What You Need To Know As Hortonworks Announces Q2 Results

Hortonworks (NASDAQ:HDP) is best known for its big data crushing enterprise Hortonworks Data Platform built on a unique distribution of Apache Hadoop. It differentiates itself from its primary competitors Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) and MapR (private) in that it contributes all of its product development to the Apache Software Foundation open source ecosystem. Its employees are among the top contributors to Apache Hadoop and the other open source projects that make up HDP. Hortonworks’ business strategy is to generate revenue by providing subscription support and professional services to companies that use HDP. To be successful with this strategy Hortonworks needs not only to dominate the enterprise big data marketplace, much the way Red Hat (NYSE:RHT) dominates Linux, but HDP must also become widely adopted.

It is questionable whether Hadoop-based technologies will be the big data crushers of choice in the future. Not only are there alternatives emerging, but larger or more established proprietary big data warehouse makers that were at one time seen as being too expensive or outdated are proving otherwise.

Hortonworks has a second big data crushing product, Hortonworks Data Flow (HDF), which processes streaming data from the Internet of Things (IoT). Hortonworks is pitching the combination of HDP and HDF as a “connected data platform.” I have not seen any figures around the uptake of Hortonworks’ Connected Data Platform. Hortonworks competitor, MapR, has a “converged data platform” which is, at this moment, its flagship big data product.

Finally, it is worth noting that HDP is the “Intel Inside” of big data solutions from Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), Teradata (NYSE:TDC), IBM (NYSE:IBM), Pivotal and many Open Data Platform (ODPi) member distributions. This gives HDP relevance in the market for years to come.

The Q2 Rise

Hortonworks' stock got a nice lift around the time of its annual user conference, DataWorks Summit, in June.

At around the same time, tech analyst Forrester selected Hortonworks as a “leader” in its Wave for Big Data Warehouses, ahead of its primary competitors Cloudera and MapR but behind more popular and more established vendors like Amazon Web Services (AWS), SAP (NYSE:SAP), and Oracle (NYSE:ORCL). Hortonworks designation as a “leader” the likes of Forrester almost mandates that CIOs shopping for a big data warehouse solution need to give it a close look.

It is interesting that as Hortonworks’ shares were rising, Cloudera took a big nosedive after it reported earnings at the time - operating expenses were higher and profits were lower than expected. Cloudera shares still haven’t completely recovered.

Hadoop is often brought into enterprises by engineers who run pilot projects. When they prove successful it spreads through the company and IT managers become involved when it becomes more widely used. Enterprises buy commercial open source products in order to gain enterprise grade security, governance and so on. Moreover, Hadoop users are typically IT professionals who are also big data enthusiasts -they are acutely aware of how Hadoop vendors are doing financially.

It is important to note that unlike products that come from SAP and Oracle, Hadoop distributions have a more or less common core, so there is less of a vendor lock in. The length of most Hadoop support subscriptions in this space is under three years.

Hortonworks C-Suite is a Mess

Last month Hortonworks president and COO Rajnish Verma was pushed out of the company when it was announced that CFO Scott Davidson would become COO. Verma’s mission was to bring in sales. Davidson, it’s safe to assume, is to manage cash flow and contain costs.

Scott Reasoner who was Hortonworks Controller and Chief Accounting Officer is now the Chief Accounting Officer - this is a newly created position.

Alan Fudge, a sales executive who was most recently COO and senior vice president of worldwide sales and field operations for software at Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE), is now Hortonworks Chief Revenue Officer. This is another newly created position.

Hortonworks CMO, Frank Mong, joined the company in late May. He replaces Ingrid Burton who came to Hortonworks from SAP and was there for only 21 months.

While some investors might cut Hortonworks management and its board some slack for making hires that ultimately don’t work out, or even applaud them for making changes, I see this as a red flag.

Cash Position

Hortonworks reported cash and investments of $83.4 million at the end of Q1. Davidson said that the company’s actual cash burn was around $6 million in Q1, and that he expected it to be in the upper teens in Q2, then lower for Q3 and Q4.

Hortonworks also has a $30 million revolving credit facility in place that had not been drawn on at the end of Q1.

Buy, Sell or Hold?

Hortonworks stock price has been as low as 6.57 (11/03/2016) in the last 12 months and as high as $14.38 (07/17/2017). Despite its upper momentum, Hortonworks' cash position and management instability are a cause for concern.

Moreover, even if Hortonworks successfully reigns in costs to deliver cash follow break even by the end of the year, it will come at the expense of sales which, because of Hortonworks' revenue recognition accounting model, won’t hurt revenues until 2018.

It is hard to recommend a purchase, regardless of how Q2 numbers come in, to anyone who doesn’t have a huge appetite for risk.