 2021-2022. This means that in the short-term, investors have to be patient and hold onto their stock, in other words - keep their eyes on the prize.

However, there are a couple of factors that were not taken into account when trying to estimate the turnaround point of the revenue and should be considered:

1. BlackBerry KEYOne is a hit as it is reportedly sold out on some sites, having a positive impact on hardware revenues,

2. As of today, other than buying back shares, BlackBerry still has not announced what are they going to do with the extraordinary large amount of cash that they are sitting on,

3. Other initiatives of BlackBerry.

All of the aforementioned factors have the ability to shorten the amount of time it will take for the revenue to change direction. Personally, I find the second and third factor the most influential, as they create new sources of revenue.

Wait, what other initiatives?

Another division of BlackBerry is called “BlackBerry Technology Solutions”, which includes operations like QNX and BlackBerry Radar.

QNX is a secure operating system for car infotainment systems and gauge clusters. It also enables autonomous driving, which is where, with the latest trends of the car industry, the real value is. According to the website of QNX, over 60 million cars use QNX today.

BlackBerry Radar, on the other hand, is a transportation asset management device/software. Radar lets the companies using it track the location, the current environmental situation (temperature, humidity) and the door status of their containers, chassis and trailers.

Best of all, the data collected is available on the secure BlackBerry IoT (internet of things) platform. I would like you to pay attention to the last part of the previous sentence – companies using it would have to use the BlackBerry platform, giving BlackBerry the opportunity to introduce their software in the company. After the companies have grown accustomed to the software, it would be easier for BB to sell them on the idea of using more of their software products. John Chen said that marketing is an area on which BlackBerry is starting to focus on more - proving that its software creates added values would be a great way for BlackBerry to get their foot in the door of larger companies.

Reportedly, BlackBerry Radar is currently in the testing phase by big players in the transportation space. When I say “big players”, I mean FedEx is testing Radar for their “critical operations”, something that CNBC forgot to ask during the short interview with John Chen after the last earnings were reported.

The general understanding is that companies would have to pay upfront for the hardware and then monthly subscription payments would have to be made. The price has not been decided on yet.

Taking into account the fact that Radar is still being tested, no investor should expect to see tangible results in the very near future. However, I see it as an amazingly valuable product once it starts getting used by the masses.

I suspect that the aforementioned product is going to have an impact on the top-line, the question is - when? I believe that there are two possible scenarios:

It might make the revenue turnaround moment come sooner;

It might start having a significant effect on the revenue at approximately the same moment as the software revenue starts growing enough to offset the decay of other revenues, if that is the case, the turnaround is going to be more distinct and violent to the doubtful shorts.

As for what they are going to do with the cash received from the Qualcomm settlement, they might as well acquire something that would not only boost their revenue in the short-term, but also create added value for new customers, which in turn would have a long-term impact on the top-line.

Main worries

All things aside, I completely understand the logic behind selling shares of a company that has declining revenue, however, and this has to be considered by anyone looking at BlackBerry, the new products need time to gain traction and popularity. The biggest challenge for this stock, as I see it, is investors not hanging around and dumping it before it has reached its full potential.

Such pressure from investors is understandable, but in reality it helps nobody, it suppresses innovation and makes people make short-sighted decisions that would get them out of the situation. Worst case scenario – management makes a short-sighted acquisition, which would satisfy the investors in the short-term, but would deteriorate the company as time passes. Nobody likes people, who make unpopular decisions, unfortunately for him, something that John Chen has to commit to – thinking long-term and waiting for the right opportunity, no matter what.

Value it as a startup that needs more time

In my opinion, given the current stage BB is in, it is best to look at the company as a very large startup with a lot of cash, albeit, with a lot of debt as well.

How would one value a startup?

One would not value a startup by how much revenue it is generating at the moment, one would value a startup by what it is able to achieve in the future and by its performance in the sector it is focusing on – 12% year-over-year growth in the case of BlackBerry. The best part - the Canadian company has a lot up its sleeve for the future.

After a thorough analysis of BlackBerry, I have reason to believe that BlackBerry is a target for an acquisition. I say that because I have a vision of how this company should look like in the future and to me it looks like it could create a lot of value for larger, more influential companies and give them an edge over the ever-growing competition. One might say that BlackBerry is star that needs a bit more time to fully ignite and please the ones depending on it.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article is not to be considered as investment advice.